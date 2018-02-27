Monday’s Three Things To Know: Kansas won a title, Duke lost a game, Bamba didn’t play

1. DUKE BLEW A LEAD AND LOST TO VIRGINIA TECH

The Blue Devils made the trip down to Blacksburg on Monday night and took a loss to Virginia Tech after blowing a lead in the final minutes. Duke’s defense looked as good as it has been over the course of the last three weeks, which is a good sign, but this was yet another game with Marvin Bagley III on the court where Grayson Allen struggled.

That’s becoming a worrying concern.

But if you’re asking me if I’m concerned that this happened on the same day that I wrote this … well, I’m not. Virginia Tech beat Duke at home by one point. They also won at No. 1 Virginia.

2. TEXAS TECH RESTED THEIR STUDS IN A LOSS TO WEST VIRGINIA

The Red Raiders don’t have anything left to play for this regular season. Not anything all that relevant anyway.

That’s why Keenan Evans and Zach Smith, two seniors and arguably the two best players on Chris Beard’s roster, did not play on Monday night. Kansas had all but locked up the outright Big 12 title. The Red Raiders had lost three games in a row. Evans is dealing with a toe injury. Smith is still coming back from a foot injury. If those two are healthy, Texas Tech has a real shot to be a team that wins the Big 12 tournament and get to a Final Four.

I truly believe that.

So sit them.

Get them healthy.

And we’ll see you in March.

3. KANSAS LOCKED UP THE BIG 12 TITLE

On Senior Night in Lawrence, the Jayhawks knocked off Texas in a game that Mo Bamba sat out.

Like Keenan Evans, Bamba is battling a toe injury. With the loss, the Longhorns are in danger of missing the NCAA tournament.