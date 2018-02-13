Pepperdine to replace Marty Wilson at season’s end

Tuesday afternoon it was announced by Pepperdine athletic director Dr. Steve Potts that the school has decided to part ways with head coach Marty Wilson at season’s end. Currently in his seventh season as the head coach of his alma mater, Wilson currently has a record of 86 wins and 125 losses.
“It has been decided that terminating the current contract at the end of this season is in the best interests of the program,” Dr. Potts said in the release. “Marty Wilson will always be a Pepperdine Wave. He has worked tirelessly for our men’s basketball program for many years and we sincerely thank him for his commitment and contributions to our program. We wish great success for Marty in the future. We all wish that we had experienced more success in our men’s basketball program and we are committed to identifying new leadership that can help bring us that success.”
After making noticeable strides during Wilson’s first five seasons at the helm, going from ten wins in his debut season to consecutive 18-win seasons in 2014-15 and 2015-16, the Pepperdine program has struggled over the last two seasons. After going 9-22 last season, Pepperdine is currently 4-22 with a 1-13 record in WCC play.
Three of Pepperdine’s top five scorers this season have missed at least nine games due to injury, with Kameron Edwards missing time due to a concussion and Eric Cooper and Nolan Taylor being sidelined due to shoulder injuries.
Per a source of NBC Sports’ Rob Dauster, the name of current Arizona assistant and former Washington head coach Lorenzo Romar is one that could emerge in the search. Romar spent the first three seasons (1997 through 1999) of his head coaching career at Pepperdine, going 42-44 before leaving to take the Saint Louis job in 1999.
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Tuesday.
It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:
- Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
- Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
- Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
- Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus
The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.
A major point of conversation in collegiate athletics in recent years has been the eligibility of transfers, with the majority having to sit out a year at their new schools unless they were a graduate student or their prior school was subject to a postseason ban.
The NCAA has been considering the possibility of granting all transfers immediate eligibility, and on Tuesday the Division I Transfer Working Group announced that it is seeking feedback on some exceptions.
One of the exceptions has to deal with an athlete’s work in the classroom, as those who perform well academically (earning A’s and B’s according to the NCAA) would be granted immediate eligibility after transferring.
The other would allow athletes who have signed a National Letter of Intent to move on if the head coach they committed to either accepts another job or is relieved of their duties at the school the athlete signed with. In the case of this exception the NCAA has referred it to the Collegiate Commissioners Association, which manages the NLI.
“Membership input is vital in this process as we try to develop the best recommendation possible,” South Dakota State athletic director and working group chair Justin Sell said via the release. “We will refine the concepts based on the feedback we receive, and we will ultimately make our decisions based on our values and goals as an organization and the guideposts set for us last year by the Division I Board of Directors.”
According to the release, the hope is that the Division I Transfer Working Group will have a final recommendation to make regarding possible rules changes by the end of 2018.
Saint Louis announced on Tuesday that Jordan Goodwin’s season has come to an end.
Following a Title IX investigation into four players that were accused of sexual assault by three women in September, Goodwin — a former top 50 recruit — has been found innocent of sexual assault but in violation of school policy. He will be suspended from the University for two months and will not play in another game this season.
He released the following statement:
“I take responsibility for a violation of University policy. I am going to take this short time to reflect and learn from this situation. I apologize to everyone who has been affected. I am sad to leave my team, but I look forward to returning to Team Blue in May.”
Goodwin was the only member of the four accused players that was allowed to play in games. The other three players were allowed to practice but were held out of competition. In January, it was announced that the three players were suspended from the school for 18-to-24 months. They appealed that decision, but last week, Boston College transfer Ty Graves announced that he was voluntarily withdrawing from the University while Adonys Henriquez signed with an agent. Jermaine Bishop is reportedly the third player.
“Saint Louis University has concluded the Title IX investigation that began on Sept. 25, 2017,” said a University statement released to the campus community. “The parties have been notified of the final decisions, which were determined by an Appeal Panel. With the notifications to the parties, these cases are closed. Throughout this Title IX investigation, the University followed its Sexual Misconduct Policy.”
Kansas fans are in uncharted territory these days.
They’re a game out of first place in the Big 12. They’ve lost three games at home. Two of those home losses have come in league play. If they lose at Texas Tech in two weeks, their hopes of maintaining a streak of 13 straight Big 12 titles will be very hard to continue.
And that appears to have the KU faithful concerned. Bill Self was asked about that on Monday.
“Whether our fans do that or not, hey, welcome to the real world. I mean, good God,” Self said, via the Capital-Journal. “Hey, Duke feels the same way. North Carolina feels the same way. That’s life. This is what’s unbelievable to me about our fan base, and I love ’em and they’re great, but for 13 years we’ve gotten a T-shirt when we won the league. I mean, it was that big a deal we’d get a T-shirt. And now that we’re a game behind, the heavens are falling.”
He’s got a point. This is what life is like for most programs. This is what the stress of being a fan is in most places. Hell, how many programs would sell their soul to have a bad year be the one when you’re sitting all alone in second place in the toughest conference in the sport?
And it’s not like Kansas hasn’t been here before, either. We talked through that on Saturday. They’ve had near misses. This isn’t all that new.
“Our fan base, if this is how they’re feeling, then they should understand and appreciate all the emotions fans should have to go through, because it’s going to be a struggle this year,” Self added. “Doesn’t mean it’s over, but it’s definitely going to be a struggle.”
Texas point guard Andrew Jones, who is currently in the middle of a fight against leukemia, “absolutely” plans to play basketball again, according to Gene Wojciechowski, an ESPN sideline reporter that worked Monday night’s games between Baylor and Texas.
Elijah Mitrou-Long, who is sitting out the season as a transfer from Mount St. Mary’s, spoke with Wojciechowski and provided an update on Jones’ condition. The sophomore posted a video of himself shooting baskets in the hospital last week. He’s been in a hospital in Houston for nearly a month now.
“I talked to his teammate and best friend Eli Long at the shoot-around today. Eli actually went to Houston and spent the night on a couch in his hospital room just to be with Andrew,” Wojciechowski said during the first half of the game. “He said his spirits are great. He thanks everybody for all the public support. He FaceTimed with his Longhorn teammates on Sunday. And he absolutely plans to play again, Fran.”
It’s been special to see the outpouring of support that Jones has received from Big 12 rivals. Just about every team that the Longhorns have played have sported some kind of message on their warmup shirts supporting Jones. The school has raised more than $181,000 to help with medical bills.