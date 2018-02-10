More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
You Make The Call: Did Xavier’s Quentin Goodin get fouled by Creighton?

By Rob DausterFeb 10, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
Controversy in Omaha!

No. 5 Xavier picked up a 72-71 win at Creighton on Saturday afternoon that is going to put the Musketeers squarely in the conversation to be a No. 1 seed on Sunday when the top four seeds are announced.

And if you were to ask Creighton fans or Greg McDermott, they would tell you that the win was no where near deserved.

Let me explain.

Creighton took the lead with 4.6 seconds left thanks to three clutch free throws from junior Ronnie Harrell, setting up a Tyus Edney situation, where the Musketeers had to go the length of the court on the final possession of the game. Goodin did, and he drew a foul on Harrell, a foul that created quite a bit on discussion.

Check it out:

My take?

I thought it was a foul. Harrell was moving sideways when the contact was made. Goodin made the most of it, but if that whistle is blown with 10 minutes left in the first half, no one bats an eye.

I also thought that the foul on Harrell was equally questionable. He went down when he got his non-shooting elbow tapped by Trevon Bluiett? Again, if it was called with eight minutes left in the game, no one would have thought twice about it. Hell, it probably won’t even be discussed after this game.

It is what it is.

Xavier leaves with another Quadrant 1 road win and keeps pace with No. 1 Villanova atop the Big East regular season standings while the Bluejays lose another nailbiter and find themselves inching further and further away from receiving a protected seed in the NCAA tournament.

Goodin’s last-second FTs push No. 5 Xavier past Creighton

(Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 5:23 PM EST
OMAHA, Neb. — Quentin Goodin made two free throws with three-tenths of a second left, allowing fifth-ranked Xavier to hold off Creighton 72-71 on Saturday.

Goodin got fouled by Ronnie Harrell Jr. after Harrell had made three straight free throws to give the Bluejays a one-point lead with 4.6 seconds left. Goodin took an inbound pass from Naji Marshall and drove the length of the court to the basket, with Harrell making contact in the lane and sending him to the line.

Toby Harrell’s baseball pass sailed out of bounds on the other end, and the Big East-leading Musketeers inbounded the ball one more time to wrap up their eighth win in a row.

Goodin scored a career-high 17 points, J.P. Macura added 15 and Karem Kanter had 14 for Xavier (23-3, 11-2).

Marcus Foster had 20 of his 29 points in the second half for the Bluejays (18-7, 8-5), and he matched his career-high with eight rebounds. Khyri Thomas added 14 points for Creighton.

Xavier won its fourth road game in a row despite season scoring leader Trevon Bluiett being held to six points and forward Tyrique Jones missing his second straight game with a shoulder injury.

The Musketeers led 70-68 with 21.7 seconds left when Macura putback Sean O’Mara’s missed layin.

Foster missed a short shot on the other end, got his own rebound and passed to Harrell in front of the Creighton bench. Bluiett was closing out strong but bumped Harrell as Harrell launched a 3-pointer.

Harrell made all three of his free throws for a one-point lead before Goodin got to the line to win the game.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: The Musketeers come out of the game with a half-game lead over Villanova in the Big East. They swept the season series against Creighton. They beat the Bluejays 92-70 in Cincinnati on Jan. 13.

Creighton: The Bluejays lost for the first time in 14 home games this season and were denied a fourth win this season against a top-25 team.

UP NEXT

Xavier hosts Seton Hall on Wednesday. The Musketeers beat the Pirates 73-64 on the road last month.

Creighton is filling its bye week with a nonconference home game Tuesday against Division II Bemidji State.

Iowa State upsets No. 17 Oklahoma 88-80

(Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 4:50 PM EST
AMES, Iowa — Trae Young might be the best freshman in America — but he wasn’t the best one in Ames on Saturday.

That distinction went to Iowa State’s Lindell Wigginton, who kept his undermanned team in contention before drilling the 3 that sent Young and the Sooners packing on the road yet again.

Wigginton upstaged Young by scoring 26 points and the Cyclones upset No. 17 Oklahoma 88-80 on Saturday, handing the Sooners their sixth consecutive loss on the road.

“In my mind, I feel like I’m one of the best guards in the country. Obviously Trae is one of the best guards in the country too,” Wigginton said. “We had a good matchup and I’m looking forward to the next one.”

Fellow rookie Cam Lard wasn’t bad either. He scored 19 points with 17 rebounds for the Cyclones (13-11, 4-8 Big 12), who beat a ranked team at home for the third time in a span of three weeks.

Iowa State built and then blew a 17-point lead, but Donovan Jackson’s 3 with 1:55 left put it ahead 80-77. Wigginton then beat the shot clock with a long 3 after a discombobulated possession, and Jackson hit a pair of free throws to clinch the win.

The Cyclones ran the Sooners (16-8, 6-6) out of the building in the first half, holding Young to just one 3 in the opening 19 minutes while building a lead that stretched to 40-23.

“We didn’t open the game like we wanted to. I thought Iowa State was sharp,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. “We’ve got to do a better job (on defense). We’ve got to commit more to it.”

Young finished with 22 points and 11 assists, but he was just 1 of 8 on 3s with six turnovers.

“I had some open looks I didn’t hit, that I usually do,” Young said.

The Sooners fought back behind their defense. They held Iowa State without a field goal for eight minutes and eventually tied the game at 71-all on Young’s layup with 4:55 left.

Christian James also had 22 points for Oklahoma, which last won on the road at TCU on Dec. 30.

THE BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners are going to have a tough time convincing the NCAA Tournament committee that they deserve a high seed unless they can start winning some games away from Norman. This one was there for them late, but Young couldn’t find the magic he has so often shown this season.

Iowa State: The Cyclones were able to beat Young and the Sooners even without their own starting point guard, Nick Weiler-Babb, who was out yet again because of knee tendinitis. This was an admirable performance for a team with just eight players suited up to play. “Now we’ve got to string two together,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. Jackson also scored 19 for Iowa State.

ROOKIE VS. ROOKIE

Young set up for a short jumper with Wigginton guarding him early in the first half. But Young, sensing a better shot, changed direction and instead lurched forward for an under-handed layup. But Wigginton wasn’t fooled, and he swatted Young’s shot into the stands. “Lindell is a good player. But it’s not just him,” Young said.

NOT SO YOUNG ANYMORE

Young on Saturday became just the third Big 12 freshman to score at least 700 points, joining Kevin Durant and Michael Beasley. Young is also just the second Sooner with that many points in a season, as Wayman Tisdale scored 810 points in his historic 1982-83 campaign. What was so remarkable about Young’s performance on Saturday was that it felt as though he was having a terrible game — and yet he still finished with a double-double.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After losing to West Virginia at home and to the Cyclones on the road, Oklahoma might find itself out of Monday’s poll.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma plays at Texas Tech on Tuesday.

Iowa State hosts Kansas on Tuesday.

Maye helps No. 21 North Carolina beat rival NC State 96-89

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 4:25 PM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. — Luke Maye scored 27 of his career-high 33 points after halftime to help No. 21 North Carolina beat rival North Carolina State 96-89 on Saturday.

Maye also had 17 rebounds and spent most of the second half as a one-man show for the Tar Heels (19-7, 8-5 Atlantic Coast Conference).

But he got plenty of help as the Tar Heels closed out the Wolfpack (16-9, 6-6), including when Kenny Williams hit a 3-pointer with 1:13 left and UNC protecting an 88-84 lead.

UNC shot 78 percent (25 of 32) after halftime behind Maye’s 12-of-14 showing.

Joel Berry II added 16 points for the Tar Heels, who were less than 48 hours removed from an emotional win against another rival: ninth-ranked Duke.

Torin Dorn scored 21 points to lead the Wolfpack, who won in overtime in Chapel Hill two weeks ago. But N.C. State couldn’t complete its first regular-season sweep of the Tar Heels since 2003.

BIG PICTURE

UNC: The Tar Heels were coming off Thursday’s 82-78 win against the Blue Devils, but Berry stirred things up for this one two days earlier when he said he didn’t consider the Wolfpack a rival. It was a loud and rowdy environment, but the Tar Heels responded with a second straight strong second-half performance.

N.C. State: The NCAA Tournament resume is the most pressing issue. The Wolfpack entered with top-line wins (Arizona, Duke, Clemson, UNC) offset somewhat by an otherwise-weak schedule that featured 12 wins against Quadrant 3 and 4 teams — the lower half of the NCAA selection committee’s revamped system evaluating win quality. N.C. State’s still in the chase, but this one would’ve helped immensely.

UP NEXT

UNC: The Tar Heels complete a run of three games in five days by hosting Notre Dame on Monday.

N.C. State: Syracuse hosts the Wolfpack on Wednesday night in a matchup of teams seeking to bolster their postseason chances.

Baylor upsets No. 10 Kansas

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 10, 2018, 4:10 PM EST
Baylor maintained its recent winning streak by earning a 76-62 Big 12 home win over No. 10 Kansas on Saturday afternoon.

The Bears (15-10, 5-7) have now won three consecutive games as they earned their biggest win of the season in knocking off the Jayhawks. Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. paced Baylor with 19 points while Manu Lecomte had 18 points and Nuni Omot had 17 points.

The win for Baylor snaps an 11-game losing streak against Kansas as they have now built a little bit of momentum entering the home stretch of conference play. It’s unlikely that Baylor gets into the Field of 68 in March given its early-season losing streaks, but a few more wins could certainly make things more interesting in a few weeks.

Kansas (19-6, 8-4) struggled to find consistency on the offensive end in this one as they tinkered with some new lineups. Inserting Mitch Lightfoot and Marcus Garrett into the starting lineup didn’t do much to jumpstart the Jayhawks as they shot 6-for-31 from three-point range for the game. Devonte’ Graham paced Kansas with 23 points as he was the only consistent offensive threat for the Jayhawks on the afternoon. Malik Newman added 15 points for Kansas, as he came off the bench in this one.

The Jayhawks are still going to be the favorites to win the Big 12 — especially given Saturday’s chaos with West Virginia and Oklahoma both losing to conference bottom feeders — but this might be their toughest race in quite some time. The lack of depth, specifically interior depth, is a glaring concern for Kansas as they don’t have much help for Udoka Azubuike. They’re now behind Texas Tech in the loss column after Saturday’s loss (before the Red Raiders play).

The inconsistent offense on Saturday is a bit troubling since Kansas is trying to juggle some lineups to figure out a new rotation. Regardless of whether players like Newman and Lagerald Vick start or come off the bench, Kansas needs those guys to be consistent to alleviate some of the burden placed on Graham.

Things aren’t going to get any easier for Kansas these next few games either as this will be the stretch that determines their status in the Big 12. The Jayhawks travel to Iowa State — who just knocked off Oklahoma at home — and then have to face three consecutive ranked opponents in West Virginia, Oklahoma and Texas Tech.

Kansas needs to figure out its rotation quickly if they want to survive that four-game stretch and win the conference once again. Given its history, you have to give Bill Self and the Jayhawks the benefit of the doubt. But three losses in the last six games that includes falling to Baylor and Oklahoma State means that Kansas still has a lot of work to do.

DiVincenzo, Brunson, No. 1 Villanova rally past Butler 86-75

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 2:45 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA — Trailing by double digits and missing two key starters, No. 1 Villanova was plummeting toward its worst week in five years.

Donte DiVincenzo wouldn’t let it happen.

DiVincenzo scored a career-high 30 points, Jalen Brunson had 27 and No. 1 Villanova bounced back from its second loss of the season, rallying past Butler 86-75 Saturday.

Omari Spellman added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (23-2, 10-2 Big East), who avoided losing consecutive games for the first time since March 2013. The injury-depleted Wildcats were coming off a surprising home defeat to last-place St. John’s three days earlier.

“The loss made it obvious we had to get back to playing Villanova basketball,” DiVincenzo said.

Kelan Martin scored 30 and Kamar Baldwin had 25 for Butler (17-9, 7-6), which handed Villanova its first loss of the season on Dec. 30. The Bulldogs had won three straight vs. Villanova, and looked they might continue the streak when they led by as many as 13 in the first half behind Martin’s hot hand.

The Butler senior forward shot 8 for 12 from 3-point range, hitting two straight 3s to spark an early 11-0 run and two more in a row that gave the Bulldogs a 36-26 advantage with 4:28 left in the first half.

But Villanova closed the half on a 9-2 run, capped by a 3-pointer from freshman Collin Gillespie right before the buzzer, and took its first lead two minutes into the second half when DiVincenzo followed a game-tying 3-pointer with a pair of free throws.

“Nothing really changed (for us),” Martin said. “They just turned up the energy.”

DiVincenzo scored 20 of the team’s 51 second-half points — including a big basket with just under two minutes to go after Butler sliced the deficit to four — to help Villanova make up for the absences of injured starters Eric Paschall (concussion) and Phil Booth (fractured hand) and hold off the upset-minded Bulldogs in front of a sellout crowd of 20,603.

Villanova head coach Jay Wright said DiVincenzo also had his “best defensive game of the year” at the top of the zone. And he praised the defensive efforts of freshmen Gillespie, Jermaine Samuels and Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, all of whom saw their roles expanded for the shorthanded ‘Cats with Gillespie getting his first collegiate start.

“I’m so proud of our freshmen,” Wright said. “We’re a little bit in survival mode right here. We just have to survive for a little bit and I thought we did that today.”

BIG PICTURE

Butler: Even though they’ve lost six games in the Big East, the Bulldogs are showing they can hang with anyone in the league. Four days before Saturday’s near-upset, they took No. 5 Xavier to overtime before dropping a 98-93 decision.

Villanova: The Wildcats, who have sat atop the rankings for eight of the last nine weeks, will almost certainly fall off their No. 1 perch when the new AP poll is released Monday. And even after Saturday’s win, their streak of four straight Big East regular-season titles remains in jeopardy with Xavier challenging for the crown.

MUTUAL RESPECT

When asked about Villanova’s nearly five-year-long stretch of never losing two games in a row, Butler head coach LaVall Jordan praised the Wildcats program.

“There’s so much respect we have for them and their tradition, and I think they feel the same way,” Jordan said. “That’s why it was a battle like it is today. They fight to protect it, the same as we do. I think this was a heck of a college basketball game. You’ve got two really good programs battling.”

Added Wright: “We have great respect for Butler — not just because they beat us all the time but the way they play.”

INJURY UPDATE

Wright said Booth, one of the team’s top guards, is “still a few weeks away” while Paschall remains in concussion protocol and is “a number of days away at a best-case scenario” after missing his second straight game Saturday.

Without those two, Villanova is down to eight available scholarship players, half of whom are freshman. And two of those freshman — Gillespie and Samuels — missed significant time this season with broken hands.

UP NEXT

Butler: The Bulldogs open a three-game homestand, starting with Georgetown on Tuesday.

Villanova: The Wildcats have a tough week coming up, hitting the road to face Providence on Wednesday before a showdown with Xavier next Saturday.