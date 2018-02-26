Bracketology: Kansas making its case for No. 1 seed in Midwest

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kansas wrapped up the Big 12 title on Saturday. It’s 14th straight Big 12 title. Truly incredible, whether you’re a Jayhawks fan or not. With that little nugget complete, the Jayhawks can now set their sights on a potential No. 1 seed in the Midwest. A lot can happen in the next two weeks, but a Big 12 tournament title would all but guarantee the Jayhawks an NCAA route through Wichita and Omaha (Midwest Region).

Virginia remains No. 1 overall, followed by Villanova and Xavier. One of those two will lose again since both play in the Big East, creating a potential spot on the No. 1 seed line for a handful of chasers – including Duke, North Carolina, Auburn, Michigan State, and Purdue.

We also figure to have quite a two-week race for the final at-large positions. We have 18-20 teams in play for about 8 spots, and that’s assuming we do not encounter any unexpected upsets in conference tournaments.

Here’s the latest …

UPDATED: February 26, 2018

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

Louisville vs. Washington | South Region

vs. South Region Texas vs. USC | South Region

vs. South Region BETHUNE-COOKMAN vs. ARK-PINE BLUFF | South Region

vs. South Region NICHOLLS vs. UC-IRVINE | East Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

SOUTH – Atlanta EAST – Boston Charlotte Pittsburgh 1) VIRGINIA 1) Villanova 16) B-COOKMAN / ARK-PB 16) NICHOLLS / UC-IRVINE 8) Seton Hall 8) Alabama 9) TCU 9) Miami-FL San Diego San Diego 5) Ohio State 5) Kentucky 12) Washington / Louisville 12) LOUISIANA 4) West Virginia 4) Clemson 13) MURRAY STATE 13) VERMONT Wichita Pittsburgh 6) NC State 6) RHODE ISLAND 11) Texas / USC 11) MIDDLE TENNESSEE 3) Purdue 3) CINCINNATI 14) CHARLESTON 14) RIDER Nashville Detroit 7) Creighton 7) Florida 10) Kansas State 10) Providence 2) AUBURN 2) MICHIGAN STATE 15) NORTHERN KENTUCKY 15) WAGNER WEST – Los Angeles MIDWEST – Omaha Wichita Detroit 1) KANSAS 1) XAVIER 16) FL GULF COAST 16) PENNSYLVANIA 8) Missouri 8) Virginia Tech 9) Florida State 9) Texas AM Boise Boise 5) ARIZONA 5) Michigan 12) NEW MEXICO ST 12) LOYOLA (CHI) 4) GONZAGA 4) Texas Tech 13) SOUTH DAKOTA ST 13) BUFFALO Dallas Dallas 6) Arkansas 6) Houston 11) Saint Mary’s 11) St. Bonaventure 3) Wichita State 3) Tennessee 14) UNC-GREENSBORO 14) BUCKNELL Charlotte Nashville 7) NEVADA 7) Butler 10) Arizona State 10) Oklahoma 2) Duke 2) North Carolina 15) MONTANA 15) UNC-ASHEVILLE

NOTES on the BRACKET: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Villanova, Xavier, and Kansas

Last Four Byes (at large): Providence, Kansas State, Saint Mary’s, St. Bonaventure

Last Four IN (at large): Texas, USC, Washington, Louisville

First Four OUT (at large): Syracuse, UCLA, Mississippi State, Baylor

Next four teams OUT (at large): Marquette, Nebraska, Georgia, LSU

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, NC State, Miami-FL, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Louisville

SEC (8): AUBURN, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Missouri, Texas AM

BIG 12 (7): KANSAS, Texas Tech, West Virginia, TCU, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Texas

Big East (6): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Butler, Creighton, Seton Hall, Providence

Big 10 (4): MICHIGAN STATE, Purdue, Ohio State, Michigan

Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, USC, Washington

American (3): CINCINNATI, Wichita State, Houston

Atlantic 10 (2): RHODE ISLAND, St. Bonaventure

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Pennsylvania (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Northern Kentucky (HORIZON), Nicholls (SLND), UNC-Greensboro (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Murray State (OVC), Charleston (CAA), UNC-Asheville (BSO), Bethune-Cookman (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Wagner (NEC), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.