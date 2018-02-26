Player Of The Week: Devonte’ Graham, Kansas

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Devonte’ Graham was so good this week.

It really, truly cannot be overstated.

Let’s start with Monday night, when he spent 40 minutes — excuse me, 35, that was the only game in a month he hasn’t played 40 minutes — chasing around Trae Young while putting up 23 points and seven assists in a 104-74 win over the Sooners.

That was good.

Saturday was better.

Graham finished with 26 points and four assists, including a pair of insanely tough buckets in the final minutes, as the Jayhawks went into Lubbock and picked off No. 6 Texas Tech.

And with that, Graham avoided the indignity of being the first point guard in 14 years to play for Bill Self at Kansas and not win a Big 12 regular season title. Because the Jayhawks — despite all of the troubles that they have had this season, from Billy Preston to front court depth to the homecourt losses — won at least a share of the Big 12 title with two games remaining.

Once again, Kansas owns the best league in the country.

Just like they always have.

THE ALL-‘THEY WERE GOOD, TOO’ TEAM

MARKIS MCDUFFIE, Wichita State : McDuffie finally looked like the guy we waited all season for. He had his two biggest offensive outbursts of the season, first going for 15 points against Tulane and then following that up with 26 points in a win at SMU.

: McDuffie finally looked like the guy we waited all season for. He had his two biggest offensive outbursts of the season, first going for 15 points against Tulane and then following that up with 26 points in a win at SMU. WENDELL CARTER, Duke : Grayson Allen is back to being himself and Marvin Bagley is just plain old back, but Carter has been pretty good, too. Last week he averaged 17.0 points, 9.5 boards, 5.0 assists, 2.5 blocks and 2.0 steals. Not bad.

: Grayson Allen is back to being himself and Marvin Bagley is just plain old back, but Carter has been pretty good, too. Last week he averaged 17.0 points, 9.5 boards, 5.0 assists, 2.5 blocks and 2.0 steals. Not bad. ELIJAH BROWN, Oregon : Oregon had their best weekend of the year, beating Arizona and Arizona State. Brown had 19 points in the win over ASU and then went for 30 points as Oregon erased a double-digit deficit in an OT win over Arizona.

: Oregon had their best weekend of the year, beating Arizona and Arizona State. Brown had 19 points in the win over ASU and then went for 30 points as Oregon erased a double-digit deficit in an OT win over Arizona. CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue : Playing without Vince Edwards, Purdue did everything they could to put themselves in a position to win a share of the Big Ten title by winning at Illinois and beating Minnesota. Carsen had 40 in the win at Illinois.

: Playing without Vince Edwards, Purdue did everything they could to put themselves in a position to win a share of the Big Ten title by winning at Illinois and beating Minnesota. Carsen had 40 in the win at Illinois. GRANT RILLER, Charleston: Riller scored 59 points in two games this week and, in his last four games, is averaging 29.8 points. The Cougars won a share of the CAA regular season title.