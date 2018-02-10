More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

VIDEO: Miles Bridges’ three gives No. 4 Michigan State win over No. 3 Purdue

By Rob DausterFeb 10, 2018, 6:11 PM EST
I guess Miles Bridges got game.

When everyone was screaming to drive, Miles Bridges settled for a 24-footer and buried it.

Michigan State’s star finished with 20 points, including this three with 2.7 seconds left to give No. 4 Michigan State a 68-65 win over No. 3 Purdue in the Breslin Center on Saturday afternoon:

Isaac Haas led the way for the Boilermakers, finishing with 25 points, but it took him 23 shots to get there. Michigan State actively decided to play Haas one-on-one, keeping Purdue from getting any clean looks from three. It worked. The Boilermakers, one of the nation’s best three-point shooting teams, did not make a three in the second half.

This is Purdue’s second straight last-second loss. They fell at home against No. 14 Ohio State on Wednesday night. As long as the Buckeyes handle their business against Iowa on Saturday, they’ll move into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten, a game in front of both Purdue and Michigan State.

No. 8 Auburn holds out top scorer Brown, beats Georgia 78-61

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 5:49 PM EST
ATHENS, Ga. — Jared Harper scored 24 points and No. 8 Auburn, playing without top scorer Bryce Brown, showed impressive depth by beating Georgia 78-61 on Saturday.

Auburn leaned heavily on Harper early in the game. Harper scored 12 consecutive points for the Tigers, including back-to-back 3s for a 17-9 lead. Auburn (22-3, 10-2 Southeastern Conference) never relinquished the lead.

Harper also had a game-high seven assists.

Brown, the fifth-leading scorer in the SEC with an average of 16.6 points per game, was held out with a right shoulder injury suffered in the first half of the Tigers’ loss to Texas A&M on Wednesday night. Junior Malik Dunbar started for Brown and had seven points.

Yante Maten led Georgia (13-11, 4-8) with 20 points. Juwan Parker and Rayshaun Hammonds each had 14 points. The Bulldogs have lost three straight and six of their last seven.

Mustapha Heron had 19 points for Auburn. Harper and Heron combined to make 6 of 11 3-pointers.

The Tigers’ defense kept pressure on the ball, forcing bad shots and 13 turnovers. Auburn held a 24-9 advantage in points off turnovers.

Auburn led only 53-46 before a three-point play by Heron, following by Davion Mitchell’s 3-point shot, quickly pushed the lead back to double figures.

Chuma Okeke and Dunbar hit back-to-back 3-pointers for a 67-51 lead with 6:11 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: Auburn has four scorers in double figures for the season compared to only one for Georgia, and made good use of that depth to overcome Brown’s absence. Auburn, in the Top 10 of the AP Top 25 for the first time since Feb. 7, 2000, needed the win to avoid a big drop in the next poll.

Georgia: The Bulldogs struggled to remain poised against Auburn’s defensive pressure. Maten, Teshaun Hightower and Tyree Crump shot air balls in the first half. … The losing streak has dropped Georgia from NCAA Tournament contention and placed pressure on coach Mark Fox, who has taken the Bulldogs to only two NCAA appearances in his first eight seasons.

UP NEXT

Auburn: Hosts Kentucky on Wednesday.

Georgia: Visits Florida on Wednesday.

BC rallies late to topple No. 25 Miami 72-70

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 5:42 PM EST
BOSTON — Miami coach Jim Larranaga never made it out of the locker room. The rest of the No. 25 Hurricanes shut things down with about six minutes to go.

With Larranaga a late scratch due to illness, the Hurricanes went scoreless for the final 6:17 on Saturday as Boston College rallied from a seven-point deficit to win 72-70.

Jerome Robinson scored 29 points and Ky Bowman had 12 rebounds with 24 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.9 seconds left to put the Eagles in front.

“Hopefully, coach is feeling better, we’ll get him back,” said associate head coach Chris Caputo, who subbed for Larranaga after his longtime mentor told him just before the tipoff he was sick. “He was needed today.”

After a first half with 11 lead changes and neither team going up by more than four, the Hurricanes went ahead 70-63 for their biggest lead of the game. They then missed their last nine shots and turned the ball over five times while BC scored the final nine points.

Guard Lonnie Walker IV said it was different not having Larranaga on the bench, but that the assistants did a good job.

“It’s always going to be strange not having the head coach on your sideline, motivating you and coaching you in a certain way,” he said.

DJ Vasiljevic scored 17 and Chris Lykes had 16 for Miami (18-6, 7-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which snapped a three-game winning streak.

HOW THEY SCORED

Bowman hit a free throw before Robinson had the next six points, making a pair of foul shots with 99 seconds left to tie it 70-all. Miami had three chances to take the lead off a pair of offensive rebounds with about 30 seconds left before Bowman grabbed a rebound and BC called timeout.

The play was designed for Robinson, but he missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key and Miami’s Anthony Lawrence II grabbed the rebound. Bowman grabbed the ball away and was fouled.

After he made both foul shots, Walker’s desperation shot came after the buzzer (and was short anyway).

“It was just one of the `Will to Win’ games,” BC coach Jim Christian said. “We didn’t play great, but we had a great will today.”

BIG WINS

The victory snapped a 12-game losing streak against Miami for BC (15-10, 5-7). It’s the Eagles’ second victory over a ranked team this season; they also beat then-No. 1 Duke on Dec. 9.

BC’s outside shot at the NCAA tournament depends on quality wins and a strong finish.

“(Christian) preached to us: `February is where we want to be and where we want to win,” Robinson said. “Right now we’re 2-1 (in February) and these are important wins for us right now.”

SCOUTS HONOR

There were scouts from 10 NBA teams listed on the seating chart, with the hometown Celtics sending seven representatives to the game. Among them were president of basketball operations Danny Ainge and assistant coach Jay Larranaga, the son of the Miami coach.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: With a slim hold on the final spot in the AP Top 25, the Hurricanes will almost certainly fall out of the rankings.

BC: At the very least, the Eagles have established themselves as dangerous at home. They have beaten two ranked teams, including the top-ranked Blue Devils.

“That’s irrelevant,” Christian said. “We’re trying to win games like everyone in this conference to make the NCAA tournament.”

UP NEXT

Miami: Hosts No. 2 Virginia on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

BC: At Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Goodin’s last-second FTs push No. 5 Xavier past Creighton

(Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 5:23 PM EST
OMAHA, Neb. — Quentin Goodin made two free throws with three-tenths of a second left, allowing fifth-ranked Xavier to hold off Creighton 72-71 on Saturday.

Goodin got fouled by Ronnie Harrell Jr. after Harrell had made three straight free throws to give the Bluejays a one-point lead with 4.6 seconds left. Goodin took an inbound pass from Naji Marshall and drove the length of the court to the basket, with Harrell making contact in the lane and sending him to the line.

Toby Harrell’s baseball pass sailed out of bounds on the other end, and the Big East-leading Musketeers inbounded the ball one more time to wrap up their eighth win in a row.

Goodin scored a career-high 17 points, J.P. Macura added 15 and Karem Kanter had 14 for Xavier (23-3, 11-2).

Marcus Foster had 20 of his 29 points in the second half for the Bluejays (18-7, 8-5), and he matched his career-high with eight rebounds. Khyri Thomas added 14 points for Creighton.

Xavier won its fourth road game in a row despite season scoring leader Trevon Bluiett being held to six points and forward Tyrique Jones missing his second straight game with a shoulder injury.

The Musketeers led 70-68 with 21.7 seconds left when Macura putback Sean O’Mara’s missed layin.

Foster missed a short shot on the other end, got his own rebound and passed to Harrell in front of the Creighton bench. Bluiett was closing out strong but bumped Harrell as Harrell launched a 3-pointer.

Harrell made all three of his free throws for a one-point lead before Goodin got to the line to win the game.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: The Musketeers come out of the game with a half-game lead over Villanova in the Big East. They swept the season series against Creighton. They beat the Bluejays 92-70 in Cincinnati on Jan. 13.

Creighton: The Bluejays lost for the first time in 14 home games this season and were denied a fourth win this season against a top-25 team.

UP NEXT

Xavier hosts Seton Hall on Wednesday. The Musketeers beat the Pirates 73-64 on the road last month.

Creighton is filling its bye week with a nonconference home game Tuesday against Division II Bemidji State.

You Make The Call: Did Xavier’s Quentin Goodin get fouled by Creighton?

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 10, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
Controversy in Omaha!

No. 5 Xavier picked up a 72-71 win at Creighton on Saturday afternoon that is going to put the Musketeers squarely in the conversation to be a No. 1 seed on Sunday when the top four seeds are announced.

And if you were to ask Creighton fans or Greg McDermott, they would tell you that the win was no where near deserved.

Let me explain.

Creighton took the lead with 4.6 seconds left thanks to three clutch free throws from junior Ronnie Harrell, setting up a Tyus Edney situation, where the Musketeers had to go the length of the court on the final possession of the game. Goodin did, and he drew a foul on Harrell, a foul that created quite a bit on discussion.

Check it out:

My take?

I thought it was a foul. Harrell was moving sideways when the contact was made. Goodin made the most of it, but if that whistle is blown with 10 minutes left in the first half, no one bats an eye.

I also thought that the foul on Harrell was equally questionable. He went down when he got his non-shooting elbow tapped by Trevon Bluiett? Again, if it was called with eight minutes left in the game, no one would have thought twice about it. Hell, it probably won’t even be discussed after this game.

It is what it is.

Xavier leaves with another Quadrant 1 road win and keeps pace with No. 1 Villanova atop the Big East regular season standings while the Bluejays lose another nailbiter and find themselves inching further and further away from receiving a protected seed in the NCAA tournament.

Iowa State upsets No. 17 Oklahoma 88-80

(Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 4:50 PM EST
AMES, Iowa — Trae Young might be the best freshman in America — but he wasn’t the best one in Ames on Saturday.

That distinction went to Iowa State’s Lindell Wigginton, who kept his undermanned team in contention before drilling the 3 that sent Young and the Sooners packing on the road yet again.

Wigginton upstaged Young by scoring 26 points and the Cyclones upset No. 17 Oklahoma 88-80 on Saturday, handing the Sooners their sixth consecutive loss on the road.

“In my mind, I feel like I’m one of the best guards in the country. Obviously Trae is one of the best guards in the country too,” Wigginton said. “We had a good matchup and I’m looking forward to the next one.”

Fellow rookie Cam Lard wasn’t bad either. He scored 19 points with 17 rebounds for the Cyclones (13-11, 4-8 Big 12), who beat a ranked team at home for the third time in a span of three weeks.

Iowa State built and then blew a 17-point lead, but Donovan Jackson’s 3 with 1:55 left put it ahead 80-77. Wigginton then beat the shot clock with a long 3 after a discombobulated possession, and Jackson hit a pair of free throws to clinch the win.

The Cyclones ran the Sooners (16-8, 6-6) out of the building in the first half, holding Young to just one 3 in the opening 19 minutes while building a lead that stretched to 40-23.

“We didn’t open the game like we wanted to. I thought Iowa State was sharp,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. “We’ve got to do a better job (on defense). We’ve got to commit more to it.”

Young finished with 22 points and 11 assists, but he was just 1 of 8 on 3s with six turnovers.

“I had some open looks I didn’t hit, that I usually do,” Young said.

The Sooners fought back behind their defense. They held Iowa State without a field goal for eight minutes and eventually tied the game at 71-all on Young’s layup with 4:55 left.

Christian James also had 22 points for Oklahoma, which last won on the road at TCU on Dec. 30.

THE BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners are going to have a tough time convincing the NCAA Tournament committee that they deserve a high seed unless they can start winning some games away from Norman. This one was there for them late, but Young couldn’t find the magic he has so often shown this season.

Iowa State: The Cyclones were able to beat Young and the Sooners even without their own starting point guard, Nick Weiler-Babb, who was out yet again because of knee tendinitis. This was an admirable performance for a team with just eight players suited up to play. “Now we’ve got to string two together,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. Jackson also scored 19 for Iowa State.

ROOKIE VS. ROOKIE

Young set up for a short jumper with Wigginton guarding him early in the first half. But Young, sensing a better shot, changed direction and instead lurched forward for an under-handed layup. But Wigginton wasn’t fooled, and he swatted Young’s shot into the stands. “Lindell is a good player. But it’s not just him,” Young said.

NOT SO YOUNG ANYMORE

Young on Saturday became just the third Big 12 freshman to score at least 700 points, joining Kevin Durant and Michael Beasley. Young is also just the second Sooner with that many points in a season, as Wayman Tisdale scored 810 points in his historic 1982-83 campaign. What was so remarkable about Young’s performance on Saturday was that it felt as though he was having a terrible game — and yet he still finished with a double-double.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After losing to West Virginia at home and to the Cyclones on the road, Oklahoma might find itself out of Monday’s poll.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma plays at Texas Tech on Tuesday.

Iowa State hosts Kansas on Tuesday.