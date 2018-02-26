More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Bracketology: Kansas making its case for No. 1 seed in Midwest

By Dave OmmenFeb 26, 2018, 9:44 AM EST
Kansas wrapped up the Big 12 title on Saturday.  It’s 14th straight Big 12 title.  Truly incredible, whether you’re a Jayhawks fan or not.  With that little nugget complete, the Jayhawks can now set their sights on a potential No. 1 seed in the Midwest.  A lot can happen in the next two weeks, but a Big 12 tournament title would all but guarantee the Jayhawks an NCAA route through Wichita and Omaha (Midwest Region).

Virginia remains No. 1 overall, followed by Villanova and Xavier.  One of those two will lose again since both play in the Big East, creating a potential spot on the No. 1 seed line for a handful of chasers – including Duke, North Carolina, Auburn, Michigan State, and Purdue.

We also figure to have quite a two-week race for the final at-large positions.  We have 18-20 teams in play for about 8 spots, and that’s assuming we do not encounter any unexpected upsets in conference tournaments.

Here’s the latest …

UPDATED: February 26, 2018

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Louisville vs. Washington | South Region
  • Texas vs. USC South Region
  • BETHUNE-COOKMAN vs. ARK-PINE BLUFF | South Region
  • NICHOLLS vs. UC-IRVINE | East Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

 

SOUTH Atlanta    EAST – Boston                         
Charlotte Pittsburgh
1) VIRGINIA 1) Villanova
16) B-COOKMAN / ARK-PB 16) NICHOLLS / UC-IRVINE
8) Seton Hall 8) Alabama
9) TCU 9) Miami-FL
San Diego San Diego
5) Ohio State 5) Kentucky
12) Washington / Louisville 12) LOUISIANA
4) West Virginia 4) Clemson
13) MURRAY STATE 13) VERMONT
Wichita Pittsburgh
6) NC State 6) RHODE ISLAND
11) Texas / USC 11) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
3) Purdue 3) CINCINNATI
14) CHARLESTON 14) RIDER
Nashville Detroit
7) Creighton 7) Florida
10) Kansas State 10) Providence
2) AUBURN 2) MICHIGAN STATE
15) NORTHERN KENTUCKY 15) WAGNER
WEST – Los Angeles MIDWEST – Omaha
Wichita Detroit
1) KANSAS 1) XAVIER
16) FL GULF COAST 16) PENNSYLVANIA
8) Missouri 8) Virginia Tech
9) Florida State 9) Texas AM
Boise Boise
5) ARIZONA 5) Michigan
12) NEW MEXICO ST 12) LOYOLA (CHI)
4) GONZAGA 4) Texas Tech
13) SOUTH DAKOTA ST 13) BUFFALO
Dallas Dallas
6) Arkansas 6) Houston
11) Saint Mary’s 11) St. Bonaventure
3) Wichita State 3) Tennessee
14) UNC-GREENSBORO 14) BUCKNELL
Charlotte Nashville
7) NEVADA 7) Butler
10) Arizona State 10) Oklahoma
2) Duke 2) North Carolina
15) MONTANA 15) UNC-ASHEVILLE

NOTES on the BRACKET: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Villanova, Xavier, and Kansas

Last Four Byes (at large): Providence, Kansas State, Saint Mary’s, St. Bonaventure

Last Four IN (at large): Texas, USC, Washington, Louisville

First Four OUT (at large): Syracuse, UCLA, Mississippi State, Baylor

Next four teams OUT (at large): Marquette, Nebraska, Georgia, LSU

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, NC State, Miami-FL, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Louisville

SEC (8): AUBURN, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Missouri, Texas AM

BIG 12 (7): KANSAS, Texas Tech, West Virginia, TCU, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Texas

Big East (6): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Butler, Creighton, Seton Hall, Providence

Big 10 (4): MICHIGAN STATE, Purdue, Ohio State, Michigan

Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, USC, Washington

American (3): CINCINNATI, Wichita State, Houston

Atlantic 10 (2): RHODE ISLAND, St. Bonaventure

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Pennsylvania (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Northern Kentucky (HORIZON), Nicholls (SLND), UNC-Greensboro (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Murray State (OVC), Charleston (CAA), UNC-Asheville (BSO), Bethune-Cookman (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Wagner (NEC), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.

Player Of The Week: Devonte’ Graham, Kansas

By Rob DausterFeb 26, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
Devonte’ Graham was so good this week.

It really, truly cannot be overstated.

Let’s start with Monday night, when he spent 40 minutes — excuse me, 35, that was the only game in a month he hasn’t played 40 minutes — chasing around Trae Young while putting up 23 points and seven assists in a 104-74 win over the Sooners.

That was good.

Saturday was better.

Graham finished with 26 points and four assists, including a pair of insanely tough buckets in the final minutes, as the Jayhawks went into Lubbock and picked off No. 6 Texas Tech.

And with that, Graham avoided the indignity of being the first point guard in 14 years to play for Bill Self at Kansas and not win a Big 12 regular season title. Because the Jayhawks — despite all of the troubles that they have had this season, from Billy Preston to front court depth to the homecourt losses — won at least a share of the Big 12 title with two games remaining.

Once again, Kansas owns the best league in the country.

Just like they always have.

THE ALL-‘THEY WERE GOOD, TOO’ TEAM

  • MARKIS MCDUFFIE, Wichita State: McDuffie finally looked like the guy we waited all season for. He had his two biggest offensive outbursts of the season, first going for 15 points against Tulane and then following that up with 26 points in a win at SMU.
  • WENDELL CARTER, Duke: Grayson Allen is back to being himself and Marvin Bagley is just plain old back, but Carter has been pretty good, too. Last week he averaged 17.0 points, 9.5 boards, 5.0 assists, 2.5 blocks and 2.0 steals. Not bad.
  • ELIJAH BROWN, Oregon: Oregon had their best weekend of the year, beating Arizona and Arizona State. Brown had 19 points in the win over ASU and then went for 30 points as Oregon erased a double-digit deficit in an OT win over Arizona.
  • CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue: Playing without Vince Edwards, Purdue did everything they could to put themselves in a position to win a share of the Big Ten title by winning at Illinois and beating Minnesota. Carsen had 40 in the win at Illinois.
  • GRANT RILLER, Charleston: Riller scored 59 points in two games this week and, in his last four games, is averaging 29.8 points. The Cougars won a share of the CAA regular season title.

College Basketball Power Rankings: Duke is the new No. 1. Wait, what?

By Rob DausterFeb 26, 2018, 1:39 AM EST
Duke is the best team in the country.

At least that’s the way that I see things right now.

And I know that this is going to be out there. I know that I’ll probably be on an island. I don’t really care, because the truth is this: All season long the narrative has been that Duke is the most talented team in college basketball, they just didn’t know how to defend.

Didn’t.

Past tense.

Because we now have a five-game sample on the books showing us that they do. After giving up 56 points at Louisville and 44 points at home against Syracuse, the Blue Devils are now allowing just 0.837 points-per-possession since Marvin Bagley III injured his knee and they went all-in on the 2-3 zone. For context, Virginia is allowing 0.860 PPP against giving up 37 points to Pitt on Saturday.

And not only is Duke defending now, but Bagley’s absence allowing Grayson Allen to get going, Wendell Carter to find a rhythm and Javin DaLaurier, Marques Bolden and Jack White to earn Coach K’s trust.

Oh, and Bagley is back. He played 31 minutes on Saturday.

When all of those things are happening, Duke is the best that college basketball has to offer.

Here is the rest of the top 25:

1. Duke, 24-5 (Last Week: No. 6)
2. Virginia, 26-2 (2)
3. Michigan State, 28-3 (3)
4. Villanova, 25-4 (1)
5. Xavier, 25-4 (4)
6. Purdue, 26-5 (5)
7. Kansas, 23-6 (13)
8. Texas Tech, 22-7 (7)
9. Cincinnati, 25-4 (8)
10. Gonzaga, 27-4 (9)
11. North Carolina, 22-7 (10)
12. Wichita State, 23-5 (14)
13. Ohio State, 24-7 (12)
14. Kentucky, 20-9 (NR)
15. West Virginia, 21-8 (16)
16. Auburn, 24-5 (11)
17. Rhode Island, 23-4 (16)
18. Clemson, 21-7 (15)
19. Tennessee, 21-7 (18)
20. Nevada, 25-5 (20)
21. Michigan, 24-7 (21)
22. Butler, 19-10 (22)
23. Saint Mary’s, 27-4 (25)
24. TCU, 20-9 (NR)
25. Houston, 22-6 (NR)

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 14 Kentucky, No. 24 TCU, No. 25 Houston

DROPPED OUT: No. 19. Arizona, No. 23. Texas A&M, No. 24. Baylor

VIDEO: Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon misses free throw to keep Chris Street’s record intact

By Rob DausterFeb 26, 2018, 12:38 AM EST
If you don’t know the name Chris Street, you’ve never spent much time in Iowa. Street was a star for the Hawkeyes in the early 90s. But as a junior, he was killed tragically on January 19th, 1993, when the car he was driving was struck by a snowplow. It was three days after a game at Duke and the day before a game against Northwestern. He was, and still is, revered in that state’s basketball community. Why it’s relevant here is that when Street died, he had made 34 straight free throws, a school-record. Current Hawkeye Jordan Bohannon was approaching that record this season. He had a chance to break the record on Sunday night against Northwestern … and his missed the free throw:

It was way short, and the announcers at the time thought that was weird. As it turns out, Bohannon missed the free throw intentionally. “That’s not my record to have,” Bohannon said. “That record deserves to stay in his name.”

In a week where the publicity has been nothing but negative for the sport of college basketball, it’s nice to cap it off with something like this. It’s nice to see a college kid get it, but you shouldn’t be surprised that a Bohannon does. His father was a Hawkeye QB, and his three older brothers played at Wisconsin, Air Force and Northern Iowa. Bravo, Jordan.

Report: San Diego head coach Lamont Smith arrested on road trip for domestic violence

By Rob DausterFeb 25, 2018, 11:19 PM EST
San Diego head coach Lamont Smith was arrested on Sunday morning on three domestic violence charges, according to ABC 10 News in San Francisco.

The Toreros beat San Francisco, 64-61, on Saturday night, and officers were dispatched to the team hotel where a victim told the police that she was intimately involved with Smith. She was taken to the hospital, and Smith was arrested at Oakland International Airport at 10 a.m. Sunday morning, the report states.

Smith is married and has two children. It is unclear what his relationship is to the accuser.

USD released the following statement: “We are aware of the report of allegations related to Lamont Smith. We have very few details at the time, but we will be gathering information and will be commencing an investigation into the matter.”

Report: LSU coach Will Wade drawing NCAA scrutiny

By Rob DausterFeb 25, 2018, 8:35 PM EST
1 Comment

Will Wade’s success on the recruiting trail in his first 11 months at LSU has caught the eye of the NCAA, according to a report from Yahoo sports.

This does not appear to coincide with the FBI’s investigation into corruption in the sport for the simple fact that the NCAA has kept clear of the players, coaches and the programs named in the FBI complaints and the documents published by Yahoo in the last week while the government does their job.

At this point, according to the report, this appears to be a simple case of fact-finding. The investigation has “stalled” because the NCAA has not gotten enough people to talk, but Wade — who spent two years as the head coach at Chattanooga before going to VCU for two seasons — has undoubtedly been cleaning up on the recruiting trail. He landed four-star point guard Tremont Waters, a Connecticut native and a former Georgetown commit, just a couple of months after getting hired. He’s also landed five-star Naz Reid (New Jersey) and Emmitt Williams (Florida) along with four-stars Darius Days (Florida) and Javonte Smart (Louisiana) in the Class of 2018.

Wade and LSU made headlines last month, as Williams, who was arrested for sexual assault in October, committed to the program on the same day that ESPN dropped their bombshell Michigan State investigation.