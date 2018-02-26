More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Rich Barnes/Getty Images

College Basketball AP Poll: Virginia remains atop the top 25 rankings

Associated PressFeb 26, 2018, 1:02 PM EST
A second blowout loss to Villanova didn’t stop Xavier from notching the program’s highest AP Top 25 ranking a week ago. The Musketeers are rising again, passing the Wildcats on Monday to reach yet another program high at No. 3.

The poll switch comes after the Musketeers beat Georgetown in their only game last week and Villanova lost to unranked Creighton. The Wildcats dropped just one spot, to No. 4, and a game behind Xavier in the Big East standings.

Virginia firmed up its hold on the No. 1 ranking, receiving 48 votes from a media panel in the poll released on Monday, up six from a week ago. No. 2 Michigan State, which clinched the Big Ten title this weekend, received 17 first-place votes and Duke rounded out the top five.

The Musketeers (25-4, 13-3 Big East) rolled over Georgetown 89-77 despite leading scorer Trevon Blueitt being held to two points on 1-of-10 shooting. Blueitt, who averages 19.8 points per game, has 3 combined points his last two visits to Washington, D.C.

“I hope that the Big East tournament isn’t played here,” Xavier coach Chris Mack said he told Bluiett in jest toward the end of the game. “I think maybe folks in D.C. that don’t have a TV and come to the games they may think he’s an average player, a below average player.”

Virginia was the top overall seed when the NCAA Tournament selection committee revealed its initial rankings of the top 16 teams two weeks ago. The Cavaliers moved up to No. 1 despite losing to Virginia Tech a day before the rankings were released.

Last week, Virginia (26-2, 14-1 ACC) won its third ACC title in five years by dominating Pittsburgh , limiting the Panthers to seven first-half points in a 66-37 victory.

The Cavaliers are still in line to receive the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

“It was something that we knew about coming into this game, so it was exciting,” Virginia forward Isaiah Wilkins said. “It is a good feeling, but there is still a lot of basketball to be played.”

1. Virginia (48 first-place votes)
2. Michigan State (17)
3. Xavier
4. Villanova
5. Duke
6. Kansas
7. Gonzaga
8. Purdue
9. North Carolina
10. Cincinnati
11. Wichita State
12. Texas Tech
13. Ohio State
14. Auburn
15. Michigan
16. Tennessee
17. Rhode Island
18. Clemson
19. Arizona
20. West Virginia
21. Nevada
22. Saint Mary’s
23. Kentucky
24. Middle Tennessee
25. Houston

CBT Podcast: Sean Miller, Deandre Ayton, the Yahoo bombshell fallout and Monday Overreactions

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 26, 2018, 2:28 PM EST
CJ Moore, a writer for The Athletic and for Bleacher Report, joined Rob Dauster on Monday morning to work through everything that happened is a weird weekend in college basketball, from the alleged payments that were made to Miles Bridges, Wendell Carter and a handful of other elite basketball players to Sean Miller allegedly being caught discussing a payment to Deandre Ayton on a wiretap to the actual hoops! Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and more.

The rundown:

OPEN: What do we make of the stars implicated in this playing on Saturday?

18:41: Sean Miller, Deandre Ayton and Christian Dawkins. What in the world is going on here?

33:30: This is Bill Self’s best coaching job ever.

42:00: Duke is the best team in the country,.

48:07: Kentucky is going to the Final Four.

Team Of The Week: Kentucky Wildcats

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 26, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
Kentucky suddenly looks like the team we thought they were going to be all along.

The Wildcats two beat NCAA tournament teams this week, going into Fayetteville and knocking off Arkansas by 15 points before they blew out Missouri at home by 21. Jarred Vanderbilt is playing the way we all had hoped he would play this season. Kevin Knox has been more consistent. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Quade Green have both been terrific.

But perhaps the most important part here is that John Calipari figured out what he needs his team to do in order to win basketball games.

He needs to play his small-ball lineup. He needs to rely on the four players I just mentioned along with Wenyen Gabriel and P.J. Washington. That’s his core, and it is not a coincidence that Kentucky’s best basketball this team has come when he’s been playing those guys the most minutes

THEY WERE GOOD, TOO

  • DUKE: Duke suddenly looks like they are the best team in the country after figuring out their defense. they gave up 100 total points in two games this week, they got Marvin Bagley III back healthy and they kept Wendell Carter eligible. Not a bad week.
  • KANSAS: The Jayhawks clinched at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title. And given everything that the team has been through this year, it begs the question: Is this the best coaching job that Bill Self has ever done?
  • OREGON: The Ducks had their best week of the season to date, knocking off both Arizona State and Arizona — the only two teams in the Pac-12 that are actually good teams — including a double-digit comeback against the latter on Saturday night. They’re probably not a tournament team just yet But they’re closer now than they were a week ago.

Bracketology: Kansas making its case for No. 1 seed in Midwest

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
By Dave OmmenFeb 26, 2018, 9:44 AM EST
Kansas wrapped up the Big 12 title on Saturday.  It’s 14th straight Big 12 title.  Truly incredible, whether you’re a Jayhawks fan or not.  With that little nugget complete, the Jayhawks can now set their sights on a potential No. 1 seed in the Midwest.  A lot can happen in the next two weeks, but a Big 12 tournament title would all but guarantee the Jayhawks an NCAA route through Wichita and Omaha (Midwest Region).

Virginia remains No. 1 overall, followed by Villanova and Xavier.  One of those two will lose again since both play in the Big East, creating a potential spot on the No. 1 seed line for a handful of chasers – including Duke, North Carolina, Auburn, Michigan State, and Purdue.

We also figure to have quite a two-week race for the final at-large positions.  We have 18-20 teams in play for about 8 spots, and that’s assuming we do not encounter any unexpected upsets in conference tournaments.

Here’s the latest …

UPDATED: February 26, 2018

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Louisville vs. Washington | South Region
  • Texas vs. USC South Region
  • BETHUNE-COOKMAN vs. ARK-PINE BLUFF | South Region
  • NICHOLLS vs. UC-IRVINE | East Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

 

SOUTH Atlanta    EAST – Boston                         
Charlotte Pittsburgh
1) VIRGINIA 1) Villanova
16) B-COOKMAN / ARK-PB 16) NICHOLLS / UC-IRVINE
8) Seton Hall 8) Alabama
9) TCU 9) Miami-FL
San Diego San Diego
5) Ohio State 5) Kentucky
12) Washington / Louisville 12) LOUISIANA
4) West Virginia 4) Clemson
13) MURRAY STATE 13) VERMONT
Wichita Pittsburgh
6) NC State 6) RHODE ISLAND
11) Texas / USC 11) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
3) Purdue 3) CINCINNATI
14) CHARLESTON 14) RIDER
Nashville Detroit
7) Creighton 7) Florida
10) Kansas State 10) Providence
2) AUBURN 2) MICHIGAN STATE
15) NORTHERN KENTUCKY 15) WAGNER
WEST – Los Angeles MIDWEST – Omaha
Wichita Detroit
1) KANSAS 1) XAVIER
16) FL GULF COAST 16) PENNSYLVANIA
8) Missouri 8) Virginia Tech
9) Florida State 9) Texas AM
Boise Boise
5) ARIZONA 5) Michigan
12) NEW MEXICO ST 12) LOYOLA (CHI)
4) GONZAGA 4) Texas Tech
13) SOUTH DAKOTA ST 13) BUFFALO
Dallas Dallas
6) Arkansas 6) Houston
11) Saint Mary’s 11) St. Bonaventure
3) Wichita State 3) Tennessee
14) UNC-GREENSBORO 14) BUCKNELL
Charlotte Nashville
7) NEVADA 7) Butler
10) Arizona State 10) Oklahoma
2) Duke 2) North Carolina
15) MONTANA 15) UNC-ASHEVILLE

NOTES on the BRACKET: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Villanova, Xavier, and Kansas

Last Four Byes (at large): Providence, Kansas State, Saint Mary’s, St. Bonaventure

Last Four IN (at large): Texas, USC, Washington, Louisville

First Four OUT (at large): Syracuse, UCLA, Mississippi State, Baylor

Next four teams OUT (at large): Marquette, Nebraska, Georgia, LSU

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, NC State, Miami-FL, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Louisville

SEC (8): AUBURN, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Missouri, Texas AM

BIG 12 (7): KANSAS, Texas Tech, West Virginia, TCU, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Texas

Big East (6): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Butler, Creighton, Seton Hall, Providence

Big 10 (4): MICHIGAN STATE, Purdue, Ohio State, Michigan

Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, USC, Washington

American (3): CINCINNATI, Wichita State, Houston

Atlantic 10 (2): RHODE ISLAND, St. Bonaventure

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Pennsylvania (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Northern Kentucky (HORIZON), Nicholls (SLND), UNC-Greensboro (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Murray State (OVC), Charleston (CAA), UNC-Asheville (BSO), Bethune-Cookman (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Wagner (NEC), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.

Player Of The Week: Devonte’ Graham, Kansas

John Weast/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 26, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
Bracketology: Kansas making its case for No. 1 seed in Midwest College Basketball Power Rankings: Duke is the new No. 1. Wait, what? Kentucky, Duke, Arizona comment on player eligibility amidst FBI scandal

Devonte’ Graham was so good this week.

It really, truly cannot be overstated.

Let’s start with Monday night, when he spent 40 minutes — excuse me, 35, that was the only game in a month he hasn’t played 40 minutes — chasing around Trae Young while putting up 23 points and seven assists in a 104-74 win over the Sooners.

That was good.

Saturday was better.

Graham finished with 26 points and four assists, including a pair of insanely tough buckets in the final minutes, as the Jayhawks went into Lubbock and picked off No. 6 Texas Tech.

And with that, Graham avoided the indignity of being the first point guard in 14 years to play for Bill Self at Kansas and not win a Big 12 regular season title. Because the Jayhawks — despite all of the troubles that they have had this season, from Billy Preston to front court depth to the homecourt losses — won at least a share of the Big 12 title with two games remaining.

Once again, Kansas owns the best league in the country.

Just like they always have.

THE ALL-‘THEY WERE GOOD, TOO’ TEAM

  • MARKIS MCDUFFIE, Wichita State: McDuffie finally looked like the guy we waited all season for. He had his two biggest offensive outbursts of the season, first going for 15 points against Tulane and then following that up with 26 points in a win at SMU.
  • WENDELL CARTER, Duke: Grayson Allen is back to being himself and Marvin Bagley is just plain old back, but Carter has been pretty good, too. Last week he averaged 17.0 points, 9.5 boards, 5.0 assists, 2.5 blocks and 2.0 steals. Not bad.
  • ELIJAH BROWN, Oregon: Oregon had their best weekend of the year, beating Arizona and Arizona State. Brown had 19 points in the win over ASU and then went for 30 points as Oregon erased a double-digit deficit in an OT win over Arizona.
  • CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue: Playing without Vince Edwards, Purdue did everything they could to put themselves in a position to win a share of the Big Ten title by winning at Illinois and beating Minnesota. Carsen had 40 in the win at Illinois.
  • GRANT RILLER, Charleston: Riller scored 59 points in two games this week and, in his last four games, is averaging 29.8 points. The Cougars won a share of the CAA regular season title.

College Basketball Power Rankings: Duke is the new No. 1. Wait, what?

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 26, 2018, 1:39 AM EST
Bracketology: Kansas making its case for No. 1 seed in Midwest Player Of The Week: Devonte’ Graham, Kansas Kentucky, Duke, Arizona comment on player eligibility amidst FBI scandal

Duke is the best team in the country.

At least that’s the way that I see things right now.

And I know that this is going to be out there. I know that I’ll probably be on an island. I don’t really care, because the truth is this: All season long the narrative has been that Duke is the most talented team in college basketball, they just didn’t know how to defend.

Didn’t.

Past tense.

Because we now have a five-game sample on the books showing us that they do. After giving up 56 points at Louisville and 44 points at home against Syracuse, the Blue Devils are now allowing just 0.837 points-per-possession since Marvin Bagley III injured his knee and they went all-in on the 2-3 zone. For context, Virginia is allowing 0.860 PPP against giving up 37 points to Pitt on Saturday.

And not only is Duke defending now, but Bagley’s absence allowing Grayson Allen to get going, Wendell Carter to find a rhythm and Javin DaLaurier, Marques Bolden and Jack White to earn Coach K’s trust.

Oh, and Bagley is back. He played 31 minutes on Saturday.

When all of those things are happening, Duke is the best that college basketball has to offer.

UPDATE:

I’m going to add a couple of other notes in here since people are asking about it.

I didn’t punish Virginia for winning just like I didn’t punish North Carolina for winning. I didn’t even have UVA No. 1 last week. Since Duke made the change to zone full-time, the Blue Devils have been better defensively than Virginia has all season long. Will that last? Who knows, but the numbers prove that it’s easier to win a national title as an elite offensive team with a good enough defense (Duke) than vice versa (Virginia). It’s why I’ve always had Villanova above Virginia when there was a discussion to have there.

And no, I did not punish North Carolina. Kansas jumped them because the Jayhawks now hold a two-game lead over everyone in the conference that we’ve all accepted is the best conference in the country. In theory, UNC’s ranking would have evened out because Texas Tech, who has now lost three straight games, would drop out, but I still believe the Red Raiders are one of the six or seven biggest threats to win a national title … when Keenan Evans is healthy. He has not been healthy in the last three games.

Here is the rest of the top 25:

1. Duke, 24-5 (Last Week: No. 6)
2. Virginia, 26-2 (2)
3. Michigan State, 28-3 (3)
4. Villanova, 25-4 (1)
5. Xavier, 25-4 (4)
6. Purdue, 26-5 (5)
7. Kansas, 23-6 (13)
8. Texas Tech, 22-7 (7)
9. Cincinnati, 25-4 (8)
10. Gonzaga, 27-4 (9)
11. North Carolina, 22-7 (10)
12. Wichita State, 23-5 (14)
13. Ohio State, 24-7 (12)
14. Kentucky, 20-9 (NR)
15. West Virginia, 21-8 (16)
16. Auburn, 24-5 (11)
17. Rhode Island, 23-4 (16)
18. Clemson, 21-7 (15)
19. Tennessee, 21-7 (18)
20. Nevada, 25-5 (20)
21. Michigan, 24-7 (21)
22. Butler, 19-10 (22)
23. Saint Mary’s, 27-4 (25)
24. TCU, 20-9 (NR)
25. Houston, 22-6 (NR)

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 14 Kentucky, No. 24 TCU, No. 25 Houston

DROPPED OUT: No. 19. Arizona, No. 23. Texas A&M, No. 24. Baylor