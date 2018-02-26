Bracketology: Kansas making its case for No. 1 seed in Midwest

Kansas wrapped up the Big 12 title on Saturday. It’s 14th straight Big 12 title. Truly incredible, whether you’re a Jayhawks fan or not. With that little nugget complete, the Jayhawks can now set their sights on a potential No. 1 seed in the Midwest. A lot can happen in the next two weeks, but a Big 12 tournament title would all but guarantee the Jayhawks an NCAA route through Wichita and Omaha (Midwest Region).
Virginia remains No. 1 overall, followed by Villanova and Xavier. One of those two will lose again since both play in the Big East, creating a potential spot on the No. 1 seed line for a handful of chasers – including Duke, North Carolina, Auburn, Michigan State, and Purdue.
We also figure to have quite a two-week race for the final at-large positions. We have 18-20 teams in play for about 8 spots, and that’s assuming we do not encounter any unexpected upsets in conference tournaments.
Here’s the latest …
UPDATED: February 26, 2018
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
- Louisville vs. Washington | South Region
- Texas vs. USC | South Region
- BETHUNE-COOKMAN vs. ARK-PINE BLUFF | South Region
- NICHOLLS vs. UC-IRVINE | East Region
BRACKET PROJECTION …
|SOUTH – Atlanta
|EAST – Boston
|Charlotte
|Pittsburgh
|1) VIRGINIA
|1) Villanova
|16) B-COOKMAN / ARK-PB
|16) NICHOLLS / UC-IRVINE
|8) Seton Hall
|8) Alabama
|9) TCU
|9) Miami-FL
|San Diego
|San Diego
|5) Ohio State
|5) Kentucky
|12) Washington / Louisville
|12) LOUISIANA
|4) West Virginia
|4) Clemson
|13) MURRAY STATE
|13) VERMONT
|Wichita
|Pittsburgh
|6) NC State
|6) RHODE ISLAND
|11) Texas / USC
|11) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
|3) Purdue
|3) CINCINNATI
|14) CHARLESTON
|14) RIDER
|Nashville
|Detroit
|7) Creighton
|7) Florida
|10) Kansas State
|10) Providence
|2) AUBURN
|2) MICHIGAN STATE
|15) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
|15) WAGNER
|WEST – Los Angeles
|MIDWEST – Omaha
|Wichita
|Detroit
|1) KANSAS
|1) XAVIER
|16) FL GULF COAST
|16) PENNSYLVANIA
|8) Missouri
|8) Virginia Tech
|9) Florida State
|9) Texas AM
|Boise
|Boise
|5) ARIZONA
|5) Michigan
|12) NEW MEXICO ST
|12) LOYOLA (CHI)
|4) GONZAGA
|4) Texas Tech
|13) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|13) BUFFALO
|Dallas
|Dallas
|6) Arkansas
|6) Houston
|11) Saint Mary’s
|11) St. Bonaventure
|3) Wichita State
|3) Tennessee
|14) UNC-GREENSBORO
|14) BUCKNELL
|Charlotte
|Nashville
|7) NEVADA
|7) Butler
|10) Arizona State
|10) Oklahoma
|2) Duke
|2) North Carolina
|15) MONTANA
|15) UNC-ASHEVILLE
NOTES on the BRACKET: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Villanova, Xavier, and Kansas
Last Four Byes (at large): Providence, Kansas State, Saint Mary’s, St. Bonaventure
Last Four IN (at large): Texas, USC, Washington, Louisville
First Four OUT (at large): Syracuse, UCLA, Mississippi State, Baylor
Next four teams OUT (at large): Marquette, Nebraska, Georgia, LSU
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (9): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, NC State, Miami-FL, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Louisville
SEC (8): AUBURN, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Missouri, Texas AM
BIG 12 (7): KANSAS, Texas Tech, West Virginia, TCU, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Texas
Big East (6): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Butler, Creighton, Seton Hall, Providence
Big 10 (4): MICHIGAN STATE, Purdue, Ohio State, Michigan
Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, USC, Washington
American (3): CINCINNATI, Wichita State, Houston
Atlantic 10 (2): RHODE ISLAND, St. Bonaventure
West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s
Mountain West (1): NEVADA
ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Pennsylvania (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Northern Kentucky (HORIZON), Nicholls (SLND), UNC-Greensboro (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Murray State (OVC), Charleston (CAA), UNC-Asheville (BSO), Bethune-Cookman (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Wagner (NEC), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)
