Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Bubble Banter: It is going to be a wild Saturday on the bubble

By Rob DausterFeb 10, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Wednesday night.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

Nebraska taking public stand against racism after student’s controversial video

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 10, 2018, 11:30 AM EST
Nebraska’s men’s basketball team plans to take a public stand against racism during Saturday’s game against Rutgers after a student at the school distributed online videos backing white nationalists earlier this week.

The Nebraska team will wear T-shirts that read “Hate Will Never Win” while the players are also planning to make a video denouncing racism to be shown at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Earlier this week, Nebraska biochemistry major Daniel Kleve professed to being an active white nationalist while disparaging Martin Luther King Jr., African-Americans and Mexicans in the controversial video.

“The No. 1 thing, our guys realize they are in a place to make a great impact,” Nebraska head coach Tim Miles said to reporters Friday. “The exposure over the next six weeks, their message can be strong and they can have a positive impact on our campus community.”

Nebraska’s men’s basketball team is doing a positive job of promoting the school and the state being intolerant of racist behavior. This video and this topic will likely be discussed at length at the school and the men’s basketball team is doing its part to take a stand by creating positive dialogue.

While the Associated Press is reporting that Nebraska’s players brought up a potential boycott of the Rutgers game, the idea was quickly shot down in favor of the current plan.

Report: Government paperwork mishap could lead to new turn in college hoops corruption case

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 10, 2018, 10:30 AM EST
The college basketball corruption case took another turn late this week as lawyers for multiple defendants in the case have filed motions to “suppress communications intercepted” in the case.

According to a report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the motion includes wiretaps that gave the federal government critical information in its case. The motion was filed because of multiple potential procedural breaches that the defense argues could taint important evidence.

Perhaps the most important misstep comes in the government’s paperwork to authorize an initial wiretap on Munish Sood — one of the defendants in the case. The paperwork says, “the Application has been authorized by [FILL IN], Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General.” — a potential failure that the defense is arguing could result in a breach that could make the wiretap invalid.

The motion specifically cites the United States vs. Scurry case in which asterisks were used instead of an authorizing official. That case’s wiretap was later ruled insufficient as a D.C. Circuit Court ruled that, “it fails to identify the Justice Department official who approved the underlying application.”

As Thamel notes, if that initial Sood wiretap is ruled to be invalid, “it could create a domino effect that would make subsequent wiretaps invalid.”

Besides for the paperwork mishap, the motion claims a “lack of probable cause to search and seize the defendants’ cell phones,” and “overboard warrants.” It also also claimed that an improper interrogation technique was used on Adidas executive Jim Gatto.

You knew that the defendants wouldn’t go down without some kind of fight in this case, but these are some major potential mishaps from the government here. If the wiretaps get ruled invalid then it could change the entire trajectory of the case for multiple defendants as that was some of the major evidence collected by the federal government.

Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported that an undercover FBI agent has been accused of the misuse of government money on gambling, food and drinks. There is concern that agent could be banned from testifying in the case as well.

Rhode Island beats Davidson 72-59 for 15th straight win

(AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 9:47 AM EST
KINGSTON, R.I. — Cyril Langevine came off the bench with Rhode Island leading by five points, and soon the advantage was down to one.

All he did over the next nine minutes was score 10 points and grab four rebounds while helping the 18th-ranked Rams open a 16-point lead.

“We’re not a team, we’re a program,” coach Dan Hurley said on Friday night after Rhode Island beat Davidson 72-59 to match a school record with its 15th win in a row. “We’ve got a real deep team. You can go on winning streaks and have seasons like this when you have different guys step up each night.”

Langevine scored a career-high 14 points and added eight rebounds in 22 minutes, and Jarvis Garrett scored all 17 of his points in the second half for the Rams (20-3, 12-0 Atlantic 10). URI last won 15 straight in 1939-40.

Kellan Grady scored 19 for Davidson (13-10, 8-4) and Peyton Aldridge scored 15. The Wildcats, who had won eight of their last 10, made 20 3-pointers in Tuesday’s victory over Saint Joseph’s, but shot just 4 of 17 from beyond the arc against URI.

“Eliminating the 3-point line was key No. 1,” Hurley said. “Our goal is five or less. We probably could have lived with seven or eight. We just didn’t think they had a chance to beat us if they didn’t shoot the ball well.”

URI held a 15-13 lead before scoring 12 of the next 13 points to open a double-digit lead it never relinquished. Langevine had back-to-back dunks to start the run and also had a three-point play with 6:48 left in the first to make it 30-16 before returning to the bench for the rest of the half.

DON’T DO THAT

Langevine, who was coming off a game against Virginia Commonwealth in which he grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds, had a crowd-pleasing dunk early in the second half that drew a technical foul for taunting.

Asked what the official told him, Langevine said, “He laughed at me. ‘Cause I guess I flexed.”

Coming out of the timeout, Rhode Island players were trying to pump up the crowd, but were told to stop by the referee. Aldridge made one of two free throws, cutting the deficit to 42-27.

BIG PICTURE

Davidson: The Wildcats entered the night on a three-game winning streak and holding a one-game lead over St. Bonaventure for second place in the Atlantic 10. They may still be second-best in the conference, but the gap between them and the Rams doesn’t seem to be getting any smaller.

URI: At No. 18 in the AP Top 25, the Rams have already reached their highest ranking ever. They do not play again before the next votes are cast, so they could move up when the new poll is announced on Monday.

SHOOTERS GOTTA SHOOT

Garrett missed his only shot in 12 minutes in the first half but made six of seven while playing 17 minutes in the second. He said he was catching the ball off balance in the first and not feeling like the shot was there.

“At halftime, my teammates were telling me to shoot,” he said. “So I just came out shooting.”

UP NEXT

Davidson: Visits Virginia Commonwealth on Wednesday night.

Rhode Island: Hosts Richmond on Tuesday night.

Michael Porter Jr. on returning this season: ‘There is a good chance’

Michael Porter Jr., Missouri Athletics
By Rob DausterFeb 9, 2018, 3:04 PM EST
1 Comment

The buzz about Michael Porter Jr. returning to play this season for Missouri hit a crescendo on Friday afternoon because Porter himself stepped in front of a microphone and told reporters as much.

“To me and how I feel right now, there is a good chance,” Porter said. “I think the doctors are going to be amazed at my progress.”

Porter has been cleared to return to practice after back surgery in November. He has not, however, been cleared for contact, which means he cannot yet play in games.

“My rehab therapist thinks I’m good to go with practice except for the contact part,” Porter said, adding that he will be seeing the doctor next week. “I’m hoping that the doctor clears me for everything, contact included. That’s what I would love to hear. But it’s not up to me. It’s up to the doctors.”

He also said that he has “zero concerns” about reinjuring his back, while also adding that he’s “not worried about the risk” of reinjuring himself. “I’m feeling better now than I’ve ever felt.”

Frankly, I think it would be a silly idea to rush to return to play on a surgically-repaired back while playing for free when it could end up costing him tens of millions of dollars. Porter could end up earning nine figures playing basketball. Rushing back to play in college seems silly.

But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to do it.

Think about it like this: Michael’s family is extremely close. There are eight brothers and sisters. His aunt coaches the Missouri women’s team, where his two older sisters have played. His dad used to be an assistant for the Missouri women’s team and is now an assistant for the Missouri men’s team. His younger brother Jontay enrolled early specifically for a chance to play with Michael for one year in college. I am sure he really, really wants the chance to get on the floor with little bro.

And that is before you consider this: Without Michael, Missouri looks like they will comfortably get into the NCAA tournament. Keep in mind, there were many high school talent scouts that believed that Michael was a better prospect and player than Marvin Bagley III and Deandre Ayton coming out of high school. He was so good that no one realized his AAU teammate Trae Young was as good as he has proven to be.

If Michael should find a way to get healthy, in shape and shake off the rust of having been out for so long, it’s not crazy to think that Missouri would end up being one of the 10 or 15 best teams in America. They could make a Final Four in a season that is as wide open as this season is.

“If it were up to me I would love to get a couple games under my belt before hopping in the tournament to play,” he said. “That’s how I would love to do it. I’m working hard every day. I’m feeling better every day. I’m just hoping that the doctor feels the same way.”

“I’m having a great time watching the guys. People lose focus that our team is doing really good. we’re having a great year. We’ve already won 16 games, we won eight last season. At the same time, I would love to get back and play with them.”

CBT Podcast: Sean Farnham, Pat Skerry on Autism Speaks and a weekend preview with Reags

AP
By Rob DausterFeb 9, 2018, 1:10 PM EST
Rob Dauster was joined on Friday by ESPN’s Sean Farnham to discuss what’s happening with UCLA and Arizona, why Jock Landale should be considered a favorite to become a first-team All-American and everything about the SEC. Rob also caught up with Pat Skerry, the Towson head coach who have moved to the forefront of the push for Autism Awareness. You’ll be seeing the blue puzzle piece pins on every TV network this weekend. Then Rob was joined by Reags from the Fundamentally Sound podcast to breakdown the weekend’s upcoming games.

*Please excuse the quality of the recording in the first half of the podcast. We had mic issues in skype but did not want to waste the podcast.

The link to Autism Speaks, and the link to Coaches Powering Forward.

The rundown:

OPEN: Pat Skerry on his Autism Awareness.

5:37: Is Saint Mary’s for real? Is jock Landale for real?

8:53: UCLA’s win was impressive, but how concerned should be be about Arizona?

15:30: How did Auburn turn into the best team in the SEC?

21:30: Tennessee looks like the SEC’s Final Four favorite.

25:02: Texas A&M is back.

30:15: Are we more likely to see Kentucky in the Final Four or Michael Porter Jr. in a Missouri jersey? The answer will surprise you.

37:15: What happened to Purdue against Ohio State?

45:30: Is it time to be worried about Villanova’s defense?

51:00: Did UNC’s win say more about Duke or UNC?