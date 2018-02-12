Bracketology: Committee slots Virginia as No. 1 overall seed

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Selection Committee revealed its initial Top 16 teams (seed list) prior to games tipping on Sunday. There were no overwhelming surprising, although one could debate the plusses and minuses of the Committee slotting Oklahoma as its final No. 4 seed, in particular.

Their reasoning throughout the Top 16, whether you agree or disagree, was pretty clear: the Committee still values traditional measures such quality wins, strength of schedule, road performance, and an RPI-based demarkation for sorting teams (now using Groups or Quadrants rather than merely Top 50 or Top 100).

That doesn’t mean individual or collective members of the Committee will not use or value other metrics (BPI, SOR, Ken Pom, etc) in the process, but the ole standbys still appear to be actively in place.

As selections were unveiled, Virginia earned the Committee’s No. 1 overall seed, followed by Villanova, Xavier, and Purdue. Purdue’s overall profile – and its small margins in defeat – kept the Boilermakers on the top line.

That said, we have about a month left, and things can change. We’ve seen teams make late charges; we’ve seen teams go into late-February swoons. The bubble is once again deep and includes a hodgepodge of resumes that look eerily similar. In other words, the race is on.

UPDATED: February 12, 2018

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

NC State vs. UCLA | East Region

vs. East Region Kansas State vs. LSU | South Region

vs. South Region NICHOLLS ST vs. ARK-PINE BLUFF | East Region

vs. East Region HARVARD vs. NC A&T | South Region

BRACKET PROJECTION

SOUTH – Atlanta EAST – Boston Charlotte Pittsburgh 1) VIRGINIA 1) VILLANOVA 16) HARVARD / NC A&T 16) NICHOLLS ST / ARK-PB 8) Seton Hall 8) Florida State 9) TCU 9) Arkansas Boise Boise 5) RHODE ISLAND 5) Texas AM 12) MIDDLE TENNESSEE 12) LOUISIANA 4) Tennessee 4) OHIO STATE 13) E. TENNESSEE ST 13) VERMONT Detroit Dallas 6) Miami-FL 6) Florida 11) Kansas St / LSU 11) NC State / UCLA 3) Michigan State 3) Texas Tech 14) CHARLESTON 14) RIDER Pittsburgh Charlotte 7) Kentucky 7) Alabama 10) Washington 10) Butler 2) CINCINNATI 2) Duke 15) FL GULF COAST 15) BUCKNELL WEST – Los Angeles MIDWEST – Omaha Detroit Nashville 1) Purdue 1) Xavier 16) UNC-ASHEVILLE 16) WAGNER 8) Creighton 8) Michigan 9) NEVADA 9) Virginia Tech San Diego San Diego 5) West Virginia 5) Gonzaga 12) Louisville 12) LOYOLA-CHI 4) ARIZONA 4) Oklahoma 13) SOUTH DAKOTA ST 13) BELMONT Wichita Dallas 6) SAINT MARY’S 6) Arizona State 11) NEW MEXICO ST 11) Houston 3) North Carolina 3) Clemson 14) MONTANA 14) BUFFALO Wichita Nashville 7) Missouri 7) Wichita State 10) Providence 10) Texas 2) KANSAS 2) AUBURN 15) UC-SANTA BARBARA 15) NO KENTUCKY

NOTES on the BRACKET: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Villanova, Xavier, and Purdue

Last Four Byes (at large): Providence, Washington, Louisville, Houston

Last Four IN (at large): Kansas State, NC State, UCLA, LSU

First Four OUT (at large): Syracuse, USC, St. Bonaventure, Baylor

Next four teams OUT (at large): Oklahoma State, Temple, Marquette, Boise State

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): VIRGINIA, Duke, Clemson, North Carolina, Miami-FL, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, NC State

SEC (9): AUBURN, Tennessee, Texas AM, Florida, Kentucky, Alabama, Missouri, Arkansas, LSU

BIG 12 (7): TEXAS TECH, Kansas, Oklahoma, West Virginia, TCU, Texas, Kansas State

Big East (6): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Creighton, Seton Hall, Butler, Providence

Big 10 (4): OHIO STATE, Purdue, Michigan State, Michigan

Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Washington, UCLA

American (3): CINCINNATI, Wichita State, Houston

West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

Atlantic 10 (1): RHODE ISLAND

ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Northern Kentucky (HORIZON), Nicholls State (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), UC-Santa Barbara (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Charleston (CAA), UNC-Asheville (BSO), North Carolina A&T (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Wagner (NEC), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.