Photo by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images

Report: Evidence from federal probe “threatens the fundamental structure and integrity” of college basketball

By Travis HinesFeb 15, 2018, 7:19 PM EST
When federal authorities announced the arrests of 10 people as a result of an investigation into corruption college basketball this past fall, the immediate question – or concern – immediately pivoted to a crucial query on how the probe would sprawl.

How bad could this get for the sport?

Evidence from the inquiry “threatens the fundamental structure and integrity” of college basketball that could touch Hall of Fame coaches, top prospects and dozens of programs, according to a report from Yahoo Sports, which cited multiple anonymous sources familiar with the case.

The federal government currently has “a voluminous amount of material” that consists of thousands of wiretapped phone calls, thousands of of documents and records “obtained from raids and confiscated computers, including those from notorious NBA agent Andy Miller,” according to Yahoo.

“When this all comes out, Hall of Fame coaches should be scared, lottery picks won’t be eligible to play and almost half of the 16 teams the NCAA showed on its initial NCAA tournament show this weekend should worry about their appearance being vacated,” Yahoo quoted an anonymous source who had been briefed on the case’s details as saying.

The report is essentially a doomsday scenario for the status quo of college basketball that could touch every aspect of the game – from its front-facing personalities to players to sneaker companies to the underbelly of the sport and everything in between. It’s hard to understate the potential impact of this information should everything Yahoo reports the government be made public for the world to see.

This probe always threatened the core tenants of college basketball, but if the government holds the evidence that Yahoo reports it does, things may be as bad for those people who make up the system as could have ever been imagined.

Should this information see the light of day, and it remains to be seen if and how they will happen, the question will turn from, ‘How bad will this be?’ to an even more fundamental question.

Can the sport, as currently constituted, survive?

 

Wisconsin shocks No. 6 Purdue with third-straight loss

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 15, 2018, 8:59 PM EST
Things are unraveling some for sixth-ranked Purdue.

The Boilermakers dropped their third-straight game, 57-53, to Wisconsin on Thursday night in the Kohl Center.

It’s certainly the worst loss of this three-game skid for Matt Painter’s team after previous setbacks to Ohio State and Michigan State.  The Badgers were 11-16 overall and 4-10 in the Big Ten coming into the night and had lost six of their last seven games.

Purdue was 4 of 17 from 3-point range and had 13 turnovers in the loss.

The Boilermakers are now two games off the pace in the Big Ten race with just three games to play.

Former Michigan State AD claims ESPN report contained inaccuracies

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 15, 2018, 5:07 PM EST
Former Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis, who retired last month amid the Larry Nassar scandal, wrote to Spartan athletic department staffers this week that there “were inaccurate, incomplete and misleading statements made and then reported by ESPN,” in reference to the network’s Outside The Line investigation that allgeded mishandling of sexual assualt, gender bias and discrimination complaints.

Hollis’ email was obtained by MLive. The email did not specify what Hollis believed was inaccurate or misleading in ESPN’s report.

The former AD also reiterated that that he would “cooperate and be transparent with all investigations.” There are currently inquiries by the NCAA and the Michigan Attorney General’s office.

Interim Michigan State president John Engler previously called ESPN’s report “sensationalized.”

ESPN’s report questioned Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo’s role in a number of situations in which members of his program were accused of violence against women. Izzo has had limited comment on the situation.

Minnesota’s Reggie Lynch drops appeal of sexual misconduct findings

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 15, 2018, 2:56 PM EST
Reggie Lynch’s time at the University of Minnesota has come to an end.

The former Gopher center dropped his appeal of sexual misconduct findings against him on Thursday, accepting his expulsion from campus over incidents involving two different women in April of 2016.

In total, Lynch has been accused three different times of sexual assault since arriving on Minnesota’s campus in 2015. He was arrested and suspended at the time for an incident in May of 2016. In January of this year, he was found responsible of misconduct by a school committee for an alleged sexual assault that occurred in April of 2016. That finding came on the same day that a separate recommendation was made for Lynch to be suspended from campus for student code violations in a separate incident.

“I did not commit any of the acts I’m accused of,” Lynch said at a news conference in his attorney’s office on Thursday. “In today’s climate people automatically assume you’re guilty.”

“My friends, family and anyone who knows me knows the truth; I have never and would never commit any of the acts I am being accused of,” Lynch added. “As the son of an amazing mother, I respect all women. I have become a victim of false allegations, and it deeply saddens me to what that can do to someone’s life.”

Lynch’s mother spoke at the news conference, as did his lawyer, who said, posed the question of whether or not Lynch is actually the victim in this matter.

“There’s a reason why the courts don’t call an accuser a victim in a trial, they wait until the facts play out,” Ryan Pacyga said after distributing handouts to the assembled media that featured his accuser’s full names. “Who is the victim? Is it the person who is an accuser? Or is it accused?

“It’s a no-win situation,” Pacyga said. “We can do better and we need to do better.”

Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against three men in FBI case

Kevin Hagen/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 15, 2018, 12:32 PM EST
A motion to dismiss charges against three of the men indicted in the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball was denied by a judge on Thursday.

The argument laid out by attorneys for former Adidas executives Jim Gatto and Merl Code as well as former runner Christian Dawkins was that the men did not commit a federal crime and that there were no victims in this case.

The District Court judge, according to Yahoo Sports, “emphatically disagreed”.

Gatto, Code and Dawkins were all charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, while Code and Dawkins were also hit with bribery charges.

There is also speculation that as many as three dozen programs are in danger of getting hit with NCAA violations based on evidence that has been collected throughout the investigation.

Syracuse shot at getting to the NCAA tournament hampered by mounting injury problems

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 15, 2018, 11:58 AM EST
Syracuse is in the middle of a fight for a spot in the NCAA tournament, and it isn’t getting made any easier by the fact that no one on the team seems capable of remaining healthy.

The good news is that the Orange got Matthew Moyer back on Wednesday night. Moyer had been out for a couple of week battling a sprained ankle, but, according to a reporter from the Syracuse.com, Moyer was limping badly after a loss to N.C. State last night.

But at least he played 28 minutes.

Bourama Sidibe played just five minutes for the Orange on Wednesday as he battles a case of tendonitis in his knee. Sidibe is the team’s back-up center, playing behind Paschal Chukwu, who played just seven second half minutes last night after he “felt something pop” during the game. With Howard Washington, one of the three scholarship guards on the Orange roster, out for the season, that means that three of the seven scholarship players on this roster are limited by injury right now.

That’s not ideal for a team that needs to win three or four more games just to have a shot of being on the right side of the bubble come Selection Sunday.

And that’s why Tyus Battle, the leading scorer for the Orange, is averaging 40.7 minutes per game since the start of December.