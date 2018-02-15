More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

Clemson’s Shelton Mitchell remained in Tallahassee after scary head injury

By Rob DausterFeb 15, 2018, 11:11 AM EST
Clemson guard Shelton Mitchell remained behind in Tallahassee after the team returned to South Carolina following a scary head injury he suffered at the end of a loss to Florida State on Wednesday night.

Mitchell was driving for a layup with 9.1 seconds left in overtime when he was accidentally elbowed in the head by Trent Forrest. Mitchell could not stand up on his own, spent more than six minutes on the ground and eventually had to be dragged off the floor by the Clemson medical staff.

Trainer Brad Crowe and Clemson staffer Terrell McIntyre remained in Florida with Mitchell at the hospital, where he was kept as a precaution.

Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against three men in FBI case

Kevin Hagen/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 15, 2018, 12:32 PM EST
A motion to dismiss charges against three of the men indicted in the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball was denied by a judge on Thursday.

The argument laid out by attorneys for former Adidas executives Jim Gatto and Merl Code as well as former runner Christian Dawkins was that the men did not commit a federal crime and that there were no victims in this case.

The District Court judge, according to Yahoo Sports, “emphatically disagreed”.

Gatto, Code and Dawkins were all charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, while Code and Dawkins were also hit with bribery charges.

There is also speculation that as many as three dozen programs are in danger of getting hit with NCAA violations based on evidence that has been collected throughout the investigation.

Syracuse shot at getting to the NCAA tournament hampered by mounting injury problems

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 15, 2018, 11:58 AM EST
Syracuse is in the middle of a fight for a spot in the NCAA tournament, and it isn’t getting made any easier by the fact that no one on the team seems capable of remaining healthy.

The good news is that the Orange got Matthew Moyer back on Wednesday night. Moyer had been out for a couple of week battling a sprained ankle, but, according to a reporter from the Syracuse.com, Moyer was limping badly after a loss to N.C. State last night.

But at least he played 28 minutes.

Bourama Sidibe played just five minutes for the Orange on Wednesday as he battles a case of tendonitis in his knee. Sidibe is the team’s back-up center, playing behind Paschal Chukwu, who played just seven second half minutes last night after he “felt something pop” during the game. With Howard Washington, one of the three scholarship guards on the Orange roster, out for the season, that means that three of the seven scholarship players on this roster are limited by injury right now.

That’s not ideal for a team that needs to win three or four more games just to have a shot of being on the right side of the bubble come Selection Sunday.

And that’s why Tyus Battle, the leading scorer for the Orange, is averaging 40.7 minutes per game since the start of December.

No. 24 Nevada loses starting point guard to ruptured achilles

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 15, 2018, 11:37 AM EST
Lindsey Drew, the starting point guard for No. 24 Nevada and the son of former NBA head coach Larry Drew, ruptured his achilles on a last-second halfcourt heave at halftime of the Wolf Pack’s win at Boise State on Wednesday night.

“I couldn’t even be around him because I was so devastated because I love him so much,” head coach Eric Musselman told the Reno Gazette-Journal. “Things happens in basketball and we have to regroup and we have five games left in the regular season and we’ll have to continue to figure out a way.”

Drew was averaging 8.3 points, 4.1 boards and 4.3 assists this season acting as the distributor for a team that has a number of stars already on the roster, namely Caleb Martin and Jordan Caroline. For a team that is already struggling with depth, this is a major issue. Nevada has had a rotation that only goes six or seven deep in league play.

Wednesday’s Three Things to Know: Clemson, Villanova fall on the road; Auburn tops struggling Kentucky

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 14, 2018, 11:59 PM EST
1. NO. 3 VILLANOVA’S RECENT STRUGGLES CONTINUED WITH A ROAD LOSS AT PROVIDENCE

Villanova dropped its second game in three contests on Wednesday night as Providence came away with a 76-71 Big East win.

The loss isn’t a bad one in any way for the No. 3 Wildcats, as the Friars are an NCAA tournament contender and a tough out at home. But there are some major concerns about Villanova after its last few losses.

Defense has been a major issue for the Wildcats during Big East play, as some of those defensive issues came back to light on Wednesday. Cold perimeter shooting has also given Villanova some recent problems. In a nutshell, the Wildcats have some glaring holes as we hit the home stretch of the regular season.

CBT’s Rob Dauster has more on this game here.

2. NO. 11 CLEMSON BLEW AN 18-POINT SECOND-HALF LEAD TO LOSE TO FLORIDA STATE

It feels like every ranked team in the country has lost to an unranked team during the last week. Add Clemson to that list after the No. 11 Tigers blew a huge second-half lead in an ACC overtime road loss at Florida State.

The Seminoles certainly deserve a ton of credit for clawing back from an 18-point deficit with 18 minutes left but the Tigers blowing this game is the bigger story. While the win likely makes Florida State more of a certainty for Selection Sunday, Clemson’s rising stock has suddenly reversed course.

While the Tigers were riding positive momentum into a potential top-3 seed heading into Wednesday, now there are some questions about Clemson over the next few games. The Tigers also suffered a key injury late in the loss as point guard Shelton Mitchell left with a potential concussion.

I have more on this game here.

3. KENTUCKY HAS LOST FOUR STRAIGHT FOLLOWING AN SEC ROAD LOSS AT NO. 10 AUBURN

Recent struggles continued for Kentucky on Wednesday night as No. 10 Auburn earned an SEC home win.

While the Tigers are hoping to fight for a top-2 seed in the NCAA tournament as they hold a two-game conference lead, the Wildcats are trying to slow down a four-game losing streak that has seen Kentucky lose six of its last nine games.

Offensive and defensive issues have both hit the Wildcats, but it’s the team’s poor body language that has become a recent concern during some road losses.

Kentucky’s concerns continue as Wildcats drop fourth straight game to No. 10 Auburn

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 14, 2018, 11:50 PM EST
Wednesday night was the night Bruce Pearl has waited for since he took the job at Auburn.

Sitting atop the SEC, and playing in front of a raucous sold-out crowd, the No. 10 Tigers took down Kentucky for a 76-66 SEC home win. After beating the Wildcats at home for only the second time in the last 11 tries, the Tigers acted as if this was just another ordinary win. Vegas expected it. Auburn’s students didn’t even attempt to rush the floor despite beating the SEC’s most storied program.

In the midst of a tumultuous season that includes an FBI investigation and internal pressure from the Auburn athletics department, the win on Wednesday helps keep Pearl and the Tigers atop the SEC by two games in the loss column. Without two of its top players this season, Austin Wiley and Danijel Purifoy, Auburn has been arguably the best story in college basketball.

Wednesday night’s game was a microcosm of the SEC’s bizarre 2017-18 campaign. In other words, Auburn is trending in the opposite direction of free-falling Kentucky right now. And who saw that coming entering this season?

Auburn is sitting pretty after Wednesday’s win as they hope to earn a top-2 seed in the NCAA tournament. The young Wildcats, meanwhile, continued their recent struggles as some of their issues are starting to look pretty terrifying. Wednesday’s loss for Kentucky extended its losing streak to four games — the longest in John Calipari’s nine years coaching the Wildcats. That losing streak could just as easily be five games, as well, if not for Vanderbilt handing the Wildcats a win at Rupp Arena a few weeks back.

And Kentucky is just 3-6 since the regular-season debut of heralded McDonald’s All-American freshman Jarred Vanderbilt. Even with the additional depth of Vanderbilt being added to the rotation, Kentucky can’t figure anything out right now. The Wildcats’ half-court offense isn’t gelling. Kentucky’s defense is prone to stretches of inconsistent play.

Perhaps most concerning thing of all is the awful body language displayed by some of Kentucky’s best players. CBT’s Rob Dauster pointed out after Kentucky’s loss to Texas A&M on Saturday that it marked the first time all season that the Wildcats truly looked defeated as they were in the midst of a second-half blowout.

While Kentucky didn’t get blown out by Auburn on Wednesday, the Wildcats still squandered a second-half lead after they secured a little bit of momentum by utilizing their size advantage on the interior. When Kentucky’s momentum — and lead — disappeared, so did the team’s confidence.

ESPN analyst Dan Dakich noted how Kentucky freshman Kevin Knox had his head hanging entering second-half huddles. Even though Knox was one of the only consistent offensive weapons for the Wildcats on Wednesday, his poor defensive possessions were bad enough that Knox found himself on the bench during the final minute.

Freshman Hamidou Diallo has also been in an extended funk over the last several weeks. After seven consecutive games finishing as a double-figure scorer earlier this season, Diallo only has two double-figure scoring games over his last nine.

In the past, the Wildcats have simply been the most talented team in the SEC (and in some cases, America) and they were able to overcome youthful mistakes by overpowering weaker opponents. A deeper SEC, and the youngest Kentucky team Calipari has had during his time in Lexington, means the Wildcats need to actually earn some of the wins they might have picked up in the past.

The current concern for Kentucky is that this losing streak is something that the Wildcats can’t crawl their way out of. Who is the leader of this team right now? How do things stand to improve?

Even after Wednesday’s loss, Kentucky still has a difficult schedule left as they need to play Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, Ole Miss and Florida. Among those five teams, only Ole Miss is outside of the NCAA tournament picture right now.

It’s unlikely that Kentucky misses the NCAA tournament — given how things currently stand. But did anybody expect Auburn to be atop the SEC by two games right now? Did anybody peg Kentucky to have this kind of letdown once a respected five-star freshman entered the rotation? It’s been a truly strange season in the SEC so far. Whatever the issues are for the Wildcats, they need to figure things out in a hurry if they want to be a factor in March.