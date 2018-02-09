CBT Podcast: Sean Farnham, Pat Skerry on Autism Speaks and a weekend preview with Reags

Yes, Virginia, you are the No. 1 overall seed in today’s bracket. Take a bow, you’ve earned it. The Cavaliers not only keep winning, they’ve just about wrapped up a regular-season ACC title. Think about this … in a deep, talented league, UVA owns a three-game lead on Clemson and a four-game lead on Duke and Miami. Impressive no matter how you slice it.
Despite a hiccup each, Villanova and Purdue retain their No. 1 seed positions. One loss (nor one win) does a resume make. The Boilermakers can either solidify their spot with a win at Michigan State on Saturday or crack the door further with a loss.
The lower end of the bracket is quirky today with the dearth of ACC teams (10) in the field. It caused both a procedural bump and a deep dive into the bracketing playbook. Here’s the latest …
UPDATED: February 9, 2018
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
- Houston vs. Syracuse | West Region
- UCLA vs. NC State | West Region
- NICHOLLS ST vs. ARK-PINE BLUFF | East Region
- NC-ASHEVILLE vs. NC A&T | South Region
BRACKET PROJECTION
|SOUTH – Atlanta
|
|EAST – Boston
|Charlotte
|
|Pittsburgh
|1) VIRGINIA
|
|1) VILLANOVA
|16) NC-ASHEVILLE / NC A&T
|
|16) NICHOLLS ST / ARK-PB
|8) Alabama
|
|8) Michigan
|9) Butler
|
|9) NEVADA
|
|
|
|Boise
|
|San Diego
|5) Gonzaga
|
|5) Kentucky
|12) E. TENNESSEE ST
|
|12) Virginia Tech
|4) West Virginia
|
|4) RHODE ISLAND
|13) LOUISIANA
|
|13) BUFFALO
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|Charlotte
|6) Miami-FL
|
|6) Creighton
|11) Kansas State
|
|11) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
|3) Michigan State
|
|3) Duke
|14) RIDER
|
|14) VERMONT
|
|
|
|Nashville
|
|Pittsburgh
|7) Seton Hall
|
|7) Texas AM
|10) Washington
|
|10) TCU
|2) AUBURN
|
|2) CINCINNATI
|15) CHARLESTON
|
|15) BUCKNELL
|
|
|
|WEST – Los Angeles
|
|MIDWEST – Omaha
|Nashville
|
|Detroit
|1) Xavier
|
|1) PURDUE
|16) FL GULF COAST
|
|16) PENN
|8) Texas
|
|8) Arizona State
|9) Missouri
|
|9) Providence
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|Boise
|5) ARIZONA
|
|5) Oklahoma
|12) Syracuse / Houston
|
|12) LOYOLA-CHI
|4) Ohio State
|
|4) North Carolina
|13) BELMONT
|
|13) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|
|
|
|Wichita
|
|Dallas
|6) SAINT MARY’S
|
|6) Florida State
|11) UCLA / NC State
|
|11) NEW MEXICO ST
|3) Clemson
|
|3) Tennessee
|14) MONTANA
|
|14) WRIGHT STATE
|
|
|
|Wichita
|
|Dallas
|7) Florida
|
|7) Wichita State
|10) Louisville
|
|10) Arkansas
|2) KANSAS
|
|2) Texas Tech
|15) UC-SANTA BARBARA
|
|15) WAGNER
NOTES on the BRACKET: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Villanova, Purdue, and Xavier
Last Four Byes (at large): TCU, Louisville, Kansas State, Virginia Tech
Last Four IN (at large): NC State, UCLA, Houston, Syracuse
First Four OUT (at large): Marquette, USC, LSU, Boise State
Next four teams OUT (at large): Nebraska, Mississippi State, St. Bonaventure, Temple
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (10): VIRGINIA, Duke, Clemson, North Carolina, Miami-FL, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Virginia Tech, Syracuse
SEC (8): AUBURN, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Alabama, Texas AM, Missouri, Arkansas
BIG 12 (7): KANSAS, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Texas, TCU, Kansas State
Big East (6): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Creighton, Seton Hall, Providence, Butler
Big 10 (4): PURDUE, Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan
Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Washington, UCLA
American (3): CINCINNATI, Wichita State, Houston
West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga
Mountain West (1): NEVADA
Atlantic 10 (1): RHODE ISLAND
ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Pennsylvania (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), Nicholls State (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), UC-Santa Barbara (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Charleston (CAA), UNC-Asheville (BSO), North Carolina A&T (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Wagner (NEC), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)
Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.