College Basketball Power Rankings: So what do you do when the top three teams all lose?

By Rob DausterFeb 12, 2018, 12:59 AM EST
It is not often that I have no idea what to expect to see when the AP poll is released on Monday afternoon, but it is pretty safe to say that I have absolutely no idea this week.

That’s what happens when each of the top three teams in every poll — mine, the AP, the coaches poll, everyone — lose at home in the span of 96 hours.

For me … not much is changing, not at the top of the rankings, anyway.

I still think that Virginia and Villanova are the top two teams in the country, and I am going to keep them in that same order for two reasons:

  1. I think that Villanova is better than Virginia when both teams are at full strength.
  2. Villanova is not at full strength.

The Wildcats have been without Phil Booth for a couple of weeks. They’ve been without Eric Paschall for a week after he suffered a concussion on a terrifying fall last weekend. Villanova essentially has a six-man rotation, meaning that a third of the team that plays major, meaningful minutes for them in an ideal world is not available.

Combine that with an outlier shooting performance against the hottest team in the country — St. John’s! — and this is what you get.

I flip-flopped Michigan State and Purdue, but I’m not sold on it. The Boilermakers are one missed box out against Ohio State and one made three by Miles Bridges away from still being undefeated in the Big Ten. And despite the top three teams from last week losing, I am not yet ready to say that Xavier — who seemingly ends up winning in some weird, unpredictable way every week — or Cincinnati — who got smoked by Xavier when they played — is better than any of the top four.

Anyway, here is the full top 25:

1. Villanova, 23-2 (Last Week: No. 1)
2. Virginia, 23-2 (2)
3. Michigan State, 24-3 (4)
4. Purdue, 23-4 (3)
5. Xavier, 23-3 (5)
6. Cincinnati, 23-2 (7)
7. Texas Tech, 21-4 (11)
8. Auburn, 22-3 (6)
9. Ohio State, 22-5 (17)
10. Duke, 20-5 (8)
11. Gonzaga, 23-4 (15)
12. Clemson, 20-4 (18)
13. Kansas, 19-6 (14)
14. Tennessee, 18-6 (14)
15. West Virginia, 18-7 (13)
16. Rhode Island, 20-3 (19)
17. North Carolina, 19-7 (24)
18. Texas A&M, 17-8 (NR)
19. Saint Mary’s, 24-3 (14)
20. Nevada, 21-5 (20)
21. Arizona, 20-6 (9)
22. Butler, 17-9 (21)
23. Michigan, 20-7 (22)
24. Oklahoma, 16-8 (16)
25. Wichita State, 19-5 (25)

DROPPED OUT: No. 23 Washington

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 18 Texas A&M

No. 6 Cincinnati routs short-handed SMU for 16th win in row

Associated PressFeb 11, 2018, 8:22 PM EST
DALLAS — Sixth-ranked Cincinnati is still undefeated in the American Athletic Conference, with its longest winning streak and highest ranking in coach Mick Cronin’s 12 seasons.

The key now for the Bearcats is staying focused on the immediate future — and not what could happen in March.

“We obviously know where we’re at, but we have to keep on going,” senior Kyle Washington said. “We just know how many games we lost, and we know when practice is and when’s the next game. And that’s the truth.”

Washington scored 17 points on 8-of-12 shots and had eight rebounds in his 18 minutes as the Bearcats won their 16th straight game — including all 12 AAC games — with a 76-51 victory over short-handed SMU on Sunday.

The Bearcats (23-2, 12-0 AAC) missed their first seven shots in the game, but were down only 5-2 when they finally scored just more than 3 minutes in on a dunk by Nysier Brooks. That started a 9-0 run that put them ahead to stay, and they had as much as a 35-point lead midway through the second half after a span of making 11 of 13 shots.

Jimmy Whitt and Jahmal McMurray each had 19 points for SMU (15-10, 5-7), which has lost three straight and seven of 10.

“Obviously they’re dealing with injuries, but it’s still 5-on-5, so you’ve got to come out ready to play,” Cronin said. “We were able to get separation and do what we should have done in this situation that SMU is in, and be able to pull away from them.”

SMU knew it would be without preseason AAC player of the year Shake Milton for the third straight game because of an injured right hand, while Jarrey Foster (left knee) and Everett Ray (left foot) were already sidelined by season-ending injuries. But freshman starting forward Ethan Chargois then injured his ankle during pregame shootaround, leaving the Mustangs with only six available scholarship players.

This was the most-lopsided loss by the Mustangs in their five seasons as an AAC member. The previous low mark was a 76-56 loss at Cincinnati just a month ago, when they still had a full roster.

“Just the amazing events of the last three weeks is what has the mood where it’s at,” SMU coach Tim Jankovich said. “It’s honestly most surreal situation I’ve ever been in my life, and because I feel that, I feel for (the players) like you can’t believe. … Injuries are no one’s fault. Injuries are luck.”

The injuries are compounded by the program still dealing with reduced scholarships — through next season — because of NCAA sanctions handed down in September 2015 when Larry Brown was still the head coach. They went 25-5 that season, but were banned from the NCAA Tournament. They were still short-handed last year when they won the AAC title and did get to accept an NCAA berth.

“I was always a little mad,” Jankovich said about the scholarship penalties. “Now with the bad luck, it seems surreal.”

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats got to SMU last February also with a 22-2 record and a 15-game winning streak. The Mustangs won the matchup of ranked teams 60-51, and Cincinnati went on to a 30-win season as the AAC runner-up. The Bearcats want that conference title this season.

“I think we focused on the huge goals last year too much and I think we lost perspective of all the small details,” Washington said. “So I’m glad we’re paying attention to that now.”

SMU: Despite three wins over teams ranked 14th or better, the fade in conference play has been dramatic for a team already mathematically eliminated from a chance to defend its AAC title. Getting back to the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row has also become more of a longshot each day.

MORE PAINS

Ben Emelogu played only 24 minutes for SMU after getting banged up at last twice in the game. He finished 1-of-8 shooting for two points with three rebounds.

Bubble Banter: Is Sunday a make-or-break game for SMU against Cincinnati?

By Rob DausterFeb 11, 2018, 1:18 PM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Sunday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

WINNERS

SYRACUSE (RPI: 38, KenPom: 46, NBC seed: Last four in): For the life of me, I do not understand why Syracuse is seeded lower than Louisville in brackets, but they are. The Orange had just one Quadrant 1 win and a Quadrant 3 loss, but they also have a better RPI than Louisville, five Quadrant 2 wins as opposed to just one for the Cardinals and a stronger non-conference SOS. That said, beating Wake Forest doesn’t really help that. So they are what they are for now, I guess. Syracuse’s bid will be earned in the final three weeks. Four of their final six games are against Q1 opponents: N.C. State, at Miami, UNC, at Duke, at BC, Clemson.

LOUISVILLE (RPI: 42, KenPom: 36, NBC seed: 10): The Cardinals the best brakes off of Pitt in Pittsburgh, which doesn’t help anything and may actually hurt their RPI. Louisville has two Quadrant 1 wins and just one Quadrant 2 win, but they have no bad losses and five more chances to improve their profile: UNC, at Duke, at Virginia Tech, Virginia, at N.C. State. All five of those games would be Quadrant 1 wins.

HOUSTON (RPI: 30, KenPom: 29, NBC seed: Play-in game): The Cougars pounded Tulane on Sunday night, which doesn’t mean all that much because Tulane is not very good and the only way this could actually affect them would be a loss. Houston’s at-large bid will be earned or lost this week. They play Cincinnati at home on Thursday night before making the trip up to North Philly to face-off with Temple. Those are their last two Quadrant 1 games, and with just two Quadrant 1 wins to their name, they need the help.

LOSERS

SMU (RPI: 78, KenPom: 60, NBC seed: Out): The Mustangs are in a lot of trouble. They’ve now lost three in a row, four of their last five and seven of their last ten games. They are just 2-5 against Quadrant 1 and 5-9 against Quadrant 1 with a Quadrant 3 loss throw in the mix. The good news is that they have two Quadrant 1 games left, and Wichita State at home will be a third if the Shockers (32) crack the top 30. But none of those wins would be great wins, and I’m not sure they would be enough to jump the ten or so teams between them and the cut line.

NCAA Bracket Reveal: Top four seeds in each region

By Rob DausterFeb 11, 2018, 12:42 PM EST
2 Comments

On Sunday afternoon, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee announced the top 16 seeds if the NCAA tournament were to be played today.

They are:

EAST (Boston)

No. 1: Villanova
No. 2: Duke
No. 3: Texas Tech
No. 4: Ohio State

SOUTH (Atlanta)

No. 1: Virginia (No. 1 overall seed)
No. 2: Cincinnati
No. 3: Michigan State
No. 4: Tennessee (Top No. 4 seed)

MIDWEST (Omaha)

No. 1: Xavier
No. 2: Auburn (Top No. 2 seed)
No. 3: Clemson (Top No. 3 seed)
No. 4: Oklahoma

WEST (Los Angeles)

No. 1: Purdue
No. 2: Kansas
No. 3: North Carolina
No. 4: Arizona

TAKEAWAYS

Kansas is the No. 6 overall seed as of today, which is clear evidence that the Selection Committee is going to heavily weight the new way of evaluating wins. Kansas has nine Quadrant 1 wins, which is tied with Villanova for the most in the country.

Along those same lines, Michigan State is a No. 3 seed because they have just three Quadrant 1 wins and five Quadrant 2 wins, and combined that is less than the number of Quadrant 1 wins that Kansas has. Throw in a mediocre non-conference SOS and the fact that there really isn’t all that much of a chance for them to improve their profile in the Big Ten, the Spartans are going to be a thorn in the side of some poor No. 1 seed. You don’t want to see them in your region.

One of the most contentious selections here is probably going to end up being Oklahoma — and, to a point, Arizona — as a No. 4 seed over the likes of Rhode Island and Gonzaga. URI and Gonzaga both look like the best teams in their league while Oklahoma has lost three in a row and six of their last eight. But the Sooners play in the Big 12, and thus they have six Quadrant 1 wins. Rhode Island has a great RPI (5) but just a single Quadrant 1 win. Again, those Quadrants and those quality wins are going to be so important.

Frankly, Gonzaga being left out might be more surprising. Mark Few’s club has great predictive metrics and five Quadrant 1 wins, makes their exclusion even more startling. Their RPI is in the middle of the pack, however, and just six of their 23 wins are Quadrant 1 or 2. Such is life in the WCC.

Where teams rank along those top seed lines are going to be really, really important in terms of where they head. Purdue is actually closer to Omaha than Xavier is, but as of today, Xavier is a higher seed as of today. That means that they get preference and the Boilermakers are headed to the other side of the country. What is an easier trip for Purdue fans to make: A drive to Omaha or a flight to LA? That’s significant, especially when you look down at that No. 4 seed in the region. Arizona fans would flood the Staples Center. That’s not exactly ideal playing a team with Deandre Ayton and Allonzo Trier in front of a crowd that will be majority red.

Then there is Auburn. They are the top No. 2 seed, but they were sent to Omaha instead of Atlanta, which is closer to the school, because the top No. 1 seed and the top No. 2 seed cannot be in the same region. It is one of the bracketing principles. As weird as it sounds, Auburn might actually be better off if they drop a few spots in the pecking order.

Villanova fans might as well buy their tickets to the Boston regional at this point. Of all the teams that are top two seeds, they are easily the closest to Bean-town. I can’t see them ending up anywhere else. Get ’em while they’re cheap!

Gonzaga snaps Saint Mary’s 19-game win streak, 78-65

Associated PressFeb 11, 2018, 1:35 AM EST
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — By forcing the ball out of Jock Landale’s hands, Gonzaga was able to avenge a home loss to Saint Mary’s and move back into first place in the West Coast Conference.

Rui Hachimura scored 23 points and was a key part of a defensive effort that neutralized Landale as the 12th-ranked Bulldogs ended the nation’s longest active winning streak at 19 games with a 78-65 victory over the 11th ranked Gaels on Saturday night.

Landale made 12 of 15 shots in Saint Mary’s win at Gonzaga last month but was held to just four shots and two baskets because of relentless double teams right from the start in the rematch,

“When they came in our gym they stole one from us at home,” guard Josh Perkins said. “We just wanted to come out of the gate at the get go and set the tone and I think we did that.”

The Bulldogs (23-4, 13-1) jumped on the Gaels (24-3, 13-1) early and never trailed, making 3-pointers on the first three trips and showing off a defensive wrinkle by sending double teams at Landale as soon as he got the ball in the post.

That strategy only worked because of the way Gonzaga recovered to prevent 3-pointers, holding the Gaels to 5 for 20 from long range.

“We wanted to give a different look with the doubles and where they were coming from,” coach Mark Few said. “Our guys did a great job. The doubles are actually the easy part of it. It’s rotating out of it that’s difficult, especially when they put four other guys on the floor who can shoot 3s.”

Zach Norvell Jr. scored 15 points and Johnathan Williams added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Gonzaga.

Cullen Neal scored 18 and Jordan Ford added 17 to lead Saint Mary’s.

Hachimura converted sweeping layups on back-to-back trips early in the second half, adding a foul shot on one of the plays, to help Gonzaga open up a 20-point lead.

Gonzaga raced out to a 22-5 lead, quieting an overflow crowd that turned out for the first matchup of two top 15 teams in WCC history. The Gaels responded and cut the deficit to seven before going into the half down 42-30.

“They came out and kind of just hit us in the mouth,” Ford said. “They got a big lead on us early, and after that it was kind of hard for us to get back.”

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs showed they are still the top dog in the conference by dominating the Gaels on their home floor for their 22nd straight conference road win. They also improved to 6-0 all-time against Saint Mary’s when both teams are ranked, which could happen again in the teams meet in the WCC championship game next month.

Saint Mary’s: The Gaels hadn’t lost since dropping back-to-back contests to Washington State and Georgia during a tournament in Anaheim on Thanksgiving weekend. They came into the game leading the nation by shooting 52.8 percent from the field but were taken out of their game offensively with Landale getting no shots in the half-court offense in the first 26 minutes and the team shooting just 41.5 percent overall.

“As soon as it touched my hands I had two guys on top of me,” Landale said. “This team’s not about me. I don’t have to score every possession, and tonight I didn’t. We’ve had games like that where I don’t. But we’ve got to find ways to make those shots count that we get from the perimeter.”

Alkins, Ayton lead No. 13 Arizona past Trojans, 87-67

Associated PressFeb 11, 2018, 1:34 AM EST
Leave a comment

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Rawle Alkins scored 20 points, Deandre Ayton added 18 and No. 13 Arizona expanded its Pac-12 lead with an 81-67 victory over Southern California on Saturday night.

Dusan Ristic added 16 points, and Allonzo Trier had 13 for the Wildcats (20-6, 10-3 Pac-12).

Chimezie Metu scored 18 points, and Jordan McLaughlin added 16 for the Trojans (17-9, 8-5), who lost their third in a row. Nick Rakocevic scored 12 points, but fouled out with 4:37 to go.

Arizona, beaten Thursday night by UCLA in the Wildcats’ first home loss of the season, defeated USC in Tucson for the eighth straight time. Coupled with UCLA’s loss at Arizona State earlier Saturday, Arizona extended its Pac-12 lead to two games over the second-place Trojans and Bruins with five more to play.

USC, swept in their trip to the Arizona schools this week, led only once Saturday night, 20-18 with 9:08 left in the first half.

Trier scored five, including a 3-pointer, in a 9-0 spurt that put Arizona on top for good 27-20 on Ayton’s 15-footer with 7:06 left in the half.

Metu’s three-point play cut Arizona’s lead to 29-25 with 5:09 left in the half. A pair of 3s by Alkins and Ayton’s hook shot stretched the lead to 37-27 before Derryck Thornton made four straight free throws to slice the Wildcats’ advantage to 37-31 at the break.

The Wildcats outscored USC 16-9 over the final 6:33. Trier’s 3-pointer put Arizona ahead 73-59 with 3:16 to go and Ayton’s 3, followed by a rebound basket by Alkins, gave the Wildcats their biggest lead at 80-61.

BIG PICTURE

USC: Two weeks ago, the Trojans were flying high with six straight victories. Now they’ve lost three in a row on the road to UCLA, Arizona State and Arizona and are slipping back toward the pack. Two home games against the Oregon schools next weekend could provide the Trojans a chance to get close again but the trip to the desert was a missed opportunity.

Arizona: The Wildcats would have found themselves tied with USC for first in the conference with a loss, but they were in control pretty much all of the way, thanks to a balanced attack that featured a return of Alkins as a serious offensive threat. Next up is a big one at rival Arizona State. A win in Tempe and the Wildcats have the Oregon trip and home games against Stanford and Cal in the way of the conference crowd they were predicted to win.