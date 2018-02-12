More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Monday’s Three Things To Know: Baylor keeps winning, Tar Heels stay surging and Bucknell caps a thriller

By Travis HinesFeb 12, 2018, 11:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

1. BAYLOR BOLSTERS RESUME

It wasn’t even two weeks ago when Baylor was sitting in last place in the Big 12 with a 2-7 league record, the owners of a four-game losing streak and losers of six of their last seven. The Bears didn’t begin the season as Big 12 frontrunners or anything, but as January came to an end, they were undoubtedly the biggest disappointment in the conference.

That was then, though, and this is now, which happens to be a time when the Bears are squarely back in the NCAA tournament conversation after defeating Texas, 74-73 in double overtime, in Austin on Monday night to claim their-fourth straight win heading into a weekend matchup with No. 7 Texas Tech in Lubbock.

It’s been a stark turnaround for Scott Drew’s team, which look destined to languish at the bottom of the Big 12 standings and miss out on the Big Dance for the first time since 2013. Before February started, Baylor had zero road wins and only two top-50 KenPom victories to their name. Now? The Bears have wins at Texas and at Oklahoma State while doubling their KP top-50 wins. It’s a turnaround that borders on stunning given how quickly Baylor has played its way into tournament consideration. And West Virginia and Oklahoma still have to come to Waco, so the Bears will have ample opportunity to really build that resume without even leaving the Ferrell Center.

As big as the win was for Baylor, it’s equally distressing for Shaka Smart and the Longhorns, who have now lost three in a row and four of their last five. Now they’ve got back-to-back road games against Oklahoma and Kansas State on the docket, which threatens to turn this skid into a prolonged slide.

The Big 12 is a jumbled mess of parity right now. Rob Dauster does his best to parse the league in Monday night’s Bubble Banter.

2. TAR HEELS STAY SURGING

North Carolina has recovered nicely from the three-game losing streak it suffered to end January, and that resume rehabilitation continued Monday as the knocked off shorthanded Notre Dame, 83-66, with a late push that turned a tight game into a snooze.

The Tar Heels ended last month with losses at Virginia Tech and Clemson and a loss in Chapel Hill (in overtime) to NC State, but have since reeled off wins Pitt, Duke, the Wolfpack and now the Fighting Irish. No one is likely to catch Virginia in the ACC race, but North Carolina is doing its best to buoy its seed line in the regular season’s final month.

As for the close to the season for UNC, it’s, well, a bit of a killer. The Heels go to Louisville and Syracuse before hosting Miami and then hitting the road again to visit the Blue Devils in Durham to finish the regular season. It’s an absolute meat grinder.

3. BUCKNELL COMPLETES HUGE COMEBACK

A 10-point deficit with under 60 seconds ought to be an insurmountable obstacle. Don’t try telling that to Bucknell, though.

The Bison completed an amazing comeback in the game’s final seconds when Kimbal Mackenzie drilled a corner 3 as time expired to give Bucknell a one-point victory after staring defeat straight in the face just seconds earlier.

Click here for the blow-by-blow – and video of Mackenzie’s winner – of how the Bison mounted their comeback.

Bubble Banter: Big 12 doesn’t get any clearer

Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 12, 2018, 11:38 PM EST
Leave a comment

As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Sunday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

WINNER

BAYLOR (RPI: 53, KenPom: 34, NBC seed: First four out): Baylor picked up a massive win on Monday night at Texas, their fourth Quadrant 1 win of the year and their sixth win against the top two Quadrants. The Bears have now won four straight games with a schedule that finishes like this: Texas Tech, West Virginia, at TCU, Oklahoma, at Kansas State. That is a brutal run-in. I think 3-2 will get it done.

LOSERS

TCU (RPI: 27, KenPom: 25, NBC seed: 9): The Horned Frogs went into Morgantown on Monday night and did what teams normally do in Morgantown: They lost. It’s not a killer. TCU is now 3-8 against Quadrant 1 and 3-1 against Quadrant 2, their worst loss coming at Vanderbilt (125). The biggest issue for TCU at this point is that they only have one more Quadrant 1 game on their schedule, but that could be a good thing. If they win their next four games (Oklahoma State, at Iowa State, Baylor, Kansas State) they probably will be in whether or not they beat Texas Tech on the road in the finale.

TEXAS (RPI: 55, KenPom: 44, NBC seed: 10): The Longhorns lost in double-overtime at home against Baylor on Saturday, their fourth Quadrant 2 loss of the season. I still think the Longhorns are in a good spot because of the number of good wins that they have to their name. Texas, as of today, is 5-7 against Quadrant 1 and 7-11 against the top two Quadrants.

Strong bench scoring helps No. 20 WVU beat TCU 82-66

Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 12, 2018, 11:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Teddy Allen scored 16 points, giving No. 20 West Virginia a needed spark off the bench in an 82-66 victory over TCU on Monday night.

James “Beetle” Bolden added 14 points, Daxter Miles Jr. scored 13 and Wes Harris had 11 points for West Virginia (19-7, 8-5 Big 12).

Desmond Bane had 16 points, Vlad Brodziansky added 15 and Kouat Noi scored 12 for TCU (17-9, 5-8).

West Virginia has had trouble holding onto leads throughout the Big 12 season but didn’t let the Horned Frogs come back from a 38-27 halftime deficit.

TCU twice closed within five in the second half, but went without a field goal over a crucial four-minute stretch and West Virginia capitalized with a rare strong finish. The Mountaineers outscored the Horned Frogs 15-7 over the final three minutes.

With less-than-stellar games from leading scorer Jevon Carter and shot-blocking specialist Sagaba Konate, West Virginia overcame a sluggish start with sparks from reserves Allen, Bolden and Maciej Bender to move ahead for good late in the first half. West Virginia’s 38 bench points were its most in a Big 12 game this season.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs couldn’t mirror their offensive performance in an 82-73 win over West Virginia on Jan. 22. TCU is fighting for its first NCAA Tournament bid in 20 years, but it’s been that long since the Horned Frogs have beaten a ranked team on the road.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers posted their third win in four games but time is running out in their quest for a first-ever Big 12 regular-season title. The good news is there are still head-to-head matchups ahead with Kansas and first-place Texas Tech, the two teams they need to beat to get there.

UP NEXT

TCU goes for a regular-season sweep of Oklahoma State at home on Saturday.

West Virginia plays at No. 13 Kansas on Saturday. The Mountaineers have never won at Allen Fieldhouse, blowing a 14-point lead with 3 minutes left in regulation and losing in overtime 84-80 last season.

No. 14 North Carolina pulls away late, tops Notre Dame 83-66

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 12, 2018, 9:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Theo Pinson scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime to go with 10 rebounds, helping No. 14 North Carolina pull away late to beat Notre Dame 83-66 on Monday night.

Joel Berry II added 21 points for the Tar Heels (20-7, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who closed a tough stretch with their third game in five days. The first two were emotional rivalry wins, the first coming at home against Duke and Saturday’s coming at North Carolina State.

This time, UNC needed a 13-0 burst in the final 5½ minutes to finally get some separation against a team that just kept hanging around.

Top scorer Luke Maye struggled to just eight points on 3-for-11 shooting after scoring 33 at N.C. State. But UNC still shot 57 percent after halftime for a fourth straight win.

Martinas Geben and John Mooney each scored 18 points for the Fighting Irish (15-11, 5-8).

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish have been just trying to stay afloat with preseason Associated Press All-American Bonzie Colson sidelined with a broken foot. They had lost seven straight — point guard Matt Farrell missed some of that time with an ankle problem — but they had found a bit of a groove since with consecutive high-scoring wins as Farrell returned to health. They were right in this one, trailing just 67-63 before UNC’s clinching run, despite Farrell scoring nine points on 3-for-18 shooting (including 1 for 12 from 3-point range).

UNC: The Tar Heels have played compact schedules in the ACC Tournament or in the PK80 Invitational earlier this season, but this was the first time they were playing three regular-season league games in a five-day span since February 1991. Simply put, they can take a breath and regroup.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: The Irish visit Boston College on Saturday.

UNC: The Tar Heels visit Louisville on Saturday.

WATCH: Bucknell caps furious rally with buzzer-beating 3 to top Colgate

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 12, 2018, 9:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

A frenzied comeback deserves a dynamic finish, and Bucknell delivered both Monday night.

The Bison came from 10 down in the game’s final minute and got a 3-pointer from Kimbal Mackenzie as time expired to defeat Colgate, 65-64.

Colgate took a 61-51 lead with 1 minute, 32 seconds to play when Jordan Swopshire connected on a 3-pointer. Then here’s what transpired:

49 seconds – Stephen Brown made a 3 pointer to pull Bucknell with seven

46 seconds – Jordan Robertson made two free throws to put Colgate back up nine

35 seconds – Dunk, Bucknell’s Nana Foulland

33 seconds – Colgate makes one of two free throws

21 seconds – Macknzie gets an and-one, 64-59

16 seconds – Turnover Colgate

11 seconds -Foulland gets a bucket while Colgate is whistled for a flagrant foul. Foulland makes one of two free throws and Bucknell keeps the ball.

0 seconds – Mackenzie splashes a 3, 65-64

 

Charges dismissed against Augustine in corruption case

Photo by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 12, 2018, 5:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

Federal prosecutors have moved to dismiss charges against an ex-AAU program director who was arrested as part of the FBI probe of corruption in college basketball, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Brad Augustine had been charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering for his alleged part in what federal authorities contend was a system in place to funnel money to recruits and their families to influence their college and professional decisions.

Augustine, who ran the 1-Family program in Florida, was one of 10 people arrested last fall. Federal court documents filed then alleged that he accepted money from an undercover FBI agent and was involved in a plan to deliver $150,000 to an unnamed recruit.

The dismissal of charges comes on the heels of reports of potential misconduct on the part of an FBI agent involved in the case who is accused of the misuse of government money on gambling, food and drinks.