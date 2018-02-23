NCAA president Mark Emmert on Yahoo report: ‘Systematic failures … must be fixed’

On Monday, North Carolina passed Michigan State and Purdue on the Seed List (UNC is No. 7 overall). Wednesday, the Tar Heels backed up their route of Louisville by winning another road game at Syracuse. That’s six straight ACC victories – all but two of which are against teams in today’s bracket. Carolina now has 10 Quadrant 1 wins, which ties the Tar Heels with Kansas for the most in that category (by a two-win margin). Which brings us to this question: How high can Carolina climb?
The answer, of course, depends on these next two weeks. But given their strong schedule and depth of quality wins, a No. 1 seed isn’t out of the question if the Tar Heels beat Duke (again) to close the regular season and/or win the ACC tournament.
Overall, several ACC teams benefitted today by the confusing state of the SEC. The middle of the bracket is littered with SEC teams who ebb and flow like the tides of the ocean. These next two weeks will be important for them, too.
With another full weekend ahead, here’s where we stand …
UPDATED: February 23, 2018
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
- Baylor vs. Washington | Midwest Region
- Texas vs. LSU | West Region
- SOUTHERN vs. SAVANNAH ST | South Region
- FL GULF COAST vs. NICHOLLS | East Region
BRACKET PROJECTION
|SOUTH – Atlanta
|
|EAST – Boston
|Charlotte
|
|Pittsburgh
|1) VIRGINIA
|
|1) VILLANOVA
|16) SOUTHERN / SAVANNAH ST
|
|16) FL GULF CST / NICHOLLS
|8) Alabama
|
|8) Miami-FL
|9) Creighton
|
|9) Florida
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|Boise
|5) Ohio State
|
|5) Kentucky
|12) LOUISIANA
|
|12) St. Bonaventure
|4) West Virginia
|
|4) GONZAGA
|13) E. TENNESSEE ST
|
|13) VERMONT
|
|
|
|Dallas
|
|Wichita
|6) Florida State
|
|6) Virginia Tech
|11) Saint Mary’s
|
|11) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
|3) Texas Tech
|
|3) CINCINNATI
|14) CHARLESTON
|
|14) BUCKNELL
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|Nashville
|7) Arizona State
|
|7) Butler
|10) Providence
|
|10) Kansas State
|2) MICHIGAN STATE
|
|2) North Carolina
|15) WRIGHT STATE
|
|15) WAGNER
|
|
|
|WEST – Los Angeles
|
|MIDWEST – Omaha
|Wichita
|
|Detroit
|1) KANSAS
|
|1) Xavier
|16) PENNSYLVANIA
|
|16) UNC-ASHEVILLE
|8) Seton Hall
|
|8) Arkansas
|9) Texas AM
|
|9) TCU
|
|
|
|Boise
|
|Dallas
|5) Clemson
|
|5) Michigan
|12) NEW MEXICO ST
|
|12) LOYOLA (CHI)
|4) Wichita State
|
|4) Tennessee
|13) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|
|13) MURRAY STATE
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|Pittsburgh
|6) Houston
|
|6) RHODE ISLAND
|11) LSU / Texas
|
|11) Baylor / Washington
|3) ARIZONA
|
|3) Purdue
|14) RIDER
|
|14) BUFFALO
|
|
|
|Nashville
|
|Charlotte
|7) NC State
|
|7) Missouri
|10) NEVADA
|
|10) Oklahoma
|2) AUBURN
|
|2) Duke
|15) UC-IRVINE
|
|15) MONTANA
NOTES on the BRACKET: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Villanova, Xavier, and Kansas
Last Four Byes (at large): Kansas State, Providence, Saint Mary’s, St. Bonaventure
Last Four IN (at large): Baylor, Texas, LSU, Washington
First Four OUT (at large): Marquette, Syracuse, USC, Utah
Next four teams OUT (at large): UCLA, Mississippi State, Louisville, Georgia
Breakdown by Conference …
SEC (9): AUBURN, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Texas AM, LSU
ACC (8): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, Florida State, Miami-FL, Virginia Tech, NC State
BIG 12 (8): TEXAS TECH, Kansas, West Virginia, Oklahoma, TCU, Kansas State, Baylor, Texas
Big East (6): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Butler, Seton Hall, Creighton, Providence
Big 10 (4): MICHIGAN STATE, Purdue, Ohio State, Michigan
Pac 12 (3): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Washington
American (3): CINCINNATI, Wichita State, Houston
Atlantic 10 (2): RHODE ISLAND, St. Bonaventure
West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s
Mountain West (1): NEVADA
ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Pennsylvania (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), Nicholls (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), UC-Santa Barbara (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Murray State (OVC), Charleston (CAA), UNC-Asheville (BSO), Savannah State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Wagner (NEC), Southern (SWAC)
Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.