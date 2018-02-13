More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Mark Fox on hot seat as Georgia’s freefall continues

Associated PressFeb 13, 2018, 11:53 AM EST
ATLANTA (AP) — Mark Fox may be running out of time to find a way to save Georgia’s season — and perhaps his job.

Georgia heads to Wednesday’s game at Florida having lost three straight games and six of seven. The Bulldogs (13-11, 4-8 Southeastern Conference) may need to win at least five of their last six games and then have a strong run in the SEC Tournament to be considered for a NCAA bid.

There has been no sign Georgia is poised for such a strong finish. Instead, Fox is facing perhaps the most difficult challenge of his nine years in Athens.

“Obviously our confidence has been shaken,” Fox said after the Bulldogs’ 78-61 loss to No. 8 Auburn on Saturday.

Each of Georgia’s three straight losses — to Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Auburn — has come by at least 15 points. The trip to Florida provides a needed reminder of Georgia’s home win over then-No. 23 Florida on Jan. 30, the Bulldogs’ only win since mid-January.

Fox is looking for ways to improve Georgia’s defense and rebounding. He surprised observers Saturday when he acknowledged he’s still trying to replace last year’s leader, point guard J.J. Frazier.

“We’re disappointed in our backcourt play and obviously it’s been a challenge to replace Frazier and we haven’t found a way to effectively do that yet,” Fox said.

Fox had ample time to prepare for the exit of Frazier, a senior. Fox and his staff bear responsibility for the inability to find reliable backcourt leadership after 24 games.

The timing of Fox’s comment on his backcourt was especially bad, because Auburn’s leading scorer in the win over the Bulldogs was guard Jared Harper, from Mableton, Georgia. The Tigers won despite playing without top scorer Bryce Brown, another guard from Georgia.

Despite Auburn’s success finding talented players in the state of Georgia, recruiting could help Fox keep his job. Fox has the nation’s No. 1 class of commitments for 2019, according to 247 Sports. In December, Fox landed verbal commitments from a five-star prospect, point guard Ashton Hagans from Covington, Georgia, and small forward Elias King, a four-star prospect from Snellville, Georgia.

Only Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity knows if the 2019 recruiting class could impact a decision on Fox’s future. McGarity declined comment to The Associated Press on Monday when asked about Fox’s status.

Maten, who leads the SEC with his 19.4 points per game, has provided Georgia’s only consistent production.

Maten said he hasn’t given up on the season.

“I haven’t given up in anything in my life,” Maten said. “Being a leader of this team, I’m going to relay that message that we don’t give up. That’s not how we roll at Georgia. At the end of the day, we made our own bed so we’ve got to fix it and keep rolling.”

Fox is 158-129 at Georgia. He has earned only two NCAA bids in his first eight seasons, losing in the first round in 2011 and 2015.

With Maten’s return for his senior season, this was the season for Fox to show he can make the program more than a regular visitor to the NIT. If the Bulldogs can’t stop their freefall, even the NIT may not be a postseason option this year.

Fox said a recent stretch where the Bulldogs played six of nine on the road “got the best of us.” He said defense and rebounding have been the problem in each of the last three losses.

He knows responsibility for those struggles “all falls on me.”

“It’s totally on the coaches to make sure we have a scheme ready to go,” Fox said. “Now the individual has to emotionally and mentally get himself ready to play. We have to find a way to push those buttons. The responsibility totally falls on me.”

Texas’ Andrew Jones ‘absolutely’ plans to play again

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 13, 2018, 2:02 PM EST
Texas point guard Andrew Jones, who is currently in the middle of a fight against leukemia, “absolutely” plans to play basketball again, according to Gene Wojciechowski, an ESPN sideline reporter that worked Monday night’s games between Baylor and Texas.

Elijah Mitrou-Long, who is sitting out the season as a transfer from Mount St. Mary’s, spoke with Wojciechowski and provided an update on Jones’ condition. The sophomore posted a video of himself shooting baskets in the hospital last week. He’s been in a hospital in Houston for nearly a month now.

“I talked to his teammate and best friend Eli Long at the shoot-around today. Eli actually went to Houston and spent the night on a couch in his hospital room just to be with Andrew,” Wojciechowski said during the first half of the game. “He said his spirits are great. He thanks everybody for all the public support. He FaceTimed with his Longhorn teammates on Sunday. And he absolutely plans to play again, Fran.”

It’s been special to see the outpouring of support that Jones has received from Big 12 rivals. Just about every team that the Longhorns have played have sported some kind of message on their warmup shirts supporting Jones. The school has raised more than $181,000 to help with medical bills.

VIDEO: Arkansas freshman Daniel Gafford has a hidden talent

AP Photo/Michael Woods
By Rob DausterFeb 13, 2018, 11:27 AM EST
We thought we loved Arkansas freshman Daniel Gafford because he can do thinks like this:

Turns out, we should love Gafford because he can do both of those things and hammer out a drum solo:

Someone needs to get him to spend more than 10 seconds on a drum set.

ASAP.

Player Of The Year Power Rankings: Let’s talk about that last first-team all-american spot

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 13, 2018, 11:07 AM EST
Last week, I walked you through, step-by-step, how Trae Young managed to lose his stranglehold on the National Player of the Year race.

He’s still in front, but another pair of losses last week didn’t firm up the ground that he’s standing on. Not at all, although the three guys right behind him — Jalen Brunson, Marvin Bagley III and Deandre Ayton — all did their best to avoid making up ground as all three lost a game at home.

That said, I still believe that those four are in a league of their own when it comes to the race to be named a first-team all-american, so today, I figured we should take a look at the race for that final spot on the first team. Here are the six guys I think have the best chance of playing their way onto that list:

THE FIRST-TEAMERS

1. TRAE YOUNG, Oklahoma
2. JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova
3. MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke
4. DEANDRE AYTON, Arizona

FIVE FAVORITES FOR THE FINAL SPOT

5. KEITA BATES-DIOP, Ohio State: If the season ended today, I think that Bates-Diop would be the guy that I would pick to be the fifth first-team all-american. He’s the go-to guy and star player for an Ohio State team that has shocked just about everyone and played their way into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten. He’s had big moments, too — he led the comeback from 14 points down at Purdue and made the game-winning shot.

6. KEENAN EVANS, Texas Tech: Evans is putting up 18.4 points and 3.5 assists for an offensively-deficient teams while also playing stellar defense and taking games over at the drop of a hat. He had 38 points and hit the game-winning shot in overtime against Texas. He had 31 points in a come-from-behind win at South Carolina. He was the best player for the Red Raiders in their win at Kansas earlier this year, and it’s that win that has Chris Beard’s club in the driver’s seat to win the outright Big 12 title.

7. TREVON BLUIETT, Xavier: If the NCAA tournament started today, Xavier would not only be a No. 1 seed, they’d have a pretty strong grip on the third No. 1 seed with a shot at overtaking Villanova for that second overall spot. Bluiett has been the biggest reason why, making countless big shots and averaging 18.9 points on the season. Like Evans, Bluiett has a chance to upend a dynasty, taking Villanova off of the top spot in the Big East.

8. JOCK LANDALE, Saint Mary’s: The Gaels were smoked at home by Gonzaga on Saturday night. Landale had four shots and didn’t get to the free throw in 37 minutes. He’s been phenomenal this season, but it’s hard to ignore that he had zero impact on what is arguably the biggest game of the year for that team.

9. GARY CLARK, Cincinnati: Clark’s numbers are never going to impress. He’s averaging 12.8 points, 8.8. boards, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks. He’s also anchoring a defense that is second nationally in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric and seems like a virtual lock to set a record in the KenPom era — since 2002 — for the fewest points-per-possession allowed in a season.

And just because, here’s the other Gary Clark shredding:

THREE MORE NAMES TO WATCH

10a. DEVONTE’ GRAHAM, Kansas: On the one hand, Graham is having a terrific season carrying the load for a team where he has to play 40 minutes a night as the primary ball-handler and best perimeter defender. He’s averaging 17.7 points, 7.3 assists and shooting 42.5 percent from three while playing on the ball this year. On the other hand, he might be the fourth Big 12 point guard in line for honors.

10a. LUKE MAYE, North Carolina: Who would have thought, back in October, that Luke freakin’ Maye would be anywhere near the conversation for an all-american team? No one. That’s who. Not even Luke freakin’ Maye. But here we are in mid-February and Maye is averaging 18.3 points, 10.4 boards and 2.4 assists for a UNC team that suddenly looks like they might end up as a top three seed come Selection Sunday.

10c. CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue: I’m having a tough time picking someone on Purdue for this list. Edwards is the guy that I would put on this list, but that’s not exactly a consensus. If Michigan State has shown us anything, Isaac Haas is going to be Purdue’s most important player down the stretch of the season as teams focus their energy on taking away the three ball. And if you talk to coaches in the league — or Tom Crean — they’ll tell you that it’s actually Dakota Mathias who is the engine that makes that team run.

ALSO CONSIDERED: MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova; MILES BRIDGES, Michigan State; JEVON CARTER, West Virginia; CHANDLER HUTCHISON, Boise State; CALEB MARTIN, Nevada

Monday’s Three Things To Know: Baylor keeps winning, Tar Heels stay surging and Bucknell caps a thriller

Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 12, 2018, 11:59 PM EST
1. BAYLOR BOLSTERS RESUME

It wasn’t even two weeks ago when Baylor was sitting in last place in the Big 12 with a 2-7 league record, the owners of a four-game losing streak and losers of six of their last seven. The Bears didn’t begin the season as Big 12 frontrunners or anything, but as January came to an end, they were undoubtedly the biggest disappointment in the conference.

That was then, though, and this is now, which happens to be a time when the Bears are squarely back in the NCAA tournament conversation after defeating Texas, 74-73 in double overtime, in Austin on Monday night to claim their-fourth straight win heading into a weekend matchup with No. 7 Texas Tech in Lubbock.

It’s been a stark turnaround for Scott Drew’s team, which look destined to languish at the bottom of the Big 12 standings and miss out on the Big Dance for the first time since 2013. Before February started, Baylor had zero road wins and only two top-50 KenPom victories to their name. Now? The Bears have wins at Texas and at Oklahoma State while doubling their KP top-50 wins. It’s a turnaround that borders on stunning given how quickly Baylor has played its way into tournament consideration. And West Virginia and Oklahoma still have to come to Waco, so the Bears will have ample opportunity to really build that resume without even leaving the Ferrell Center.

As big as the win was for Baylor, it’s equally distressing for Shaka Smart and the Longhorns, who have now lost three in a row and four of their last five. Now they’ve got back-to-back road games against Oklahoma and Kansas State on the docket, which threatens to turn this skid into a prolonged slide.

The Big 12 is a jumbled mess of parity right now. Rob Dauster does his best to parse the league in Monday night’s Bubble Banter.

2. TAR HEELS STAY SURGING

North Carolina has recovered nicely from the three-game losing streak it suffered to end January, and that resume rehabilitation continued Monday as the knocked off shorthanded Notre Dame, 83-66, with a late push that turned a tight game into a snooze.

The Tar Heels ended last month with losses at Virginia Tech and Clemson and a loss in Chapel Hill (in overtime) to NC State, but have since reeled off wins Pitt, Duke, the Wolfpack and now the Fighting Irish. No one is likely to catch Virginia in the ACC race, but North Carolina is doing its best to buoy its seed line in the regular season’s final month.

As for the close to the season for UNC, it’s, well, a bit of a killer. The Heels go to Louisville and Syracuse before hosting Miami and then hitting the road again to visit the Blue Devils in Durham to finish the regular season. It’s an absolute meat grinder.

3. BUCKNELL COMPLETES HUGE COMEBACK

A 10-point deficit with under 60 seconds ought to be an insurmountable obstacle. Don’t try telling that to Bucknell, though.

The Bison completed an amazing comeback in the game’s final seconds when Kimbal Mackenzie drilled a corner 3 as time expired to give Bucknell a one-point victory after staring defeat straight in the face just seconds earlier.

Click here for the blow-by-blow – and video of Mackenzie’s winner – of how the Bison mounted their comeback.

Bubble Banter: Big 12 doesn’t get any clearer

Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 12, 2018, 11:38 PM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Sunday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

WINNER

BAYLOR (RPI: 53, KenPom: 34, NBC seed: First four out): Baylor picked up a massive win on Monday night at Texas, their fourth Quadrant 1 win of the year and their sixth win against the top two Quadrants. The Bears have now won four straight games with a schedule that finishes like this: Texas Tech, West Virginia, at TCU, Oklahoma, at Kansas State. That is a brutal run-in. I think 3-2 will get it done.

LOSERS

TCU (RPI: 27, KenPom: 25, NBC seed: 9): The Horned Frogs went into Morgantown on Monday night and did what teams normally do in Morgantown: They lost. It’s not a killer. TCU is now 3-8 against Quadrant 1 and 3-1 against Quadrant 2, their worst loss coming at Vanderbilt (125). The biggest issue for TCU at this point is that they only have one more Quadrant 1 game on their schedule, but that could be a good thing. If they win their next four games (Oklahoma State, at Iowa State, Baylor, Kansas State) they probably will be in whether or not they beat Texas Tech on the road in the finale.

TEXAS (RPI: 55, KenPom: 44, NBC seed: 10): The Longhorns lost in double-overtime at home against Baylor on Saturday, their fourth Quadrant 2 loss of the season. I still think the Longhorns are in a good spot because of the number of good wins that they have to their name. Texas, as of today, is 5-7 against Quadrant 1 and 7-11 against the top two Quadrants.