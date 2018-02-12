More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Team Of The Week: Texas A&M

By Rob DausterFeb 12, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
It has been an eventful week for Texas A&M.

Let’s start with the good: The Aggies have essentially punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament. On Wednesday, they went into Auburn Arena and landed a win against a top ten team, the kind of win that is going to be a difference-maker for them on Selection Sunday.

Then, on Saturday night, Texas A&M absolutely pummeled No. 24 Kentucky in College Station, to the point that the Wildcats looked like their souls were taken out of their body and beaten with a stick.

The Texas A&M team that we have been waiting all season to see?

The one that mollywhopped a good West Virginia team in the season-opener on national television?

They’re back.

Or here.

But the good vibes didn’t even last 24 hours, as Texas A&M announced on Sunday evening that two of the five guards on their roster were in trouble. J.J. Caldwell was dismissed while Jay Jay Chandler was suspended indefinitely. If that’s not bad enough, it looks like Duane Wilson aggravated the partially torn ACL that he has been playing on.

(Seriously, he was playing on a partially torn ACL. What a warrior.)

We’ll see how this plays out for the Aggies, but at the very least, they now have the comfort of knowing they can figure some things out and still find a way into the Big Dance.

THEY WERE GOOD, TOO

  • GONZAGA: The Zags absolutely manhandled Saint Mary’s late on Saturday night, going into Moraga and winning by double-figures in a game they controlled from the tip. The WCC regular season title race is tied once again.
  • OHIO STATE: Speaking of regular season title races, Ohio State now has completely control of the Big Ten race. They are a game up on both Purdue and Michigan State with just two weeks left of the regular season after going into West Lafayette and picking off the Boilermakers.
  • TEXAS TECH: The Red Raiders now own sole possession of first place in the Big 12 race, a game up on Kansas with a game left in Lubbock against the Jayhawks, as they make a run at snapping that run of 13-straight Big 12 regular season titles.
  • VIRGINIA TECH: The Hokies went into Charlottesville and upset No. 2 Virginia on Saturday evening in a game that more or less put Virginia Tech into the NCAA tournament. They aren’t a lock by any stretch, but as long as they don’t do anything stupid in the next three week, they’ll be good.
  • ST. JOHN’S: The Johnnies won a pair of games this week, including a win in Philadelphia over No. 1 Villanova. St. John’s is going to be a fun team to watch in the Big East tournament.

Player Of The Week: Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s

By Rob DausterFeb 12, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
It’s hard to overstate just how unlikely the last two weeks have been for both Shamorie Ponds and St. John’s.

Just nine days ago, the Johnnies were one of college basketball’s most disappointing teams, sitting on an 11-game losing streak, winless in the Big East, about to be in the market for a new head coach.

Then they beat Duke last Saturday. Then they went into Philly and knocked off then-No. 1 Villanova. And then they kept that run going, picking off Marquette in Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

It was Ponds that was the star, and man, has he been a star. There is not a player in the sport that is in a rhythm like Ponds is right now. He had 44 points in the win over Marquette, the most points scored by a St. John’s player since 2003. He had 26 points, five boards and five assists in the win over Villanova. And that was after breaking 30 in back-to-back games, putting 33 on Duke in a win and 31 on Xavier in a loss.

The season is pretty much over for the Johnnies at this point. I don’t see a realistic path to an at-large bid, and unless you think they can find a way to get through both Xavier and Villanova in the Big East tournament, they are drawing dead this season.

But does that really matter if you are a St. John’s fan?

When Ponds is in a rhythm like this, they can play with literally any team on any court. Enjoy the ride while it lasts, and hope it lasts for another two years.

THE ALL-‘THEY WERE GOOD, TOO’ TEAM

  • LUKE MAYE, North Carolina: Maye became the second player in ACC history to post two 30-15 games after going for 33 points (27 in the second half) and 17 boards in a win at N.C. State on Saturday. That came after he had 15 points in Thursday’s win over Duke. Not bad, Luke. Not bad.
  • JUSTIN ROBINSON, Virginia Tech: Robinson finished with 32 points and four assists as Virginia Tech beat N.C. State at home on Wednesday night before following that up with 20 points as the Hokies went into Charlottesville and knocked off No. 2 Virginia.
  • MANU LECOMTE, Baylor: Lecomte averaged 18 points and five assists in a pair of wins that got Baylor back into the bubble conversation — at Oklahoma State and at home against Kansas by 16 points.
  • TYUS BATTLE, Syracuse: The Orange have six scholarship players available right now, but it still looks like they are headed for the NCAA tournament. This week certainly helped, with wins at Louisville and over Wake Forest. Battle averaged 29.5 points in those wins. He’s averaging 40.7 minutes in his last 19 games.
  • MILES BRIDGES, Michigan State: Bridges had what may be his best week of the season to date, going for 25 points in a three-point win at Iowa before putting up 20 points — including a game-winner — in a win over No. 3 Purdue on Saturday.

CBT Podcast: Monday Overreactions!: Texas Tech is winning the Big 12, Kentucky is fine, wild Big Ten/Big East/WCC races

By Rob DausterFeb 12, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
The Monday Overreactions podcast is back with a vengeance. Rob Dauster was joined by Jeff Eisenberg of Yahoo Sports to go over a wild, wild weekend in college basketball. They start with a deep dive into Sunday’s bracket reveal and what it tells us about the way the Selection Committee is evaluating the field this year. We also dive into title races in the Big Ten, Big 12, Big East and WCC while talking about Kentucky’s disaster against Texas A&M and the possible return of Michael Porter Jr. for Missouri. Here is the rundown.

OPEN: Who drinks sour beers?

3:40: Breaking down the bracket reveal

14:35: Can Xavier or Saint Mary’s pull out a regular season conference title?

22:05: Overreactions! Kentucky is in no actual danger of missing the NCAA tournament.

27:55: Tangent No. 1: Is Texas A&M back?

31:30: Tangent No. 2: So let’s talk about Michael Porter Jr. and his attempted comeback.

38:15: Back to the overreactions: Texas Tech is winning

45:35: The best team in the Big Ten is …

College Basketball Power Rankings: So what do you do when the top three teams all lose?

By Rob DausterFeb 12, 2018, 12:59 AM EST
It is not often that I have no idea what to expect to see when the AP poll is released on Monday afternoon, but it is pretty safe to say that I have absolutely no idea this week.

That’s what happens when each of the top three teams in every poll — mine, the AP, the coaches poll, everyone — lose at home in the span of 96 hours.

For me … not much is changing, not at the top of the rankings, anyway.

I still think that Virginia and Villanova are the top two teams in the country, and I am going to keep them in that same order for two reasons:

  1. I think that Villanova is better than Virginia when both teams are at full strength.
  2. Villanova is not at full strength.

The Wildcats have been without Phil Booth for a couple of weeks. They’ve been without Eric Paschall for a week after he suffered a concussion on a terrifying fall last weekend. Villanova essentially has a six-man rotation, meaning that a third of the team that plays major, meaningful minutes for them in an ideal world is not available.

Combine that with an outlier shooting performance against the hottest team in the country — St. John’s! — and this is what you get.

I flip-flopped Michigan State and Purdue, but I’m not sold on it. The Boilermakers are one missed box out against Ohio State and one made three by Miles Bridges away from still being undefeated in the Big Ten. And despite the top three teams from last week losing, I am not yet ready to say that Xavier — who seemingly ends up winning in some weird, unpredictable way every week — or Cincinnati — who got smoked by Xavier when they played — is better than any of the top four.

Anyway, here is the full top 25:

1. Villanova, 23-2 (Last Week: No. 1)
2. Virginia, 23-2 (2)
3. Michigan State, 24-3 (4)
4. Purdue, 23-4 (3)
5. Xavier, 23-3 (5)
6. Cincinnati, 23-2 (7)
7. Texas Tech, 21-4 (11)
8. Auburn, 22-3 (6)
9. Ohio State, 22-5 (17)
10. Duke, 20-5 (8)
11. Gonzaga, 23-4 (15)
12. Clemson, 20-4 (18)
13. Kansas, 19-6 (14)
14. Tennessee, 18-6 (14)
15. West Virginia, 18-7 (13)
16. Rhode Island, 20-3 (19)
17. North Carolina, 19-7 (24)
18. Texas A&M, 17-8 (NR)
19. Saint Mary’s, 24-3 (14)
20. Nevada, 21-5 (20)
21. Arizona, 20-6 (9)
22. Butler, 17-9 (21)
23. Michigan, 20-7 (22)
24. Oklahoma, 16-8 (16)
25. Wichita State, 19-5 (25)

DROPPED OUT: No. 23 Washington

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 18 Texas A&M

No. 6 Cincinnati routs short-handed SMU for 16th win in row

Associated PressFeb 11, 2018, 8:22 PM EST
DALLAS — Sixth-ranked Cincinnati is still undefeated in the American Athletic Conference, with its longest winning streak and highest ranking in coach Mick Cronin’s 12 seasons.

The key now for the Bearcats is staying focused on the immediate future — and not what could happen in March.

“We obviously know where we’re at, but we have to keep on going,” senior Kyle Washington said. “We just know how many games we lost, and we know when practice is and when’s the next game. And that’s the truth.”

Washington scored 17 points on 8-of-12 shots and had eight rebounds in his 18 minutes as the Bearcats won their 16th straight game — including all 12 AAC games — with a 76-51 victory over short-handed SMU on Sunday.

The Bearcats (23-2, 12-0 AAC) missed their first seven shots in the game, but were down only 5-2 when they finally scored just more than 3 minutes in on a dunk by Nysier Brooks. That started a 9-0 run that put them ahead to stay, and they had as much as a 35-point lead midway through the second half after a span of making 11 of 13 shots.

Jimmy Whitt and Jahmal McMurray each had 19 points for SMU (15-10, 5-7), which has lost three straight and seven of 10.

“Obviously they’re dealing with injuries, but it’s still 5-on-5, so you’ve got to come out ready to play,” Cronin said. “We were able to get separation and do what we should have done in this situation that SMU is in, and be able to pull away from them.”

SMU knew it would be without preseason AAC player of the year Shake Milton for the third straight game because of an injured right hand, while Jarrey Foster (left knee) and Everett Ray (left foot) were already sidelined by season-ending injuries. But freshman starting forward Ethan Chargois then injured his ankle during pregame shootaround, leaving the Mustangs with only six available scholarship players.

This was the most-lopsided loss by the Mustangs in their five seasons as an AAC member. The previous low mark was a 76-56 loss at Cincinnati just a month ago, when they still had a full roster.

“Just the amazing events of the last three weeks is what has the mood where it’s at,” SMU coach Tim Jankovich said. “It’s honestly most surreal situation I’ve ever been in my life, and because I feel that, I feel for (the players) like you can’t believe. … Injuries are no one’s fault. Injuries are luck.”

The injuries are compounded by the program still dealing with reduced scholarships — through next season — because of NCAA sanctions handed down in September 2015 when Larry Brown was still the head coach. They went 25-5 that season, but were banned from the NCAA Tournament. They were still short-handed last year when they won the AAC title and did get to accept an NCAA berth.

“I was always a little mad,” Jankovich said about the scholarship penalties. “Now with the bad luck, it seems surreal.”

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats got to SMU last February also with a 22-2 record and a 15-game winning streak. The Mustangs won the matchup of ranked teams 60-51, and Cincinnati went on to a 30-win season as the AAC runner-up. The Bearcats want that conference title this season.

“I think we focused on the huge goals last year too much and I think we lost perspective of all the small details,” Washington said. “So I’m glad we’re paying attention to that now.”

SMU: Despite three wins over teams ranked 14th or better, the fade in conference play has been dramatic for a team already mathematically eliminated from a chance to defend its AAC title. Getting back to the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row has also become more of a longshot each day.

MORE PAINS

Ben Emelogu played only 24 minutes for SMU after getting banged up at last twice in the game. He finished 1-of-8 shooting for two points with three rebounds.

Bubble Banter: Is Sunday a make-or-break game for SMU against Cincinnati?

By Rob DausterFeb 11, 2018, 1:18 PM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Sunday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

WINNERS

SYRACUSE (RPI: 38, KenPom: 46, NBC seed: Last four in): For the life of me, I do not understand why Syracuse is seeded lower than Louisville in brackets, but they are. The Orange had just one Quadrant 1 win and a Quadrant 3 loss, but they also have a better RPI than Louisville, five Quadrant 2 wins as opposed to just one for the Cardinals and a stronger non-conference SOS. That said, beating Wake Forest doesn’t really help that. So they are what they are for now, I guess. Syracuse’s bid will be earned in the final three weeks. Four of their final six games are against Q1 opponents: N.C. State, at Miami, UNC, at Duke, at BC, Clemson.

LOUISVILLE (RPI: 42, KenPom: 36, NBC seed: 10): The Cardinals the best brakes off of Pitt in Pittsburgh, which doesn’t help anything and may actually hurt their RPI. Louisville has two Quadrant 1 wins and just one Quadrant 2 win, but they have no bad losses and five more chances to improve their profile: UNC, at Duke, at Virginia Tech, Virginia, at N.C. State. All five of those games would be Quadrant 1 wins.

HOUSTON (RPI: 30, KenPom: 29, NBC seed: Play-in game): The Cougars pounded Tulane on Sunday night, which doesn’t mean all that much because Tulane is not very good and the only way this could actually affect them would be a loss. Houston’s at-large bid will be earned or lost this week. They play Cincinnati at home on Thursday night before making the trip up to North Philly to face-off with Temple. Those are their last two Quadrant 1 games, and with just two Quadrant 1 wins to their name, they need the help.

LOSERS

SMU (RPI: 78, KenPom: 60, NBC seed: Out): The Mustangs are in a lot of trouble. They’ve now lost three in a row, four of their last five and seven of their last ten games. They are just 2-5 against Quadrant 1 and 5-9 against Quadrant 1 with a Quadrant 3 loss throw in the mix. The good news is that they have two Quadrant 1 games left, and Wichita State at home will be a third if the Shockers (32) crack the top 30. But none of those wins would be great wins, and I’m not sure they would be enough to jump the ten or so teams between them and the cut line.