Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

WATCH: Bucknell caps furious rally with buzzer-beating 3 to top Colgate

By Travis HinesFeb 12, 2018, 9:39 PM EST
A frenzied comeback deserves a dynamic finish, and Bucknell delivered both Monday night.

The Bison came from 10 down in the game’s final minute and got a 3-pointer from Kimbal Mackenzie as time expired to defeat Colgate, 65-64.

Colgate took a 61-51 lead with 1 minute, 32 seconds to play when Jordan Swopshire connected on a 3-pointer. Then here’s what transpired:

49 seconds – Stephen Brown made a 3 pointer to pull Bucknell with seven

46 seconds – Jordan Robertson made two free throws to put Colgate back up nine

35 seconds – Dunk, Bucknell’s Nana Foulland

33 seconds – Colgate makes one of two free throws

21 seconds – Macknzie gets an and-one, 64-59

16 seconds – Turnover Colgate

11 seconds -Foulland gets a bucket while Colgate is whistled for a flagrant foul. Foulland makes one of two free throws and Bucknell keeps the ball.

0 seconds – Mackenzie splashes a 3, 65-64

 

No. 14 North Carolina pulls away late, tops Notre Dame 83-66

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 12, 2018, 9:43 PM EST
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Theo Pinson scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime to go with 10 rebounds, helping No. 14 North Carolina pull away late to beat Notre Dame 83-66 on Monday night.

Joel Berry II added 21 points for the Tar Heels (20-7, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who closed a tough stretch with their third game in five days. The first two were emotional rivalry wins, the first coming at home against Duke and Saturday’s coming at North Carolina State.

This time, UNC needed a 13-0 burst in the final 5½ minutes to finally get some separation against a team that just kept hanging around.

Top scorer Luke Maye struggled to just eight points on 3-for-11 shooting after scoring 33 at N.C. State. But UNC still shot 57 percent after halftime for a fourth straight win.

Martinas Geben and John Mooney each scored 18 points for the Fighting Irish (15-11, 5-8).

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish have been just trying to stay afloat with preseason Associated Press All-American Bonzie Colson sidelined with a broken foot. They had lost seven straight — point guard Matt Farrell missed some of that time with an ankle problem — but they had found a bit of a groove since with consecutive high-scoring wins as Farrell returned to health. They were right in this one, trailing just 67-63 before UNC’s clinching run, despite Farrell scoring nine points on 3-for-18 shooting (including 1 for 12 from 3-point range).

UNC: The Tar Heels have played compact schedules in the ACC Tournament or in the PK80 Invitational earlier this season, but this was the first time they were playing three regular-season league games in a five-day span since February 1991. Simply put, they can take a breath and regroup.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: The Irish visit Boston College on Saturday.

UNC: The Tar Heels visit Louisville on Saturday.

Charges dismissed against Augustine in corruption case

Photo by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 12, 2018, 5:50 PM EST
Federal prosecutors have moved to dismiss charges against an ex-AAU program director who was arrested as part of the FBI probe of corruption in college basketball, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Brad Augustine had been charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering for his alleged part in what federal authorities contend was a system in place to funnel money to recruits and their families to influence their college and professional decisions.

Augustine, who ran the 1-Family program in Florida, was one of 10 people arrested last fall. Federal court documents filed then alleged that he accepted money from an undercover FBI agent and was involved in a plan to deliver $150,000 to an unnamed recruit.

The dismissal of charges comes on the heels of reports of potential misconduct on the part of an FBI agent involved in the case who is accused of the misuse of government money on gambling, food and drinks.

Andy Kennedy and Ole Miss expected to part ways

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 12, 2018, 1:32 PM EST
Andy Kennedy is expected to announce that he is resigning as the head coach of Ole Miss at a presser conference on Monday afternoon, a source confirmed to NBC Sports.

He will coach the remainder of the season.

The news was first reported by Ole Miss Rivals’ site.

“In the final analysis, Coach Kennedy feels he needs a new platform and I believe that our program needs a new voice, a leader who can build upon the foundation that is in place thanks to Andy’s leadership,” athletic director Ross Bjork said.

Kennedy has been the head coach at Ole Miss for the past 12 seasons, becoming the all-time winningest coach in program history in the process. But in that timeframe, he’s been to just two NCAA tournaments and is on track to miss out on the postseason entirely for the second time in three seasons. They are currently 11-14 overall and just 4-8 in the SEC.

“I’ve been truly blessed to have the opportunity to be the head coach at the Southeastern Conference in my home state for 12 years. That is a true blessing. This I know,” Kennedy said, according to the Oxford Eagle. “I also know it’s time for a new voice and new vision for this program moving forward. “I have too much respect for this university. I have too much respect for being a head coach in the SEC to allow any speculation about my job status to create a divisive distraction for this program and the people who support it. I’m at complete peace with this decision.”

This is a tricky decision for the Rebels. I understand the desire to get new blood into a program, but new blood is not always better blood. Ask Pitt fans. They’ll tell you. I’m not sure how many people are going to be able to do what Kennedy did in Oxford. Since he was hired in 2006, the only SEC programs that have amassed more wins have been Kentucky and Florida.

It’s a hard job. It’s a football school in a football conference tucked away in a corner of a state that isn’t exactly known for producing prodigious amounts of basketball talent.

Kennedy has been the head coach for 29 percent of the program’s trips to the NCAA tournament. He won one of their two SEC tournament titles. He got a $96.5 million arena built for the basketball programs. And, as one former staffer told me, he made people at Ole Miss care about basketball.

That, quite frankly, may be what success looks like at that school.

Some names that could replace Kennedy at that program: Middle Tennessee State’s Kermit Davis, East Tennessee State’s Steve Forbes, Georgia State’s Ron Hunter.

 

Bracketology: Committee slots Virginia as No. 1 overall seed

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Dave OmmenFeb 12, 2018, 12:46 PM EST
The Selection Committee revealed its initial Top 16 teams (seed list) prior to games tipping on Sunday.  There were no overwhelming surprising, although one could debate the plusses and minuses of the Committee slotting Oklahoma as its final No. 4 seed, in particular.

Their reasoning throughout the Top 16, whether you agree or disagree, was pretty clear: the Committee still values traditional measures such quality wins, strength of schedule, road performance, and an RPI-based demarkation for sorting teams (now using Groups or Quadrants rather than merely Top 50 or Top 100).

That doesn’t mean individual or collective members of the Committee will not use or value other metrics (BPI, SOR, Ken Pom, etc) in the process, but the ole standbys still appear to be actively in place.

As selections were unveiled, Virginia earned the Committee’s No. 1 overall seed, followed by Villanova, Xavier, and Purdue.  Purdue’s overall profile – and its small margins in defeat – kept the Boilermakers on the top line.

That said, we have about a month left, and things can change.  We’ve seen teams make late charges; we’ve seen teams go into late-February swoons.  The bubble is once again deep and includes a hodgepodge of resumes that look eerily similar.  In other words, the race is on.

UPDATED: February 12, 2018

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • NC State vs. UCLA | East Region
  • Kansas State vs. LSU South Region
  • NICHOLLS ST vs. ARK-PINE BLUFF | East Region
  • HARVARD vs. NC A&T | South Region

BRACKET PROJECTION

SOUTH Atlanta               EAST – Boston   
Charlotte Pittsburgh
1) VIRGINIA 1) VILLANOVA
16) HARVARD / NC A&T 16) NICHOLLS ST / ARK-PB
8) Seton Hall 8) Florida State
9) TCU 9) Arkansas
Boise Boise
5) RHODE ISLAND 5) Texas AM
12) MIDDLE TENNESSEE 12) LOUISIANA
4) Tennessee 4) OHIO STATE
13) E. TENNESSEE ST 13) VERMONT
Detroit Dallas
6) Miami-FL 6) Florida
11) Kansas St / LSU 11) NC State / UCLA
3) Michigan State 3) Texas Tech
14) CHARLESTON 14) RIDER
Pittsburgh Charlotte
7) Kentucky 7) Alabama
10) Washington 10) Butler
2) CINCINNATI 2) Duke
15) FL GULF COAST 15) BUCKNELL
WEST – Los Angeles MIDWEST – Omaha
Detroit Nashville
1) Purdue 1) Xavier
16) UNC-ASHEVILLE 16) WAGNER
8) Creighton 8) Michigan
9) NEVADA 9) Virginia Tech
San Diego San Diego
5) West Virginia 5) Gonzaga
12) Louisville 12) LOYOLA-CHI
4) ARIZONA 4) Oklahoma
13) SOUTH DAKOTA ST 13) BELMONT
Wichita Dallas
6) SAINT MARY’S 6) Arizona State
11) NEW MEXICO ST 11) Houston
3) North Carolina 3) Clemson
14) MONTANA 14) BUFFALO
Wichita Nashville
7) Missouri 7) Wichita State
10) Providence 10) Texas
2) KANSAS 2) AUBURN
15) UC-SANTA BARBARA 15) NO KENTUCKY

NOTES on the BRACKET: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Villanova, Xavier, and Purdue

Last Four Byes (at large): Providence, Washington, Louisville, Houston

Last Four IN (at large): Kansas State, NC State, UCLA, LSU

First Four OUT (at large): Syracuse, USC, St. Bonaventure, Baylor

Next four teams OUT (at large): Oklahoma State, Temple, Marquette, Boise State

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): VIRGINIA, Duke, Clemson, North Carolina, Miami-FL, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, NC State

SEC (9): AUBURN, Tennessee, Texas AM, Florida, Kentucky, Alabama, Missouri, Arkansas, LSU

BIG 12 (7): TEXAS TECH, Kansas, Oklahoma, West Virginia, TCU, Texas, Kansas State

Big East (6): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Creighton, Seton Hall, Butler, Providence

Big 10 (4): OHIO STATE, Purdue, Michigan State, Michigan

Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Washington, UCLA

American (3): CINCINNATI, Wichita State, Houston

West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

Atlantic 10 (1): RHODE ISLAND

ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Northern Kentucky (HORIZON), Nicholls State (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), UC-Santa Barbara (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Charleston (CAA), UNC-Asheville (BSO), North Carolina A&T (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Wagner (NEC), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.

Virginia climbs atop AP Top 25 for first time since 1982

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 12, 2018, 12:36 PM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Virginia has climbed to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the first time in more than 35 years.

The Cavaliers earned 30 of 65 first-place votes in Monday’s latest poll to outdistance No. 2 Michigan State. Virginia had suffered an overtime home loss Saturday to Virginia Tech, part of an upset-filled week that saw the top three teams lose.

But Tony Bennett’s Cavaliers rose above the turmoil at the top, climbing a slot to No. 1 for the first time since December 1982 — the senior season of 7-foot-4 great Ralph Sampson.

The Spartans climbed two slots after their win against Purdue, while last week’s No. 1 Villanova fell to third after a home loss to St. John’s.

Xavier and Cincinnati rounded out the top five.

Here is the rest of the top 25:

1. Virginia (30 first-place votes)
2. Michigan State (21)
3. Villanova (9)
4. Xavier (5)
5. Cincinnati
6. Purdue
7. Texas Tech
8. Ohio State
9. Gonzaga
10. Auburn
11. Clemson
12. Duke
13. Kansas
14. North Carolina
15. Saint Mary’s
16. Rhode Island
17. Arizona
18. Tennessee
19. Wichita State
20. West Virginia
21. Texas A&M
22. Michigan
23. Oklahoma
24. Nevada
25. Arizona State