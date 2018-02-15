More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Houston picks off No. 5 Cincinnati as Bearcats’ struggles with quality competition continues

By Rob DausterFeb 15, 2018, 9:20 PM EST
Corey Davis Jr. finished with 16 points and Rob Gray, who struggled with his shot for much of the night, made two big jumpers in the final two minutes as Houston landed a critical win over No. 5 Cincinnati, 67-62, on Thursday night.

Houston entered the day on the bubble, a loss to Drexel at home and a loss at Tulane dragging down a profile that otherwise is solid. Beating the Bearcats, however, means that the Cougars are now 4-2 against Quadrant 1 opponents with six total wins against the top two Quadrants. That, combined with a strong RPI and a 20-5 record, is probably enough to put them fairly comfortable on the right side of the bubble.

The bigger story here, however, is that Cincinnati took a loss for the first time since Dec. 9th, when they played Florida in Newark, N.J. That game after the Bearcats were absolutely manhandled by Xavier in the Crosstown Shootout, meaning that Cincinnati has lost three of the four games where they played an NCAA tournament tournament; if you want to count UCLA as a tournament team, Cincinnati did win in LA, but the Bruins are going to be right there on the cut-line until Selection Sunday.

That leads me to the biggest issue with the Bearcats, one that was on full display on Thursday night: This team has struggled when they’ve faced objectively good basketball teams, and that is because they struggle to score the ball. The Bearcats are ranked 53rd on KenPom in adjusted offensive efficiency, but you cannot convince that those numbers aren’t inflated by playing in the American.

This group just doesn’t have guys that scare an opposing coach that is trying to scheme defensively. On Thursday night, the Bearcats shot a robust 37 percent from the floor and 4-for-15 from three, including banking in a shot at the buzzer to cut the lead to five points.

Now credit where it is due: Houston is a top 25 team on KenPom that was playing on their home floor. This is not Chaminade beating No. 1 Virginia. This is the third-best team in a league beating the league’s best team on their home floor. That happens all the time in college basketball. In the last 24 hours alone, Villanova lost at Providence and Purdue lost at Wisconsin.

It is what it is.

These are the things that make this sport great.

But it would be foolish to ignore the fact that a team that hasn’t played well in their limited games against quality competition and a team that has had bouts of offensive ineptitude played a good team in a tough environment and struggled with offensive ineptitude.

Williams leads No. 9 Gonzaga over Loyola Marymount 76-46

Associated PressFeb 15, 2018, 11:32 PM EST
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert led a balanced attack with 14 points and No. 9 Gonzaga beat Loyola Marymount 76-46 on Thursday night to retain at least a share of first place in the West Coast Conference.

Gonzaga scored the first 17 points and easily beat Loyola Marymount for the 18th straight time since 2010.

Johnathan Williams had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Killian Tillie scored 12 points for Gonzaga (24-4, 14-1), which has won eight games in a row.

Eli Scott scored 16 points for Loyola Marymount (8-18, 3-12), which is second from the bottom of the league.

The Lions shot 33 percent and committed 18 turnovers. Five Gonzaga players scored in double figures.

Gonzaga put the Lions in a hole early, forcing Loyola Marymount into five turnovers during its opening burst. Scott scored the Lions’ first basket with 14:28 left in the first.

The Zags went on a 12-0 run, highlighted by Zach Norvell Jr.’s steal and dunk, for a 31-7 lead with 5:33 left in the first. The Lions had just three field goals at that point and had missed 10 consecutive shots.

Gonzaga led 39-20 at halftime, after shooting 52 percent and forcing the Lions into 10 turnovers. Loyola Marymount shot just 29 percent (8 of 28) in the first.

Gonzaga’s shooting cooled off early in the second half, but it still led 54-34 with 12 minutes left in the game.

Tillie scored five points during a 15-0 run that put Gonzaga up 72-39.

BIG PICTURE

Loyola Marymount: The Lions rank first in the league in forcing 13.9 turnovers per game, but that is not translating into wins. The Lions also average 12.8 offensive rebounds per game.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs came in tied with No. 15 Saint Mary’s for first in the WCC. Six Bulldogs average at least 10 points per game, and they average a program-record 85.7 points per game. No. 3 Villanova is the only other team that has six players averaging double figures.

UP NEXT

Loyola Marymount plays at San Francisco on Saturday.

Gonzaga hosts last-place Pepperdine on Saturday.

Morris leads No. 19 Wichita State past Temple 93-86

Associated PressFeb 15, 2018, 11:28 PM EST
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — As his teammates headed to the locker room after allowing 56 first-half points, Wichita State senior center Shaquille Morris witnessed their frustration.

And he saw opportunity.

Would No. 19 Wichita State allow Temple to beat the Shockers for a second time in 15 days? Or would Wichita State storm back?

After the Shockers’ 93-86 victory Thursday, thanks in large part to Morris’ 23 points and 13 rebounds, he had his answer.

“Tonight defined our team,” Morris said. “We’ve gotten better.

“We needed a game like this, especially being down second half and showing resilience.”

Darral Willis had 24 points for the Shockers (20-5, 10-3 American Athletic Conference). Morris and Willis, senior big men, were combined 18 of 21 from the floor.

“We rode them,” Shockers coach Gregg Marshall said. “When they play like that, you can ride them.”

Austin Reaves scored 11 points for Wichita State, and Landry Shamet and Conner Frankamp each scored 10.

Temple (15-11, 7-7) hit a season-high 16 3-point shots on 29 attempts. Obi Enechionyia led Temple with 17 points and other Owls were in double figures — Quinton Rose (16), De’Vondre Perry (15), Shizz Alston (15) and Josh Brown (13).

Temple brought a five-game winning streak into the game and was hot in the first half. The Owls were 11 of 15 from the 3-point line while building that 56-42 halftime lead.

Enechionyia spurred the offensive outburst, hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 11 points in a 13-7 run the start the game. He entered the game averaging 11.1 points.

“Obi really got us started,” Temple coach Fran Dunphy said. “I don’t think we could have played any better offensively in the first half.”

Shamet acknowledged he was “pretty frustrated” at halftime. “You don’t want to be getting beat like that at home,” he said. “It was like we couldn’t find an answer.”

Wichita State did after halftime, opening with an 11-0 run and eventually taking its first lead, 66-62, on a Willis 3-pointer with 11:31 to play.

“We made some coaching tweaks,” Marshall said, “but it was really just about finding a way.”

Morris did much of the damage with 16 points and eight rebounds in the second half. Dunphy credited Morris with “having a basketball IQ off the charts.”

Morris’ putback resulting in a three-point play with 1:54 remaining gave Wichita State an 84-81 lead it would not lose. The Shockers outscored the Owls 36-8 in the in the paint.

“Stickbacks killed us,” Dunphy said.

Marshall said Morris diving in a pile of players to retrieve the ball, resulting in a Conner Frankamp layup, showed him more than any other play.

“This might have been Shaq’s finest game as a Shocker,” Marshall said. “He was a beast.”

BIG PICTURE

Temple: The Owls backed up their hot streak, going toe to toe on the road with a top-20 team in a crazy environment.

Wichita State: The Shockers overcame a huge deficit to beat a hot opponent and, combined with Cincinnati’s loss, get back in the conference race.

COACHING VOICE

Dunphy has been to more than his share of arenas, but Thursday was his first game at Koch Arena.

“You hear a lot about it, and it’s a special place,” Dunphy said. “Late in the game, we were trying to get our guys to come off the center line to press. We had no chance of them hearing us.”

Marshall said it was “the loudest Koch Arena has been in many a year.”

SHAMET HELPING

Shamet had five assists, giving him 252 for his career. He is just the third Shocker to reach 250 before the end of his sophomore season, joining Fred VanVleet (282) and Joe Griffin (306).

UP NEXT

Temple: The Owls host Houston on Sunday

Wichita State: The Shockers travel to No. 5 Cincinnati on Sunday. The Bearcats lost at Houston on Wednesday.

Thursday’s Three Things to Know: Big Ten leaders struggle, Arizona prevails and Cincy falls

By Travis HinesFeb 15, 2018, 11:26 PM EST
1. THE TOP OF THE BIG TEN IMPLODES

Michigan State won Thursday without even playing.

The Spartans’ fellow Big Ten championship contenders, Ohio State and Purdue, both loss in rather spectacular fashion.

For Purdue, it was a night in Madison devoid of offense that cost them huge against the rebuilding Badgers. For the Buckeyes, it was an absolute beatdown at the hands of Penn State.

It, simply, was a devastating night for both teams’ Big Ten title hopes. Ohio State had a chance to stay alone in first, but instead got blown out by a good – but not great – team. Purdue’s issue look longer and potentially more dangerous as the Boilermakers have now lost three games in a row, the latest coming against a very down Wisconsin team that’s not even within shouting distance of .500.

Now the Spartans not only have the inside track to the title. Tom Izzo’s team clearly has the easiest path to the end of the regular season with Northwestern, Illinois and Wisconsin, all of whom are ranked outside the KenPom top-80, left on the slate. Ohio State, while still tied with the Spartans and owning the head-to-head tiebreaker over them, have road trips to Michigan and Indiana. Purdue, which is a game behind the Boilers and Spartans, has Penn State at home before finishing up against Illinois and Minnesota.

The Big Ten has been weird all season, but it looks as though things will finish up as expected – with Michigan State on top.

2. CATS TAKE DUEL IN THE DESERT

Arizona would seem to have the Pac-12 all locked up after beating rival Arizona State, 77-70, in Tempe.

It was a wild game with the Wildcats leading by as many as 18 in the first half and trailing by as many as seven in the early goings of the second half. Ultimately, Arizona State just didn’t have enough to escape a season sweep by their intrastate foe.

Deandre Ayton continues to look like the top pick in June’s NBA Draft as he had 25 points on 8 of 12 shooting along with 16 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. The man is a monster.
Trae Holder scored 2, but the Sun Devils made just 7 of 25 3-pointers and had 14 turnovers.

Arizona is now two games up on UCLA and USC with four games to play on the Pac-12 slate. The Wildcats have battled plenty of issues this season – both on and off the floor – but they’re the toast of the conference. How they hold up against the rest of the country next month is what’s really interesting.

3. BEARCATS GO DOWN

For the first time in over two months, Cincinnati lost.

The Bearcats were bested by Houston, 67-62, on Thursday to take their first loss since Dec. 9.
Cincy still has a two-game cushion on the rest of the AAC, so the loss is far from a killer given how strong the fifth-ranked Bearcats’ resume already is, but it does bring to light whatever lingering doubt there is about a team that’s run roughshod over its conference.

The Bearcats really haven’t been all that good against the best competition they’ve played, as Rob Dauster details here.

Penn State thrashes No. 8 Ohio State

By Travis HinesFeb 15, 2018, 10:44 PM EST
Ohio State’s Big Ten lead just got pulverized in University park

The Buckeyes gave back their one-game advantage in the conference Thursday night as Penn State completely and utterly dominated them in a 79-56 loss at the Bryce Jordan Center.

It was just an awful showing for the Buckeyes, who had only just taken over first place in the Big Ten over the weekend. They’re now tied with Michigan State and a game ahead of Purdue.

Penn State led by as many as 30 points in the second half. Pat Chambers group made 9 of 20 3-pointers and got 30 points from guard Tony Carr, who was 9 of 15 from the floor with five rebounds and three assists as well. The Nittany Lions blitzed the Buckeyes from the start and never looked back

Meanwhile, Ohio State was just brutal. The Buckeyes shot 38.9 percent for the game despite connecting at a 52 percent clip in the second half thanks to going 8 of 29 (27.6 percent) from the floor in the first half. They were 2 of 15 from the 3-point line and assisted on just nine of their 21 made field goals. Keita Bates-Diop, a sure-fire All-American and as responsible as anyone for Ohio State’s resurgent season, had his worst game in months, going 4 of 11 from the floor to score 10 points.

After knocking off Purdue last week, this is a serious step back for the Buckeyes. Maybe it’s just a weird matchup deal with Penn State, which gave Ohio State its only other Big Ten loss of the season last month in Columbus, but to be so thoroughly manhandled while simultaneously giving up first place is an opportunity lost. Especially with Purdue suffering the same fate just an hour earlier.

What a night for Penn State, though. The Nittany Lions continue to bolster their NCAA tournament resume as they’re riding a four-game winning streak that includes victories over the Buckeyes and Maryland. Their defense has always been sound, but it’s been especially good during this run with opponents failing to reach 60 points in three of the four victories.

While much of the Big Ten will struggle to move the needle much over the final week of the regular season with the conference mired mostly in mediocrity, if Penn State can extend its hot streak, they have some room to run with Purdue, Michigan  and Nebraska still on the schedule ahead of the conference’s convergence at Madison Square Garden.

Wisconsin shocks No. 6 Purdue with third-straight loss

By Travis HinesFeb 15, 2018, 8:59 PM EST
After 19-straight wins, a two-game losing streak for No. 6 Purdue was nothing to panic about. Especially considering that pair of losses came by a combined four points against fellow Big Ten frontrunners Ohio State and Michigan State. Those two setbacks could be reasoned away as a confluence of statistical probability and scheduling.

There’s nothing so simple and innocuous to explain the Boilermakers’ 57-53 loss to a rebuilding Wisconsin on Thursday at the Kohl Center.

There is cause for concern in West Lafayette.

The Badgers are simply not very good this season. That’s really a charitable description. They’re bad. Quite bad, even, given the standard that’s been long-established in Madison. Greg Gard’s team entered the night 11-16 overall and 4-10 in the Big Ten, losers of six of their last seven, nine of their last 11 and looking destined to be the first Wisconsin squad to miss out on the NCAA tournament in 20 years.

And it’s not as though the Badgers went just bonkers. They were 4 of 21 from 3-point range. Their true lone bright spot of this season, Ethan Happ, scored 21 points but needed 20 shots to do it. The team shot 39.2 percent from the floor and 65 percent from the free-throw line.

That is rarely a recipe for beating anyone, even on your home floor, and especially not the blueprint to claim a top-10 win.

Unless of course that top-10 opponent shoots just 39.6 percent, makes 4 of 17 3s and turns it over 13 times in a low-possession game. Which is, of course, exactly what Purdue did.

Not only did the Boilermakers no-show against the Badgers, but they suffered a significant blow in their bid for a Big Ten title and No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. This was a bad loss at a bad time with bad implications for the Boilermakers.

They let a below-average team dictate to them for nearly a full 40 minutes. Purdue never exerted its will against a Badgers team that, while no doubt feeling inspiring by Frank Kaminsky’s jersey retirement, had lost three-straight home games without being especially competitive in any of those losses.

Purdue was due a drawback after that long winning streak. It’s just near-impossible to keep up that level of play for more than two months. The middle of February can become a grind for any team. It’s the time of the season that is a true mental stress test with so much tread worn off the tire and March looking a bit like a mirage in the distance.

This three-game losing streak appears as though it could be more than that for Purdue, though. Losing to Ohio State and Michigan State looks like a couple tough nights. Falling to this Wisconsin team makes things look significantly more troubling.