Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

College Basketball Power Rankings: Duke new No. 1

By Rob DausterFeb 26, 2018, 1:39 AM EST
Duke is the best team in the country.

At least that’s the way that I see things right now.

And I know that this is going to be out there. I know that I’ll probably be on an island. I don’t really care, because the truth is this: All season long the narrative has been that Duke is the most talented team in college basketball, they just didn’t know how to defend.

Didn’t.

Past tense.

Because we now have a five-game sample on the books showing us that they do. After giving up 56 points at Louisville and 44 points at home against Syracuse, the Blue Devils are now allowing just 0.837 points-per-possession since Marvin Bagley III injured his knee and they went all-in on the 2-3 zone. For context, Virginia is allowing 0.860 PPP against giving up 37 points to Pitt on Saturday.

And not only is Duke defending now, but Bagley’s absence allowing Grayson Allen to get going, Wendell Carter to find a rhythm and Javin DaLaurier, Marques Bolden and Jack White to earn Coach K’s trust.

Oh, and Bagley is back. He played 31 minutes on Saturday.

When all of those things are happening, Duke is the best that college basketball has to offer.

UPDATE:

I’m going to add a couple of other notes in here since people are asking about it.

I didn’t punish Virginia for winning just like I didn’t punish North Carolina for winning. I didn’t even have UVA No. 1 last week. Since Duke made the change to zone full-time, the Blue Devils have been better defensively than Virginia has all season long. Will that last? Who knows, but the numbers prove that it’s easier to win a national title as an elite offensive team with a good enough defense (Duke) than vice versa (Virginia). It’s why I’ve always had Villanova above Virginia when there was a discussion to have there.

And no, I did not punish North Carolina. Kansas jumped them because the Jayhawks now hold a two-game lead over everyone in the conference that we’ve all accepted is the best conference in the country. In theory, UNC’s ranking would have evened out because Texas Tech, who has now lost three straight games, would drop out, but I still believe the Red Raiders are one of the six or seven biggest threats to win a national title … when Keenan Evans is healthy. He has not been healthy in the last three games.

Here is the rest of the top 25:

1. Duke, 24-5 (Last Week: No. 6)
2. Virginia, 26-2 (2)
3. Michigan State, 28-3 (3)
4. Villanova, 25-4 (1)
5. Xavier, 25-4 (4)
6. Purdue, 26-5 (5)
7. Kansas, 23-6 (13)
8. Texas Tech, 22-7 (7)
9. Cincinnati, 25-4 (8)
10. Gonzaga, 27-4 (9)
11. North Carolina, 22-7 (10)
12. Wichita State, 23-5 (14)
13. Ohio State, 24-7 (12)
14. Kentucky, 20-9 (NR)
15. West Virginia, 21-8 (16)
16. Auburn, 24-5 (11)
17. Rhode Island, 23-4 (16)
18. Clemson, 21-7 (15)
19. Tennessee, 21-7 (18)
20. Nevada, 25-5 (20)
21. Michigan, 24-7 (21)
22. Butler, 19-10 (22)
23. Saint Mary’s, 27-4 (25)
24. TCU, 20-9 (NR)
25. Houston, 22-6 (NR)

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 14 Kentucky, No. 24 TCU, No. 25 Houston

DROPPED OUT: No. 19. Arizona, No. 23. Texas A&M, No. 24. Baylor

Virginia Tech scores upset over No. 5 Duke

(Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 26, 2018, 9:14 PM EST
Virginia Tech secured another huge ACC victory on Monday night as the Hokies rallied to secure a 64-63 win over No. 5 Duke.

Chris Clarke tipped in a Nickeil Alexander-Walker miss with a little over 4 seconds left to secure the win for the Hokies as Marvin Bagley III’s tip-in to win on the ensuing possession came too late. The Hokies ended this game on a 13-3 run as Duke didn’t score a field goal for the final 7:08 of the game.

Now with ACC wins over Virginia, Duke and North Carolina, the Hokies have three really strong wins as they try to make a push for a better seed. Many bracketologists currently have Virginia Tech in the double-digit seed range, but this win could really help. Virginia Tech still has its ACC finale against Miami as well before the conference tournament begins next week. There’s still plenty of time of the Hokies to secure more quality wins.

Report: Timeline for tapped call between Sean Miller, Christian Dawkins in question

Chris Coduto/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 26, 2018, 8:32 PM EST
The timeline of a report stating that Sean Miller was caught on a wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment for Deandre Ayton with Christian Dawkins has been called into question.

According to 247 Sports, the timeframe of calls that were intercepted between Miller and Dawkins was June 19th, 2017, through September 25th, 2017, the day before the raids. ESPN first reported that the calls were made in the spring of 2017 before issuing two corrections and ultimately saying that the calls were made in 2016.

Ayton signed with Arizona in November of 2016. On June 19th, the day that Dawkins’ phones were tapped and a call was made to Miller, Ayton enrolled in Arizona’s summer school.

We discussed some of the questions surrounding the timeline and some of the other issues pertaining to this story on the podcast this afternoon. Included in there is a theory for how this all connects.

Texas guard Andrew Jones released from hospital over the weekend

(Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 26, 2018, 6:18 PM EST
More positive news from Texas sophomore guard Andrew Jones on Monday.

Jones was released from a Houston hospital over the weekend as he’s now going through outpatient treatment in his battle against leukemia. Out since January, Jones has received support all over the world and all over college basketball as he’s been in Houston the last several weeks during his battle.

Jones plans to stay in Houston during his outpatient treatment as he’s made positive progress over the last several weeks.

Report: Big Ten won’t repeat condensed schedule for earlier conference tournament

(Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Wink Public Relations)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 26, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany admitted that the league’s decision to have the men’s basketball conference tournament at Madison Square Garden this season has created some issues.

Since the league badly wants to attract more East Coast subscribers to its Big Ten Network base, playing in the Mecca was a huge selling point in attracting that new audience. Because the Big East has played its conference tournament in the Garden since 1983, the Big Ten had to play its conference tournament a week earlier — meaning this week.

That lost week in the regular season meant the Big Ten had conference games in early December. Some condensed conference schedules included limited days off during certain stretches. In a report from Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune, Delany thanked his league for going through the unusual circumstances.

He also said the Big Ten would be back on the East Coast at some point.

“I appreciate the sacrifices the teams made, the impact it had on our students,” Delany said to Greenstein. “Wasn’t good. Wasn’t healthy. I thought starting (the conference schedule) early was OK, but if you look at our schedules (through the years), we’ve been able to give everybody two-day prep (before games) in 99 percent of the cases.

“We won’t do it again this way, and I take responsibility for asking the coaches. … If we can make it back to the Garden on a regular week, that’s great.

“I know we will be back out East. Where we will be, I don’t know. It won’t be on a regular basis. I expect that 80 percent will be in legacy territory (Chicago and Indianapolis) and probably 20 percent out East, whether it’s in D.C. or Philadelphia or New York.”

Delany saying that it “wasn’t healthy” is an interesting thing to say, considering these changes were made so the Big Ten could potentially earn more revenue. Potentially putting student-athletes at risk for an expanded viewer base is not a great look for the league, but this is also just a one-year scenario. The league acknowledged a mistake and it seems like they aren’t going to repeat it.

The Big Ten would be smartest if they kept things exclusively in Chicago and Indianapolis — if only for the better atmosphere it generates around those respective cities than on the East Coast. The allure of the money from markets like New York and Washington D.C. is going to be too great to turn down.

Philadelphia getting mentioned is also intriguing subplot since the Big Ten hasn’t infiltrated that market much yet. The Palestra hosted a sold-out Big Ten conference game between Penn State and Michigan State, but the conference tournament has never been played there. It wouldn’t be a major surprise if the Big Ten tries to use Philadelphia for a potential conference tournament since the city hasn’t had an association to any one league over the years.

Colorado State and head coach Larry Eustachy officially part ways

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 26, 2018, 5:30 PM EST
Colorado State and head coach Larry Eustachy have officially parted ways, according to a report from Matt L. Stephens of the Denver Post.

Eustachy has been on leave the past few weeks as the school investigates his treatment of players — the second such investigation in his six-year tenure. The school and Eustachy agreed to a payment of $750,000, in which the coach will get three payments of $250,000 through early 2019.

As Stevens noted in his report, Eustachy originally had a buyout of about $3 million if Colorado State terminated his contract without cause, so this number is a renegotiation of Eustachy’s exit clause.

Eustachy made the NCAA tournament in his first season as head coach with the program in 2012-13 but the Rams haven’t been back to the dance since. Colorado State has two NIT appearances the past five seasons, including last season’s 24-win campaign.

But with Eustachy dealing with so many off-the-court controversies, it was an easy decision for Colorado State to move on from this. The program is also dealing with players boycotting practice because they weren’t getting information from the athletic department so there are tons of issues at play here.

Colorado State is likely going to have to start fresh with a new search here since the culture of this program seems so toxic right now.