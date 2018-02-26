Bubble Banter: Virginia Tech is dancing

As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Monday.
It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:
- Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
- Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
- Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
- Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus
The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.
WINNERS
VIRGINIA TECH (RPI: 47, KenPom: 31, NBC seed: 8): Virginia Tech is in. They were probably going to be in regardless of whether or not they beat Duke at home on Monday night. But … they beat Duke at home on Monday night. They now have wins over Duke, North Carolina and at Virginia, which is quite literally the best win that anyone can get this season.
MARQUETTE (RPI: 63, KenPom: 53, NBC seed: Next four out): Marquette flirted with disaster, but disaster couldn’t seal the deal, meaning that the Golden Eagles avoided losing to DePaul and Georgetown in back-to-back games. I still think Marquette is pretty far away from the bubble at this point. Not only is Saturday’s home game against Creighton a must-win, but they are going to have to win at least a game or two in the Big East tournament if they really, truly what to be in the mix for a bid on Selection Sunday.