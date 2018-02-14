More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Allen, No. 12 Duke beat Virginia Tech 74-52 without Bagley

Associated PressFeb 14, 2018, 10:03 PM EST
DURHAM, N.C. — Grayson Allen has thrived for No. 12 Duke in two games with Atlantic Coast Conference-leading scorer and rebounder Marvin Bagley III sidelined with a knee injury.

Perhaps the Blue Devils have found a couple of new twists to implement once Bagley returns.

Allen scored 25 points and matched a career high with seven 3-pointers, helping No. 12 Duke beat Virginia Tech 74-52 on Wednesday night.

With Allen playing more at the top of the offense, he followed his 23-point performance in Sunday’s win without Georgia Tech with his best scoring output in a league game after several struggle-filled nights.

Allen came into the game shooting 35 percent from the field, but made 9 of 17 shots and 7 of 15 3s — the last sending him backpedaling upcourt with a sly grin and a look to the roaring “Cameron Crazies” as the Blue Devils (21-5, 9-4 ACC) turned it into a second-half rout.

“It felt good,” Allen said of his shot. “A few of them I knew they weren’t going in as soon as they left my hand. But the rest, I wasn’t thinking about anything, just looking at the bottom of the net.”

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski pointed to the shift that has Allen playing more at the top, which pulls defenders out to expose penetration lanes on the sides.

“With the ball in his hands, he can make plays and he can call plays,” Krzyzewski said. “He’s more in command, so these last two games, that’s a big change for us.”

Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams felt the impact of the tweak, noting that Bagley shoots “99 percent” of his attempts on the left side of the floor.

“That changes the complexion of their team,” Williams said. “Obviously, I think Bagley’s incredible. But with Allen touching the ball so much more, not only is he going to shoot more, but I think he probably facilitates the play on both sides of the floor a lot more.”

Justin Bibbs scored 15 points to lead the Hokies (18-8, 7-6), who shot 43 percent but couldn’t get out in transition. It resulted in Virginia Tech’s lowest output since scoring 52 in a home loss to Virginia on Jan. 3; the Hokies had scored at least 80 points in eight of 10 games since.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies certainly arrived with confidence after Saturday’s overtime win at now-No. 1 Virginia, which tops an improving NCAA Tournament resume. But the Hokies couldn’t follow with another big one, and it didn’t help that leading scorer Justin Robinson (13.8 points) finished with five points on 2-for-10 shooting while being limited by foul trouble.

“I don’t think they could’ve handled anything better,” Williams said of his team’s two-win response since losing to Miami on Feb. 3.

Duke: While Bagley recovers from a sprained right knee, Duke turned in probably its best start-to-finish defensive effort. And in one positive sign of many, Duke overwhelmed Virginia Tech on the glass (36-19) and took an 18-2 edge in second-chance points. Freshman Wendell Carter Jr. led that effort with 13 rebounds, while his five offensive boards were more than the Hokies had as a team (three).

3-POINT SHOOTING

Freshman Gary Trent Jr. added 19 points and five 3-pointers, part of Duke’s 15-of-33 showing from behind the arc.

“They take away the middle, they take away the lane,” Krzyzewski said. “So we told Gary and Grayson: `Just shoot. You’re going to get shots. And don’t worry about it.”

ZONE LOOKS

Duke stuck with its zone defense throughout this one, and it sounds like it’s here to stay.

“We will play a lot more zone,” Krzyzewski said. “That’ll be pretty much our primary defense and then complemented by man.”

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: The Hokies complete a three-game road trip Saturday at Georgia Tech.

Duke: The Blue Devils visit No. 11 Clemson on Sunday, a key matchup in the race for second in the ACC far behind top-ranked Virginia.

VIDEO: Riley LaChance buzzer-beater lifts Vanderbilt past Mississippi State

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 14, 2018, 9:53 PM EST
Vanderbilt picked up an SEC home win on Wednesday night as junior guard Riley LaChance knocked down the buzzer-beating three-pointer.

Trailing by two points, LaChance knocked in the dagger to give the Commodores the victory. LaChance finished with 16 points and eight assists on the night.

Florida State rallies from 18-point second-half deficit to beat No. 11 Clemson in OT

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 14, 2018, 9:46 PM EST
Florida State rallied from an 18-point deficit in the second half on Wednesday night to come back and knock off No. 11 Clemson with a 81-79 overtime win.

The Seminoles found themselves down by 12 points at halftime and 18 points with 18 minutes left as they made a furious comeback to secure one of their biggest wins of the season.

Forcing 21 Clemson turnovers, Florida State (18-8, 7-7) survived an ugly perimeter-shooting night to somehow pick up the win. Even though the Seminoles never led in this game until just over a minute left in overtime, Leonard Hamilton’s team showed a significant amount of fight by grinding its way back into this game.

Phil Cofer paced the Florida State offense with 17 points — all in the second half — while guard Trent Forrest made some key shots down the stretch to finish with 16 points. The Seminoles were only 5-for-20 from three-point range for the game, but they still managed to fight back thanks to their ability to force turnovers and attack the basket.

This is arguably the best win of the season for Florida State — considering all of the circumstances. Not only did the Seminoles pick up a key win over a conference opponent, but they also did so in a game where they didn’t play particularly well. Florida State had no business winning this game based on how they played for the first 24 minutes and they still picked off the No. 11 team in the country. While Florida State was likely a bubble team with a loss on Wednesday, now they’re feeling a lot better about making the Field of 68 after a win over the Tigers.

Clemson (20-5, 9-4) is all but out of the ACC regular season race following Wednesday night’s loss as they are now three games behind Virginia in the loss column. This loss comes as a major disappointment for the Tigers. Not only did Clemson blow a huge lead on the road against an ACC opponent, but they also had a chance to earn another solid road win for NCAA tournament seeding purposes.

While seemingly every ranked team in the country has been losing to unranked opponents over the past few weeks, Clemson had a chance to extend its four-game winning streak while continuing to make a positive impression on the committee. Now, the Tigers are searching for multiple answers after squandering Wednesday night’s winnable game.

Marcquise Reed led Clemson with 24 points, but he also finished with five turnovers, as he was one of a handful of Tiger players who didn’t adjust well to Florida State’s pressure. Point guard Shelton Mitchell also took an elbow to the head late in the game as he had to be helped off of the floor. It looked like Mitchell might have had a concussion as it was scary to see his reaction to the play.

It’ll be fascinating to see how Clemson responds to this loss. The Tigers have to host Duke for its next contest and another game with Florida State looms at the end of February. If Mitchell is out for any period of time, then Clemson could struggle mightily against good competition. Even if Mitchell is back, Clemson needs to address some turnover issues before its next game.

Providence knocks off No. 3 Villanova

Elsa/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 14, 2018, 9:30 PM EST
Here’s the good news: Providence is a good team, a team that, after beating No. 3 Villanova in the Dunkin Donuts Center on Wednesday night, is likely on their way to the NCAA tournament.

They are better than St. John’s. They were playing at home. They were in the midst of a game they badly needed. This is the kind of loss that happens all the time in league play. Losses like this are part of why college basketball is so much fun.

The problem is that this 76-71

defeat shines yet another light on a pair of issues that have been plaguing Villanova this season, issues that are on the verge of costing them the Big East regular season title for the first time since the Big East split from the Old Big East.

The first problem is the biggest: Villanova is not a good defensive team. They just aren’t. They entered Wednesday night ranked 50th on KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric, but that actually buries the lede. In Big East play, Villanova has ranked eighth out of ten teams in defensive efficiency, and that is in a conference that has become awfully defense-averse. They don’t really rebound the ball all that well, they don’t really protect the rim all that well, they don’t really have guys that are defensive stoppers.

Part of the issue is that Phil Booth isn’t available right now and that Eric Paschall missed a couple of games. Without Booth, that means that Collin Gillispie and Jermaine Samuels see Villanova’s back court minutes off the bench instead of Donte DiVincenzo, who is now in their starting lineup. Booth is not exactly Patrick Beverly but he is much better than Gillispie.

But they were struggling when they had everyone healthy. I’m not sure injuries are entirely to blame here. It may just be as simple as this: Omari Spellman and Jalen Brunson are average-to-below average defenders, and the other three guys on the floor are not good enough to make up for that fact.

Being just OK defensively is not a deal-breaker when it comes to winning the NCAA tournament, mind you, not when you’re an elite offensive team. North Carolina won it in 2009 with the 39th-best defense in the country entering the NCAA tournament. Duke won it in 2015 with the 37th-best best defense. Both of those teams were among the three best offenses in the sport, just like Villanova is this season.

RELATED: How does this affect Providence’s bubble profile?

But they also ran everything through the paint. That Duke team got 27 percent off their offense off of threes. That UNC team got just 23 percent of their offense off of three. This Villanova team gets 39 percent of their offense from beyond the arc, and if you look at the two losses they’ve taken in the last three games, there is a running theme: Against St. John’s, Villanova was 8-for-33 from three and shot 2-for-17 in the second half. Against Providence, they were 3-for-19 from three.

I say all that to say this: The way that Villanova can score the ball when they are clicking can paper over a lot of the cracks they have defensively.

But as the saying goes, you live by the three and die by the three, and that is a fact that is exacerbated for a team whose defensive floor is lower than most title contenders.

“We just kind of lost it,” Wright told me back in January, the last time Villanova had a crisis defensively. “We can’t just say, ‘OK, we’re going to play defense now’ when we haven’t been doing it or three weeks. You have to get back to your habits.”

“The older guys get it, a guy like [Dhamir] Cosby-Rountree or Omari [Spellman], even Donte [DiVincenzo], they’re looking at you like, ‘we scored 100, we’re winning, what’s the big deal?”

Well, they’re not winning anymore.

And if No. 4 Xavier holds serve against Seton Hall at home on Wednesday, then Villanova will be a game out of first place in the Big East standings with a trip to play Xavier in Cincinnati on Saturday.

If the Musketeers win that — which, admittedly, is a stretch given the recent history of those two programs — they’ll have a two-game lead in the Big East.

If you are a Villanova fan, it might be time to start getting worried.

Robinson scores 18 as Wolverines beat Hawkeyes 74-59

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 14, 2018, 9:17 PM EST
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Lately, Duncan Robinson has found himself pondering his legacy.

Senior co-captains Robinson and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman each scored 18 points to help No. 22 Michigan beat Iowa 74-59 on Wednesday night. It was a win that both young men looked at as another stepping stone toward greater achievements.

“Now when you’re a senior, you’re looking at your last games,” Robinson said. “You’re kind of looking at it like it’s now or never. You kind of see the time ticking down on your career.

“You’ve got to have a heightened sense of urgency about wanting to leave a mark. That’s not me as an individual, I mean more as a team. If we want to do something this year and leave a mark, it falls on us, the captains and the older guys, to shoulder that responsibility.”

With 33 points in the last two games, Robinson appears to be heating up at the right time of year for the Wolverines (21-7, 11-5 Big Ten).

“I think he’s just showing a little bit more passion,” Abdur-Rahkman said. “I was here when he was shooting 70 percent as a sophomore. I’m just glad he’s getting back to his old self. He’s one of the best shooters in the country, so anytime he’s shooting well, it definitely boosts your team.”

Michigan coach John Beilein knows that if the Wolverines intend to make any noise in the postseason, Robinson and Abdur-Rahkman must lead the way.

“It’s their time right now,” Beilein said. “I want them to shoot more. They’ve been leading, they’ve been great captains. But also, they’ve got to be the ones who are a little more aggressive, both offensively and defensively.”

Moritz Wagner added 14 points as the Wolverines won for the fourth time in five games. Charles Matthews scored 10 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Michigan outscored Iowa 36-6 from three-point range.

Luka Garza scored 22 points to pace the Hawkeyes (12-16, 3-12), losers of four straight. Isaiah Moss added 12 points and Tyler Cook scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

SHUTTING THEM DOWN

The Hawkeyes came into the game second in the Big Ten in scoring offense, averaging 80.1 points per game, but Michigan became just the third team to hold Iowa under 60 points this season.

“We just locked in on defense,” Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons said. “We knew not to take them lightly, because they average like 80 points a game. We were ready.”

GIVE IT AWAY NOW

Iowa opened a quick 7-0 lead, but 12 first-half turnovers by the Hawkeyes turned the game in Michigan’s favor.

“I think what surprised me more was nine early,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “You can’t go in and play Michigan and turn it over nine times in the first nine minutes. They take those live ball turnovers and turn them into points.

“You can’t turn it over in the middle of the floor with a team with this kind of speed, a team that passes the ball this well.”

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes have played three straight games against ranked opponents and lost all three by a combined margin of 252-216. … Iowa is 0-4 against ranked opponents this season. … Sophomore guard Jordan Bohannon has hit 30 successive free throws, four shy of the school record set by Chris Street in 1993. Bohannon’s last missed free throw was Jan. 4 against Ohio State.

Michigan: When the Wolverines beat the Hawkeyes 75-68 Jan. 2 at Iowa City, it ended Iowa’s season-high five-game winning streak and was the first win by the Wolverines at Carver-Hawkeye Arena since 2011. … Michigan is 52-24 all-time at home against Iowa. … Abdur-Rahkman leads the nation in assist to turnover ratio (90 assists, 15 turnovers).

UP NEXT

Iowa: The Hawkeyes play host to Indiana on Saturday.

Michigan: The Wolverines play host to No. 14 Ohio State on Sunday.

VIDEO: Vanderbilt’s Joe Toye puts defender on his back with poster dunk

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 14, 2018, 8:58 PM EST
Vanderbilt junior wing Joe Toye threw down one of the best poster dunks of the season on Wednesday night as he put Mississippi State defender Aric Holman flat on his back.

The 6-foot-7 Toye blew past his defender on the wing and finished with authority over Holman — one of the better shot blockers in the SEC this season.

Vanderbilt’s unique baseline bench at its home court made this dunk that much better as the Commodore bench erupted after Toye’s dunk.

This game also came down to the final shot as Riley LaChance’s buzzer-beater lifted Vanderbilt to the win.