Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Report: Michigan State player being investigated for criminal sexual conduct

By Travis HinesFeb 16, 2018, 1:20 AM EST
A Michigan State men’s basketball player has been under investigation from criminal sexual assault since early in the academic year, according to a report from ESPN.

The player is the lone suspect in an incident that campus police “have classified as fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct,” according to the report, which cites anonymous sources close to the case. A female student has accused the player of forcibly groping her without permission in August, and police forwarded the investigatory findings to the county prosecutor in December, according to ESPN.

NBC Sports is not naming the player because he has not been charged with a crime.

Michigan State is under intense scrutiny due to the Larry Nassar scandal and subsequent reporting by ESPN that questioned the school’s handling of allegations of violence toward women by football and men’s basketball players. Michigan State’s president and athletic director both have left the school amid the fallout.

In the case of the latest report, “details of the allegations and circumstances remain unknown; a police report has not been released publicly,” despite a public records request, according to ESPN.

Michigan State, which is 25-3 and ranked No. 2 in The Associated Press poll, plays Saturday at Northwestern.

Bubble Banter: No. 15 Saint Mary’s has worrisome profile after loss to San Francisco

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 16, 2018, 1:53 AM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Thursday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

WINNERS

HOUSTON (RPI: 21, KenPom: 23, NBC seed: 11): After beating Cincinnati on their home floor on Thursday night, the Cougars are pretty close to a lock. They have now won four in a row and six of their last seven, including Wichita State and the Bearcats at home. They are 4-2 against Quadrant 1 opponents with a 20-5 mark on the season, more than enough to get the committee to overlook the fact that they have a loss to Drexel at home and Tulane on the road on their résumé. 

PENN STATE (RPI: 73, KenPom: 28, NBC seed: Out): Suddenly, the Nittany Lions are interesting. Sitting at 18-9 overall and 8-6 in the Big Ten, Penn State has now won four in a row and six of their last seven games, a stretch that is bookended by their only two Quadrant 1 wins of the season — at Ohio State and, on Thursday, a blowout win over Ohio State at home. With two Quadrant 1 games and a Quadrant 2 game left on their schedule, the Nittany Lions are suddenly in the conversation, although a pair of Quadrant 3 losses certainly doesn’t help their case. 

UCLA (RPI: 52, KenPom: 49, NBC seed: Play-in game): There are two things that can break your back in the Pac-12: losing at home to Cal and losing at home to Oregon State. UCLA avoided the latter on Thursday night, knocking off the Beavers in Pauley Pavilion. UCLA’s bid is going to be earned in their last three games, which are all Quadrant 1 opponents: at Utah, at Colorado, at USC. With just two Quadrant 1 wins and a Quadrant 3 loss, I think UCLA needs to go 2-1 in that stretch. 

USC (RPI: 42, KenPom: 50, NBC seed: First four out): The Trojans snapped a three-game losing streak by knocking off Oregon at home. Like UCLA, USC’s tournament hopes are pinned on the trip to the Mountain Schools next weekend. Right now, Andy Enfield’s club has just two Quadrant 1 wins, a 6-8 mark against the top two Quadrants and a Quadrant 4 loss at home to Princeton. It’s not pretty. 

MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE (RPI: 27, KenPom: 47, NBC seed: 12): The only way I can see Middle Tennessee State getting an at-large bid to the tournament is if they win out and lose to Western Kentucky in the CUSA tournament title game. Otherwise, they’re just another mid-major team with one Quadrant 1 win and more than one Quadrant 3 loss. 

LOSERS

SAINT MARY’S  (RPI: 28, KenPom: 17, NBC seed: 6): Saint Mary’s suddenly has one of the most interesting NCAA tournament profiles in the country. As it stands, the Gaels have played just a sincere Quadrant 1 game: at Gonzaga. They won that game. But they also lost to Gonzaga at home in a blowout to go along with a pair of Quadrant 3 losses — at San Francisco and Washington State on a neutral. The committee taught us something when the top 16 seeds of the bracket was revealed last weekend: They value winning. They prioritize quality wins over just about anything. That’s why Kansas was the No. 6 overall seed. That’s why Oklahoma was a No. 4 seed. It’s why Xavier has come close to lock status for the top seed line. Wins against quality teams are important, and Saint Mary’s has just one of them. They’re just 4-2 against the top two Quadrants. For my money, the Gaels are still a tournament team, but I’m not going to sit here and pretend that their profile is strong enough to take a loss in the WCC tournament — particularly to someone not named Gonzaga — and still be at-large worthy. 

TEMPLE (RPI: 38, KenPom: 82, NBC seed: Next four out): Temple had a chance to give themselves the boost they needed to get onto the right side of the bubble. But they blew a 14-point lead at Wichita State, losing what will go down as a bad loss only because it didn’t have to be a loss. The Owls do have three Quadrant 1 wins, but they also have four Quadrant 3 losses. I think they have to beat Houston at home this weekend to have a real chance. 

WASHINGTON  (RPI: 53, KenPom: 103, NBC seed: 10): The Huskies really did look like they were in line to make a run to the NCAA tournament after beating Arizona and Arizona State at home. But after losing to Utah at home on Thursday night, they’ve now dropped three in a row, none of which were Quadrant 1 games. Those four Quadrant 1 wins are going to help them out, but they need to start winning again, and soon. 

No. 17 Arizona holds off No. 25 Arizona State for 77-70 win

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 16, 2018, 12:48 AM EST
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona’s players left the court after warm-ups to a profane chant from Arizona State’s students. Once the game started, the action got so intense a Wildcats’ male cheerleader was escorted out by security.

No question, the rivalry in the desert has heated up.

One aspect remains the same: Arizona finding a way to win.

Deandre Ayton had 25 points and 16 rebounds, and No. 17 Arizona used a late run to hold off No. 25 Arizona State 77-70 on Thursday night to sweep the season series.

“It was hard fought,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said. “It wasn’t always pretty, but we played through some rough patches.”

Arizona (21-6, 11-3 Pac-12) grinded out a victory the first game and got off to a fast start in the rematch, quieting the raucous Wells Fargo Arena crowd by building an 18-point lead.

The Sun Devils (19-7, 7-7) revved up their run game and the fans after finding their groove, going on a 31-6 halftime-spanning run to go up seven.

Arizona clawed its way back and traded baskets with Arizona State until, like it did in Tucson, made the big plays down the stretch. Allonzo Trier scored 19 points and hit a 3-pointer during a late 7-0 that put the Wildcats up 70-63 with 90 seconds left.

“We’ve got to find a way to not get ourselves in holes early,” said Arizona State’s Kodi Justice, who had 19 points. “To exert all that energy to come all the way back, that’s why we came up short.”

Tra Holder led Arizona State with 20 points.

The first meeting, Dec. 30 in Tucson, was one of the most anticipated in the rivalry’s 105-year history.

Arizona State was the talk of college basketball and Division I’s lone undefeated team headed into that game after going 12-0 in nonconference.

Arizona had rebounded from a dismal trip to the Bahamas and was playing well.

The game lived up to the hype, going down the wire after the Sun Devils rallied from a 12-point deficit. Arizona took advantage of its size inside and made the plays down the stretch to win it 84-78.

The sequel rocked — almost literally.

The Arizona State fans were rematch ready, filling Wells Fargo Arena to the rafters and with roars, nearly shaking the building after Michael Buffer introduced the Sun Devils’ starting lineup.

The Wildcats were ready for them, opening on an 11-2 run and making 10 of their first 12 shots to build a 28-11 lead that eventually stretched to 18.

“That first 10-11 minutes is as good as an opponent has played against us both ends of the floor,” Arizona State Bobby Hurley said. “We were in trouble there.”

Arizona State snapped out of its offensive doldrums and slowed Arizona with full-court pressure. The Sun Devils went on a 16-2 run — started by Justice’s three straight 3s — to cut Arizona’s lead to pull within four and cut it to 39-38 by halftime.

Arizona State took its first lead on a corner 3-pointer to open the second half and the Sun Devils scored the first eight points to go up 46-39 as the decibel level rose with each shot.

Arizona fought back and the teams played an entertaining back-and-forth game until the Wildcats finished off the Sun Devils, just as they did in Tucson.

“We were just being smart, making sure we take our time,” Trier said. “When they make a run like that, they get sparked by the crowd and really get a lot of high energy and they start playing harder.”

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State made inroads against its rival this season, but still can’t find a way to beat them.

Arizona played a superb game against Southern California after losing to UCLA last week and could have some momentum going after pulling out a win in a rowdy road atmosphere.

FREE THROWS

Arizona State is one of the nation’s best teams at getting free throws, but it was the Wildcats who were on a march to the line. Arizona made 21 of 27 free throws and had Arizona State’s trio of big men in foul trouble in the second half.

Arizona State went 7 of 12 on free throws, including 1 of 6 in the second half.

“Huge, huge free-throw advantage, especially on the road for a team to out-shoot a team in conference play,” Hurley said. “It’s something we’ve got to do a better job of.”

UP NEXT

Arizona plays at Oregon State next Thursday.

Arizona State plays at Oregon next Thursday.

WATCH: USC wins on last-second oop

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 16, 2018, 12:41 AM EST
USC ended a three-game losing streak in dramatic fashion.

Jordan McLaughlin dropped an amazing dime with an over-the-shoulder, across-court alley-oop pass to Chimezie Metu just before the buzzer to give the Trojans a 72-70 victory over Oregon on Thursday.

There’s so much to like about this play. The vision of McLaughlin to see Metu, the ability to execute the pass perfectly and the absolute guts it took to try to win a game with such a high degree of difficulty play.

Williams leads No. 9 Gonzaga over Loyola Marymount 76-46

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
Associated PressFeb 15, 2018, 11:32 PM EST
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert led a balanced attack with 14 points and No. 9 Gonzaga beat Loyola Marymount 76-46 on Thursday night to retain at least a share of first place in the West Coast Conference.

Gonzaga scored the first 17 points and easily beat Loyola Marymount for the 18th straight time since 2010.

Johnathan Williams had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Killian Tillie scored 12 points for Gonzaga (24-4, 14-1), which has won eight games in a row.

Eli Scott scored 16 points for Loyola Marymount (8-18, 3-12), which is second from the bottom of the league.

The Lions shot 33 percent and committed 18 turnovers. Five Gonzaga players scored in double figures.

Gonzaga put the Lions in a hole early, forcing Loyola Marymount into five turnovers during its opening burst. Scott scored the Lions’ first basket with 14:28 left in the first.

The Zags went on a 12-0 run, highlighted by Zach Norvell Jr.’s steal and dunk, for a 31-7 lead with 5:33 left in the first. The Lions had just three field goals at that point and had missed 10 consecutive shots.

Gonzaga led 39-20 at halftime, after shooting 52 percent and forcing the Lions into 10 turnovers. Loyola Marymount shot just 29 percent (8 of 28) in the first.

Gonzaga’s shooting cooled off early in the second half, but it still led 54-34 with 12 minutes left in the game.

Tillie scored five points during a 15-0 run that put Gonzaga up 72-39.

BIG PICTURE

Loyola Marymount: The Lions rank first in the league in forcing 13.9 turnovers per game, but that is not translating into wins. The Lions also average 12.8 offensive rebounds per game.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs came in tied with No. 15 Saint Mary’s for first in the WCC. Six Bulldogs average at least 10 points per game, and they average a program-record 85.7 points per game. No. 3 Villanova is the only other team that has six players averaging double figures.

UP NEXT

Loyola Marymount plays at San Francisco on Saturday.

Gonzaga hosts last-place Pepperdine on Saturday.

Morris leads No. 19 Wichita State past Temple 93-86

Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 15, 2018, 11:28 PM EST
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — As his teammates headed to the locker room after allowing 56 first-half points, Wichita State senior center Shaquille Morris witnessed their frustration.

And he saw opportunity.

Would No. 19 Wichita State allow Temple to beat the Shockers for a second time in 15 days? Or would Wichita State storm back?

After the Shockers’ 93-86 victory Thursday, thanks in large part to Morris’ 23 points and 13 rebounds, he had his answer.

“Tonight defined our team,” Morris said. “We’ve gotten better.

“We needed a game like this, especially being down second half and showing resilience.”

Darral Willis had 24 points for the Shockers (20-5, 10-3 American Athletic Conference). Morris and Willis, senior big men, were combined 18 of 21 from the floor.

“We rode them,” Shockers coach Gregg Marshall said. “When they play like that, you can ride them.”

Austin Reaves scored 11 points for Wichita State, and Landry Shamet and Conner Frankamp each scored 10.

Temple (15-11, 7-7) hit a season-high 16 3-point shots on 29 attempts. Obi Enechionyia led Temple with 17 points and other Owls were in double figures — Quinton Rose (16), De’Vondre Perry (15), Shizz Alston (15) and Josh Brown (13).

Temple brought a five-game winning streak into the game and was hot in the first half. The Owls were 11 of 15 from the 3-point line while building that 56-42 halftime lead.

Enechionyia spurred the offensive outburst, hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 11 points in a 13-7 run the start the game. He entered the game averaging 11.1 points.

“Obi really got us started,” Temple coach Fran Dunphy said. “I don’t think we could have played any better offensively in the first half.”

Shamet acknowledged he was “pretty frustrated” at halftime. “You don’t want to be getting beat like that at home,” he said. “It was like we couldn’t find an answer.”

Wichita State did after halftime, opening with an 11-0 run and eventually taking its first lead, 66-62, on a Willis 3-pointer with 11:31 to play.

“We made some coaching tweaks,” Marshall said, “but it was really just about finding a way.”

Morris did much of the damage with 16 points and eight rebounds in the second half. Dunphy credited Morris with “having a basketball IQ off the charts.”

Morris’ putback resulting in a three-point play with 1:54 remaining gave Wichita State an 84-81 lead it would not lose. The Shockers outscored the Owls 36-8 in the in the paint.

“Stickbacks killed us,” Dunphy said.

Marshall said Morris diving in a pile of players to retrieve the ball, resulting in a Conner Frankamp layup, showed him more than any other play.

“This might have been Shaq’s finest game as a Shocker,” Marshall said. “He was a beast.”

BIG PICTURE

Temple: The Owls backed up their hot streak, going toe to toe on the road with a top-20 team in a crazy environment.

Wichita State: The Shockers overcame a huge deficit to beat a hot opponent and, combined with Cincinnati’s loss, get back in the conference race.

COACHING VOICE

Dunphy has been to more than his share of arenas, but Thursday was his first game at Koch Arena.

“You hear a lot about it, and it’s a special place,” Dunphy said. “Late in the game, we were trying to get our guys to come off the center line to press. We had no chance of them hearing us.”

Marshall said it was “the loudest Koch Arena has been in many a year.”

SHAMET HELPING

Shamet had five assists, giving him 252 for his career. He is just the third Shocker to reach 250 before the end of his sophomore season, joining Fred VanVleet (282) and Joe Griffin (306).

UP NEXT

Temple: The Owls host Houston on Sunday

Wichita State: The Shockers travel to No. 5 Cincinnati on Sunday. The Bearcats lost at Houston on Wednesday.