Saint Louis’ Jordan Goodwin season is over after Title IX investigation

Saint Louis announced on Tuesday that Jordan Goodwin’s season has come to an end.

Following a Title IX investigation into four players that were accused of sexual assault by three women in September, Goodwin — a former top 50 recruit — has been found innocent of sexual assault but in violation of school policy. He will be suspended from the University for two months and will not play in another game this season.

He released the following statement:

“I take responsibility for a violation of University policy. I am going to take this short time to reflect and learn from this situation. I apologize to everyone who has been affected. I am sad to leave my team, but I look forward to returning to Team Blue in May.”

Goodwin was the only member of the four accused players that was allowed to play in games. The other three players were allowed to practice but were held out of competition. In January, it was announced that the three players were suspended from the school for 18-to-24 months. They appealed that decision, but last week, Boston College transfer Ty Graves announced that he was voluntarily withdrawing from the University while Adonys Henriquez signed with an agent. Jermaine Bishop is reportedly the third player.

“Saint Louis University has concluded the Title IX investigation that began on Sept. 25, 2017,” said a University statement released to the campus community. “The parties have been notified of the final decisions, which were determined by an Appeal Panel. With the notifications to the parties, these cases are closed. Throughout this Title IX investigation, the University followed its Sexual Misconduct Policy.”