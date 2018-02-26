More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

Texas guard Andrew Jones released from hospital over the weekend

By Scott PhillipsFeb 26, 2018, 6:18 PM EST
More positive news from Texas sophomore guard Andrew Jones on Monday.

Jones was released from a Houston hospital over the weekend as he’s now going through outpatient treatment in his battle against leukemia. Out since January, Jones has received support all over the world and all over college basketball as he’s been in Houston the last several weeks during his battle.

Jones plans to stay in Houston during his outpatient treatment as he’s made positive progress over the last several weeks.

Report: Big Ten won’t repeat condensed schedule for earlier conference tournament

(Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Wink Public Relations)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 26, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany admitted that the league’s decision to have the men’s basketball conference tournament at Madison Square Garden this season has created some issues.

Since the league badly wants to attract more East Coast subscribers to its Big Ten Network base, playing in the Mecca was a huge selling point in attracting that new audience. Because the Big East has played its conference tournament in the Garden since 1983, the Big Ten had to play its conference tournament a week earlier — meaning this week.

That lost week in the regular season meant the Big Ten had conference games in early December. Some condensed conference schedules included limited days off during certain stretches. In a report from Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune, Delany thanked his league for going through the unusual circumstances.

He also said the Big Ten would be back on the East Coast at some point.

“I appreciate the sacrifices the teams made, the impact it had on our students,” Delany said to Greenstein. “Wasn’t good. Wasn’t healthy. I thought starting (the conference schedule) early was OK, but if you look at our schedules (through the years), we’ve been able to give everybody two-day prep (before games) in 99 percent of the cases.

“We won’t do it again this way, and I take responsibility for asking the coaches. … If we can make it back to the Garden on a regular week, that’s great.

“I know we will be back out East. Where we will be, I don’t know. It won’t be on a regular basis. I expect that 80 percent will be in legacy territory (Chicago and Indianapolis) and probably 20 percent out East, whether it’s in D.C. or Philadelphia or New York.”

Delany saying that it “wasn’t healthy” is an interesting thing to say, considering these changes were made so the Big Ten could potentially earn more revenue. Potentially putting student-athletes at risk for an expanded viewer base is not a great look for the league, but this is also just a one-year scenario. The league acknowledged a mistake and it seems like they aren’t going to repeat it.

The Big Ten would be smartest if they kept things exclusively in Chicago and Indianapolis — if only for the better atmosphere it generates around those respective cities than on the East Coast. The allure of the money from markets like New York and Washington D.C. is going to be too great to turn down.

Philadelphia getting mentioned is also intriguing subplot since the Big Ten hasn’t infiltrated that market much yet. The Palestra hosted a sold-out Big Ten conference game between Penn State and Michigan State, but the conference tournament has never been played there. It wouldn’t be a major surprise if the Big Ten tries to use Philadelphia for a potential conference tournament since the city hasn’t had an association to any one league over the years.

Colorado State and head coach Larry Eustachy officially part ways

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 26, 2018, 5:30 PM EST
Colorado State and head coach Larry Eustachy have officially parted ways, according to a report from Matt L. Stephens of the Denver Post.

Eustachy has been on leave the past few weeks as the school investigates his treatment of players — the second such investigation in his six-year tenure. The school and Eustachy agreed to a payment of $750,000, in which the coach will get three payments of $250,000 through early 2019.

As Stevens noted in his report, Eustachy originally had a buyout of about $3 million if Colorado State terminated his contract without cause, so this number is a renegotiation of Eustachy’s exit clause.

Eustachy made the NCAA tournament in his first season as head coach with the program in 2012-13 but the Rams haven’t been back to the dance since. Colorado State has two NIT appearances the past five seasons, including last season’s 24-win campaign.

But with Eustachy dealing with so many off-the-court controversies, it was an easy decision for Colorado State to move on from this. The program is also dealing with players boycotting practice because they weren’t getting information from the athletic department so there are tons of issues at play here.

Colorado State is likely going to have to start fresh with a new search here since the culture of this program seems so toxic right now.

Freshman Mo Bamba out for Texas with toe injury

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 26, 2018, 4:15 PM EST
Texas will be without freshman big man Mohamed Bamba when they face Big 12 leader Kansas on Monday night.

The school announced that the 6-foot-11 Bamba has a toe injury on his left foot as the Longhorns will have to try to earn a huge résumé win without him. Bamba, a likely top-10 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, is putting up 13.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game for Texas this season.

Many bracketologists have Texas in the “Last Four In” territory as the Longhorns likely need to beat either Kansas or West Virginia to feel safe before the Big 12 Tournament. Getting Bamba healthy will be important in that equation as he’s the team’s best rim protector and rebounder by a wide margin.

Eastern Kentucky won’t retain Dan McHale as head coach

Eastern Kentucky Athletics
By Scott PhillipsFeb 26, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
Eastern Kentucky is parting ways with head coach Dan McHale after three seasons, the school announced on Monday.

McHale struggled to gain traction in the job as he went 38-55 and 16-34 against the Ohio Valley Conference during his tenure. Perhaps the main reason Eastern Kentucky is moving on is that McHale failed to reach the OVC Conference Tournament in any of his three seasons as head coach. The program had reached the tournament 13 consecutive seasons before McHale’s arrival.

“After reviewing our men’s basketball program, I determined a change in leadership is needed at this time,” Eastern Kentucky Director of Athletics Stephen Lochmueller said in the statement.  “We want to thank Dan McHale for his service to Eastern Kentucky University, our community and the men’s basketball program.  We wish Dan, Jackie and their family all the best in the future.”

Eastern Kentucky also noted that assistant coach Reece Gaines would serve as the interim head coach as the school conducts a search.

CBT Podcast: Sean Miller, Deandre Ayton, the Yahoo bombshell fallout and Monday Overreactions

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 26, 2018, 2:28 PM EST
2 Comments

CJ Moore, a writer for The Athletic and for Bleacher Report, joined Rob Dauster on Monday morning to work through everything that happened is a weird weekend in college basketball, from the alleged payments that were made to Miles Bridges, Wendell Carter and a handful of other elite basketball players to Sean Miller allegedly being caught discussing a payment to Deandre Ayton on a wiretap to the actual hoops! Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and more.

The rundown:

OPEN: What do we make of the stars implicated in this playing on Saturday?

18:41: Sean Miller, Deandre Ayton and Christian Dawkins. What in the world is going on here?

33:30: This is Bill Self’s best coaching job ever.

42:00: Duke is the best team in the country,.

48:07: Kentucky is going to the Final Four.