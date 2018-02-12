Team Of The Week: Texas A&M

It has been an eventful week for Texas A&M.
Let’s start with the good: The Aggies have essentially punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament. On Wednesday, they went into Auburn Arena and landed a win against a top ten team, the kind of win that is going to be a difference-maker for them on Selection Sunday.
Then, on Saturday night, Texas A&M absolutely pummeled No. 24 Kentucky in College Station, to the point that the Wildcats looked like their souls were taken out of their body and beaten with a stick.
The Texas A&M team that we have been waiting all season to see?
The one that mollywhopped a good West Virginia team in the season-opener on national television?
They’re back.
Or here.
But the good vibes didn’t even last 24 hours, as Texas A&M announced on Sunday evening that two of the five guards on their roster were in trouble. J.J. Caldwell was dismissed while Jay Jay Chandler was suspended indefinitely. If that’s not bad enough, it looks like Duane Wilson aggravated the partially torn ACL that he has been playing on.
(Seriously, he was playing on a partially torn ACL. What a warrior.)
We’ll see how this plays out for the Aggies, but at the very least, they now have the comfort of knowing they can figure some things out and still find a way into the Big Dance.
THEY WERE GOOD, TOO
- GONZAGA: The Zags absolutely manhandled Saint Mary’s late on Saturday night, going into Moraga and winning by double-figures in a game they controlled from the tip. The WCC regular season title race is tied once again.
- OHIO STATE: Speaking of regular season title races, Ohio State now has completely control of the Big Ten race. They are a game up on both Purdue and Michigan State with just two weeks left of the regular season after going into West Lafayette and picking off the Boilermakers.
- TEXAS TECH: The Red Raiders now own sole possession of first place in the Big 12 race, a game up on Kansas with a game left in Lubbock against the Jayhawks, as they make a run at snapping that run of 13-straight Big 12 regular season titles.
- VIRGINIA TECH: The Hokies went into Charlottesville and upset No. 2 Virginia on Saturday evening in a game that more or less put Virginia Tech into the NCAA tournament. They aren’t a lock by any stretch, but as long as they don’t do anything stupid in the next three week, they’ll be good.
- ST. JOHN’S: The Johnnies won a pair of games this week, including a win in Philadelphia over No. 1 Villanova. St. John’s is going to be a fun team to watch in the Big East tournament.