Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Weekend Preview: Will the Big East title be won on Saturday?

By Rob DausterFeb 16, 2018, 2:26 PM EST
SATURDAY’S SHOWDOWN

No. 3 VILLANOVA (-2) at No. 4 XAVIER, Sat. 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Oh, there is so much to get to with Saturday’s showdown in Cincinnati.

Let’s start with this: Villanova has run absolutely roughshod over the Big East since the conference began anew in 2014. They’ve won four straight league titles by an average of 2.8 games per years. In those four seasons, when you include Big East tournament losses, the Wildcats have lost a total of 11 games to Big East opponents. They’ve won two Big East tournament titles and a national title to boot.

The Kansas streak in the Big 12 is more impressive because of the longevity of it, but Villanova’s dominance over their conference these last four years outweighs what Kansas has done to their league. They’ve been challenged, Villanova — despite playing in a league that has ranked in the top three on KenPom the last three years — has not been.

Until now.

The Wildcats have lost two of their last three games and currently sit one game out of first place in the league standings. Behind Xavier. A loss on Saturday would mean that Villanova is two games out of first place with four games left to play; Xavier would only have three games left on their schedule. The idea of an outright Big East title would essentially be dead, while the Musketeers would only need to win one more game to lock up at least a share of the Big East regular season championship.

But here’s the kicker: As troubling as Villanova’s recent play has been, they’ve kicked Xavier’s hindparts as league rivals. It can’t even be considered a rivalry because that would assume both teams had a chance to win. The Musketeers are 1-9 in ten games against Villanova, including a 24-point loss in Philadelphia earlier this season. Will that correct itself Saturday?

We shall see.

What I do know is that this is the most intriguing game I’ve seen on this season’s schedule, even more so that Virginia’s visit to Duke earlier this year.

In the immortal words of Bart Scott, “CAN’T WAIT!”

WHAT ELSE SHOULD YOU WATCH?

  • No. 20 WEST VIRGINIA at No. 13 KANSAS (-4), Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN): This is a big one for Kansas, who could very well fall two games behind Texas Tech in the Big 12 title race with a loss. And West Virginia is certainly good enough to go into Phog Allen and get a win. I just don’t think they will. Kansas (-4)
  • No. 7 TEXAS TECH (-2) at BAYLOR, Sat. 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU): This is a sneaky game for the Red Raiders. Baylor is healthy and playing their best basketball of the season, having won four games in a row. Their zone can cause teams that don’t shoot great trouble, and Tech has had some issues this season playing on the road. Texas Tech (-2)
  • No. 19 WICHITA STATE at No. 5 CINCINNATI (-9), Sun. 4:00 p.m. (ESPN): I was hoping there would be more intrigue with the AAC title race at this point in the season than their is, because this matchup is intriguing. Wichita State can’t guard and Cincinnati can’t score. I think the Shockers keep it close. Wichita State (+9)
  • No. 8 OHIO STATE at No. 22 MICHIGAN (-1), Sun. 1:00 p.m. (CBS): The Buckeyes got worked over by Penn State on Thursday, but that might have been because they were looking forward to Sunday’s trip to Ann Arbor. Michigan, however, will be looking for some revenge for a loss earlier this year. Michigan (-1)
  • No. 12 DUKE (-1) at No. 11 CLEMSON, Sun. 1:00 p.m. (ACC Net): No Shelton Mitchell (probably) and no Donte Grantham (definitely) is tough for Clemson. Will Marvin Bagley play? Either way, I like Duke (-1)
  • No. 16 RHODE ISLAND (-2) at ST. BONAVENTURE, Fri. 7:00 p.m. (ESPN2): The Bonnies, playing at home in a must-win game for their at-large chances, and they’re getting points. St. Bonaventure (+2)

CBT Podcast: The latest on the FBI’s investigation and a preview of Villanova-Xavier

Kevin Hagen/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 16, 2018, 1:09 PM EST
Rob Dauster walks you through everything you need to know about Thursday’s bombshell report from Yahoo! Sports on the status of the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball. Putting that report into context is the priority here. Then Reags from the Fundamentally Sound podcast joins the show to talk about Villanova-Xavier and why Duke losing Marvin Bagley III for a couple of weeks is actually a good thing. The rundown below:

OPEN: Everything you need to know about the FBI investigation to put the latest into context

10:15: Breaking down the Game of the Year between Xavier and Villanova

25:15: Marvin Bagley III getting hurt was the best thing that could have happened to Duke

33:00: There is a fun game in the Atlantic 10 on Friday night

Bracketology: You’re up Auburn!

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Dave OmmenFeb 16, 2018, 10:21 AM EST
Auburn, it’s your turn.  Welcome to the No. 1 seed line.

With Purdue’s loss at Wisconsin, the Boilermakers slip a notch, opening a door for the Tigers, who enter as the fourth overall seed and No. 1 seed in the West Region.  Kansas is now next in line.

Virginia continues to lead the Field of 68, followed by Xavier, Villanova, and those aforementioned Tigers.  Just for fun, Xavier and Villanova meet on Saturday at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.  Villanova won the first meeting in Philadelphia.

The bubble isn’t overly deep, but it is tightly contested.  There’s little separation among about 15 or so teams.  The result: there’s a lot left to decide between now and Selection Sunday.

Here’s were we stand today …

UPDATED: February 16, 2018

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Washington vs. Texas | East Region
  • UCLA vs. Baylor Midwest Region
  • NICHOLLS ST vs. SAVANNAH ST | Midwest Region
  • PENN vs. ARKANSAS-PB | South Region

BRACKET PROJECTION 

SOUTH Atlanta               MIDWEST – Omaha   
Charlotte Nashville
1) VIRGINIA 1) XAVIER
16) PENN / ARK-PB 16) NICHOLLS ST / SAV ST
8) Providence 8) Kentucky
9) Arkansas 9) Saint Mary’s
Boise Boise
5) Oklahoma 5) RHODE ISLAND
12) LOUISIANA 12) LOYOLA (CHI)
4) Tennessee 4) West Virginia
13) E. TENNESSEE ST 13) BELMONT
Detroit Dallas
6) Alabama 6) Missouri
11) NC State 11) UCLA / Baylor
3) MICHIGAN STATE 3) Clemson
14) BUFFALO 14) CHARLESTON
Pittsburgh Detroit
7) Florida State 7) Miami-FL
10) Kansas State 10) TCU
2) CINCINNATI 2) Purdue
15) NO KENTUCKY 15) FL GULF COAST
WEST – Los Angeles EAST – Boston
Nashville Pittsburgh
1) AUBURN 1) Villanova
16) UNC-ASHEVILLE 16) WAGNER
8) Houston 8) Michigan
9) Seton Hall 9) Virginia Tech
San Diego San Diego
5) GONZAGA 5) Texas AM
12) NEW MEXICO ST 12) Washington / Texas
4) ARIZONA 4) Ohio State
13) SOUTH DAKOTA ST 13) VERMONT
Wichita Dallas
6) Creighton 6) Florida
11) MIDDLE TENNESSEE 11) Louisville
3) North Carolina 3) TEXAS TECH
14) UC-SANTA BARBARA 14) RIDER
Wichita Charlotte
7) Arizona State 7) Wichita State
10) NEVADA 10) Butler
2) Kansas 2) Duke
15) MONTANA 15) BUCKNELL

NOTES on the BRACKET: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Xavier, Villanova, and Auburn

Last Four Byes (at large): Butler, Kansas State, NC State, Louisville

Last Four IN (at large): Washington, Texas, UCLA, Baylor

First Four OUT (at large): USC, Utah, St. Bonaventure, Syracuse

Next four teams OUT (at large): Nebraska, Temple, LSU, Marquette

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): VIRGINIA, Duke, Clemson, North Carolina, Florida State, Miami-FL, Virginia Tech, NC State, Louisville

SEC (8): AUBURN, Tennessee, Texas AM, Florida, Missouri, Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas

BIG 12 (8): TEXAS TECH, Kansas, West Virginia, Oklahoma, TCU, Kansas State, Texas, Baylor

Big East (6): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Creighton, Providence, Seton Hall, Butler

Big 10 (4): OHIO STATE, Purdue, Michigan State, Michigan

Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Washington, UCLA

American (3): CINCINNATI, Wichita State, Houston

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

Atlantic 10 (1): RHODE ISLAND

ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Pennsylvania (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Northern Kentucky (HORIZON), Nicholls State (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), UC-Santa Barbara (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Charleston (CAA), UNC-Asheville (BSO), Savannah State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Wagner (NEC), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.

Bubble Banter: No. 15 Saint Mary’s has worrisome profile after loss to San Francisco

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 16, 2018, 1:53 AM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Thursday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

WINNERS

HOUSTON (RPI: 21, KenPom: 23, NBC seed: 11): After beating Cincinnati on their home floor on Thursday night, the Cougars are pretty close to a lock. They have now won four in a row and six of their last seven, including Wichita State and the Bearcats at home. They are 4-2 against Quadrant 1 opponents with a 20-5 mark on the season, more than enough to get the committee to overlook the fact that they have a loss to Drexel at home and Tulane on the road on their résumé. 

PENN STATE (RPI: 73, KenPom: 28, NBC seed: Out): Suddenly, the Nittany Lions are interesting. Sitting at 18-9 overall and 8-6 in the Big Ten, Penn State has now won four in a row and six of their last seven games, a stretch that is bookended by their only two Quadrant 1 wins of the season — at Ohio State and, on Thursday, a blowout win over Ohio State at home. With two Quadrant 1 games and a Quadrant 2 game left on their schedule, the Nittany Lions are suddenly in the conversation, although a pair of Quadrant 3 losses certainly doesn’t help their case. 

UCLA (RPI: 52, KenPom: 49, NBC seed: Play-in game): There are two things that can break your back in the Pac-12: losing at home to Cal and losing at home to Oregon State. UCLA avoided the latter on Thursday night, knocking off the Beavers in Pauley Pavilion. UCLA’s bid is going to be earned in their last three games, which are all Quadrant 1 opponents: at Utah, at Colorado, at USC. With just two Quadrant 1 wins and a Quadrant 3 loss, I think UCLA needs to go 2-1 in that stretch. 

USC (RPI: 42, KenPom: 50, NBC seed: First four out): The Trojans snapped a three-game losing streak by knocking off Oregon at home. Like UCLA, USC’s tournament hopes are pinned on the trip to the Mountain Schools next weekend. Right now, Andy Enfield’s club has just two Quadrant 1 wins, a 6-8 mark against the top two Quadrants and a Quadrant 4 loss at home to Princeton. It’s not pretty. 

MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE (RPI: 27, KenPom: 47, NBC seed: 12): The only way I can see Middle Tennessee State getting an at-large bid to the tournament is if they win out and lose to Western Kentucky in the CUSA tournament title game. Otherwise, they’re just another mid-major team with one Quadrant 1 win and more than one Quadrant 3 loss. 

LOSERS

SAINT MARY’S  (RPI: 28, KenPom: 17, NBC seed: 6): Saint Mary’s suddenly has one of the most interesting NCAA tournament profiles in the country. As it stands, the Gaels have played just a sincere Quadrant 1 game: at Gonzaga. They won that game. But they also lost to Gonzaga at home in a blowout to go along with a pair of Quadrant 3 losses — at San Francisco and Washington State on a neutral. The committee taught us something when the top 16 seeds of the bracket was revealed last weekend: They value winning. They prioritize quality wins over just about anything. That’s why Kansas was the No. 6 overall seed. That’s why Oklahoma was a No. 4 seed. It’s why Xavier has come close to lock status for the top seed line. Wins against quality teams are important, and Saint Mary’s has just one of them. They’re just 4-2 against the top two Quadrants. For my money, the Gaels are still a tournament team, but I’m not going to sit here and pretend that their profile is strong enough to take a loss in the WCC tournament — particularly to someone not named Gonzaga — and still be at-large worthy. 

TEMPLE (RPI: 38, KenPom: 82, NBC seed: Next four out): Temple had a chance to give themselves the boost they needed to get onto the right side of the bubble. But they blew a 14-point lead at Wichita State, losing what will go down as a bad loss only because it didn’t have to be a loss. The Owls do have three Quadrant 1 wins, but they also have four Quadrant 3 losses. I think they have to beat Houston at home this weekend to have a real chance. 

WASHINGTON  (RPI: 53, KenPom: 103, NBC seed: 10): The Huskies really did look like they were in line to make a run to the NCAA tournament after beating Arizona and Arizona State at home. But after losing to Utah at home on Thursday night, they’ve now dropped three in a row, none of which were Quadrant 1 games. Those four Quadrant 1 wins are going to help them out, but they need to start winning again, and soon. 

Report: Michigan State player being investigated for criminal sexual conduct

Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 16, 2018, 1:20 AM EST
A Michigan State men’s basketball player has been under investigation from criminal sexual assault since early in the academic year, according to a report from ESPN.

The player is the lone suspect in an incident that campus police “have classified as fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct,” according to the report, which cites anonymous sources close to the case. A female student has accused the player of forcibly groping her without permission in August, and police forwarded the investigatory findings to the county prosecutor in December, according to ESPN.

NBC Sports is not naming the player because he has not been charged with a crime.

Michigan State is under intense scrutiny due to the Larry Nassar scandal and subsequent reporting by ESPN that questioned the school’s handling of allegations of violence toward women by football and men’s basketball players. Michigan State’s president and athletic director both have left the school amid the fallout.

In the case of the latest report, “details of the allegations and circumstances remain unknown; a police report has not been released publicly,” despite a public records request, according to ESPN.

Michigan State, which is 25-3 and ranked No. 2 in The Associated Press poll, plays Saturday at Northwestern.

No. 17 Arizona holds off No. 25 Arizona State for 77-70 win

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 16, 2018, 12:48 AM EST
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona’s players left the court after warm-ups to a profane chant from Arizona State’s students. Once the game started, the action got so intense a Wildcats’ male cheerleader was escorted out by security.

No question, the rivalry in the desert has heated up.

One aspect remains the same: Arizona finding a way to win.

Deandre Ayton had 25 points and 16 rebounds, and No. 17 Arizona used a late run to hold off No. 25 Arizona State 77-70 on Thursday night to sweep the season series.

“It was hard fought,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said. “It wasn’t always pretty, but we played through some rough patches.”

Arizona (21-6, 11-3 Pac-12) grinded out a victory the first game and got off to a fast start in the rematch, quieting the raucous Wells Fargo Arena crowd by building an 18-point lead.

The Sun Devils (19-7, 7-7) revved up their run game and the fans after finding their groove, going on a 31-6 halftime-spanning run to go up seven.

Arizona clawed its way back and traded baskets with Arizona State until, like it did in Tucson, made the big plays down the stretch. Allonzo Trier scored 19 points and hit a 3-pointer during a late 7-0 that put the Wildcats up 70-63 with 90 seconds left.

“We’ve got to find a way to not get ourselves in holes early,” said Arizona State’s Kodi Justice, who had 19 points. “To exert all that energy to come all the way back, that’s why we came up short.”

Tra Holder led Arizona State with 20 points.

The first meeting, Dec. 30 in Tucson, was one of the most anticipated in the rivalry’s 105-year history.

Arizona State was the talk of college basketball and Division I’s lone undefeated team headed into that game after going 12-0 in nonconference.

Arizona had rebounded from a dismal trip to the Bahamas and was playing well.

The game lived up to the hype, going down the wire after the Sun Devils rallied from a 12-point deficit. Arizona took advantage of its size inside and made the plays down the stretch to win it 84-78.

The sequel rocked — almost literally.

The Arizona State fans were rematch ready, filling Wells Fargo Arena to the rafters and with roars, nearly shaking the building after Michael Buffer introduced the Sun Devils’ starting lineup.

The Wildcats were ready for them, opening on an 11-2 run and making 10 of their first 12 shots to build a 28-11 lead that eventually stretched to 18.

“That first 10-11 minutes is as good as an opponent has played against us both ends of the floor,” Arizona State Bobby Hurley said. “We were in trouble there.”

Arizona State snapped out of its offensive doldrums and slowed Arizona with full-court pressure. The Sun Devils went on a 16-2 run — started by Justice’s three straight 3s — to cut Arizona’s lead to pull within four and cut it to 39-38 by halftime.

Arizona State took its first lead on a corner 3-pointer to open the second half and the Sun Devils scored the first eight points to go up 46-39 as the decibel level rose with each shot.

Arizona fought back and the teams played an entertaining back-and-forth game until the Wildcats finished off the Sun Devils, just as they did in Tucson.

“We were just being smart, making sure we take our time,” Trier said. “When they make a run like that, they get sparked by the crowd and really get a lot of high energy and they start playing harder.”

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State made inroads against its rival this season, but still can’t find a way to beat them.

Arizona played a superb game against Southern California after losing to UCLA last week and could have some momentum going after pulling out a win in a rowdy road atmosphere.

FREE THROWS

Arizona State is one of the nation’s best teams at getting free throws, but it was the Wildcats who were on a march to the line. Arizona made 21 of 27 free throws and had Arizona State’s trio of big men in foul trouble in the second half.

Arizona State went 7 of 12 on free throws, including 1 of 6 in the second half.

“Huge, huge free-throw advantage, especially on the road for a team to out-shoot a team in conference play,” Hurley said. “It’s something we’ve got to do a better job of.”

UP NEXT

Arizona plays at Oregon State next Thursday.

Arizona State plays at Oregon next Thursday.