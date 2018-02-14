More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Thomas Graning

VIDEO: Andy Kennedy gives brutally honest criticism of Ole Miss team

By Rob DausterFeb 14, 2018, 2:21 PM EST
Andy Kennedy lost his first game as the lame duck Ole Miss head coach on Tuesday night, and after the game he didn’t hold back when discussing what is wrong with his team.

In summation, they don’t play with pride.

Give it a listen:

“This was about Ole Miss. Obviously, yesterday I tried to take about as big of ownership as you could take. I’m the man here. I’m culpable for this,” Kennedy would go on to say. “After watching our performance Saturday, I thought, ‘Man, this is as bad as I’ve seen it in my 400 games.’ Until tonight. I apologize. I certainly did not want to go out like this.”

“But as I said yesterday, my words are ringing hollow. I can’t get ’em, I can’t reach ’em.”

This is what happens when a team is out of tournament contention, particularly when the decision is made with games remaining to announce the end of that coach’s tenure — that is not normal. It’s exacerbated season-long issues for the Rebels, which, for many, justifies the decision to change leadership in the basketball program.

And considering what Kennedy has done for that program and hoops at that school, it’s sad to see it come to an end like this.

CBT Podcast: Why Your Team Sucks: The third annual college hoops hatefest with Brian Snow

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 14, 2018, 12:26 PM EST
The best podcast of the season! Rob Dauster was joined by Brian Snow for a special Wednesday podcast. Why Your Favorite Team Sucks. The premise is simple: The 16 best teams in the country are broken down and analyzed, with an emphasis on the things they do not do well and the reasons they are going to lose early in March. It is, of course, because we hate them.

The teams we discussed: Xavier, Villanova, Cincinnati, Virginia, Purdue, Ohio State, Michigan State, Auburn, Tennessee, Gonzaga, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Arizona. In that order.

Jahvon Quinerly commits to Villanova after link to FBI investigation

AP Photo
By Rob DausterFeb 14, 2018, 11:22 AM EST
Jahvon Quinerly announced on Wednesday morning that he has committed to Villanova.

Quinerly is a five-star point guard prospect from New Jersey. He was originally committed to Arizona, but he decommitted from the program after getting caught up in the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball.

Quinerly was not specifically named in the complaint, but he was recruited by Emanuel ‘Book’ Richardson, who was one of the four assistant coaches arrested in the probe. The complaint named Player-5, who was alleged to have received $15,000 and committed to Arizona “on or around August 9th, 2017”. Quinerly committed on August 8th.

Villanova accepted Quinerly’s commitment with the hope that he will be eligible to play this season, but to date, four players that were caught up in the FBI’s probe — USC’s De’Anthony Melton, South Carolina’s Brian Bowen and Auburn’s Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy — have not played this season.

Quinerly is the third player to commit to the Wildcats, along with four-star prospects Brandon Slater and Cole Swider.

Williams helps No. 18 Tennessee outlast South Carolina 70-67

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 13, 2018, 11:44 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grant Williams scored 22 points and made a big basket in the closing seconds Tuesday as No. 18 Tennessee edged South Carolina 70-67 to hand the Gamecocks their sixth consecutive loss.

Tennessee (19-6, 9-4 SEC) has won seven of its last eight and 10 of its last 12. The Volunteers got back on track three nights after losing 78-50 at Alabama for their most lopsided defeat of the season.

South Carolina (13-13, 4-9) continued its slide as the Gamecocks have spent the last three weeks falling out of NCAA Tournament contention one season after their first Final Four appearance.

The Gamecocks made this one interesting, though.

After trailing 68-59 with 2 ½ minutes left, South Carolina scored eight straight points and got to within one on Chris Booker’s driving basket with 36 seconds remaining.

Tennessee answered on its next possession as Williams made a move around Chris Silva and scored with 11 seconds left.

After calling a timeout with 8.6 seconds remaining, South Carolina worked toward a potential game-tying 3-pointer. But Justin Minaya’s attempt from beyond the arc fell short of the front rim as the buzzer sounded.

Booker scored 19 points to lead South Carolina, while Silva and Hassani Gravett added 12 points each. Jordan Bowden scored 14 and Admiral Schofield added 13 for Tennessee.

The game was physical from the start, as the two teams combined for more fouls (25) than baskets (21) in the first half. South Carolina’s Maik Kotsar and Felipe Haase already had picked up three fouls each by halftime.

South Carolina tied the game 40-all on an Evan Hinson jumper with 18:29 left, but Tennessee answered with six straight points. After South Carolina got back to within 48-45, Tennessee went on a 10-0 run. Lamonte’ Tuner capped that spurt with a 3-pointer that extended Tennessee’s lead to 58-45 with 11:05 remaining.

But the Gamecocks refused to go away and managed to stay in the game all the way up to the final shot.

THE TAKEAWAY

South Carolina: Although the Gamecocks lost again, they deserve credit for staying close most of the way despite dealing with foul trouble. South Carolina had lost by an average margin of 21 points in the three games leading up to this one. The Gamecocks were much more competitive this time.

Tennessee: While the Vols did a nice job of recovering from their poor performance at Alabama, their inability to put away an inferior opponent at home offers some cause for concern. Tennessee seemed to have the game in hand before struggling in the final three minutes, though the Vols did respond by getting the ball to Williams when the lead had dropped to one and the game was on the line.

New No. 1 Virginia beats Miami 59-50

Rich Barnes/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 13, 2018, 11:43 PM EST
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — New No. 1 Virginia looked the part Tuesday, never trailing and holding Miami to 38 percent shooting to win 59-50.

Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter scored 22 points, including a four-point play. But defense was the difference for the Cavaliers, who limited an opponent to 50 points or less for the 12th time.

The Cavaliers (24-2, 13-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won in their first game since 1982 as the No. 1 team. They bounced back from an overtime home loss Saturday to Virginia Tech that ended a 15-game winning streak.

The Hurricanes (18-7, 7-6) lost their second in a row, and lost at home for only the second time.

The Cavaliers climbed atop the poll this week and played as the top-ranked team for the first time since their memorable upset loss to Chaminade some 35 years ago. They mixed man-to-man and zone, and the Hurricanes had trouble making a shot against either defense, often settling for attempts from long range.

The Hurricanes threw up four airballs, and another clanked off the underside of the rim. Virginia shut down the Hurricanes’ transition game, and they managed only four fast-break points.

Kyle Guy scored 13 points for the Cavaliers, who shot 46 percent. Ty Jerome had seven assists — one more than the Hurricanes.

Miami missed 10 consecutive shots during a 13-0 run by the Cavaliers that put them ahead 26-12. At halftime Miami was shooting 21 percent and trailing 27-16.

An 8-0 run by the Hurricanes cut their deficit to 29-26, but they got no closer. An 11-2 spurt by the Cavaliers put them ahead 49-36, and Hunter’s four-point play with three minutes left sealed the win.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers improved to 2-7 against Miami, with their only other win three years ago. They improved to 7-0 on the road in the ACC this season.

Miami: The Hurricanes shot under 40 percent for the seventh time.

No. 2 MSU tops Minnesota 87-57 with 27 points from Jackson

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 13, 2018, 11:41 PM EST
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a career-high 27 points on 10-for-14 shooting for second-ranked Michigan State, and the Spartans cruised to their ninth consecutive victory by beating Minnesota 87-57 on Tuesday night.

The Spartans (25-3, 13-2) notched their best 28-game record under coach Tom Izzo and pulled within a half-game of first-place Ohio State in the Big Ten despite just five points in 25 minutes from star Miles Bridges.

Nick Ward had 13 points and nine rebounds and Cassius Winston pitched in 12 points for the Spartans, who made their first six 3-point attempts and finished 14 for 22 from behind the arc.

Isaiah Washington scored 18 points and Jordan Murphy added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Gophers (14-14, 3-12), who lost their eighth straight game.

When the Big Ten schedule was finalized over the summer, this game looked like one of the marquee matchups that would help shape the conference race. That was before Minnesota fell apart in early January, bulldozed by the sudden absence of senior center Reggie Lynch amid allegations of sexual assault against him.

Any long shot the Gophers had of shocking the Spartans was lessened significantly when starters Amir Coffey (shoulder) and Dupree McBrayer (shin) were again held out of the lineup. Coffey has missed 10 of the last 12 games. McBrayer, after playing through the pain for several weeks, sat out for the second straight time.

Then whatever mystery about the outcome that might have still lingered at tipoff was erased by Michigan State’s long-range shooting. Winston swished the first three 3s, Jackson knocked down the next two, and Bridges hit one, his only made field goal of the first half, to build an 18-6 lead in less than five minutes.

There’s much more to the Spartans than a bunch of outside shooters, though.

Ward made his burly presence felt with a jarring screen to the shoulder that made Gophers point guard Nate Mason wince in pain on the bench after being subbed out. He contributed a three-point play after converting a power layup and then threw down a dunk on the next possession. Jackson, the only freshman in the otherwise-all-sophomore starting lineup, added three blocked shots to his Big Ten-leading total.

The Spartans, who won their previous three games by three points each, had a 49-23 rebounding advantage. They padded their 18-point average victory margin, third in the country entering the night, with a dominant performance from start to finish.

BACK TO THE BARN

Last season at Minnesota, the Spartans rallied for a 75-74 overtime victory. They beat the Gophers 69-61 here on Jan. 2, 2016, the only other visit they’ve made to Williams Arena during coach Richard Pitino’s five-year guidance of the program. Izzo’s first experience on the raised floor actually came more than four decades ago, when his Northern Michigan team lost at Minnesota in 1974 and 1976.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans are built for a long run in the NCAA Tournament, with an eighth Final Four appearance and even a second national championship for Izzo well within reach during a season played in front of a backdrop of past sexual assault allegations that arose against the program. The conference title is the goal for now, and the Spartans have a favorable finish with two of their last three opponents in the bottom five of the Big Ten. Ohio State, which plays at Penn State on Thursday, still has trips to Michigan and Indiana.

Minnesota: The Gophers have tumbled so hard since they were ranked 14th in The Associated Press poll the week of Dec. 4 that they’re essentially out of consideration for an NIT bid now too. With Bakary Konate at center and Washington at shooting guard, this was their 11th different starting lineup of the season.