Bill Self to Kansas fans: ‘Welcome to the real world’

Kansas fans are in uncharted territory these days.

They’re a game out of first place in the Big 12. They’ve lost three games at home. Two of those home losses have come in league play. If they lose at Texas Tech in two weeks, their hopes of maintaining a streak of 13 straight Big 12 titles will be very hard to continue.

And that appears to have the KU faithful concerned. Bill Self was asked about that on Monday.

“Whether our fans do that or not, hey, welcome to the real world. I mean, good God,” Self said, via the Capital-Journal. “Hey, Duke feels the same way. North Carolina feels the same way. That’s life. This is what’s unbelievable to me about our fan base, and I love ’em and they’re great, but for 13 years we’ve gotten a T-shirt when we won the league. I mean, it was that big a deal we’d get a T-shirt. And now that we’re a game behind, the heavens are falling.”

He’s got a point. This is what life is like for most programs. This is what the stress of being a fan is in most places. Hell, how many programs would sell their soul to have a bad year be the one when you’re sitting all alone in second place in the toughest conference in the sport?

And it’s not like Kansas hasn’t been here before, either. We talked through that on Saturday. They’ve had near misses. This isn’t all that new.

“Our fan base, if this is how they’re feeling, then they should understand and appreciate all the emotions fans should have to go through, because it’s going to be a struggle this year,” Self added. “Doesn’t mean it’s over, but it’s definitely going to be a struggle.”