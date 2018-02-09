More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Lance King/Getty Images

Bracketology: Virginia vaults to No. 1 overall seed

By Dave OmmenFeb 9, 2018, 12:43 PM EST
Yes, Virginia, you are the No. 1 overall seed in today’s bracket.  Take a bow, you’ve earned it.  The Cavaliers not only keep winning, they’ve just about wrapped up a regular-season ACC title.  Think about this … in a deep, talented league, UVA owns a three-game lead on Clemson and a four-game lead on Duke and Miami.  Impressive no matter how you slice it.

Despite a hiccup each, Villanova and Purdue retain their No. 1 seed positions.  One loss (nor one win) does a resume make.  The Boilermakers can either solidify their spot with a win at Michigan State on Saturday or crack the door further with a loss.

The lower end of the bracket is quirky today with the dearth of ACC teams (10) in the field.  It caused both a procedural bump and a deep dive into the bracketing playbook.  Here’s the latest …

UPDATED: February 9, 2018

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Houston vs. Syracuse | West Region
  • UCLA vs. NC State West Region
  • NICHOLLS ST vs. ARK-PINE BLUFF | East Region
  • NC-ASHEVILLE vs. NC A&T | South Region

BRACKET PROJECTION 

SOUTH Atlanta     EAST – Boston                          
Charlotte Pittsburgh
1) VIRGINIA 1) VILLANOVA
16) NC-ASHEVILLE / NC A&T 16) NICHOLLS ST / ARK-PB
8) Alabama 8) Michigan
9) Butler 9) NEVADA
Boise San Diego
5) Gonzaga 5) Kentucky
12) E. TENNESSEE ST 12) Virginia Tech
4) West Virginia 4) RHODE ISLAND
13) LOUISIANA 13) BUFFALO
Detroit Charlotte
6) Miami-FL 6) Creighton
11) Kansas State 11) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
3) Michigan State 3) Duke
14) RIDER 14) VERMONT
Nashville Pittsburgh
7) Seton Hall 7) Texas AM
10) Washington 10) TCU
2) AUBURN 2) CINCINNATI
15) CHARLESTON 15) BUCKNELL
WEST – Los Angeles MIDWEST – Omaha
Nashville Detroit
1) Xavier 1) PURDUE
16) FL GULF COAST 16) PENN
8) Texas 8) Arizona State
9) Missouri 9) Providence
San Diego Boise
5) ARIZONA 5) Oklahoma
12) Syracuse / Houston 12) LOYOLA-CHI
4) Ohio State 4) North Carolina
13) BELMONT 13) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
Wichita Dallas
6) SAINT MARY’S 6) Florida State
11) UCLA / NC State 11) NEW MEXICO ST
3) Clemson 3) Tennessee
14) MONTANA 14) WRIGHT STATE
Wichita Dallas
7) Florida 7) Wichita State
10) Louisville 10) Arkansas
2) KANSAS 2) Texas Tech
15) UC-SANTA BARBARA 15) WAGNER

NOTES on the BRACKET: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Villanova, Purdue, and Xavier

Last Four Byes (at large): TCU, Louisville, Kansas State, Virginia Tech

Last Four IN (at large): NC State, UCLA, Houston, Syracuse

First Four OUT (at large): Marquette, USC, LSU, Boise State

Next four teams OUT (at large): Nebraska, Mississippi State, St. Bonaventure, Temple

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (10): VIRGINIA, Duke, Clemson, North Carolina, Miami-FL, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Virginia Tech, Syracuse

SEC (8): AUBURN, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Alabama, Texas AM, Missouri, Arkansas

BIG 12 (7): KANSAS, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Texas, TCU, Kansas State

Big East (6): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Creighton, Seton Hall, Providence, Butler

Big 10 (4): PURDUE, Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan

Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Washington, UCLA

American (3): CINCINNATI, Wichita State, Houston

West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

Atlantic 10 (1): RHODE ISLAND

ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), Middle Tennessee (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Pennsylvania (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), Nicholls State (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), UC-Santa Barbara (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Charleston (CAA), UNC-Asheville (BSO), North Carolina A&T (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Wagner (NEC), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.

Michael Porter Jr. on returning this season: ‘There is a good chance’

Michael Porter Jr., Missouri Athletics
By Rob DausterFeb 9, 2018, 3:04 PM EST
Weekend Preview: Saturday will be the best day of hoops to date Thursday's Three Things to Know: North Carolina surging, Arizona faltering and a new 20-20 club member

The buzz about Michael Porter Jr. returning to play this season for Missouri hit a crescendo on Friday afternoon because Porter himself stepped in front of a microphone and told reporters as much.

“To me and how I feel right now, there is a good chance,” Porter said. “I think the doctors are going to be amazed at my progress.”

Porter has been cleared to return to practice after back surgery in November. He has not, however, been cleared for contact, which means he cannot yet play in games.

“My rehab therapist thinks I’m good to go with practice except for the contact part,” Porter said, adding that he will be seeing the doctor next week. “I’m hoping that the doctor clears me for everything, contact included. That’s what I would love to hear. But it’s not up to me. It’s up to the doctors.”

He also said that he has “zero concerns” about reinjuring his back, while also adding that he’s “not worried about the risk” of reinjuring himself. “I’m feeling better now than I’ve ever felt.”

Frankly, I think it would be a silly idea to rush to return to play on a surgically-repaired back while playing for free when it could end up costing him tens of millions of dollars. Porter could end up earning nine figures playing basketball. Rushing back to play in college seems silly.

But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to do it.

Think about it like this: Michael’s family is extremely close. There are eight brothers and sisters. His aunt coaches the Missouri women’s team, where his two older sisters have played. His dad used to be an assistant for the Missouri women’s team and is now an assistant for the Missouri men’s team. His younger brother Jontay enrolled early specifically for a chance to play with Michael for one year in college. I am sure he really, really wants the chance to get on the floor with little bro.

And that is before you consider this: Without Michael, Missouri looks like they will comfortably get into the NCAA tournament. Keep in mind, there were many high school talent scouts that believed that Michael was a better prospect and player than Marvin Bagley III and Deandre Ayton coming out of high school. He was so good that no one realized his AAU teammate Trae Young was as good as he has proven to be.

If Michael should find a way to get healthy, in shape and shake off the rust of having been out for so long, it’s not crazy to think that Missouri would end up being one of the 10 or 15 best teams in America. They could make a Final Four in a season that is as wide open as this season is.

“If it were up to me I would love to get a couple games under my belt before hopping in the tournament to play,” he said. “That’s how I would love to do it. I’m working hard every day. I’m feeling better every day. I’m just hoping that the doctor feels the same way.”

“I’m having a great time watching the guys. People lose focus that our team is doing really good. we’re having a great year. We’ve already won 16 games, we won eight last season. At the same time, I would love to get back and play with them.”

CBT Podcast: Sean Farnham, Pat Skerry on Autism Speaks and a weekend preview with Reags

AP
By Rob DausterFeb 9, 2018, 1:10 PM EST
Rob Dauster was joined on Friday by ESPN’s Sean Farnham to discuss what’s happening with UCLA and Arizona, why Jock Landale should be considered a favorite to become a first-team All-American and everything about the SEC. Rob also caught up with Pat Skerry, the Towson head coach who have moved to the forefront of the push for Autism Awareness. You’ll be seeing the blue puzzle piece pins on every TV network this weekend. Then Rob was joined by Reags from the Fundamentally Sound podcast to breakdown the weekend’s upcoming games.

*Please excuse the quality of the recording in the first half of the podcast. We had mic issues in skype but did not want to waste the podcast.

The link to Autism Speaks, and the link to Coaches Powering Forward.

The rundown:

OPEN: Pat Skerry on his Autism Awareness.

5:37: Is Saint Mary’s for real? Is jock Landale for real?

8:53: UCLA’s win was impressive, but how concerned should be be about Arizona?

15:30: How did Auburn turn into the best team in the SEC?

21:30: Tennessee looks like the SEC’s Final Four favorite.

25:02: Texas A&M is back.

30:15: Are we more likely to see Kentucky in the Final Four or Michael Porter Jr. in a Missouri jersey? The answer will surprise you.

37:15: What happened to Purdue against Ohio State?

45:30: Is it time to be worried about Villanova’s defense?

51:00: Did UNC’s win say more about Duke or UNC?

VIDEO: See the worst technical given in the history of college basketball

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 9, 2018, 11:12 AM EST
We see a lot of bad officiating in the college basketball ranks, but I am not sure that I can remember a call worse than this.

Jacobi Boykins, a star guard for Louisiana Tech, was ejected from a win over Charlotte last night after getting called for his second technical foul on this play:

That is absolutely abysmal, and whoever the official is that made that call should no longer be allowed to work in college sports. I’m fine if taunting is called a technical. There is nothing about that play that can even remotely be considered a taunt.

Frankly, it is embarrassing for Conference USA that they allow that crew to work for them.

But it gets worse.

Because Boykins received his first technical on this play, when he says “gimme that s***” after blocking a shot:

Boykins is one of Tech’s best players. He’s averaging 14.7 points. Why are we throwing him out of a game for these things?

The officials that worked that game last night are Gerry Pollard, Tony Padilla and Craig Murley. They should be done for the season after that effort.

Weekend Preview: Saturday will be the best day of hoops to date

Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 9, 2018, 7:18 AM EST
SATURDAY’S SHOWDOWNS

*(NOTE: Lines are not posted for Saturday or Sunday games as of publication. Spreads referenced are via Kenpom.com)

No. 3 PURDUE at No. 4 MICHIGAN STATE (-1), Sat. 4:00 p.m. (ESPN)

The game of the weekend, and one of the games that I have been looking forward to the most this season. Coming off of a home loss to Ohio State on Wednesday night, one where the Boilermakers blew a 14-point second half lead, Purdue will have to turn around and make the trip to the Breslin Center to take on a Michigan State team that could very well have the size inside needed to slow down Isaac Haas. And if you can slow down Isaac Haas without having to double-team him, then you can slow down what has become an uber-efficient offensive machine for Purdue. The key for Michigan State might simply be avoiding foul trouble and turnover, although with this group that is easier said than done.

  • PREDICTION: I think Michigan State gets it done at home. Michigan State (-1)

No. 5 XAVIER at CREIGHTON (-2), Sat. 2:30 p.m. (FOX)

The Musketeers have been really good this season, but they have also had a couple of games where they struggled to put away teams that they probably should not struggle with. Creighton has been up and down after losing their starting center, but they do have the two most underrated players in the league in Marcus Foster and Khyri Thomas. This game might come down to whether or not Thomas can slow down Trevon Bluiett in front of 18,000 people in Omaha.

  • PREDICTION: Like Michigan State, I think that Creighton gets this done at home. The Bluejays are not an easy team to beat in that building. Creighton (-2)

BUTLER at No. 1 VILLANOVA (-11), Sat. 12:00 p.m. (FOX)

Butler has beaten Villanova the last three times that they have played with Villanova, who is expected to be without Phil Booth and Eric Paschall on Saturday, is coming off of a home loss to St. John’s. Frankly, I think that the Wildcats will get this thing done — betting against Jalen Brunson to win a game coming off of a loss is silly, and the Wildcats had an outlier shooting performance on Wednesday — but 11 is a lot of points for a team that is missing a third of its six-man rotation.

  • PREDICTION: I don’t think the line will be 11. But if it is, this is easy. Butler (+11)

No. 24 KENTUCKY at TEXAS A&M (-4), Sat. 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Is Texas A&M actually back? I think that they are after winning at Auburn. I also do not think all that much of Kentucky this season, not when they are playing an Aggie team that excels at all of the things that Kentucky, in theory, should excel at.

  • PREDICTION: I think that A&M has a point to prove in this game and that they will prove it. Texas A&M (-4)

No. 12 GONZAGA at No. 11 SAINT MARY’S (-2), Sat. 10:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

If Gonzaga wins, the safe bet is probably that the WCC is going to end up being a tie for first place. If the Gaels win, they will win the regular season title outright for the first time since 2011. There is nothing better than capping off a wild Saturday with a late-night battle between these two rivals.

  • PREDICTION: Until you can prove to me that Gonzaga can slow down Jock Landale, I am riding with Saint Mary’s. Saint Mary’s (-2)

WHAT ELSE IS THERE TO WATCH?

So much.

Saturday might be the best day of basketball we get this season. Not only are there the big games, but EIGHT ranked teams play on the road against unranked teams. It is going to get wild. Here are the games you need to know about:

  • No. 10 KANSAS (-1) at BAYLOR, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (CBS): Kansas seems to play better away from home, but Baylor always gives them a fight. Kansas (-1)
  • No. 17 OKLAHOMA (-5) at IOWA STATE, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (ESPN): Who on Iowa State can slow down Trae Young? Oklahoma (-5)
  • No. 21 NORTH CAROLINA (-4) at N.C. STATE, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (ACC Net): North Carolina has already lost to N.C. State, they will be 42 hours removed from a win over Duke at tip-off and Joel Berry II riled everyone up by saying this isn’t a rivalry. N.C. State (+4)
  • No. 8 AUBURN at GEORGIA, Sat. 3:30 p.m. (SEC Net): Georgia badly needs this win, and Auburn will be without leading scorer Bryce Brown, but I like the Tigers to bounce back after losing to A&M midweek. Auburn (-5)
  • No. 15 TENNESSEE (-4) at ALABAMA, Sat. 6:00 p.m. (SEC Net): This is a tough line, and when it’s a tough line, go with the home team. Alabama (+4)
  • No. 7 TEXAS TECH (-2) at KANSAS STATE, Sat. 8:00 p.m. (ESPNU): I think that the Red Raiders have found their groove and figured out how to play without Zach Smith. Texas Tech (-2)
  • USC at No. 13 ARIZONA (-6), Sat. 10:15 p.m.: First place in the Pac-12 will be on the line on Saturday. USC gives the Wildcats a fight. USC (+6)
  • No. 6 CINCINNATI (-5) at SMU, Sun. 4:00 p.m. (ESPN): Will Shake Milton be back? If he is, I like SMU plus the points. If not, good luck breaking 50 points against this Cincinnati defense.

Tillie helps No. 12 Gonzaga hold off Pacific, 71-61

Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 9, 2018, 1:01 AM EST
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Killian Tillie had 21 points and 10 rebounds and made a key tip-in with 1:39 remaining, and No. 12 Gonzaga beat Pacific 71-61 on Thursday night.

Johnathan Williams added 10 points and 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double this season as the Bulldogs (22-4, 12-1 West Coast Conference) won their sixth straight. Zach Norvell and Rui Hachimura also scored 10 points while Josh Perkins had 12 on 2-of-11 shooting.

The win sets up Gonzaga for a chance at redemption against Saint Mary’s. The Gaels, who beat Loyola Marymount on Thursday night to remain unbeaten in the WCC, handed the Bulldogs their lone conference loss on Jan. 18 in Spokane.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few has tried to keep his players’ minds off the rematch. Now the clash between ranked teams will have conference title implications.

The Bulldogs put themselves in position by holding off a pesky but sloppy Pacific team. The Tigers (12-14, 7-6) were within 47-41 with 13½ minutes left but went scoreless over the next four minutes as they had trouble taking care of the ball.

Gonzaga took advantage and went on an 8-1 run, getting six of the points on free throws.

Pacific was within 59-51 following three free throws by Roberto Gallinat before Tillie tipped in Perkins’ miss to help Gonzaga hold on for its 12th consecutive win in the series.

Gallinat had 15 points, Miles Reynolds scored 13 and Jahlil Tripp added 12 for Pacific.

Perkins got off to a slow start offensively but repeatedly kicked the ball out to open shooters after driving the lane.

Tillie benefited the most from Perkins’ unselfishness. Gonzaga’s lone sophomore starter, Tillie had eight of the Bulldogs’ first 14 points and made five of his first six shots as they built a 24-15 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: Perkins went 0-for-6 on 3-pointers, ending his career-high streak of 16 consecutive games with at least one 3. … The Bulldogs scored 36 first-half points for the third consecutive game.

Pacific: The Tigers have seven wins all-time over ranked opponents, the most recent coming in the 2004 NCAA Tournament when they knocked off Providence. … Pacific did a good job on the boards early but failed to score off four offensive rebounds in the first half. … Lafayette Dorsey returned after being carried off the floor late in the first half. He was hurt while fouling Silas Melson following a midcourt turnover and stayed down for several minutes. He rode a stationary bicycle at the start of the second half before checking in with 17 minutes left and finishing with nine points.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: Visits No. 11 Saint Mary’s on Saturday night.

Pacific: Hosts Portland on Saturday.