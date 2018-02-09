More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
VIDEO: See the worst technical given in the history of college basketball

By Rob DausterFeb 9, 2018, 11:12 AM EST
We see a lot of bad officiating in the college basketball ranks, but I am not sure that I can remember a call worse than this.

Jacobi Boykins, a star guard for Louisiana Tech, was ejected from a win over Charlotte last night after getting called for his second technical foul on this play:

That is absolutely abysmal, and whoever the official is that made that call should no longer be allowed to work in college sports. I’m fine if taunting is called a technical. There is nothing about that play that can even remotely be considered a taunt.

Frankly, it is embarrassing for Conference USA that they allow that crew to work for them.

But it gets worse.

Because Boykins received his first technical on this play, when he says “gimme that s***” after blocking a shot:

Boykins is one of Tech’s best players. He’s averaging 14.7 points. Why are we throwing him out of a game for these things?

The officials that worked that game last night are Gerry Pollard, Tony Padilla and Craig Murley. They should be done for the season after that effort.

Weekend Preview: Saturday will be the best day of hoops to date

By Rob DausterFeb 9, 2018, 7:18 AM EST
SATURDAY’S SHOWDOWNS

*(NOTE: Lines are not posted for Saturday or Sunday games as of publication. Spreads referenced are via Kenpom.com)

No. 3 PURDUE at No. 4 MICHIGAN STATE (-1), Sat. 4:00 p.m. (ESPN)

The game of the weekend, and one of the games that I have been looking forward to the most this season. Coming off of a home loss to Ohio State on Wednesday night, one where the Boilermakers blew a 14-point second half lead, Purdue will have to turn around and make the trip to the Breslin Center to take on a Michigan State team that could very well have the size inside needed to slow down Isaac Haas. And if you can slow down Isaac Haas without having to double-team him, then you can slow down what has become an uber-efficient offensive machine for Purdue. The key for Michigan State might simply be avoiding foul trouble and turnover, although with this group that is easier said than done.

  • PREDICTION: I think Michigan State gets it done at home. Michigan State (-1)

No. 5 XAVIER at CREIGHTON (-2), Sat. 2:30 p.m. (FOX)

The Musketeers have been really good this season, but they have also had a couple of games where they struggled to put away teams that they probably should not struggle with. Creighton has been up and down after losing their starting center, but they do have the two most underrated players in the league in Marcus Foster and Khyri Thomas. This game might come down to whether or not Thomas can slow down Trevon Bluiett in front of 18,000 people in Omaha.

  • PREDICTION: Like Michigan State, I think that Creighton gets this done at home. The Bluejays are not an easy team to beat in that building. Creighton (-2)

BUTLER at No. 1 VILLANOVA (-11), Sat. 12:00 p.m. (FOX)

Butler has beaten Villanova the last three times that they have played with Villanova, who is expected to be without Phil Booth and Eric Paschall on Saturday, is coming off of a home loss to St. John’s. Frankly, I think that the Wildcats will get this thing done — betting against Jalen Brunson to win a game coming off of a loss is silly, and the Wildcats had an outlier shooting performance on Wednesday — but 11 is a lot of points for a team that is missing a third of its six-man rotation.

  • PREDICTION: I don’t think the line will be 11. But if it is, this is easy. Butler (+11)

No. 24 KENTUCKY at TEXAS A&M (-4), Sat. 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Is Texas A&M actually back? I think that they are after winning at Auburn. I also do not think all that much of Kentucky this season, not when they are playing an Aggie team that excels at all of the things that Kentucky, in theory, should excel at.

  • PREDICTION: I think that A&M has a point to prove in this game and that they will prove it. Texas A&M (-4)

No. 12 GONZAGA at No. 11 SAINT MARY’S (-2), Sat. 10:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

If Gonzaga wins, the safe bet is probably that the WCC is going to end up being a tie for first place. If the Gaels win, they will win the regular season title outright for the first time since 2011. There is nothing better than capping off a wild Saturday with a late-night battle between these two rivals.

  • PREDICTION: Until you can prove to me that Gonzaga can slow down Jock Landale, I am riding with Saint Mary’s. Saint Mary’s (-2)

WHAT ELSE IS THERE TO WATCH?

So much.

Saturday might be the best day of basketball we get this season. Not only are there the big games, but EIGHT ranked teams play on the road against unranked teams. It is going to get wild. Here are the games you need to know about:

  • No. 10 KANSAS (-1) at BAYLOR, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (CBS): Kansas seems to play better away from home, but Baylor always gives them a fight. Kansas (-1)
  • No. 17 OKLAHOMA (-5) at IOWA STATE, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (ESPN): Who on Iowa State can slow down Trae Young? Oklahoma (-5)
  • No. 21 NORTH CAROLINA (-4) at N.C. STATE, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (ACC Net): North Carolina has already lost to N.C. State, they will be 42 hours removed from a win over Duke at tip-off and Joel Berry II riled everyone up by saying this isn’t a rivalry. N.C. State (+4)
  • No. 8 AUBURN at GEORGIA, Sat. 3:30 p.m. (SEC Net): Georgia badly needs this win, and Auburn will be without leading scorer Bryce Brown, but I like the Tigers to bounce back after losing to A&M midweek. Auburn (-5)
  • No. 15 TENNESSEE (-4) at ALABAMA, Sat. 6:00 p.m. (SEC Net): This is a tough line, and when it’s a tough line, go with the home team. Alabama (+4)
  • No. 7 TEXAS TECH (-2) at KANSAS STATE, Sat. 8:00 p.m. (ESPNU): I think that the Red Raiders have found their groove and figured out how to play without Zach Smith. Texas Tech (-2)
  • USC at No. 13 ARIZONA (-6), Sat. 10:15 p.m.: First place in the Pac-12 will be on the line on Saturday. USC gives the Wildcats a fight. USC (+6)
  • No. 6 CINCINNATI (-5) at SMU, Sun. 4:00 p.m. (ESPN): Will Shake Milton be back? If he is, I like SMU plus the points. If not, good luck breaking 50 points against this Cincinnati defense.

Tillie helps No. 12 Gonzaga hold off Pacific, 71-61

Associated PressFeb 9, 2018, 1:01 AM EST
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Killian Tillie had 21 points and 10 rebounds and made a key tip-in with 1:39 remaining, and No. 12 Gonzaga beat Pacific 71-61 on Thursday night.

Johnathan Williams added 10 points and 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double this season as the Bulldogs (22-4, 12-1 West Coast Conference) won their sixth straight. Zach Norvell and Rui Hachimura also scored 10 points while Josh Perkins had 12 on 2-of-11 shooting.

The win sets up Gonzaga for a chance at redemption against Saint Mary’s. The Gaels, who beat Loyola Marymount on Thursday night to remain unbeaten in the WCC, handed the Bulldogs their lone conference loss on Jan. 18 in Spokane.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few has tried to keep his players’ minds off the rematch. Now the clash between ranked teams will have conference title implications.

The Bulldogs put themselves in position by holding off a pesky but sloppy Pacific team. The Tigers (12-14, 7-6) were within 47-41 with 13½ minutes left but went scoreless over the next four minutes as they had trouble taking care of the ball.

Gonzaga took advantage and went on an 8-1 run, getting six of the points on free throws.

Pacific was within 59-51 following three free throws by Roberto Gallinat before Tillie tipped in Perkins’ miss to help Gonzaga hold on for its 12th consecutive win in the series.

Gallinat had 15 points, Miles Reynolds scored 13 and Jahlil Tripp added 12 for Pacific.

Perkins got off to a slow start offensively but repeatedly kicked the ball out to open shooters after driving the lane.

Tillie benefited the most from Perkins’ unselfishness. Gonzaga’s lone sophomore starter, Tillie had eight of the Bulldogs’ first 14 points and made five of his first six shots as they built a 24-15 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: Perkins went 0-for-6 on 3-pointers, ending his career-high streak of 16 consecutive games with at least one 3. … The Bulldogs scored 36 first-half points for the third consecutive game.

Pacific: The Tigers have seven wins all-time over ranked opponents, the most recent coming in the 2004 NCAA Tournament when they knocked off Providence. … Pacific did a good job on the boards early but failed to score off four offensive rebounds in the first half. … Lafayette Dorsey returned after being carried off the floor late in the first half. He was hurt while fouling Silas Melson following a midcourt turnover and stayed down for several minutes. He rode a stationary bicycle at the start of the second half before checking in with 17 minutes left and finishing with nine points.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: Visits No. 11 Saint Mary’s on Saturday night.

Pacific: Hosts Portland on Saturday.

Thursday’s Three Things to Know: North Carolina surging, Arizona faltering and a new 20-20 club member

By Travis HinesFeb 9, 2018, 12:49 AM EST
1. DUKE SUFFERS SECOND-STRAIGHT LOSS

There are no shortage of storylines every time Duke and North Carolina get together, and Thursday was no different in the Tar Heels’ 82-78 win over the Blue Devils in Chapel Hill.

Duke has now lost back-to-back games after Saturday’s inexplicable loss to St. John’s at Madison Square Garden, and have loss three of its last four as well. The Blue Devils’ lackluster defense seems to be catching up to them.

As for North Carolina, Thursday was a huge step in getting things pointed back in the right direction after three-straight losses to end January. They blasted Pitt, which may not be all that impressive but sure beats the alternative, and now they’ve got Duke on their resume as well.

The biggest storyline from the Dean Dome, though? That’s UNC’s Cameron Johnson. Let CBT’s Rob Dauster explain.

2. WILDCATS FALTER, UCLA IMPROVES RESUME

Other than that early-January blip at Colorado, Arizona has spent the majority of its time since those three-straight losses in the Battle 4 Atlantis proving they were a national title contender and not a mess of distraction and doom. The Wildcats won 16 of 17 and looked the part of a Final Four participant.

Then the last week happened.

Arizona lost to Washington over the weekend, and then Thursday got manhandled by UCLA in an 82-74 at the McKale Center. The Wildcats simply look like a team without a lot of fight right now, as detailed here.

The Bruins, though, they look ascendent with a serious boost to their NCAA tournament resume thanks to a win in Tucson. They’ve won four-straight heading into Saturday’s showdown in Tempe against Arizona State.

3. MUNNINGS SIXTH 20-20 PLAYER THIS YEAR
Louisiana-Monroe beating Georgia Southern 66-64 in overtime isn’t usually a result that makes its way into Three Things, but tonight is the exception.

The Warhawks’ Travis Munnings, a 6-foot-6 forward, became just the sixth player this season to lodge a game with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds. The junior tallied 26 points and 20 boards as he played all 45 minutes. He was 9 of 17 from the field with 16 of his rebounds coming on the defensive glass.

Munnings joins Dukes’ Marvin Bagley III, Baylor’s Jo Lual-Acuil, Washington’s Noah Dickerson, UNC-Wilmington’s Devontae Cacok, and Missouri State’s Alize Johnson (who has done it twice) as members of this year’s 20-20 club.

UCLA hands No. 13 Arizona second-straight loss

By Travis HinesFeb 9, 2018, 12:24 AM EST
Arizona’s chances were dwindling.

The No. 13 Wildcats had very little chance to climb out of a 12-point hole with under two minutes to play on their home floor against UCLA, but stranger things have happened. If they were going to even start to mount an improbable comeback that would spare them from a second-consecutive loss, it had to start here with a defensive stop to keep the deficit where it was before trying to chip away at it.

UCLA point guard Aaron Holiday got the ball atop the key and began to back down on Arizona’s Parker Jackson-Cartwright, who offered little resistance as Holiday got closer and closer to the rim, one dribble at a time, until Jackson-Cartwright just gave, falling to the floor. Instead of just shooting it over the fallen Wildcat, Holiday spied Gyorgy Goloman alone in the corner after Arizona star center Deandre Ayton had made a truly half-hearted effort to help his prone teammate. Holiday fired out to the corner, Ayton simply watched and Goloman buried a three-pointer.

The dagger was delivered with such little resistance, summing up the Wildcats’ effort in a night when UCLA dominated play and claimed an 82-74 victory Thursday to bolster their own NCAA tournament resume while leaving Arizona perhaps as big of conundrum as there is in college basketball.

It’s just hard to make sense of Sean Miller’s team.

The Wildcats started the season under extreme duress with federal investigators knocking on their doors and arresting an assistant coach as part of their probe into corruption in college basketball. That was exacerbated by the news Rawlie Alkins would be out with a busted foot and then the disastrous three-game run in the Bahamas.

Then came a nine-game winning streak that was followed by a loss to Colorado which was followed by seven straight wins which have now now followed by losses to Washington in Seattle and the Bruins in Tucson.

It’s hard to keep up with Arizona. It’s even harder to feel confident about the Wildcats with the way they’re playing right now.

UCLA shot 51.6 percent from the floor and 45.8 percent form 3-point range. Six players scored at least nine points. Ayton somehow went just 7 of 19 from the floor despite never finding himself too far from the rim and had a plus-minus of -16. That’s borderline astounding for such a talented and potentially dominant player. On their home floor, Arizona just couldn’t land enough punches to even stagger UCLA. The Wildcats couldn’t muster a single run significant enough to make things interesting.

When things were at their most dire for Arizona, UCLA literally put them on their … let’s say hindparts.

Arizona’s defense is simply bad. They give up two many three-point attempts. They don’t turn people over, yet somehow a defense that isn’t at all aggressive puts opponents on the line at a high rate.

It’s just not a disciplined team on defense, and despite a prodigious scoring attack that is headlined by two of the 10-15 best players in the sport, that’s going to keep them inconsistent and it’s going to keep getting them beat.

Arizona began the season on the shortlist of teams that might be left standing in San Antonio come April, but the Wildcats are falling down on the job.

Even worse, they’re getting knocked over and not looking too eager to get back up.

No. 21 North Carolina defeats No. 9 Duke in Chapel Hill

By Rob DausterFeb 8, 2018, 11:59 PM EST
Joel Berry II is going to get the headlines. He finished with 21 points, six assists and four boards.

Kenny Williams might, too. He busted out of a shooting slump with 20 points and six threes, four of which came in the first six minutes. Hell, even Luke Maye managed to find a way not to get outscored by any of Duke far more talented front court pieces.

But the real reason that No. 21 North Carolina handed No. 9 Duke their second straight loss, 82-78, on Thursday night, the real reason that the Tar Heels can ahead into Saturday’s date in Raleigh against the team that isn’t an actual rival, is Cameron Johnson.

The talk heading into the first matchup between the Tobacco Road rivals is something that I’ve been mentioning since November: The roles had reversed for these two programs. More than just about any other coach in the country, Roy Williams has stayed as far away from the small-ball revolution as possible. He wants two bigs on the floor. He wants to pound the offensive glass. He wants to play high-low basketball and throw the ball into the post. He wants Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks to carry him to a national title. He wants Brice Johnson to be his all-american.

This year?

He just doesn’t have the roster to do that. Sterling Manley, Garrison Brooks, Brandon Huffman. They all have a chance to be somewhere between good and really good in the ACC, but they’re all three- and four-star freshmen. Asking them to step in from day one and dominate just isn’t going to happen. The result is that UNC has been playing Theo Pinson and Johnson, natural threes, at their forward spot with Luke Maye, who is probably at his best as a stretch-four, as their starting center.

That is the epitome of small-ball, which has been the bread-and-butter for the Blue Devils since Coach K fully-embraced the one-and-done roster construct. This season, however, with a front line that consists of Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter, Duke has pounded the ball into the paint more than anyone. They’re leading the nation in offensive rebounding percentage. They physically overpower anyone that gets in their way.

And that’s what they were planning on doing to UNC, but it didn’t work.

Johnson was the foil. The 6-foot-8 junior, a transfer from Pitt, finished with 18 points and 13 boards. He not only hit four of North Carolina’s 11 threes, effectively taking advantage of the reluctance of Duke’s bigs to step away from the rim, but he also grabbed six of their 20 offensive rebounds. Frankly, UNC won the battle in the paint. They grabbed 20 offensive rebounds and held Duke to a 31.4 offensive rebounding percentage; on the season, Duke collected more than 41 percent of their misses. They held Bagley in check — keeping him to 15 points and 16 boards is a win — and kept Carter from really having much impact on the game; he finished with just 10 points and five boards.

More importantly, they made Duke a jump-shooting team. In my mind, this is the stat that defines the game, that epitomizes North Carolina’s win and, frankly, paints a nice picture for some of the issues going on with this Duke team right now: In the final 11:35 of the game, Duke attempted just two two-point field goals and 12 three-pointers. One of those two-pointers was a jumper from Bagley. The other was a dunk from Bagley with 34 seconds left after he grabbed an offensive rebound on a possession where Duke had already missed two three-pointers.

Duke, who has now lost three of their last four games to fall four games out of first place in the ACC, is far more talented than UNC.

But North Carolina is the team that knows themselves, and even if just for a night, played in a way that proved they understand their roles and how they fit within the roster.

And that, often times, trumps raw talent.