Bubble Banter: Four SEC bubble teams in action

Tuesday afternoon it was announced by Pepperdine athletic director Dr. Steve Potts that the school has decided to part ways with head coach Marty Wilson at season’s end. Currently in his seventh season as the head coach of his alma mater, Wilson currently has a record of 86 wins and 125 losses.

“It has been decided that terminating the current contract at the end of this season is in the best interests of the program,” Dr. Potts said in the release. “Marty Wilson will always be a Pepperdine Wave. He has worked tirelessly for our men’s basketball program for many years and we sincerely thank him for his commitment and contributions to our program. We wish great success for Marty in the future. We all wish that we had experienced more success in our men’s basketball program and we are committed to identifying new leadership that can help bring us that success.”

After making noticeable strides during Wilson’s first five seasons at the helm, going from ten wins in his debut season to consecutive 18-win seasons in 2014-15 and 2015-16, the Pepperdine program has struggled over the last two seasons. After going 9-22 last season, Pepperdine is currently 4-22 with a 1-13 record in WCC play.

Three of Pepperdine’s top five scorers this season have missed at least nine games due to injury, with Kameron Edwards missing time due to a concussion and Eric Cooper and Nolan Taylor being sidelined due to shoulder injuries.

Per a source of NBC Sports’ Rob Dauster, the name of current Arizona assistant and former Washington head coach Lorenzo Romar is one that could emerge in the search. Romar spent the first three seasons (1997 through 1999) of his head coaching career at Pepperdine, going 42-44 before leaving to take the Saint Louis job in 1999.