Minnesota’s Reggie Lynch drops appeal of sexual misconduct findings

Reggie Lynch’s time at the University of Minnesota has come to an end.
The former Gopher center dropped his appeal of sexual misconduct findings against him on Thursday, accepting his expulsion from campus over incidents involving two different women in April of 2016.
In total, Lynch has been accused three different times of sexual assault since arriving on Minnesota’s campus in 2015. He was arrested and suspended at the time for an incident in May of 2016. In January of this year, he was found responsible of misconduct by a school committee for an alleged sexual assault that occurred in April of 2016. That finding came on the same day that a separate recommendation was made for Lynch to be suspended from campus for student code violations in a separate incident.
“I did not commit any of the acts I’m accused of,” Lynch said at a news conference in his attorney’s office on Thursday. “In today’s climate people automatically assume you’re guilty.”
“My friends, family and anyone who knows me knows the truth; I have never and would never commit any of the acts I am being accused of,” Lynch added. “As the son of an amazing mother, I respect all women. I have become a victim of false allegations, and it deeply saddens me to what that can do to someone’s life.”
Lynch’s mother spoke at the news conference, as did his lawyer, who said, posed the question of whether or not Lynch is actually the victim in this matter.
“There’s a reason why the courts don’t call an accuser a victim in a trial, they wait until the facts play out,” Ryan Pacyga said after distributing handouts to the assembled media that featured his accuser’s full names. “Who is the victim? Is it the person who is an accuser? Or is it accused?
“It’s a no-win situation,” Pacyga said. “We can do better and we need to do better.”
Former Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis, who retired last month amid the Larry Nassar scandal, wrote to Spartan athletic department staffers this week that there “were inaccurate, incomplete and misleading statements made and then reported by ESPN,” in reference to the network’s Outside The Line investigation that allgeded mishandling of sexual assualt, gender bias and discrimination complaints.
Hollis’ email was obtained by MLive. The email did not specify what Hollis believed was inaccurate or misleading in ESPN’s report.
The former AD also reiterated that that he would “cooperate and be transparent with all investigations.” There are currently inquiries by the NCAA and the Michigan Attorney General’s office.
Interim Michigan State president John Engler previously called ESPN’s report “sensationalized.”
ESPN’s report questioned Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo’s role in a number of situations in which members of his program were accused of violence against women. Izzo has had limited comment on the situation.
A motion to dismiss charges against three of the men indicted in the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball was denied by a judge on Thursday.
The argument laid out by attorneys for former Adidas executives Jim Gatto and Merl Code as well as former runner Christian Dawkins was that the men did not commit a federal crime and that there were no victims in this case.
The District Court judge, according to Yahoo Sports, “emphatically disagreed”.
Gatto, Code and Dawkins were all charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, while Code and Dawkins were also hit with bribery charges.
There is also speculation that as many as three dozen programs are in danger of getting hit with NCAA violations based on evidence that has been collected throughout the investigation.
Syracuse is in the middle of a fight for a spot in the NCAA tournament, and it isn’t getting made any easier by the fact that no one on the team seems capable of remaining healthy.
The good news is that the Orange got Matthew Moyer back on Wednesday night. Moyer had been out for a couple of week battling a sprained ankle, but, according to a reporter from the Syracuse.com, Moyer was limping badly after a loss to N.C. State last night.
But at least he played 28 minutes.
Bourama Sidibe played just five minutes for the Orange on Wednesday as he battles a case of tendonitis in his knee. Sidibe is the team’s back-up center, playing behind Paschal Chukwu, who played just seven second half minutes last night after he “felt something pop” during the game. With Howard Washington, one of the three scholarship guards on the Orange roster, out for the season, that means that three of the seven scholarship players on this roster are limited by injury right now.
That’s not ideal for a team that needs to win three or four more games just to have a shot of being on the right side of the bubble come Selection Sunday.
And that’s why Tyus Battle, the leading scorer for the Orange, is averaging 40.7 minutes per game since the start of December.
Lindsey Drew, the starting point guard for No. 24 Nevada and the son of former NBA head coach Larry Drew, ruptured his achilles on a last-second halfcourt heave at halftime of the Wolf Pack’s win at Boise State on Wednesday night.
“I couldn’t even be around him because I was so devastated because I love him so much,” head coach Eric Musselman told the Reno Gazette-Journal. “Things happens in basketball and we have to regroup and we have five games left in the regular season and we’ll have to continue to figure out a way.”
Drew was averaging 8.3 points, 4.1 boards and 4.3 assists this season acting as the distributor for a team that has a number of stars already on the roster, namely Caleb Martin and Jordan Caroline. For a team that is already struggling with depth, this is a major issue. Nevada has had a rotation that only goes six or seven deep in league play.
Clemson guard Shelton Mitchell remained behind in Tallahassee after the team returned to South Carolina following a scary head injury he suffered at the end of a loss to Florida State on Wednesday night.
Mitchell was driving for a layup with 9.1 seconds left in overtime when he was accidentally elbowed in the head by Trent Forrest. Mitchell could not stand up on his own, spent more than six minutes on the ground and eventually had to be dragged off the floor by the Clemson medical staff.
Trainer Brad Crowe and Clemson staffer Terrell McIntyre remained in Florida with Mitchell at the hospital, where he was kept as a precaution.