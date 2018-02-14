More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

New all-access with Kentucky series to air on Facebook

By Rob DausterFeb 14, 2018, 3:03 PM EST
FaceBook Watch announced on Wednesday that they will be airing a ten-episode season of an all-access documentary on the Kentucky Wildcats.

Titled ‘Inside The Madness: University of Kentucky Basketball,’ the first episode is set to be published on Sat., Feb 17th.

“We get approached all the time to do all-access shows,” Calipari said. “The one question I always have is, what is our why? Why are we doing this? As our fans know, we are transparent in everything we do so there is never a concern about the access we give. It’s, what makes this different than any other show? What I liked about Jason and Tom’s approach to this show is what they wanted to show. It wasn’t about the games or showing how I coach or a lesson in Kentucky basketball; it was about showing the type of kids we have here and the family atmosphere we’ve created.”

“They wanted to show that there’s more than just wins and losses with these kids; it’s about preparing them for the rest of their lives. The great thing is their crew can do that while being of no distraction to our team and our goals. They’re around, but they’re a fly on the wall. We get to open the doors to our team in a way we’ve never done before while I coach my team and these kids learn.”

Kentucky is struggling through their worst season of the Calipari era, as they have fallen outside the top 25 and currently sit at 17-9 on the season.

“This is the story of young men, led to be a team by their greatness and willingness to sacrifice, finding their way on the biggest stage in college basketball,” says Tom Cappello, Executive Producer for Crazy Legs Productions. “It’s an honor to be welcomed into the Big Blue Nation and we are excited to create a new experience for fans that will allow them to see a more personal side of the players and coaches that make up this team.”

The Naismith Trophy list is down to just 30 players

via Naismith Trophy
By Rob DausterFeb 14, 2018, 2:53 PM EST
The 30 members the Citizen Naismith Trophy late season team have been announced.

For the NBC Sports ranking of the Player of the Year candidates, see here.

Here is the full list:

Deandre Ayton

Fr.

F

Arizona

Marvin Bagley III

Fr.

F

Duke

Mohamed Bamba

Fr.

F

Texas

Keita Bates-Diop

Jr.

F

Ohio State

Joel Berry II

Sr.

G

North Carolina

Trevon Bluiett

Sr.

G

Xavier

Mikal Bridges

Jr.

G/F

Villanova

Miles Bridges

So.

G/F

Michigan State

Bryce Brown

Jr.

G

Auburn

Jalen Brunson

Jr.

G

Villanova

Jevon Carter

Sr.

G

West Virginia

Gary Clark

Sr.

F

Cincinnati

Mike Daum

Jr.

F

South Dakota State

Angel Delgado

Sr.

C

Seton Hall

Carsen Edwards

So.

G

Purdue

Vince Edwards

Sr.

F

Purdue

Keenan Evans

Sr.

G

Texas Tech

Marcus Foster

Sr.

G

Creighton

Devonte’ Graham

Sr.

G

Kansas

Kyle Guy

So.

G

Virginia

Tra Holder

Sr.

G

Arizona State

Chandler Hutchison

    Sr.

G

Boise State

Kevin Knox

Fr.

F

Kentucky

Jock Landale

Sr.

C

St. Mary’s

Caleb Martin

Jr.

F

Nevada

Luke Maye

Jr.

F

North Carolina

Collin Sexton

Fr.

G

Alabama

Landry Shamet

So.

G

Wichita State

Allonzo Trier

Jr.

G

Arizona

Trae Young

Fr.

G

Oklahoma

 

VIDEO: Andy Kennedy gives brutally honest criticism of Ole Miss team

AP Photo/Thomas Graning
By Rob DausterFeb 14, 2018, 2:21 PM EST
Andy Kennedy lost his first game as the lame duck Ole Miss head coach on Tuesday night, and after the game he didn’t hold back when discussing what is wrong with his team.

In summation, they don’t play with pride.

Give it a listen:

“This was about Ole Miss. Obviously, yesterday I tried to take about as big of ownership as you could take. I’m the man here. I’m culpable for this,” Kennedy would go on to say. “After watching our performance Saturday, I thought, ‘Man, this is as bad as I’ve seen it in my 400 games.’ Until tonight. I apologize. I certainly did not want to go out like this.”

“But as I said yesterday, my words are ringing hollow. I can’t get ’em, I can’t reach ’em.”

This is what happens when a team is out of tournament contention, particularly when the decision is made with games remaining to announce the end of that coach’s tenure — that is not normal. It’s exacerbated season-long issues for the Rebels, which, for many, justifies the decision to change leadership in the basketball program.

And considering what Kennedy has done for that program and hoops at that school, it’s sad to see it come to an end like this.

CBT Podcast: Why Your Team Sucks: The third annual college hoops hatefest with Brian Snow

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 14, 2018, 12:26 PM EST
The best podcast of the season! Rob Dauster was joined by Brian Snow for a special Wednesday podcast. Why Your Favorite Team Sucks. The premise is simple: The 16 best teams in the country are broken down and analyzed, with an emphasis on the things they do not do well and the reasons they are going to lose early in March. It is, of course, because we hate them.

The teams we discussed: Xavier, Villanova, Cincinnati, Virginia, Purdue, Ohio State, Michigan State, Auburn, Tennessee, Gonzaga, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Arizona. In that order.

Jahvon Quinerly commits to Villanova after link to FBI investigation

AP Photo
By Rob DausterFeb 14, 2018, 11:22 AM EST
Jahvon Quinerly announced on Wednesday morning that he has committed to Villanova.

Quinerly is a five-star point guard prospect from New Jersey. He was originally committed to Arizona, but he decommitted from the program after getting caught up in the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball.

Quinerly was not specifically named in the complaint, but he was recruited by Emanuel ‘Book’ Richardson, who was one of the four assistant coaches arrested in the probe. The complaint named Player-5, who was alleged to have received $15,000 and committed to Arizona “on or around August 9th, 2017”. Quinerly committed on August 8th.

Villanova accepted Quinerly’s commitment with the hope that he will be eligible to play this season, but to date, four players that were caught up in the FBI’s probe — USC’s De’Anthony Melton, South Carolina’s Brian Bowen and Auburn’s Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy — have not played this season.

Quinerly is the third player to commit to the Wildcats, along with four-star prospects Brandon Slater and Cole Swider.

Williams helps No. 18 Tennessee outlast South Carolina 70-67

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 13, 2018, 11:44 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grant Williams scored 22 points and made a big basket in the closing seconds Tuesday as No. 18 Tennessee edged South Carolina 70-67 to hand the Gamecocks their sixth consecutive loss.

Tennessee (19-6, 9-4 SEC) has won seven of its last eight and 10 of its last 12. The Volunteers got back on track three nights after losing 78-50 at Alabama for their most lopsided defeat of the season.

South Carolina (13-13, 4-9) continued its slide as the Gamecocks have spent the last three weeks falling out of NCAA Tournament contention one season after their first Final Four appearance.

The Gamecocks made this one interesting, though.

After trailing 68-59 with 2 ½ minutes left, South Carolina scored eight straight points and got to within one on Chris Booker’s driving basket with 36 seconds remaining.

Tennessee answered on its next possession as Williams made a move around Chris Silva and scored with 11 seconds left.

After calling a timeout with 8.6 seconds remaining, South Carolina worked toward a potential game-tying 3-pointer. But Justin Minaya’s attempt from beyond the arc fell short of the front rim as the buzzer sounded.

Booker scored 19 points to lead South Carolina, while Silva and Hassani Gravett added 12 points each. Jordan Bowden scored 14 and Admiral Schofield added 13 for Tennessee.

The game was physical from the start, as the two teams combined for more fouls (25) than baskets (21) in the first half. South Carolina’s Maik Kotsar and Felipe Haase already had picked up three fouls each by halftime.

South Carolina tied the game 40-all on an Evan Hinson jumper with 18:29 left, but Tennessee answered with six straight points. After South Carolina got back to within 48-45, Tennessee went on a 10-0 run. Lamonte’ Tuner capped that spurt with a 3-pointer that extended Tennessee’s lead to 58-45 with 11:05 remaining.

But the Gamecocks refused to go away and managed to stay in the game all the way up to the final shot.

THE TAKEAWAY

South Carolina: Although the Gamecocks lost again, they deserve credit for staying close most of the way despite dealing with foul trouble. South Carolina had lost by an average margin of 21 points in the three games leading up to this one. The Gamecocks were much more competitive this time.

Tennessee: While the Vols did a nice job of recovering from their poor performance at Alabama, their inability to put away an inferior opponent at home offers some cause for concern. Tennessee seemed to have the game in hand before struggling in the final three minutes, though the Vols did respond by getting the ball to Williams when the lead had dropped to one and the game was on the line.