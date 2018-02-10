More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Bubble Banter: All of Saturday’s bubble action in one place

By Rob DausterFeb 10, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Saturday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

WINNERS

OKLAHOMA STATE (RPI: 107, KenPom: 71, NBC seed: Out): For the second time this season, Oklahoma State went on the road and knocked off one of the best teams in the Big 12. On Saturday, it was West Virginia that the Cowboys picked off. The Pokes are just 15-10 on the season, but they are 4-7 against Quadrant 1 with just one loss outside the top two Quadrants. That was against Baylor at home. Frankly, the Pokes still have work to do, but a top ten road win and a top 25 road win keep them in the mix, and “in the mix” is far more than anyone expected out of OSU this season.

TEMPLE (RPI: 38, KenPom: 88, NBC seed: Next four out): The Owls are still in the mix because they have some unbelievable wins — Auburn, Clemson, Wichita State — but they also have four Quadrant 3 losses. That’s not good, and that’s why they had to beat South Florida (290) on the road today. They did. I think Temple needs to go at least 4-1 down the stretch to get a bid.

LOSERS

MARQUETTE (RPI: 60, KenPom: 49, NBC seed: First four out): Marquette dropped to 14-11 on the season losing at St. John’s on Saturday. The Golden Eagles have now lost five of their last six games and sit at 3-9 against Quadrant 1 teams; believe it or not, after starting Big East play with 11 straight losses, St. John’s is now a Quadrant 1 loss. So this isn’t the killer for Marquette you might think it is, but the Golden Eagles certainly need to start stacking some wins and quick.

BUTLER (RPI: 34, KenPom: 21, NBC seed: 9): Butler is sitting in a pretty good spot right now. All nine of their losses are to Quadrant 1 opponents, but they have just a 3-9 record in Quadrant 1 games after blowing a 13-point lead at Villanova on Saturday. If Butler goes 2-3 down the stretch, they should probably be in with room to spare.

YET TO PLAY

N.C. STATE
MISSOURI
MISSISSIPPI STATE
GEORGIA
NEBRASKA
PROVIDENCE
ST. BONAVENTURE
ALABAMA
MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE
VIRGINIA TECH
UCLA
ARIZONA STATE
WESTERN KENTUCKY
KANSAS STATE
ARKANSAS
BOISE STATE
WASHINGTON
USC

DiVincenzo, Brunson, No. 1 Villanova rally past Butler 86-75

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 2:45 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA — Donte DiVincenzo scored a career-high 30 points, Jalen Brunson had 27 and No. 1 Villanova bounced back from its second loss of the season, rallying past Butler 86-75 Saturday.

Omari Spellman added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (23-2, 10-2 Big East), who avoided losing consecutive games for the first time since March 2013. The injury-depleted Wildcats were coming off a surprising home loss to last-place St. John’s three days earlier.

Kelan Martin scored 30 and Kamara Baldwin had 25 for Butler (17-9, 7-6), which handed Villanova its first loss of the season on Dec. 30. The Bulldogs had won three straight vs. Villanova, and looked they might continue the streak when they led by as many as 13 in the first half behind Martin’s hot hand.

The Butler senior forward shot 8 for 12 from 3-point range, hitting two straight 3s to spark an early 11-0 run and two more in a row that gave the Bulldogs a 36-26 advantage with 4:28 left in the first half.

But Villanova closed the half on a 9-2 run, capped by a 3-pointer from freshman Collin Gillespie right before the buzzer, and took its first lead two minutes into the second half when DiVincenzo followed a game-tying 3-pointer with a pair of free throws.

DiVincenzo scored 20 of the team’s 51 second-half — including a big basket with just under two minutes to go after Butler sliced the deficit to four — to help Villanova make up for the absences of injured starters Eric Paschall (concussion) and Phil Booth (fractured hand).

BIG PICTURE

Butler: Even though they’ve lost six games in the Big East, the Bulldogs are showing they can hang with anyone in the league. Four days before Saturday’s near-upset, they took No. 5 Xavier to overtime before dropping a 98-93 decision.

Villanova: The Wildcats, who have sat atop the rankings for eight of the last nine weeks, will almost certainly fall off their No. 1 perch when the new AP poll is released Monday. And even after Saturday’s win, their streak of four straight Big East regular-season titles remains in jeopardy with Xavier challenging for the crown.

UP NEXT

Butler: The Bulldogs open a three-game homestand, starting with Georgetown on Tuesday.

Villanova: The Wildcats have a tough week coming up, hitting the road to face Providence on Wednesday before a showdown with Xavier next Saturday.

Oklahoma State takes down No. 19 West Virginia for huge road win

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 10, 2018, 2:35 PM EST
Oklahoma State scored a Big 12 road win on Saturday as the Cowboys outlasted No. 19 West Virginia for an 88-85 win.

Lindy Waters III buried the go-ahead three-pointer with 22 seconds left to give Oklahoma State its final lead as he nailed the dagger three-pointer off an offensive rebound and dish from Kendall Smith. Smith and Cameron McGriff led the Cowboys with 20 points each while Jeffrey Carroll chipped in 14 points. Waters and Mitchell Solomon had 10 points each,  giving Oklahoma State a solid, balanced scoring effort.

The win gives the Cowboys (15-10, 5-7) another intriguing win for its NCAA tournament argument. The road win means Oklahoma State now owns wins over Florida State, Oklahoma, Kansas and on the road at West Virginia. The problem is that the Cowboys already have seven Big 12 losses and sit tied for second to last with Baylor entering Saturday.

Oklahoma State certainly helped its case with a win here, but they still have plenty of more work to do. This win stops a stretch in which the Cowboys had dropped four of five games. A winning streak and knocking off some of these unranked teams is vital for Oklahoma State’s March outlook. And if the Cowboys can earn another win against a team like Texas Tech or Kansas? They’ll be an intriguing case as we enter the Big 12 tournament.

As for West Virginia, this loss stops some positive momentum after a recent slide. The Mountaineers (18-7, 7-5) had won two straight games entering Saturday after losing six out of the seven before that. Now they have a bad home loss to think about as West Virginia enter a home stretch that includes games against Kansas and Texas Tech.

Jevon Carter had another very good outing with 33 points and Esa Ahmad added 16 points, but the Mountaineer offense needs more help than that if they’re going to beat good teams. Carter was outstanding, but he also didn’t have much help, especially in the half court. West Virginia hasn’t been as consistent forcing turnovers against familiar Big 12 opponents and Oklahoma State only had 13 turnovers against the press.

Nebraska taking public stand against racism after student’s controversial video

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 10, 2018, 11:30 AM EST
Nebraska’s men’s basketball team plans to take a public stand against racism during Saturday’s game against Rutgers after a student at the school distributed online videos backing white nationalists earlier this week.

The Nebraska team will wear T-shirts that read “Hate Will Never Win” while the players are also planning to make a video denouncing racism to be shown at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Earlier this week, Nebraska biochemistry major Daniel Kleve professed to being an active white nationalist while disparaging Martin Luther King Jr., African-Americans and Mexicans in the controversial video.

“The No. 1 thing, our guys realize they are in a place to make a great impact,” Nebraska head coach Tim Miles said to reporters Friday. “The exposure over the next six weeks, their message can be strong and they can have a positive impact on our campus community.”

Nebraska’s men’s basketball team is doing a positive job of promoting the school and the state being intolerant of racist behavior. This video and this topic will likely be discussed at length at the school and the men’s basketball team is doing its part to take a stand by creating positive dialogue.

While the Associated Press is reporting that Nebraska’s players brought up a potential boycott of the Rutgers game, the idea was quickly shot down in favor of the current plan.

Report: Government paperwork mishap could lead to new turn in college hoops corruption case

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 10, 2018, 10:30 AM EST
The college basketball corruption case took another turn late this week as lawyers for multiple defendants in the case have filed motions to “suppress communications intercepted” in the case.

According to a report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the motion includes wiretaps that gave the federal government critical information in its case. The motion was filed because of multiple potential procedural breaches that the defense argues could taint important evidence.

Perhaps the most important misstep comes in the government’s paperwork to authorize an initial wiretap on Munish Sood — one of the defendants in the case. The paperwork says, “the Application has been authorized by [FILL IN], Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General.” — a potential failure that the defense is arguing could result in a breach that could make the wiretap invalid.

The motion specifically cites the United States vs. Scurry case in which asterisks were used instead of an authorizing official. That case’s wiretap was later ruled insufficient as a D.C. Circuit Court ruled that, “it fails to identify the Justice Department official who approved the underlying application.”

As Thamel notes, if that initial Sood wiretap is ruled to be invalid, “it could create a domino effect that would make subsequent wiretaps invalid.”

Besides for the paperwork mishap, the motion claims a “lack of probable cause to search and seize the defendants’ cell phones,” and “overboard warrants.” It also also claimed that an improper interrogation technique was used on Adidas executive Jim Gatto.

You knew that the defendants wouldn’t go down without some kind of fight in this case, but these are some major potential mishaps from the government here. If the wiretaps get ruled invalid then it could change the entire trajectory of the case for multiple defendants as that was some of the major evidence collected by the federal government.

Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported that an undercover FBI agent has been accused of the misuse of government money on gambling, food and drinks. There is concern that agent could be banned from testifying in the case as well.

Rhode Island beats Davidson 72-59 for 15th straight win

(AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 9:47 AM EST
KINGSTON, R.I. — Cyril Langevine came off the bench with Rhode Island leading by five points, and soon the advantage was down to one.

All he did over the next nine minutes was score 10 points and grab four rebounds while helping the 18th-ranked Rams open a 16-point lead.

“We’re not a team, we’re a program,” coach Dan Hurley said on Friday night after Rhode Island beat Davidson 72-59 to match a school record with its 15th win in a row. “We’ve got a real deep team. You can go on winning streaks and have seasons like this when you have different guys step up each night.”

Langevine scored a career-high 14 points and added eight rebounds in 22 minutes, and Jarvis Garrett scored all 17 of his points in the second half for the Rams (20-3, 12-0 Atlantic 10). URI last won 15 straight in 1939-40.

Kellan Grady scored 19 for Davidson (13-10, 8-4) and Peyton Aldridge scored 15. The Wildcats, who had won eight of their last 10, made 20 3-pointers in Tuesday’s victory over Saint Joseph’s, but shot just 4 of 17 from beyond the arc against URI.

“Eliminating the 3-point line was key No. 1,” Hurley said. “Our goal is five or less. We probably could have lived with seven or eight. We just didn’t think they had a chance to beat us if they didn’t shoot the ball well.”

URI held a 15-13 lead before scoring 12 of the next 13 points to open a double-digit lead it never relinquished. Langevine had back-to-back dunks to start the run and also had a three-point play with 6:48 left in the first to make it 30-16 before returning to the bench for the rest of the half.

DON’T DO THAT

Langevine, who was coming off a game against Virginia Commonwealth in which he grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds, had a crowd-pleasing dunk early in the second half that drew a technical foul for taunting.

Asked what the official told him, Langevine said, “He laughed at me. ‘Cause I guess I flexed.”

Coming out of the timeout, Rhode Island players were trying to pump up the crowd, but were told to stop by the referee. Aldridge made one of two free throws, cutting the deficit to 42-27.

BIG PICTURE

Davidson: The Wildcats entered the night on a three-game winning streak and holding a one-game lead over St. Bonaventure for second place in the Atlantic 10. They may still be second-best in the conference, but the gap between them and the Rams doesn’t seem to be getting any smaller.

URI: At No. 18 in the AP Top 25, the Rams have already reached their highest ranking ever. They do not play again before the next votes are cast, so they could move up when the new poll is announced on Monday.

SHOOTERS GOTTA SHOOT

Garrett missed his only shot in 12 minutes in the first half but made six of seven while playing 17 minutes in the second. He said he was catching the ball off balance in the first and not feeling like the shot was there.

“At halftime, my teammates were telling me to shoot,” he said. “So I just came out shooting.”

UP NEXT

Davidson: Visits Virginia Commonwealth on Wednesday night.

Rhode Island: Hosts Richmond on Tuesday night.