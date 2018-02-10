More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
After Texas A&M embarrassment, is No. 24 Kentucky in danger of missing the NCAA tournament?

By Rob DausterFeb 10, 2018, 10:34 PM EST
This has been a trying season for No. 24 Kentucky, easily the most difficult of Coach Cal’s tenure in Lexington.

If you want to put the the 2013 team into that conversation, you can, but remember: They were in the low-20s on KenPom when they lost the anchor of their defense, Nerlens Noel, to a torn ACL in late February. That season was tough, and it ended with a first round exit in the NIT, but the cause was some bad luck and a poorly-placed basket stanchion in Gainesville.

It’s different for this group.

They’re young, they don’t have a star and they just so happen to have been throw into what may be the toughest SEC that we’ve seen since Tubby Smith was still in Lexington. That was three jobs ago for the current Memphis head coach.

So I get it.

That they struggled, that they’ve taken some lumps in SEC play is anything-but unexpected.

It’s the degree to which they’ve struggled that has surprised people, but it wasn’t until the second half of Kentucky’s 85-74 pounding at Texas A&M that the Wildcats finally looked like their spirit had been broken. After taking a 30-26 lead into the half in College Station, Kentucky was hit with a tidal wave to open the second half. The Aggies went on a 36-9 run, and by the end of it Kentucky looked like they wanted no part of being on the floor.

To their credit, they did make a run towards respectability once the game was no longer in doubt, but that doesn’t change the fact that the Wildcats have now lost three straight. It would have been four straight, but Vanderbilt gave the Wildcats a gift in Rupp Arena, missing free throws down the stretch and committing a foul 70-feet from the rim with two seconds left while up by two. With a 17-8 record and a 6-6 mark in the SEC, the question Kentucky fans keep asking is whether or not this team is heading back to the NIT.

And if the season ended today, they would not be.

Not even close.

Every day, I write a column called Bubble Banter. Every day, I sit here and stare at the NCAA tournament résumés of the teams that are hoping to get a sniff of the NCAA tournament. You want a taste of what that looks like? Let’s go with UCLA, who owns a win over Kentucky. The Bruins are 17-8 on the season with an RPI of 53. They 2-4 against Quadrant 1 opponents with their best wins coming against Kentucky on a neutral and at Arizona, and 3-3 against Quadrant 2 with a loss in a Quadrant 3 game, at Oregon State (174).

Kentucky?

They’re also 17-8 on the season and they are now 2-5 against Quadrant 1 opponents, with those wins coming over Texas A&M at home and at West Virginia. But the Wildcats are still a top 20 team in the RPI. They don’t have a loss outside of Quadrant 2, and their three Quadrant 2 losses aren’t exactly embarrassing. UCLA picked them off on a neutral, South Carolina beat them in Columbia and Florida won in Rupp Arena. The UCLA and South Carolina losses could bump up to Quadrant 1 in those two teams win a few more games down the stretch.

Kentucky also has seven wins over Quadrant 2 teams, which is four more than the Bruins. And this three-game losing streak that they’re on? They all came against teams in the top 25 of the RPI, and two of those came on the road. This streak looks much, much worse in real time than it does an an NCAA tournament résumé.

Heading into today, Kentucky was a No. 5 seed in our latest bracket, which was updated on Friday. I can’t imagine a loss at Texas A&M, who is 17th in the RPI, would change that all that much.

That’s not to say that Kentucky is a lock for the dance.

Hardly.

Their stretch run looks like this: at Auburn, Alabama, at Arkansas, Missouri (with Michael Porter Jr.?), Ole Miss, at Florida. Four of those six games are Quadrant 1. Only Ole Miss is Quadrant 3. Adding a bad loss to their profile would not help. If the Wildcats don’t right this ship, going 2-4 or 1-5 down the stretch is certainly a possibility. That would be bad, too.

Put another way, Kentucky needs to figure this mess out. And fast.

But it’s not because they are in danger of missing the NCAA tournament at this moment.

It’s because falling out of the dance from where they are on February 10th would be quite an achievement, and quite the embarrassment.

Was Miles Bridges’ performance against Purdue the star-turn we’ve been waiting for?

By Rob DausterFeb 10, 2018, 10:10 PM EST
Miles Bridges got game after all, I guess.

With less than 10 seconds left and No. 4 Michigan State in need of someone to step up and make a play, Bridges did it. He came off a dribble-hand off, found himself isolated on the right wing against one of the Big Ten’s best defenders in Dakota Mathias and proceeded to bury a 24-footer with 2.7 seconds left to give Sparty a 68-65 win over No. 3 Purdue. Bridges finished with a team-high 20 points.

“I was really trying to go to the basket,” Bridges said on ESPN after the game, “but he gave me some room so I shot it.”

And with that, for the first time this season, Bridges is going to make headlines for all the right reasons. The 6-foot-7 sophomore entered this season with massive expectations because of the simple fact that he is a sophomore, and fair or not, when a player enters the season as the overwhelming favorite to win National Player of the Year and ends up an afterthought in the race for Big Ten Player of the Year, there are going to be questions asked.

Why hasn’t Miles Bridges gotten better?

Did he make a mistake in returning to school?

Was he overrated all along?

Why doesn’t he take over games?

The long answer to those questions is complicated and nuanced. I spent eight minutes on that very subject on a podcast last week. (See below.) The short answer, however, is this: Bridges is probably at his best when he’s playing as a complimentary piece, as a role player, and he’s done it better than you think.

His scoring is up from a year ago. He’s a better shooter than he was a year ago. His rebounding and shot-blocking numbers have come down, but that’s a by-product of playing on a team with the biggest front line in the sport this year instead of playing as a four. And now, after that shot, he’ll hopefully get some of the credit that he’s deserved.

That said, Bridges isn’t why Michigan State was able to beat Purdue on Saturday.

The secret is out on the Boilermakers. The way beat them is to allow Isaac Haas to go one-on-one on the block, hugging the myriad three-point shooters on Purdue’s perimeter, while eschewing double-teams at all costs. It’s not easy to do — Haas is a monster on the block — but it’s doable. Establish contact as early in the possession as possible, do your best to force him to post 10-12 feet and out and try to keep him from getting to his left shoulder. Do that, and Haas will get his numbers without the efficiency. He had 25 points on 22 shots, drawing just a single foul, against Michigan State.

Put another way, Haas isn’t going to beat you with twos, but game-planning to take him away by doubling would allow the Boilermakers a chance to beat you with threes.

No team in the country is better-suited to try and execute that game-plan than Michigan State. They have four guys on the roster — Nick Ward, Gavin Schilling, Xavier Tillman and Ben Carter — with the size and strength to hold their own in the paint against Haas, and they needed all four of them.

Hell, they needed everyone on their bench on Saturday. Ward played just 11 minutes. Jaren Jackson Jr. played just 12. Josh Langford only saw the floor for 19 minutes. That trio averaged 37.5 points. They scored 14 combined against Purdue.

In my mind, the hero of this game was Schilling, who was terrific down the stretch on Haas and grabbed a couple of critical offensive rebounds. Former walk-on Kenny Goins played 30 minutes and made a huge jumper down the stretch. Matt McQuaid hit three threes and scored more points than Langford. Bridges will get the plaudits, but this truly was a team effort, one that was won thanks to Michigan State’s unheralded bench guys and defensive execution.

But let’s really think about this.

The Spartans have had two major issues this season: turnovers and defensive rebounding. On Saturday, Purdue got just eight offensive rebounds and forced just six turnovers. They shot 6-for-19 from three as a team and had their two stars, Carsen Edwards and Vince Edwards, shoot a combined 8-for-26 from the field.

And Purdue lost on the road in arguably the toughest environment in the Big Ten on a 24-foot three at the end of the game. That happened four days after they lost at home off of an offensive rebound when they blew a 14-point lead.

Put another way, I’m not worried in the least about Purdue.

No. 14 Ohio State drops Iowa 82-64, takes Big Ten lead

Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 8:50 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Keita Bates-Diop had 14 points and eight rebounds, and No. 14 Ohio State beat Iowa 82-64 on Saturday for sole possession of first place in the Big Ten.

Kaleb Wesson added 18 points and C.J Jackson scored 14 for the Buckeyes (21-5, 13-1 Big Ten), who were 9 for 20 from 3-point range.

Leading scorer Tyler Cook had just eight points for the Hawkeyes (12-15, 3-11).

Bates-Diop made two early 3-pointers but Iowa made the lanky small forward largely ineffective in the first half. It wasn’t until the latter part of the half and the first four minutes of the second that the Buckeyes eventually pulled away.

Following a 7-0 Iowa run that put the Hawkeyes up 18-15, Ohio State rattled off an 8-0 run of its own with a second-chance layup and two layups in transition after forcing turnovers on three straight possessions. Ohio State made eight of its final 10 shots to end the half, which included four 3s to take a 42-32 lead into the break.

The hot shooting spilled into the early moments of the second half. Tate drove the baseline to find Jackson in the opposite corner for a 3, then drilled a rare 3 of his own to highlight a 14-0 run and extend the lead to 18 with 15:49 left as the sellout crowd of 18,809 fans roared for one of college basketball’s most surprising teams this season. Ohio State’s largest lead was 29.

The Buckeyes shot 53 percent from the field.

BIG PICTURE:

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are a full game ahead of No. 3 Purdue and No. 4 Michigan State in the Big Ten standings and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over both teams. The Buckeyes do not play either team in their four remaining games.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes have lost three straight games and sit two games behind 10th place in the Big Ten, meaning they would be one of four teams to play on the first day of the conference tournament.

No. 22 Wichita State routs UConn 95-74

Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 8:47 PM EST
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Landry Shamet scored 16 points in just 23 minutes as No. 22 Wichita State cruised to a 95-74 win over UConn on Saturday night.

The Shockers (19-5, 9-3 American Athletic Conference) had 17 assists and just two turnovers while building a 55-33 halftime lead and were never threatened after that.

Conner Frankamp scored 14 points for Wichita State, Shaquille Morris had 12 and Darral Willis added 10 as the Shockers shot 52.4 percent from the floor.

Jalen Adams and Christian Vital each had 22 points for UConn (12-13, 5-7 American). Adams and Vital each played 35 minutes. No Shocker played more than 23.

The Huskies had allowed just 67.9 points per game in their first 11 conference contests. Wichita State outrebounded UConn 40-24 and was 14 of 28 from the 3-point line.

UConn’s Terry Larrier, who scored 18 points against Wichita State in the season’s first meeting, was 0 of 4 from the floor and did not score.

BIG PICTURE:

UConn: With games at Cincinnati and Houston still on the schedule, the Huskies have a legitimate chance to finish below .500.

Wichita State: The Shockers looked like a team with high preseason expectations and likely avoided falling out the Top 25.

VIDEO: Blackshear’s putback lift Hokies past No. 2 Virginia in OT

Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 8:44 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored on a putback with 5.8 seconds left and Virginia Tech spoiled No. 2 Virginia’s opportunity to climb to No. 1 with a 61-60 overtime victory Saturday night.

Blackshear rebounded a missed layup by Justin Robinson and banked it in as he was being fouled. He missed the free throw, but Ty Jerome’s 28-foot attempt at the other end missed badly and the Hokies (18-7, 7-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) had a marquee victory:

Robinson led the Hokies with 20 points and seven assists, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 12 points.

Devon Hall had 16 points for Virginia (23-2, 12-1), but the 93.3 percent free throw shooter missed twice from the line in the final 31 seconds. De’Andre Hunter added 14 points and Kyle Guy 13 for the Cavaliers, who shot just 34.4 percent, making 21 of 61 shots.

The Cavaliers seemed a likely new No. 1 after No. 1 Villanova lost this week to St. John’s.

Hall made his fifth 3-pointer with 1:01 left in overtime, giving the Cavaliers a 57-54 lead. Two free throws by Isaiah Wilkins made it 59-54, but Blackshear scored for the Hokies. After Hall made the front end of a one-and-one, he missed the second. Alexander-Walker hit his fourth 3-pointer to pull the Hokies to 60-59 and, after Hall missed the front end of another one-and-one, Blackshear made the putback.

RELATED: How does this effect Virginia Tech’s tourney chances?

Robinson had a chance to put the Cavaliers in real trouble, but missed the front end of a one-and-one with 20.6 seconds left and the Hokies ahead 49-47. On the ensuing possession, Jerome hit a jumper from the right elbow with 9 seconds left, forcing overtime.

Virginia trailed almost throughout after the Hokies reeled of 17 straight points in the first half, finally pulling even at 35-all with Hall, Ty Jerome and Hall again nailed consecutive 3-pointers early in the second half. The game stayed close the rest of the way, but the Hokies opened a 49-45 lead on Devin Wilson’s backdoor bucket off a pass from Kerry Blackshear Jr. with 1:17 left.

Ty Jerome ended a more than 4-minute scoreless streak for Virginia with a layup with 52 seconds remaining, setting up the finish.

The Hokies shot 57 percent overall (12-21) and 57 percent from 3-point range (8-14) in the first half, at one point reeling off 17 straight points to open a 22-13 lead. Virginia closed the margin to 30-26 on Kyle Guy’s 3-pointer with 26 seconds left, but Nickeil Alexander-Walker hit a 3-point at the halftime buzzer. It was the third buzzer-beating 3 for the Hokies in the half, and gave them a 33-26 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies are a very dangerous team when they are making shots, and that’s pretty often. They are third nationally in field goal percentage (.517) and have five players averaging in double figures, but with Robinson getting really assertive in recent weeks and surpassing his career high three times, some of their other scorers have all but disappeared. A more consistent production from Justin Bibbs and Ahmed Hill would take some pressure off Robinson.

Virginia: The Cavaliers faced a halftime deficit in their last game, but that was on the road at Florida State. It has been incredibly unusual for them to trail at home — witness their 16-game home winning streak dating to last season — and Virginia Tech made it difficult after halftime with stout defense of its own.

Alabama races to 78-50 win over streaking No. 15 Tennessee

Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 8:39 PM EST
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama big man Donta Hall started the game with a dunk, and did the same to open the second half.

It was that kind of night for both No. 15 Tennessee and the Crimson Tide.

Hall had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Collin Sexton scored 16 points to lead Alabama to a 78-50 victory Saturday night over the Volunteers, putting a big chill on the Southeastern Conference’s hottest team.

“I saw a level of concentration and tenacity and hunger and feeling unafraid to make mistakes,” Tide coach Avery Johnson said. “And when we did, we just bounced back.

“The focus was there. You could see it during all the timeouts. They were ready to play.”

Alabama (16-10, 7-5) thoroughly dominated the Vols (18-6, 8-4) around the basket and cashed in on a number of fast-break chances

Hall made 8 of 10 field goals and blocked three shots. Tennessee had no answer to Sexton’s quick darts to the basket, and the freshman also had four assists.

He took the ball all the way for layups after a couple of defensive rebounds, the first time sending the ball behind his back to avoid a defender on his way to the basket.

John Petty had 14 points and made 3 of 4 3-point attempts for the Tide. Alabama dominated the second half, 41-23.

Tennessee had only one scorer in double digits. Grant Williams scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half. Vols coach Rick Barnes said he was “baffled” by what he called “far and away the worst game we’ve played” coming off a 61-59 road win over No. 24 Kentucky.

“Rough night. I think that with this group, I don’t think I felt that we could be that bad,” Barnes said. “Not to take anything from Alabama because I thought they did pretty much whatever they wanted to do.”

Alabama seemed to be operating at a different speed after leading by 10 at the break, opening the second half with three dunks and a fast-break layup.

“We were just running,” Sexton said. “I feel like when we’re running, we’re just at our best.”

The Vols came in on a six-game winning streak and hadn’t allowed any of those opponents more than 63 points.

Alabama topped that with 10:20 left on, appropriately, Hall’s dunk.

The Tide outscored Tennessee 50-18 in the paint.

The Vols made just 16 of 58 shots (27.6 percent). Alabama made 31 of 56 for a 57.1-percent clip and seven of those were dunks.

“Defensively, as bad as we had played all year long, obviously,” Barnes said.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: Fell two games behind Auburn in the SEC race and would lose the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Tigers. Previous five losses had come by a combined 30 points, including two overtime defeats.

Alabama: Has won five straight over Top 25 teams since an early loss to then-No. 14 Minnesota. Continues to be up and down, handling top teams like Florida and the Vols and getting upset other times

PAINT BY NUMBERS

Much of Alabama’s offense came via dunks and drives on a 5-of-14 night from 3-point range.

“We didn’t want to settle for jumpers because we hadn’t been shooting it well,” Johnson said. “So we tried to play from the basket back out to the 3-point line. Give our guards credit for penetrating. Our bigs finished inside and fortunately when we drove we were in the right spots for most of the night.”