More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images

Charges dismissed against Augustine in corruption case

By Travis HinesFeb 12, 2018, 5:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

Federal prosecutors have moved to dismiss charges against an ex-AAU program director who was arrested as part of the FBI probe of corruption in college basketball, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Brad Augustine had been charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering for his alleged part in what federal authorities contend was a system in place to funnel money to recruits and their families to influence their college and professional decisions.

Augustine, who ran the 1-Family program in Florida, was one of 10 people arrested last fall. Federal court documents filed then alleged that he accepted money from an undercover FBI agent and was involved in a plan to deliver $150,000 to an unnamed recruit.

The dismissal of charges comes on the heels of reports of potential misconduct on the part of an FBI agent involved in the case who is accused of the misuse of government money on gambling, food and drinks.

Andy Kennedy and Ole Miss expected to part ways

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 12, 2018, 1:32 PM EST
1 Comment

Andy Kennedy is expected to announce that he is resigning as the head coach of Ole Miss at a presser conference on Monday afternoon, a source confirmed to NBC Sports.

He will coach the remainder of the season.

The news was first reported by Ole Miss Rivals’ site.

“In the final analysis, Coach Kennedy feels he needs a new platform and I believe that our program needs a new voice, a leader who can build upon the foundation that is in place thanks to Andy’s leadership,” athletic director Ross Bjork said.

Kennedy has been the head coach at Ole Miss for the past 12 seasons, becoming the all-time winningest coach in program history in the process. But in that timeframe, he’s been to just two NCAA tournaments and is on track to miss out on the postseason entirely for the second time in three seasons. They are currently 11-14 overall and just 4-8 in the SEC.

“I’ve been truly blessed to have the opportunity to be the head coach at the Southeastern Conference in my home state for 12 years. That is a true blessing. This I know,” Kennedy said, according to the Oxford Eagle. “I also know it’s time for a new voice and new vision for this program moving forward. “I have too much respect for this university. I have too much respect for being a head coach in the SEC to allow any speculation about my job status to create a divisive distraction for this program and the people who support it. I’m at complete peace with this decision.”

This is a tricky decision for the Rebels. I understand the desire to get new blood into a program, but new blood is not always better blood. Ask Pitt fans. They’ll tell you. I’m not sure how many people are going to be able to do what Kennedy did in Oxford. Since he was hired in 2006, the only SEC programs that have amassed more wins have been Kentucky and Florida.

It’s a hard job. It’s a football school in a football conference tucked away in a corner of a state that isn’t exactly known for producing prodigious amounts of basketball talent.

Kennedy has been the head coach for 29 percent of the program’s trips to the NCAA tournament. He won one of their two SEC tournament titles. He got a $96.5 million arena built for the basketball programs. And, as one former staffer told me, he made people at Ole Miss care about basketball.

That, quite frankly, may be what success looks like at that school.

Some names that could replace Kennedy at that program: Middle Tennessee State’s Kermit Davis, East Tennessee State’s Steve Forbes, Georgia State’s Ron Hunter.

 

Bracketology: Committee slots Virginia as No. 1 overall seed

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Dave OmmenFeb 12, 2018, 12:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

More College Hoops

Player Of The Week: Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s College Basketball Power Rankings: So what do you do when the top three teams all lose? NCAA Bracket Reveal: Top four seeds in each region

The Selection Committee revealed its initial Top 16 teams (seed list) prior to games tipping on Sunday.  There were no overwhelming surprising, although one could debate the plusses and minuses of the Committee slotting Oklahoma as its final No. 4 seed, in particular.

Their reasoning throughout the Top 16, whether you agree or disagree, was pretty clear: the Committee still values traditional measures such quality wins, strength of schedule, road performance, and an RPI-based demarkation for sorting teams (now using Groups or Quadrants rather than merely Top 50 or Top 100).

That doesn’t mean individual or collective members of the Committee will not use or value other metrics (BPI, SOR, Ken Pom, etc) in the process, but the ole standbys still appear to be actively in place.

As selections were unveiled, Virginia earned the Committee’s No. 1 overall seed, followed by Villanova, Xavier, and Purdue.  Purdue’s overall profile – and its small margins in defeat – kept the Boilermakers on the top line.

That said, we have about a month left, and things can change.  We’ve seen teams make late charges; we’ve seen teams go into late-February swoons.  The bubble is once again deep and includes a hodgepodge of resumes that look eerily similar.  In other words, the race is on.

UPDATED: February 12, 2018

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • NC State vs. UCLA | East Region
  • Kansas State vs. LSU South Region
  • NICHOLLS ST vs. ARK-PINE BLUFF | East Region
  • HARVARD vs. NC A&T | South Region

BRACKET PROJECTION

SOUTH Atlanta               EAST – Boston   
Charlotte Pittsburgh
1) VIRGINIA 1) VILLANOVA
16) HARVARD / NC A&T 16) NICHOLLS ST / ARK-PB
8) Seton Hall 8) Florida State
9) TCU 9) Arkansas
Boise Boise
5) RHODE ISLAND 5) Texas AM
12) MIDDLE TENNESSEE 12) LOUISIANA
4) Tennessee 4) OHIO STATE
13) E. TENNESSEE ST 13) VERMONT
Detroit Dallas
6) Miami-FL 6) Florida
11) Kansas St / LSU 11) NC State / UCLA
3) Michigan State 3) Texas Tech
14) CHARLESTON 14) RIDER
Pittsburgh Charlotte
7) Kentucky 7) Alabama
10) Washington 10) Butler
2) CINCINNATI 2) Duke
15) FL GULF COAST 15) BUCKNELL
WEST – Los Angeles MIDWEST – Omaha
Detroit Nashville
1) Purdue 1) Xavier
16) UNC-ASHEVILLE 16) WAGNER
8) Creighton 8) Michigan
9) NEVADA 9) Virginia Tech
San Diego San Diego
5) West Virginia 5) Gonzaga
12) Louisville 12) LOYOLA-CHI
4) ARIZONA 4) Oklahoma
13) SOUTH DAKOTA ST 13) BELMONT
Wichita Dallas
6) SAINT MARY’S 6) Arizona State
11) NEW MEXICO ST 11) Houston
3) North Carolina 3) Clemson
14) MONTANA 14) BUFFALO
Wichita Nashville
7) Missouri 7) Wichita State
10) Providence 10) Texas
2) KANSAS 2) AUBURN
15) UC-SANTA BARBARA 15) NO KENTUCKY

NOTES on the BRACKET: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Villanova, Xavier, and Purdue

Last Four Byes (at large): Providence, Washington, Louisville, Houston

Last Four IN (at large): Kansas State, NC State, UCLA, LSU

First Four OUT (at large): Syracuse, USC, St. Bonaventure, Baylor

Next four teams OUT (at large): Oklahoma State, Temple, Marquette, Boise State

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): VIRGINIA, Duke, Clemson, North Carolina, Miami-FL, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, NC State

SEC (9): AUBURN, Tennessee, Texas AM, Florida, Kentucky, Alabama, Missouri, Arkansas, LSU

BIG 12 (7): TEXAS TECH, Kansas, Oklahoma, West Virginia, TCU, Texas, Kansas State

Big East (6): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Creighton, Seton Hall, Butler, Providence

Big 10 (4): OHIO STATE, Purdue, Michigan State, Michigan

Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Washington, UCLA

American (3): CINCINNATI, Wichita State, Houston

West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

Atlantic 10 (1): RHODE ISLAND

ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Northern Kentucky (HORIZON), Nicholls State (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), UC-Santa Barbara (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Charleston (CAA), UNC-Asheville (BSO), North Carolina A&T (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Wagner (NEC), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.

Virginia climbs atop AP Top 25 for first time since 1982

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 12, 2018, 12:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Virginia has climbed to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the first time in more than 35 years.

The Cavaliers earned 30 of 65 first-place votes in Monday’s latest poll to outdistance No. 2 Michigan State. Virginia had suffered an overtime home loss Saturday to Virginia Tech, part of an upset-filled week that saw the top three teams lose.

But Tony Bennett’s Cavaliers rose above the turmoil at the top, climbing a slot to No. 1 for the first time since December 1982 — the senior season of 7-foot-4 great Ralph Sampson.

The Spartans climbed two slots after their win against Purdue, while last week’s No. 1 Villanova fell to third after a home loss to St. John’s.

Xavier and Cincinnati rounded out the top five.

Here is the rest of the top 25:

1. Virginia (30 first-place votes)
2. Michigan State (21)
3. Villanova (9)
4. Xavier (5)
5. Cincinnati
6. Purdue
7. Texas Tech
8. Ohio State
9. Gonzaga
10. Auburn
11. Clemson
12. Duke
13. Kansas
14. North Carolina
15. Saint Mary’s
16. Rhode Island
17. Arizona
18. Tennessee
19. Wichita State
20. West Virginia
21. Texas A&M
22. Michigan
23. Oklahoma
24. Nevada
25. Arizona State

Texas A&M’s Caldwell dismissed, Chandler suspended indefinitely

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 12, 2018, 12:31 PM EST
Leave a comment

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M basketball player J.J. Caldwell has been dismissed from the team and Jay Jay Chandler has been suspended indefinitely after the two were arrested Sunday for possession of marijuana.

The school announced the punishments for the freshmen Sunday, saying they violated Texas A&M policy.

Brazos County Jail records indicate that both players were arrested by Texas A&M police on Sunday for marijuana possession. They each posted $2,000 bond and were released.

This isn’t the first time Caldwell has been in trouble after the guard was suspended for the first five games of the season for violating school policy. The school did not elaborate on the reason for his suspension at the time, but Brazos County court records indicated that he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated in May. That case was dismissed Sept. 20.

Caldwell has appeared in 16 games this season with five starts and was averaging 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds. Chandler has appeared in 24 games with four starts and was averaging four points and one rebound a game.

Another Aggie guard, Duane Wilson, has been playing through a partially torn ACL and appeared to aggravate the injury on Saturday night in a win over No. 24 Kentucky.

Georgia Tech’s Jose Alvarado to miss remainder of season

AP Photo
Associated PressFeb 12, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech point guard Jose Alvarado will miss the remainder of the season after fracturing his left elbow.

Coach Josh Pastner said Monday X-rays showed the fracture. The injury, suffered when Alvarado fell on his arm in Sunday’s 80-69 loss to No. 9 Duke, initially was described as a dislocated elbow.

Pastner said the fracture will require a recovery period of six to eight weeks, meaning Alvarado also is ruled out for the postseason.

“He’s done,” Pastner said. “Even if we went on a run and went to the Final Four he wouldn’t play the remainder of the year.”

Alvarado is second on the team with his average of 12.1 points per game and had been a durable mainstay in Georgia Tech’s lineup. The freshman played every minute in eight games, including the Yellow Jackets’ previous four contests.

Alvarado and center Ben Lammers are Georgia Tech’s only players to start every game this season. Pastner said Lammers is playing “on a bum ankle, so it’s been a tough year for injuries.”

The loss of Alvarado comes as Georgia Tech (11-14, 4-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) has lost three straight and seven of eight.

Pastner said he hasn’t selected a replacement at point guard for Wednesday night’s game at Wake Forest.

Freshmen Moses Wright and Evan Cole likely will move into more prominent roles. The two combined for 19 points, 12 rebounds and four assists against Duke, helping the Yellow Jackets cut into the Blue Devils’ lead.

Wright and Cole made an impression on Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

“Both played really well,” Krzyzewski said. “I mean big-time plays. In this game, Josh probably found something. He found two kids that want to play.”

Pastner said the two freshmen “were very good” after giving them “extra lifting, extra individual skill work, literally treating them as redshirt guys even though they weren’t redshirts. I think that extra work paid off and it showed last night and they’ll get more time moving forward.”

Top scorer Josh Okogie and Brandon Alston likely will be given more ball-handling duties, but Pastner said the loss of Alvarado will be difficult to overcome.

“We’re just going to have to compete and fight and scrap and kick and claw our way back to give ourselves a chance,” Pastner said. “We’re undermanned but we’re going to have to find a way. We’re going to have to compete and find a way to give us the best chance.”