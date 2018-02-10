More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Bubble Banter: Did Virginia Tech just lock-up their NCAA tournament bid?

By Rob DausterFeb 10, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Saturday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

WINNERS

VIRGINIA TECH (RPI: 71, KenPom: 42, NBC seed: 10): The Hokies landed the best win that you can possibly land on Saturday, going into John Paul Jones Arena and knocking off Virginia, No. 2 in the country and No. 1 in the RPI. And with that, the Hokies will no longer be on the bubble when we do this again next week. Not only do they now have four Quadrant 1 wins and an 8-6 record against the top two Quadrants, they now have two top ten wins and of their six remaining games, three more are against top ten teams and a fourth is against a top 25 opponent. Put another way, those losses are not necessarily going to hurt their profile. It’s too early to call Virginia Tech a lock for the tournament, not when they have a Quadrant 3 loss and a non-conference SOS of 312, but it is not too early to say they’ll be dancing so long as they don’t do anything dumb the rest of the way.

OKLAHOMA STATE (RPI: 107, KenPom: 71, NBC seed: Out): For the second time this season, Oklahoma State went on the road and knocked off one of the best teams in the Big 12. On Saturday, it was West Virginia that the Cowboys picked off. The Pokes are just 15-10 on the season, but they are 4-7 against Quadrant 1 with just one loss outside the top two Quadrants. That was against Baylor at home. Frankly, the Pokes still have work to do, but a top ten road win and a top 25 road win keep them in the mix, and “in the mix” is far more than anyone expected out of OSU this season.

MISSOURI (RPI: 25, KenPom: 38, NBC seed: 9): The Tigers are slowly but surely playing themselves into a place where they won’t have to sweat it out on Selection Sunday. On Saturday, they blew a 12-point lead in the final 90 seconds and ended up having to head to overtime, but Kevin Puryear hit a huge three and Jordan Geist drew a critical charge as the Tigers got a win over Mississippi State. The Tigers are 5-6 against Quadrant 1 opponents and now 9-7 in Quadrant 1 and 3 games. Their only Quadrant 3 loss came on a neutral against Illinois in the Bragging Rights game.

BAYLOR (RPI: 62, KenPom: 40, NBC seed: Out): A win over Kansas at home means that we probably should talk about the Bears. They are now just 2-8 against Quadrant 1 foes with no losses to teams outside the top two Quadrants. Every game they play the rest of the way would be a Quadrant 1 win: at Texas, Texas Tech, West Virginia, at TCU, Oklahoma, at Kansas State. This thing is doable for the Fighting Scott Drews.

NEBRASKA (RPI: 55, KenPom: 56, NBC seed: Next four out): The Huskers did what they needed to do: they won. If Tim Miles wants a real chance of getting an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, the cannot lose until they win at least one, if not two Quadrant 1 games in the Big Ten tournament. They have not won one yet this season and will not play another one during the regular season. Beating Rutgers does not help them.

ST. BONAVENTURE (RPI: 47, KenPom: 69, NBC seed: Next four out): The Bonnies handled their business against Richmond on Saturday evening, although the only reason that win helps them is because it doesn’t hurt them. The Bonnies are 3-2 in Quadrant 1 games but they also have two Quadrant 3 losses. I think they need to win out, but I think they have a shot to make up the ground if they do. They only play one top 100 team the rest of the year, but that is Rhode Island (5) at home.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE (RPI: 28, KenPom: 45, NBC seed: 11): It’s simple with Middle Tennessee: They cannot lose a game unless it is to Western Kentucky in the Conference USA tournament if they want a real chance at being an at-large team. On Saturday, they beat North Texas (193).

TEMPLE (RPI: 38, KenPom: 88, NBC seed: Next four out): The Owls are still in the mix because they have some unbelievable wins — Auburn, Clemson, Wichita State — but they also have four Quadrant 3 losses. That’s not good, and that’s why they had to beat South Florida (290) on the road today. They did. I think Temple needs to go at least 4-1 down the stretch to get a bid.

LOSERS

PROVIDENCE (RPI: 47, KenPom: 73, NBC seed: 10): The Friars have six Quadrant 1 wins this season, which, in theory, should mean that they can handle taking some bad losses. But just how many can they survive? On Saturday, they suffered their third Quadrant 3 loss of the year, getting absolutely pummeled at home by DePaul. They’ve also lost at UMass and at home to Minnesota; there should be an asterisk for the Minnesota game, as the Gophers fell off a cliff thanks to injuries and off-the-court scandal. The Friars are still in a good spot, but they have more work to do than they did 24 hours ago. Their remaining schedule: Villanova, at Butler, Seton Hall, at Georgetown, at Xavier, St. John’s. They probably need at least three of those, but four would make life a lot less stressful.

MARQUETTE (RPI: 60, KenPom: 49, NBC seed: First four out): Marquette dropped to 14-11 on the season losing at St. John’s on Saturday. The Golden Eagles have now lost five of their last six games and sit at 3-9 against Quadrant 1 teams; believe it or not, after starting Big East play with 11 straight losses, St. John’s is now a Quadrant 1 loss. So this isn’t the killer for Marquette you might think it is, but the Golden Eagles certainly need to start stacking some wins and quick.

MISSISSIPPI STATE (RPI: 56, KenPom: 61, NBC seed: Next four out): The Bulldogs had their four-game winning streak snapped at Missouri in a tough way. After coming back from 12 down in the final 90 seconds, Mississippi State was whistled for an offensive foul on a would-be game-winning three that went in. As a result, they still have just two Quadrant 1 wins and a non-conference SOS in the 300s.

BUTLER (RPI: 34, KenPom: 21, NBC seed: 9): Butler is sitting in a pretty good spot right now. All nine of their losses are to Quadrant 1 opponents, but they have just a 3-9 record in Quadrant 1 games after blowing a 13-point lead at Villanova on Saturday. If Butler goes 2-3 down the stretch, they should probably be in with room to spare.

N.C. STATE (RPI: 71, KenPom: 60, NBC seed: Play-in game): Like Butler, where N.C. State really hurt themselves was opportunity cost. They had a chance to land a marquee win against North Carolina and just could not get enough stops down the stretch. The Wolfpack have a number of great wins (at North Carolina, Duke, Clemson, Arizona) but are in a bit of a tough spot because of three Quadrant 3 losses and a less-than-stellar non-conference SOS. Four wins down the stretch should get the job done.

YET TO PLAY

UCLA
ARIZONA STATE
WESTERN KENTUCKY
KANSAS STATE
ARKANSAS
BOISE STATE
WASHINGTON
USC

Alabama races to 78-50 win over streaking No. 15 Tennessee

Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 8:39 PM EST
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Donta Hall had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Collin Sexton scored 16 points to lead Alabama to a 78-50 victory over No. 15 Tennessee on Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide (16-10, 7-5 Southeastern Conference) thoroughly dominated the Volunteers (18-6, 8-4) around the basket and cashed in on a number of fast-break chances

Hall made 8 of 10 field goals and blocked three shots. Tennessee had no answer to Sexton’s quick darts to the basket, and the freshman also had four assists.

He took the ball all the way for layups after a couple of defensive rebounds, the first time sending the ball behind his back to avoid a defender on his way to the basket.

John Petty had 14 points and made 3 of 4 3-point attempts for the Tide, which dominated the league’s hottest team in the second half.

Tennessee had only one scorer in double digits. Grant Williams scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half.

Alabama seemed to be operating at a different speed after leading by 10 at the break, opening the second half with three dunks and a fast-break layup.

The Vols came in on a six-game winning streak and hadn’t allowed any of those opponents more than 63 points.

Alabama topped that with 10:20 left on Hall’s dunk.

The Tide outscored Tennessee 50-18 in the paint.

The Vols made just 16 of 58 shots (27.6 percent)

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: Fell two games behind Auburn in the SEC race and would lose the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Tigers.

Alabama: Has won five straight over Top 25 teams since an early loss to then-No. 14 Minnesota. Continues to be up and down, handling top teams like Florida and the Vols and getting upset other times

Was Miles Bridges’ performance against Purdue the star-turn we’ve been waiting for?

By Rob DausterFeb 10, 2018, 7:10 PM EST
Miles Bridges got game after all, I guess.

With less than 10 seconds left and No. 4 Michigan State in need of someone to step up and make a play, Bridges did it. He came off a dribble-hand off, found himself isolated on the right wing against one of the Big Ten’s best defenders in Dakota Mathias and proceeded to bury a 24-footer with 2.7 seconds left to give Sparty a 68-65 win over No. 3 Purdue. Bridges finished with a team-high 20 points.

“I was really trying to go to the basket,” Bridges said on ESPN after the game, “but he gave me some room so I shot it.”

And with that, for the first time this season, Bridges is going to make headlines for all the right reasons. The 6-foot-7 sophomore entered this season with massive expectations because of the simple fact that he is a sophomore, and fair or not, when a player enters the season as the overwhelming favorite to win National Player of the Year and ends up an afterthought in the race for Big Ten Player of the Year, there are going to be questions asked.

Why hasn’t Miles Bridges gotten better?

Did he make a mistake in returning to school?

Was he overrated all along?

Why doesn’t he take over games?

The long answer to those questions is complicated and nuanced. I spent eight minutes on that very subject on a podcast last week. (See below.) The short answer, however, is this: Bridges is probably at his best when he’s playing as a complimentary piece, as a role player, and he’s done it better than you think.

His scoring is up from a year ago. He’s a better shooter than he was a year ago. His rebounding and shot-blocking numbers have come down, but that’s a by-product of playing on a team with the biggest front line in the sport this year instead of playing as a four. And now, after that shot, he’ll hopefully get some of the credit that he’s deserved.

That said, Bridges isn’t why Michigan State was able to beat Purdue on Saturday.

The secret is out on the Boilermakers. The way beat them is to allow Isaac Haas to go one-on-one on the block, hugging the myriad three-point shooters on Purdue’s perimeter, while eschewing double-teams at all costs. It’s not easy to do — Haas is a monster on the block — but it’s doable. Establish contact as early in the possession as possible, do your best to force him to post 10-12 feet and out and try to keep him from getting to his left shoulder. Do that, and Haas will get his numbers without the efficiency. He had 25 points on 22 shots, drawing just a single foul, against Michigan State.

Put another way, Haas isn’t going to beat you with twos, but game-planning to take him away by doubling would allow the Boilermakers a chance to beat you with threes.

No team in the country is better-suited to try and execute that game-plan than Michigan State. They have four guys on the roster — Nick Ward, Gavin Schilling, Xavier Tillman and Ben Carter — with the size and strength to hold their own in the paint against Haas, and they needed all four of them.

Hell, they needed everyone on their bench on Saturday. Ward played just 11 minutes. Jaren Jackson Jr. played just 12. Josh Langford only saw the floor for 19 minutes. That trio averaged 37.5 points. They scored 14 combined against Purdue.

In my mind, the hero of this game was Schilling, who was terrific down the stretch on Haas and grabbed a couple of critical offensive rebounds. Former walk-on Kenny Goins played 30 minutes and made a huge jumper down the stretch. Matt McQuaid hit three threes and scored more points than Langford. Bridges will get the plaudits, but this truly was a team effort, one that was won thanks to Michigan State’s unheralded bench guys and defensive execution.

But let’s really think about this.

The Spartans have had two major issues this season: turnovers and defensive rebounding. On Saturday, Purdue got just eight offensive rebounds and forced just six turnovers. They shot 6-for-19 from three as a team and had their two stars, Carsen Edwards and Vince Edwards, shoot a combined 8-for-26 from the field.

And Purdue lost on the road in arguably the toughest environment in the Big Ten on a 24-foot three at the end of the game. That happened four days after they lost at home off of an offensive rebound when they blew a 14-point lead.

Put another way, I’m not worried in the least about Purdue.

VIDEO: Miles Bridges’ three gives No. 4 Michigan State win over No. 3 Purdue

Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 6:11 PM EST
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Miles Bridges made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left and finished with 20 points, helping No. 4 Michigan State top No. 3 Purdue 68-65 on Saturday.

The Spartans (24-3, 12-2 Big Ten) have won eight straight, improving their chances of contending for a conference championship and earning a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

The Boilermakers (23-4, 12-2) have lost two straight after winning a school-record 19 games in a row.

Purdue led by as many as 10 points in the first half and by eight points early in the second half. Michigan State jumped in front for the first time when Bridges made a jumper near the top of the key with 9:06 left.

RELATED: Was this the Miles Bridges star turn we’ve waited for?

The Boilermakers tied the game four times over the last five-plus minutes and missed on chances to go ahead or at least get closer in the final minute.

Isaac Haas had a shot to put Purdue ahead with 23 seconds left, but was pushed away from the basket by Gavin Schilling and came up short on the shot in the lane. Purdue’s Vincent Edwards missed the front end of a one and one with 2.4 seconds left, trailing by three.

Haas had 25 points and Carsen Edwards scored 14.

Cassius Winston had 10 points and 10 assists for the Spartans.

No. 8 Auburn holds out top scorer Brown, beats Georgia 78-61

Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 5:49 PM EST
ATHENS, Ga. — Jared Harper scored 24 points and No. 8 Auburn, playing without top scorer Bryce Brown, showed impressive depth by beating Georgia 78-61 on Saturday.

Auburn leaned heavily on Harper early in the game. Harper scored 12 consecutive points for the Tigers, including back-to-back 3s for a 17-9 lead. Auburn (22-3, 10-2 Southeastern Conference) never relinquished the lead.

Harper also had a game-high seven assists.

Brown, the fifth-leading scorer in the SEC with an average of 16.6 points per game, was held out with a right shoulder injury suffered in the first half of the Tigers’ loss to Texas A&M on Wednesday night. Junior Malik Dunbar started for Brown and had seven points.

Yante Maten led Georgia (13-11, 4-8) with 20 points. Juwan Parker and Rayshaun Hammonds each had 14 points. The Bulldogs have lost three straight and six of their last seven.

Mustapha Heron had 19 points for Auburn. Harper and Heron combined to make 6 of 11 3-pointers.

The Tigers’ defense kept pressure on the ball, forcing bad shots and 13 turnovers. Auburn held a 24-9 advantage in points off turnovers.

Auburn led only 53-46 before a three-point play by Heron, following by Davion Mitchell’s 3-point shot, quickly pushed the lead back to double figures.

Chuma Okeke and Dunbar hit back-to-back 3-pointers for a 67-51 lead with 6:11 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: Auburn has four scorers in double figures for the season compared to only one for Georgia, and made good use of that depth to overcome Brown’s absence. Auburn, in the Top 10 of the AP Top 25 for the first time since Feb. 7, 2000, needed the win to avoid a big drop in the next poll.

Georgia: The Bulldogs struggled to remain poised against Auburn’s defensive pressure. Maten, Teshaun Hightower and Tyree Crump shot air balls in the first half. … The losing streak has dropped Georgia from NCAA Tournament contention and placed pressure on coach Mark Fox, who has taken the Bulldogs to only two NCAA appearances in his first eight seasons.

UP NEXT

Auburn: Hosts Kentucky on Wednesday.

Georgia: Visits Florida on Wednesday.

BC rallies late to topple No. 25 Miami 72-70

Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 5:42 PM EST
BOSTON — Miami coach Jim Larranaga never made it out of the locker room. The rest of the No. 25 Hurricanes shut things down with about six minutes to go.

With Larranaga a late scratch due to illness, the Hurricanes went scoreless for the final 6:17 on Saturday as Boston College rallied from a seven-point deficit to win 72-70.

Jerome Robinson scored 29 points and Ky Bowman had 12 rebounds with 24 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.9 seconds left to put the Eagles in front.

“Hopefully, coach is feeling better, we’ll get him back,” said associate head coach Chris Caputo, who subbed for Larranaga after his longtime mentor told him just before the tipoff he was sick. “He was needed today.”

After a first half with 11 lead changes and neither team going up by more than four, the Hurricanes went ahead 70-63 for their biggest lead of the game. They then missed their last nine shots and turned the ball over five times while BC scored the final nine points.

Guard Lonnie Walker IV said it was different not having Larranaga on the bench, but that the assistants did a good job.

“It’s always going to be strange not having the head coach on your sideline, motivating you and coaching you in a certain way,” he said.

DJ Vasiljevic scored 17 and Chris Lykes had 16 for Miami (18-6, 7-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which snapped a three-game winning streak.

HOW THEY SCORED

Bowman hit a free throw before Robinson had the next six points, making a pair of foul shots with 99 seconds left to tie it 70-all. Miami had three chances to take the lead off a pair of offensive rebounds with about 30 seconds left before Bowman grabbed a rebound and BC called timeout.

The play was designed for Robinson, but he missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key and Miami’s Anthony Lawrence II grabbed the rebound. Bowman grabbed the ball away and was fouled.

After he made both foul shots, Walker’s desperation shot came after the buzzer (and was short anyway).

“It was just one of the `Will to Win’ games,” BC coach Jim Christian said. “We didn’t play great, but we had a great will today.”

BIG WINS

The victory snapped a 12-game losing streak against Miami for BC (15-10, 5-7). It’s the Eagles’ second victory over a ranked team this season; they also beat then-No. 1 Duke on Dec. 9.

BC’s outside shot at the NCAA tournament depends on quality wins and a strong finish.

“(Christian) preached to us: `February is where we want to be and where we want to win,” Robinson said. “Right now we’re 2-1 (in February) and these are important wins for us right now.”

SCOUTS HONOR

There were scouts from 10 NBA teams listed on the seating chart, with the hometown Celtics sending seven representatives to the game. Among them were president of basketball operations Danny Ainge and assistant coach Jay Larranaga, the son of the Miami coach.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: With a slim hold on the final spot in the AP Top 25, the Hurricanes will almost certainly fall out of the rankings.

BC: At the very least, the Eagles have established themselves as dangerous at home. They have beaten two ranked teams, including the top-ranked Blue Devils.

“That’s irrelevant,” Christian said. “We’re trying to win games like everyone in this conference to make the NCAA tournament.”

UP NEXT

Miami: Hosts No. 2 Virginia on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

BC: At Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. Tuesday.