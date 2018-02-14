More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Bubble Banter: All of Wednesday’s bubble action in one place

By Rob DausterFeb 14, 2018, 6:43 PM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Wednesday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

Report: Dozens of teams potentially facing NCAA issues from NBA agent’s seized computer

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 14, 2018, 8:25 PM EST
The FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball will get another turn in court this week as a U.S. District Court judge in New York will hear arguments about whether the criminal case against three of the 10 men indicted should continue.

According to a report from Mark Schlabach of ESPN, the attorneys representing former Adidas executives James Gatto and Merl Code and former sports agent Christian Dawkins are arguing that their clients didn’t commit a federal crime. All three men face one felony count each of wire fraud for their alleged roles in helping funnel money from Adidas to sports agents and financial planners who could help steer prospects to Adidas-backed schools.

But the real interesting nugget from Schlabach’s story comes from what the NCAA could do to the schools involved in the scandal. Schlabach reported that as many as three dozen Division I programs could be hit with NCAA violations based on information included in wiretap conversations, e-mails and cellphone records seized from former NBA agent Andy Miller. On the same day the FBI arrested the 10 men involved in the corruption scandal, Miller’s office was raided by the FBI.

From Schlabach’s report:

The sources told ESPN that many of the alleged incidents involve illegal cash payments to prospects and their families, as well as players and their families receiving tens of thousands of dollars from agents while they were still playing in college. In some cases, according to the sources, NCAA head coaches were aware of the payments, while others didn’t have knowledge of the schemes.

“At some point, the NCAA is going to see this stuff,” the source said. “What are they going to do? They can’t sit on their hands. If one kid is getting punished at USC for taking money, then the kid taking money at another school has to be punished, too.”

While the court case for Gatto, Code and Dawkins will be of interest to college basketball fans, the potential fallout from the NCAA is what everyone is really waiting for.

Over the next several months, we’ll see numerous headlines about these federal cases and how they are being handled in court. College basketball fans aren’t going to care that much about those court proceedings until it affects programs at the NCAA level.

We might see charges get dropped against some of the people indicted from the FBI’s probe — like we saw earlier this week when the federal government dropped charges against Jonathan Brad Augustine.

Even if all of the charges get dropped in this case, the NCAA will likely still have the final say in how everything will be handled.

VIDEO: Notre Dame’s Bonzie Colson takes positive step in recovery from fractured foot

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 14, 2018, 7:25 PM EST
Notre Dame senior forward Bonzie Colson is taking some positive steps in his recovery from a fracture in his left foot.

Colson, an All-American candidate, posted a video on Twitter on Wednesday as he has started running on a zero gravity treadmill. As Notre Dame men’s basketball SID Alan Wasielewski noted, the zero gravity treadmill limits the amount of weight supported by the lower body.

While Colson is still scheduled to be out for the next few weeks, this is a great sign as he attempts to return for the end of his college basketball career. When Colson’s injury was initially announced on Jan. 2, he was supposed to miss up to eight weeks with the injury.

About six weeks after the injury, Colson is on his feet, and working slowly, as he continues the healing and recovery process. It’s hard to say where things will go for Colson from here, but the Irish are optimistic that Colson might return for the final week of the regular season.

VIDEOS: Nebraska bench mob incorporates the Macarena, Rockettes into routine

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 14, 2018, 6:05 PM EST
Nebraska had a lot of fun on Tuesday night as the Huskers earned their 20th win of the season.

Picking up a Big Ten home win over Maryland, the Nebraska bench had all sorts of dance moves ready to go for the game.

First, the bench mob busted out the Macarena early in the second half after James Palmer Jr. hit a three-pointer.

Later in the second half, a red-hot Palmer connected on another three-pointer as this led to the bench busting out some Rockettes moves. The Rockettes even noticed the Huskers doing their signature routine as they commented on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Nebraska is optimistic that they’ll also be dancing on Selection Sunday. Although the Huskers picked up their first 20-win season in the last decade this week, they still have plenty of work to do to get into the Field of 68 thanks to an unimpressive non-conference schedule.

Even if Nebraska ultimately falls short of the Big Dance, we’ll have to keep an eye on its dancing bench mob for the rest of the season.

New all-access with Kentucky series to air on Facebook

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 14, 2018, 3:03 PM EST
FaceBook Watch announced on Wednesday that they will be airing a ten-episode season of an all-access documentary on the Kentucky Wildcats.

Titled ‘Inside The Madness: University of Kentucky Basketball,’ the first episode is set to be published on Sat., Feb 17th.

“We get approached all the time to do all-access shows,” Calipari said. “The one question I always have is, what is our why? Why are we doing this? As our fans know, we are transparent in everything we do so there is never a concern about the access we give. It’s, what makes this different than any other show? What I liked about Jason and Tom’s approach to this show is what they wanted to show. It wasn’t about the games or showing how I coach or a lesson in Kentucky basketball; it was about showing the type of kids we have here and the family atmosphere we’ve created.”

“They wanted to show that there’s more than just wins and losses with these kids; it’s about preparing them for the rest of their lives. The great thing is their crew can do that while being of no distraction to our team and our goals. They’re around, but they’re a fly on the wall. We get to open the doors to our team in a way we’ve never done before while I coach my team and these kids learn.”

Kentucky is struggling through their worst season of the Calipari era, as they have fallen outside the top 25 and currently sit at 17-9 on the season.

“This is the story of young men, led to be a team by their greatness and willingness to sacrifice, finding their way on the biggest stage in college basketball,” says Tom Cappello, Executive Producer for Crazy Legs Productions. “It’s an honor to be welcomed into the Big Blue Nation and we are excited to create a new experience for fans that will allow them to see a more personal side of the players and coaches that make up this team.”

The Naismith Trophy list is down to just 30 players

via Naismith Trophy
By Rob DausterFeb 14, 2018, 2:53 PM EST
The 30 members the Citizen Naismith Trophy late season team have been announced.

For the NBC Sports ranking of the Player of the Year candidates, see here.

Here is the full list:

