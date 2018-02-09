More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images

Tillie helps No. 12 Gonzaga hold off Pacific, 71-61

Associated PressFeb 9, 2018, 1:01 AM EST
Leave a comment

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Killian Tillie had 21 points and 10 rebounds and made a key tip-in with 1:39 remaining, and No. 12 Gonzaga beat Pacific 71-61 on Thursday night.

Johnathan Williams added 10 points and 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double this season as the Bulldogs (22-4, 12-1 West Coast Conference) won their sixth straight. Zach Norvell and Rui Hachimura also scored 10 points while Josh Perkins had 12 on 2-of-11 shooting.

The win sets up Gonzaga for a chance at redemption against Saint Mary’s. The Gaels, who beat Loyola Marymount on Thursday night to remain unbeaten in the WCC, handed the Bulldogs their lone conference loss on Jan. 18 in Spokane.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few has tried to keep his players’ minds off the rematch. Now the clash between ranked teams will have conference title implications.

The Bulldogs put themselves in position by holding off a pesky but sloppy Pacific team. The Tigers (12-14, 7-6) were within 47-41 with 13½ minutes left but went scoreless over the next four minutes as they had trouble taking care of the ball.

Gonzaga took advantage and went on an 8-1 run, getting six of the points on free throws.

Pacific was within 59-51 following three free throws by Roberto Gallinat before Tillie tipped in Perkins’ miss to help Gonzaga hold on for its 12th consecutive win in the series.

Gallinat had 15 points, Miles Reynolds scored 13 and Jahlil Tripp added 12 for Pacific.

Perkins got off to a slow start offensively but repeatedly kicked the ball out to open shooters after driving the lane.

Tillie benefited the most from Perkins’ unselfishness. Gonzaga’s lone sophomore starter, Tillie had eight of the Bulldogs’ first 14 points and made five of his first six shots as they built a 24-15 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: Perkins went 0-for-6 on 3-pointers, ending his career-high streak of 16 consecutive games with at least one 3. … The Bulldogs scored 36 first-half points for the third consecutive game.

Pacific: The Tigers have seven wins all-time over ranked opponents, the most recent coming in the 2004 NCAA Tournament when they knocked off Providence. … Pacific did a good job on the boards early but failed to score off four offensive rebounds in the first half. … Lafayette Dorsey returned after being carried off the floor late in the first half. He was hurt while fouling Silas Melson following a midcourt turnover and stayed down for several minutes. He rode a stationary bicycle at the start of the second half before checking in with 17 minutes left and finishing with nine points.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: Visits No. 11 Saint Mary’s on Saturday night.

Pacific: Hosts Portland on Saturday.

Thursday’s Three Things to Know: North Carolina surging, Arizona faltering and a new 20-20 club member

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 9, 2018, 12:49 AM EST
Leave a comment

1. DUKE SUFFERS SECOND-STRAIGHT LOSS

There are no shortage of storylines every time Duke and North Carolina get together, and Thursday was no different in the Tar Heels’ 82-78 win over the Blue Devils in Chapel Hill.

Duke has now lost back-to-back games after Saturday’s inexplicable loss to St. John’s at Madison Square Garden, and have loss three of its last four as well. The Blue Devils’ lackluster defense seems to be catching up to them.

As for North Carolina, Thursday was a huge step in getting things pointed back in the right direction after three-straight losses to end January. They blasted Pitt, which may not be all that impressive but sure beats the alternative, and now they’ve got Duke on their resume as well.

The biggest storyline from the Dean Dome, though? That’s UNC’s Cameron Johnson. Let CBT’s Rob Dauster explain.

2. WILDCATS FALTER, UCLA IMPROVES RESUME

Other than that early-January blip at Colorado, Arizona has spent the majority of its time since those three-straight losses in the Battle 4 Atlantis proving they were a national title contender and not a mess of distraction and doom. The Wildcats won 16 of 17 and looked the part of a Final Four participant.

Then the last week happened.

Arizona lost to Washington over the weekend, and then Thursday got manhandled by UCLA in an 82-74 at the McKale Center. The Wildcats simply look like a team without a lot of fight right now, as detailed here.

The Bruins, though, they look ascendent with a serious boost to their NCAA tournament resume thanks to a win in Tucson. They’ve won four-straight heading into Saturday’s showdown in Tempe against Arizona State.

3. MUNNINGS SIXTH 20-20 PLAYER THIS YEAR
Louisiana-Monroe beating Georgia Southern 66-64 in overtime isn’t usually a result that makes its way into Three Things, but tonight is the exception.

The Warhawks’ Travis Munnings, a 6-foot-6 forward, became just the sixth player this season to lodge a game with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds. The junior tallied 26 points and 20 boards as he played all 45 minutes. He was 9 of 17 from the field with 16 of his rebounds coming on the defensive glass.

Munnings joins Dukes’ Marvin Bagley III, Baylor’s Jo Lual-Acuil, Washington’s Noah Dickerson, UNC-Wilmington’s Devontae Cacok, and Missouri State’s Alize Johnson (who has done it twice) as members of this year’s 20-20 club.

UCLA hands No. 13 Arizona second-straight loss

Chris Coduto/Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 9, 2018, 12:24 AM EST
Leave a comment

More College Hoops

Thursday’s Three Things to Know: North Carolina surging, Arizona faltering and a new 20-20 club member No. 21 North Carolina defeats No. 9 Duke in Chapel Hill Bubble Banter: UCLA headlines a big night for the Pac-12 bubble teams

Arizona’s chances were dwindling.

The No. 13 Wildcats had very little chance to climb out of a 12-point hole with under two minutes to play on their home floor against UCLA, but stranger things have happened. If they were going to even start to mount an improbable comeback that would spare them from a second-consecutive loss, it had to start here with a defensive stop to keep the deficit where it was before trying to chip away at it.

UCLA point guard Aaron Holiday got the ball atop the key and began to back down on Arizona’s Parker Jackson-Cartwright, who offered little resistance as Holiday got closer and closer to the rim, one dribble at a time, until Jackson-Cartwright just gave, falling to the floor. Instead of just shooting it over the fallen Wildcat, Holiday spied Gyorgy Goloman alone in the corner after Arizona star center Deandre Ayton had made a truly half-hearted effort to help his prone teammate. Holiday fired out to the corner, Ayton simply watched and Goloman buried a three-pointer.

The dagger was delivered with such little resistance, summing up the Wildcats’ effort in a night when UCLA dominated play and claimed an 82-74 victory Thursday to bolster their own NCAA tournament resume while leaving Arizona perhaps as big of conundrum as there is in college basketball.

It’s just hard to make sense of Sean Miller’s team.

The Wildcats started the season under extreme duress with federal investigators knocking on their doors and arresting an assistant coach as part of their probe into corruption in college basketball. That was exacerbated by the news Rawlie Alkins would be out with a busted foot and then the disastrous three-game run in the Bahamas.

Then came a nine-game winning streak that was followed by a loss to Colorado which was followed by seven straight wins which have now now followed by losses to Washington in Seattle and the Bruins in Tucson.

It’s hard to keep up with Arizona. It’s even harder to feel confident about the Wildcats with the way they’re playing right now.

UCLA shot 51.6 percent from the floor and 45.8 percent form 3-point range. Six players scored at least nine points. Ayton somehow went just 7 of 19 from the floor despite never finding himself too far from the rim and had a plus-minus of -16. That’s borderline astounding for such a talented and potentially dominant player. On their home floor, Arizona just couldn’t land enough punches to even stagger UCLA. The Wildcats couldn’t muster a single run significant enough to make things interesting.

When things were at their most dire for Arizona, UCLA literally put them on their … let’s say hindparts.

Arizona’s defense is simply bad. They give up two many three-point attempts. They don’t turn people over, yet somehow a defense that isn’t at all aggressive puts opponents on the line at a high rate.

It’s just not a disciplined team on defense, and despite a prodigious scoring attack that is headlined by two of the 10-15 best players in the sport, that’s going to keep them inconsistent and it’s going to keep getting them beat.

Arizona began the season on the shortlist of teams that might be left standing in San Antonio come April, but the Wildcats are falling down on the job.

Even worse, they’re getting knocked over and not looking too eager to get back up.

No. 21 North Carolina defeats No. 9 Duke in Chapel Hill

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 8, 2018, 11:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

Joel Berry II is going to get the headlines. He finished with 21 points, six assists and four boards.

Kenny Williams might, too. He busted out of a shooting slump with 20 points and six threes, four of which came in the first six minutes. Hell, even Luke Maye managed to find a way not to get outscored by any of Duke far more talented front court pieces.

But the real reason that No. 21 North Carolina handed No. 9 Duke their second straight loss, 82-78, on Thursday night, the real reason that the Tar Heels can ahead into Saturday’s date in Raleigh against the team that isn’t an actual rival, is Cameron Johnson.

The talk heading into the first matchup between the Tobacco Road rivals is something that I’ve been mentioning since November: The roles had reversed for these two programs. More than just about any other coach in the country, Roy Williams has stayed as far away from the small-ball revolution as possible. He wants two bigs on the floor. He wants to pound the offensive glass. He wants to play high-low basketball and throw the ball into the post. He wants Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks to carry him to a national title. He wants Brice Johnson to be his all-american.

This year?

He just doesn’t have the roster to do that. Sterling Manley, Garrison Brooks, Brandon Huffman. They all have a chance to be somewhere between good and really good in the ACC, but they’re all three- and four-star freshmen. Asking them to step in from day one and dominate just isn’t going to happen. The result is that UNC has been playing Theo Pinson and Johnson, natural threes, at their forward spot with Luke Maye, who is probably at his best as a stretch-four, as their starting center.

That is the epitome of small-ball, which has been the bread-and-butter for the Blue Devils since Coach K fully-embraced the one-and-done roster construct. This season, however, with a front line that consists of Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter, Duke has pounded the ball into the paint more than anyone. They’re leading the nation in offensive rebounding percentage. They physically overpower anyone that gets in their way.

And that’s what they were planning on doing to UNC, but it didn’t work.

Johnson was the foil. The 6-foot-8 junior, a transfer from Pitt, finished with 18 points and 13 boards. He not only hit four of North Carolina’s 11 threes, effectively taking advantage of the reluctance of Duke’s bigs to step away from the rim, but he also grabbed six of their 20 offensive rebounds. Frankly, UNC won the battle in the paint. They grabbed 20 offensive rebounds and held Duke to a 31.4 offensive rebounding percentage; on the season, Duke collected more than 41 percent of their misses. They held Bagley in check — keeping him to 15 points and 16 boards is a win — and kept Carter from really having much impact on the game; he finished with just 10 points and five boards.

More importantly, they made Duke a jump-shooting team. In my mind, this is the stat that defines the game, that epitomizes North Carolina’s win and, frankly, paints a nice picture for some of the issues going on with this Duke team right now: In the final 11:35 of the game, Duke attempted just two two-point field goals and 12 three-pointers. One of those two-pointers was a jumper from Bagley. The other was a dunk from Bagley with 34 seconds left after he grabbed an offensive rebound on a possession where Duke had already missed two three-pointers.

Duke, who has now lost three of their last four games to fall four games out of first place in the ACC, is far more talented than UNC.

But North Carolina is the team that knows themselves, and even if just for a night, played in a way that proved they understand their roles and how they fit within the roster.

And that, often times, trumps raw talent.

Bubble Banter: UCLA headlines a big night for the Pac-12 bubble teams

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 8, 2018, 11:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Thursday night.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

WINNERS

UCLA (RPI: 57, KenPom: 57, NBC seed: First four out): UCLA landed what is easily their biggest win of the season on Thursday night, as they went into the McKale Center and knocked off No. 13 Arizona in the only matchup that the two Pac-12 powerhouses are going to play this season. For a team on the outside of the bubble picture at the start of the day, I cannot overstate the importance of this win. It’s only UCLA’s second Quadrant 1 win of the season, with the other being an underwhelming Kentucky team. This doesn’t probably doesn’t guarantee the Bruins a trip to the NCAA tournament, but it sure will get them closer to the right side of the bubble.

ARIZONA STATE (RPI: 39, KenPom: 29, NBC seed: 8): The slide may have ended for Arizona State, as the Sun Devils came back late to beat USC at home. I don’t think that Arizona State is actually in danger of missing the NCAA tournament yet, but they might have been with a loss considering their next two games were against UCLA and Arizona.

LOUISVILLE (RPI: 43, KenPom: 37, NBC seed: 9): The Cardinals won a game they couldn’t afford to lose, beating Georgia Tech at home by 23 points. The Cards biggest issue right now is that they just don’t have enough good wins. They only have one Quadrant 1 win and two Quadrant 2 wins. Five of their last six games are Quadrant 1 opponents, and three of them — North Carolina, at Duke, Virginia — are elite wins. They’ll have chances to get it done.

HOUSTON (RPI: 38, KenPom: 35, NBC seed: Play-in game): Houston added another Quadrant 2 win to their profile on Thursday night, as they knocked off SMU at home. The Cougars have a gaudy record, a 3-2 mark against Quadrant 1 teams and a 6-4 record against the top two Quadrants. The biggest issue right now: How did this team lose to Drexel?

MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE (RPI: 22, KenPom: 43, NBC seed: 12): With just one Quadrant 1 win to their name and a loss to a Quadrant 3 team already this season, the Blue Raiders can probably not afford another regular season loss if they want an at-large bid. They beat Rice (319) on Thursday.

WESTERN KENTUCKY (RPI: 51, KenPom: 56, NBC seed: Out): At this point, Western Kentucky’s at-large hopes seem dim at best. Yes, they beat Purdue, but wins over SMU and at Old Dominion are no longer Quadrant 1 wins. Throw in five Quadrant 3 losses, and yikes. They must win out — including at Middle Tennessee State — and lose to Middle in the Conference USA tournament if they want an at-large.

LOSERS

SMU (RPI: 71, KenPom: 51, NBC seed: First four out): It’s time to start getting a little worried about SMU’s chances of getting into the NCAA tournament. They’ve now lost two in a row, three of their last four and six of their last nine games this week. If we’re being fair, those last two losses came without Shake Milton. But in a league where just three Quadrant 1 games remain for a team that only has two Quadrant 1 wins and three Quadrant 2 wins, that’s a concern. SMU is 7-9 against non-Quadrant 4 teams.

WASHINGTON (RPI: 33, KenPom: 89, NBC seed: 10): Fresh off of a weekend where they swept the Arizona schools, Washington tripped down to Oregon on Thursday night and promptly gotten taken behind the woodshed to the tune of a 25-point beating. This is only a Quadrant 2 loss for the Huskies, one that might become a Quadrant 1 loss if the Ducks make a late run this season, but that’s not what Mike Hopkins needed, not when there are no more Quadrant 1 games left on the schedule.

USC (RPI: 44, KenPom: 45, NBC seed: 11): USC whiffed on landing their third Quadrant 1 win of the season on Thursday night, as they went into Tempe and blew a late lead against Arizona State. The Trojans would have been tied for first place in the Pac-12 with a game at Arizona. The Trojans are probably on the right side of the bubble right now — losing at a top 50 team doesn’t hurt — but there is one glaring hole on their résumé: They lost to Princeton (178) on a neutral. That’s a Quadrant 4 loss. This would have helped a lot.

DeVoe leads No. 16 Clemson to 72-48 win over Pitt

Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 8, 2018, 10:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Gabe DeVoe wants the ball if he is open. Especially these days.

DeVoe matched his career high with 25 points, helping No. 16 Clemson beat Pittsburgh 72-48 on Thursday night.

DeVoe was 7 for 11 from 3-point range. The senior is shooting 65 percent (22 of 34) from behind the arc during the Tigers’ four-game win streak.

“I feel no pressure. I’m shooting without a conscious,” he said.

DeVoe has led Clemson in scoring in four of five games since the Tigers lost forward Donte Grantham to a knee injury.

Shelton Mitchell made three 3s on his way to 12 points, and Elijah Thomas had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers (20-4, 9-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Clemson led 32-22 at halftime and then put Pitt away with an impressive stretch on offense. The Tigers scored on nine of their first 10 second-half possessions.

Mitchell hit back-to-back 3s to make it 56-28 with 14:21 left. Clemson shot 12 for 27 from beyond the arc.

“When they start making shots, they are hard to beat,” Pitt coach Kevin Stallings said.

Terrell Brown led Pitt with 19 points on 9-of-15 shooting. No other Panther made more than two shots.

Pitt (8-17, 0-12) shot 39.1 percent (18 for 46) from the field. It also committed 15 turnovers, leading to 22 points for Clemson.

It was Clemson’s second double-digit victory in nine ACC wins this season. Pitt has lost all but two of its ACC games by at least 10 points and is losing its league games by an average of more than 18 points.

PANTHERS’ WOES

Stallings didn’t like the way his team practiced this week and he really didn’t like the way they played, either.

“I didn’t think our performance was really good on either end, to be honest with you,” Stallings said.

When things get tough, Stallings said the Panthers panic and try to make plays on their own like they did in high school.

“At some point, they’re going to realize that life is over with because this is the ACC and you can’t go solo in this league and beat anybody,” he said.

FLU SEASON

Marcquise Reed, Clemson’s leading scorer at nearly 16 points a game, had just four points in 23 minutes. He is recovering from the flu.

BIG PICTURE

Pitt: The Panthers are two-thirds of the way through the ACC schedule without a win. Since joining the Big East in 1983, Pitt has never won fewer than four conference games, which happened in its inaugural ACC season last year. There is hope. The Panthers have three of the other four worst ACC teams left on their schedule. The ACC hasn’t had a winless team since Maryland in the old eight-team league in 1987.

Clemson: The win keeps Clemson in second place in the ACC behind just Virginia. The Tigers might have been the ACC appetizer Thursday night to Duke-North Carolina, but those teams are at least percentage points behind the Tigers in the standings. The only time Clemson has finished above the Blue Devils and Tar Heels was in 1990, which remains its only regular-season ACC title. The Tigers also reached 20 wins faster than all but two other Clemson teams.

UP NEXT

Pitt hosts Louisville on Sunday.

Clemson heads to Florida State on Wednesday.