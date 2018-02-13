Tuesday’s Three Things to Know: Texas Tech beats Oklahoma, UVA and Michigan State win and E.C. Matthews suffers injury

1. TEXAS TECH REMAINS ALONE ATOP THE BIG 12 In the lone matchup between ranked teams on Tuesday’s schedule, No. 7 Texas Tech took care of No. 23 Oklahoma in Lubbock, winning by an 88-78 final score. Keenan Evans led the way for the Red Raiders, who are now 10-3 in Big 12 play and remain a game ahead of No. 13 Kansas atop the standings, with 26 points but he had plenty of help offensively. Defensively Texas Tech limited Oklahoma to 7-for-22 shooting from three, with freshman Trae Young going 0-for-9.

Young finished the night with 19 points, seven assists and six turnovers, and Christian James led the Sooners with 23 points, but the freshman’s shooting slump continues on for another game. During Oklahoma’s four-game losing streak Young has shot 7-for-41 from three, something the Sooners cannot afford to have continue.

BUBBLE BANTER: Butler suffers a bad home loss to Georgetown

2. NO. 1 VIRGINIA AND NO. 2 MICHIGAN STATE PICK UP ROAD WINS The top two teams in the Associated Press Top 25 were both on the road Tuesday night, with Virginia visiting Miami and Michigan State taking on a depleted Minnesota squad. Both managed to pick up road wins, with Virginia’s 59-50 victory over the Hurricanes being the more competitive of the two games. De’Andre Hunter, who’s developed into a dependable option for Virginia, led the way with 22 points and Kyle Guy added 13 for the top-ranked Cavaliers.

As for Michigan State, the Spartans pulled away from the Golden Gophers during the first half and went on to win by an 87-57 final score. Minnesota didn’t have an answer for Jaren Jackson Jr., who made ten of his 14 shots from the field and finished with a career-high 27 points to go along with six rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Nick Ward added 13 points and nine boards and Cassius Winston 12 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Spartans who are now 13-2 in Big Ten play.

3. RHODE ISLAND ROLLS, BUT THE WIN COULD BE A COSTLY ONE Taking on a Richmond team that’s been much-improved in Atlantic 10 play after struggling mightily during the non-conference portion of its schedule, Dan Hurley’s 16th-ranked Rams moved to 21-3 overall and 13-0 in conference with an 85-67 win in Kingston. But the news wasn’t all good for the Rams, who have now won 16 straight, as senior guard E.C. Matthews left the game late in the first half after suffering a left knee injury.

Following the game Hurley said that while the prognosis was “good,” a timetable was not known with more to be learned regarding Matthews’ status moving forward on Wednesday. Next up for Rhode Island may be their toughest conference game of the season, as they visit a hot St. Bonaventure team Friday night. The Rams are certainly rolling as well, but the injury suffered by Matthews is a big deal for this talented group.