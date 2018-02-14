More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kentucky’s concerns continue as Wildcats drop fourth straight game to No. 10 Auburn

By Scott PhillipsFeb 14, 2018, 11:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

Wednesday night was the night Bruce Pearl has waited for since he took the job at Auburn.

Sitting atop the SEC, and playing in front of a raucous sold-out crowd, the No. 10 Tigers took down Kentucky for a 76-66 SEC home win. After beating the Wildcats at home for only the second time in the last 11 tries, the Tigers acted as if this was just another ordinary win. Vegas expected it. Auburn’s students didn’t even attempt to rush the floor despite beating the SEC’s most storied program.

In the midst of a tumultuous season that includes an FBI investigation and internal pressure from the Auburn athletics department, the win on Wednesday helps keep Pearl and the Tigers atop the SEC by two games in the loss column. Without two of its top players this season, Austin Wiley and Danijel Purifoy, Auburn has been arguably the best story in college basketball.

Wednesday night’s game was a microcosm of the SEC’s bizarre 2017-18 campaign. In other words, Auburn is trending in the opposite direction of free-falling Kentucky right now. And who saw that coming entering this season?

Auburn is sitting pretty after Wednesday’s win as they hope to earn a top-2 seed in the NCAA tournament. The young Wildcats, meanwhile, continued their recent struggles as some of their issues are starting to look pretty terrifying. Wednesday’s loss for Kentucky extended its losing streak to four games — the longest in John Calipari’s nine years coaching the Wildcats. That losing streak could just as easily be five games, as well, if not for Vanderbilt handing the Wildcats a win at Rupp Arena a few weeks back.

And Kentucky is just 3-6 since the regular-season debut of heralded McDonald’s All-American freshman Jarred Vanderbilt. Even with the additional depth of Vanderbilt being added to the rotation, Kentucky can’t figure anything out right now. The Wildcats’ half-court offense isn’t gelling. Kentucky’s defense is prone to stretches of inconsistent play.

Perhaps most concerning thing of all is the awful body language displayed by some of Kentucky’s best players. CBT’s Rob Dauster pointed out after Kentucky’s loss to Texas A&M on Saturday that it marked the first time all season that the Wildcats truly looked defeated as they were in the midst of a second-half blowout.

While Kentucky didn’t get blown out by Auburn on Wednesday, the Wildcats still squandered a second-half lead after they secured a little bit of momentum by utilizing their size advantage on the interior. When Kentucky’s momentum — and lead — disappeared, so did the team’s confidence.

ESPN analyst Dan Dakich noted how Kentucky freshman Kevin Knox had his head hanging entering second-half huddles. Even though Knox was one of the only consistent offensive weapons for the Wildcats on Wednesday, his poor defensive possessions were bad enough that Knox found himself on the bench during the final minute.

Freshman Hamidou Diallo has also been in an extended funk over the last several weeks. After seven consecutive games finishing as a double-figure scorer earlier this season, Diallo only has two double-figure scoring games over his last nine.

In the past, the Wildcats have simply been the most talented team in the SEC (and in some cases, America) and they were able to overcome youthful mistakes by overpowering weaker opponents. A deeper SEC, and the youngest Kentucky team Calipari has had during his time in Lexington, means the Wildcats need to actually earn some of the wins they might have picked up in the past.

The current concern for Kentucky is that this losing streak is something that the Wildcats can’t crawl their way out of. Who is the leader of this team right now? How do things stand to improve?

Even after Wednesday’s loss, Kentucky still has a difficult schedule left as they need to play Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, Ole Miss and Florida. Among those five teams, only Ole Miss is outside of the NCAA tournament picture right now.

It’s unlikely that Kentucky misses the NCAA tournament — given how things currently stand. But did anybody expect Auburn to be atop the SEC by two games right now? Did anybody peg Kentucky to have this kind of letdown once a respected five-star freshman entered the rotation? It’s been a truly strange season in the SEC so far. Whatever the issues are for the Wildcats, they need to figure things out in a hurry if they want to be a factor in March.

Wednesday’s Three Things to Know: Clemson, Villanova fall on the road; Auburn tops struggling Kentucky

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 14, 2018, 11:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

1. NO. 3 VILLANOVA’S RECENT STRUGGLES CONTINUED WITH A ROAD LOSS AT PROVIDENCE

Villanova dropped its second game in three contests on Wednesday night as Providence came away with a 76-71 Big East win.

The loss isn’t a bad one in any way for the No. 3 Wildcats, as the Friars are an NCAA tournament contender and a tough out at home. But there are some major concerns about Villanova after its last few losses.

Defense has been a major issue for the Wildcats during Big East play, as some of those defensive issues came back to light on Wednesday. Cold perimeter shooting has also given Villanova some recent problems. In a nutshell, the Wildcats have some glaring holes as we hit the home stretch of the regular season.

CBT’s Rob Dauster has more on this game here.

2. NO. 11 CLEMSON BLEW AN 18-POINT SECOND-HALF LEAD TO LOSE TO FLORIDA STATE

It feels like every ranked team in the country has lost to an unranked team during the last week. Add Clemson to that list after the No. 11 Tigers blew a huge second-half lead in an ACC overtime road loss at Florida State.

The Seminoles certainly deserve a ton of credit for clawing back from an 18-point deficit with 18 minutes left but the Tigers blowing this game is the bigger story. While the win likely makes Florida State more of a certainty for Selection Sunday, Clemson’s rising stock has suddenly reversed course.

While the Tigers were riding positive momentum into a potential top-3 seed heading into Wednesday, now there are some questions about Clemson over the next few games. The Tigers also suffered a key injury late in the loss as point guard Shelton Mitchell left with a potential concussion.

I have more on this game here.

3. KENTUCKY HAS LOST FOUR STRAIGHT FOLLOWING AN SEC ROAD LOSS AT NO. 10 AUBURN

Recent struggles continued for Kentucky on Wednesday night as No. 10 Auburn earned an SEC home win.

While the Tigers are hoping to fight for a top-2 seed in the NCAA tournament as they hold a two-game conference lead, the Wildcats are trying to slow down a four-game losing streak that has seen Kentucky lose six of its last nine games.

Offensive and defensive issues have both hit the Wildcats, but it’s the team’s poor body language that has become a recent concern during some road losses.

Allen, No. 12 Duke beat Virginia Tech 74-52 without Bagley

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 14, 2018, 10:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

DURHAM, N.C. — Grayson Allen has thrived for No. 12 Duke in two games with Atlantic Coast Conference-leading scorer and rebounder Marvin Bagley III sidelined with a knee injury.

Perhaps the Blue Devils have found a couple of new twists to implement once Bagley returns.

Allen scored 25 points and matched a career high with seven 3-pointers, helping No. 12 Duke beat Virginia Tech 74-52 on Wednesday night.

With Allen playing more at the top of the offense, he followed his 23-point performance in Sunday’s win without Georgia Tech with his best scoring output in a league game after several struggle-filled nights.

Allen came into the game shooting 35 percent from the field, but made 9 of 17 shots and 7 of 15 3s — the last sending him backpedaling upcourt with a sly grin and a look to the roaring “Cameron Crazies” as the Blue Devils (21-5, 9-4 ACC) turned it into a second-half rout.

“It felt good,” Allen said of his shot. “A few of them I knew they weren’t going in as soon as they left my hand. But the rest, I wasn’t thinking about anything, just looking at the bottom of the net.”

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski pointed to the shift that has Allen playing more at the top, which pulls defenders out to expose penetration lanes on the sides.

“With the ball in his hands, he can make plays and he can call plays,” Krzyzewski said. “He’s more in command, so these last two games, that’s a big change for us.”

Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams felt the impact of the tweak, noting that Bagley shoots “99 percent” of his attempts on the left side of the floor.

“That changes the complexion of their team,” Williams said. “Obviously, I think Bagley’s incredible. But with Allen touching the ball so much more, not only is he going to shoot more, but I think he probably facilitates the play on both sides of the floor a lot more.”

Justin Bibbs scored 15 points to lead the Hokies (18-8, 7-6), who shot 43 percent but couldn’t get out in transition. It resulted in Virginia Tech’s lowest output since scoring 52 in a home loss to Virginia on Jan. 3; the Hokies had scored at least 80 points in eight of 10 games since.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies certainly arrived with confidence after Saturday’s overtime win at now-No. 1 Virginia, which tops an improving NCAA Tournament resume. But the Hokies couldn’t follow with another big one, and it didn’t help that leading scorer Justin Robinson (13.8 points) finished with five points on 2-for-10 shooting while being limited by foul trouble.

“I don’t think they could’ve handled anything better,” Williams said of his team’s two-win response since losing to Miami on Feb. 3.

Duke: While Bagley recovers from a sprained right knee, Duke turned in probably its best start-to-finish defensive effort. And in one positive sign of many, Duke overwhelmed Virginia Tech on the glass (36-19) and took an 18-2 edge in second-chance points. Freshman Wendell Carter Jr. led that effort with 13 rebounds, while his five offensive boards were more than the Hokies had as a team (three).

3-POINT SHOOTING

Freshman Gary Trent Jr. added 19 points and five 3-pointers, part of Duke’s 15-of-33 showing from behind the arc.

“They take away the middle, they take away the lane,” Krzyzewski said. “So we told Gary and Grayson: `Just shoot. You’re going to get shots. And don’t worry about it.”

ZONE LOOKS

Duke stuck with its zone defense throughout this one, and it sounds like it’s here to stay.

“We will play a lot more zone,” Krzyzewski said. “That’ll be pretty much our primary defense and then complemented by man.”

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: The Hokies complete a three-game road trip Saturday at Georgia Tech.

Duke: The Blue Devils visit No. 11 Clemson on Sunday, a key matchup in the race for second in the ACC far behind top-ranked Virginia.

VIDEO: Riley LaChance buzzer-beater lifts Vanderbilt past Mississippi State

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 14, 2018, 9:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

Vanderbilt picked up an SEC home win on Wednesday night as junior guard Riley LaChance knocked down the buzzer-beating three-pointer.

Trailing by two points, LaChance knocked in the dagger to give the Commodores the victory. LaChance finished with 16 points and eight assists on the night.

Florida State rallies from 18-point second-half deficit to beat No. 11 Clemson in OT

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 14, 2018, 9:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

Florida State rallied from an 18-point deficit in the second half on Wednesday night to come back and knock off No. 11 Clemson with a 81-79 overtime win.

The Seminoles found themselves down by 12 points at halftime and 18 points with 18 minutes left as they made a furious comeback to secure one of their biggest wins of the season.

Forcing 21 Clemson turnovers, Florida State (18-8, 7-7) survived an ugly perimeter-shooting night to somehow pick up the win. Even though the Seminoles never led in this game until just over a minute left in overtime, Leonard Hamilton’s team showed a significant amount of fight by grinding its way back into this game.

Phil Cofer paced the Florida State offense with 17 points — all in the second half — while guard Trent Forrest made some key shots down the stretch to finish with 16 points. The Seminoles were only 5-for-20 from three-point range for the game, but they still managed to fight back thanks to their ability to force turnovers and attack the basket.

This is arguably the best win of the season for Florida State — considering all of the circumstances. Not only did the Seminoles pick up a key win over a conference opponent, but they also did so in a game where they didn’t play particularly well. Florida State had no business winning this game based on how they played for the first 24 minutes and they still picked off the No. 11 team in the country. While Florida State was likely a bubble team with a loss on Wednesday, now they’re feeling a lot better about making the Field of 68 after a win over the Tigers.

Clemson (20-5, 9-4) is all but out of the ACC regular season race following Wednesday night’s loss as they are now three games behind Virginia in the loss column. This loss comes as a major disappointment for the Tigers. Not only did Clemson blow a huge lead on the road against an ACC opponent, but they also had a chance to earn another solid road win for NCAA tournament seeding purposes.

While seemingly every ranked team in the country has been losing to unranked opponents over the past few weeks, Clemson had a chance to extend its four-game winning streak while continuing to make a positive impression on the committee. Now, the Tigers are searching for multiple answers after squandering Wednesday night’s winnable game.

Marcquise Reed led Clemson with 24 points, but he also finished with five turnovers, as he was one of a handful of Tiger players who didn’t adjust well to Florida State’s pressure. Point guard Shelton Mitchell also took an elbow to the head late in the game as he had to be helped off of the floor. It looked like Mitchell might have had a concussion as it was scary to see his reaction to the play.

It’ll be fascinating to see how Clemson responds to this loss. The Tigers have to host Duke for its next contest and another game with Florida State looms at the end of February. If Mitchell is out for any period of time, then Clemson could struggle mightily against good competition. Even if Mitchell is back, Clemson needs to address some turnover issues before its next game.

Providence knocks off No. 3 Villanova

Elsa/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 14, 2018, 9:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

More College Hoops

Kentucky’s concerns continue as Wildcats drop fourth straight game to No. 10 Auburn Report: Dozens of teams potentially facing NCAA issues from NBA agent’s seized computer Bubble Banter: Providence, Florida State solidify résumé with critical wins

Here’s the good news: Providence is a good team, a team that, after beating No. 3 Villanova in the Dunkin Donuts Center on Wednesday night, is likely on their way to the NCAA tournament.

They are better than St. John’s. They were playing at home. They were in the midst of a game they badly needed. This is the kind of loss that happens all the time in league play. Losses like this are part of why college basketball is so much fun.

The problem is that this 76-71

defeat shines yet another light on a pair of issues that have been plaguing Villanova this season, issues that are on the verge of costing them the Big East regular season title for the first time since the Big East split from the Old Big East.

The first problem is the biggest: Villanova is not a good defensive team. They just aren’t. They entered Wednesday night ranked 50th on KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric, but that actually buries the lede. In Big East play, Villanova has ranked eighth out of ten teams in defensive efficiency, and that is in a conference that has become awfully defense-averse. They don’t really rebound the ball all that well, they don’t really protect the rim all that well, they don’t really have guys that are defensive stoppers.

Part of the issue is that Phil Booth isn’t available right now and that Eric Paschall missed a couple of games. Without Booth, that means that Collin Gillispie and Jermaine Samuels see Villanova’s back court minutes off the bench instead of Donte DiVincenzo, who is now in their starting lineup. Booth is not exactly Patrick Beverly but he is much better than Gillispie.

But they were struggling when they had everyone healthy. I’m not sure injuries are entirely to blame here. It may just be as simple as this: Omari Spellman and Jalen Brunson are average-to-below average defenders, and the other three guys on the floor are not good enough to make up for that fact.

Being just OK defensively is not a deal-breaker when it comes to winning the NCAA tournament, mind you, not when you’re an elite offensive team. North Carolina won it in 2009 with the 39th-best defense in the country entering the NCAA tournament. Duke won it in 2015 with the 37th-best best defense. Both of those teams were among the three best offenses in the sport, just like Villanova is this season.

RELATED: How does this affect Providence’s bubble profile?

But they also ran everything through the paint. That Duke team got 27 percent off their offense off of threes. That UNC team got just 23 percent of their offense off of three. This Villanova team gets 39 percent of their offense from beyond the arc, and if you look at the two losses they’ve taken in the last three games, there is a running theme: Against St. John’s, Villanova was 8-for-33 from three and shot 2-for-17 in the second half. Against Providence, they were 3-for-19 from three.

I say all that to say this: The way that Villanova can score the ball when they are clicking can paper over a lot of the cracks they have defensively.

But as the saying goes, you live by the three and die by the three, and that is a fact that is exacerbated for a team whose defensive floor is lower than most title contenders.

“We just kind of lost it,” Wright told me back in January, the last time Villanova had a crisis defensively. “We can’t just say, ‘OK, we’re going to play defense now’ when we haven’t been doing it or three weeks. You have to get back to your habits.”

“The older guys get it, a guy like [Dhamir] Cosby-Rountree or Omari [Spellman], even Donte [DiVincenzo], they’re looking at you like, ‘we scored 100, we’re winning, what’s the big deal?”

Well, they’re not winning anymore.

And if No. 4 Xavier holds serve against Seton Hall at home on Wednesday, then Villanova will be a game out of first place in the Big East standings with a trip to play Xavier in Cincinnati on Saturday.

If the Musketeers win that — which, admittedly, is a stretch given the recent history of those two programs — they’ll have a two-game lead in the Big East.

If you are a Villanova fan, it might be time to start getting worried.