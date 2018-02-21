Report: FBI’s case could reveal detailed information about cheating in college hoops recruiting

The dealings of NBA agent Andy Miller and former business associate Christian Dawkins could unravel a lot of key information in college basketball over the next several months.

According to a report from Pete Thamel and Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports, financial records, documents and wiretaps from Miller and Dawkins have given a surprising level of detail into payments of college players and their families. In Thamel and Forde’s report, it states that many cases include the exact dollar figures and intricate documentation of how payments were made.

“There are spreadsheets detailing who got paid, how much they got paid and how much more they were planning to pay,” one source familiar with the investigation said in the Yahoo report. “The feds got everything they wanted and much more. Don’t think it will only be players who ended up signing with ASM that got paid. Those spreadsheets cast a wide net throughout college basketball. If your school produced a first-round pick in the past three years, be worried.”

All of this information threatens college programs, head coaches and current players as NCAA amateurism rules come into play for a number of potential players.

The FBI’s investigation into college basketball corruption has been ongoing over the last several months with three seperate criminal cases set over the next 14 months. It’s unclear how this potential information from Miller and Dawkins might be revealed, so it’s difficult to speculate about any potential ramifications until we know exact details.

Even if those details aren’t used in any criminal proceedings, the NCAA also has to render separate rulings on these findings based on how they see fit. Overall, it will be a messy few months for all levels of basketball as many in college hoops brace themselves for the potential fallout.