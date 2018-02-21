More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Providence/Seton Hall suspended due to unsafe playing conditions

By Scott PhillipsFeb 21, 2018, 8:25 PM EST
Providence and Seton Hall are playing a key bubble game in the Big East on Wednesday night as both teams aim for another solid win that can help them get in.

But the outcome of this one will have to wait.

The game was suspended with 13:03 left in the second half due to unsafe playing conditions on the court. Condensation was causing players to slip and it wasn’t safe to continue the game. The Dunkin’ Donuts Center had ice under the court that was melting onto the court due to unseasonably warm weather.

Seton Hall was winning 56-47 when the game was suspended. No makeup date has been announced yet.

Report: FBI’s case could reveal detailed information about cheating in college hoops recruiting

By Scott PhillipsFeb 21, 2018, 8:35 PM EST
The dealings of NBA agent Andy Miller and former business associate Christian Dawkins could unravel a lot of key information in college basketball over the next several months.

According to a report from Pete Thamel and Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports, financial records, documents and wiretaps from Miller and Dawkins have given a surprising level of detail into payments of college players and their families. In Thamel and Forde’s report, it states that many cases include the exact dollar figures and intricate documentation of how payments were made.

“There are spreadsheets detailing who got paid, how much they got paid and how much more they were planning to pay,” one source familiar with the investigation said in the Yahoo report. “The feds got everything they wanted and much more. Don’t think it will only be players who ended up signing with ASM that got paid. Those spreadsheets cast a wide net throughout college basketball. If your school produced a first-round pick in the past three years, be worried.”

All of this information threatens college programs, head coaches and current players as NCAA amateurism rules come into play for a number of potential players.

The FBI’s investigation into college basketball corruption has been ongoing over the last several months with three seperate criminal cases set over the next 14 months. It’s unclear how this potential information from Miller and Dawkins might be revealed, so it’s difficult to speculate about any potential ramifications until we know exact details.

Even if those details aren’t used in any criminal proceedings, the NCAA also has to render separate rulings on these findings based on how they see fit. Overall, it will be a messy few months for all levels of basketball as many in college hoops brace themselves for the potential fallout.

Bubble Banter: It is a massive night for teams on the bubble

By Rob DausterFeb 21, 2018, 7:46 PM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Saturday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

Wichita State’s Landry Shamet out sick against Tulane

By Scott PhillipsFeb 21, 2018, 7:25 PM EST
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet will miss the Shockers’ game against Tulane on Wednesday night as he sits out due to illness.

Dressed in street clothes for the AAC conference clash, Shamet has put up All-American-caliber numbers for Wichita State this season as he’s putting up 14.7 points, 5.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Without Shamet in the lineup, it gives Samajae Haynes-Jones a potential shot at minutes as he’s fallen out of the rotation over the last several weeks. Wichita State is still heavily favored against Tulane at home on Wednesday but they have an important three-game stretch to close out the conference season. The Shockers have to go on the road to play SMU and UCF before closing out the conference slate with an important home game against Cincinnati.

Duke’s Marvin Bagley III out for the fourth straight game with knee injury

By Scott PhillipsFeb 21, 2018, 7:15 PM EST
Duke star freshman big man Marvin Bagley III will miss his fourth consecutive game on Wednesday night as he continues to battle a knee injury.

The 6-foot-11 freshman suffered a mild knee sprain in his right knee in Duke’s game against North Carolina on Feb. 8 as he’s missed the Blue Devils’ last three games — all wins. Bagley will miss Duke’s contest against Louisville on Wednesday as he’s also missed games against Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Clemson.

Duke still has three regular-season games after Wednesday before the ACC tournament starts as Bagley still has plenty of time to heal and recover before the postseason begins.

Bagley is putting up 21.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game for Duke this season as he’s a consensus top-five pick in most 2018 NBA mock drafts. Without Bagley in the lineup, Duke has continued to play well and win games as they’ve still had big man Wendell Carter to handle things on the interior.

 

Rick Pitino: ‘I had no knowledge’ of the violations that led to banner coming down

By Rob DausterFeb 21, 2018, 4:06 PM EST
Disgraced ex-Louisville head coach Rick Pitino spoke at a press conference in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon and denied any knowledge of the violations that were committed by Andre McGee, any potential NCAA violations involving the recruitment of Brian Bowen and pushed for Louisville to file an injunction against the NCAA’s decision to remove the 2013 national title banner.

“I take full responsibility for everyone I hire,” Pitino said. “To say I’m disappointed with the NCAA ruling is a gross understatement.”

“I have apologized many times. I feel awful for what happened. I’ve run a clean program all my life. [Sitting where you are], I would agree with you. It looks bad. I’ve coached for 41 years. For 35, as a head coach, nothing has come up.”

Pitino went on to say that he “hired the wrong person” when he made the decision to bring McGee onto his staff. McGee is the one that was responsible for hosting the parties and bringing the strippers and sex workers to them.

“I had no knowledge of the reprehensible things that went on in that dormitory,” Pitino said. “Did a few of [my players] partake in parties they didn’t organize? Yes, they did. That had nothing to do with an extra benefit,” going on to add that attending these parties were not the reason that Louisville won the 2013 national title.

Pitino also denied any involvement in the recruit of Bowen, a five-star prospect that committed to Louisville in a deal that was supposed to get his family paid $100,000 from Adidas.

“In 40 years of coaching, I have never been involved, directly or indirectly, in any effort to pay any money or extend any improper benefit to any recruit or recruit’s family members or representatives,” he said.

Pitino said that he has not had any discussions about coaching again or looking for a job this spring, but he did say that he does “miss it.” He also urged the new University of Louisville administration to fight this decision in court, to file an injunction and do what they can to keep Louisville from having to sacrifice a national title banner.

No other Division I basketball program has ever had a national title vacated.

“The NCAA,” Pitino said, “cannot rewrite history by taking a banner down.