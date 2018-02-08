VIDEO: Duke’s Trevon Duval posterizes North Carolina

We’ve been trying to tell you about how athletic Trevon Duval is, how special he can be as a dunker and as a leaper, and for the first time this season, Duval showed it off on Thursday night.
Check this dunk out:
Joel Berry II finished with 21 points, six assists and four boards while Kenny Williams busted out of a shooting slump with 20 points and six threes — four of which came in the first six minutes — as No. 21 North Carolina handed No. 9 Duke their second straight loss, 82-78.
Duke led the Tar Heels by 12 points midway through the first half, but a 21-2 run that spanned halftime put the Tar Heels ahead for good. They would stretch the lead to 12 points at one point.
The talk heading into this game was that the roles had reversed. North Carolina was playing small-ball this season while the Blue Devils were the team that pounded the ball inside and dominated the glass.
Half of that was true on Thursday. UNC banged home 11 threes while Cameron Johnson — who finished with 18 points and 13 boards — thrived in a small-ball four role where one of Duke’s bigs were forced to defend on the perimeter. UNC also dominated in the paint. They grabbed 20 offensive rebounds and held Duke to a 31.4 offensive rebounding percentage; on the season, Duke led the nation by grabbing more than 41 percent of their misses.
Duke has now lost three of their last four games, falling four games out of first place in the ACC. This was UNC’s second straight win after losing three in a row themselves.
It’s been 20 years since Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin began his battle with advanced non-Hodgkin lymphoma that ended his playing career, but Martin continues his fight against cancer.
The latest bout will be waged Saturday when Martin and the Tigers host Mississippi State for the ‘Rally for Rhyan’ to benefit pediatric cancer research, according to the Kansas City Star.
The event is named for former Mizzou assistant Brad Loos’ daughter, who was diagnosed with the disease three years ago.
It is the third year of the fundraiser, which has raised more than $100,000 in its first two iterations.
Loos’ daughter has shown no recent signs of the disease. Her parents are hopeful she’ll be able to participate in the event more this year than she has in the past.
“By no means do we ever wish this on anyone, but she’s had such a positive effect and been able to raise so much awareness for pediatric research,” Loos said.
“There’s been a lot of good to come from this. It’s been neat to see that she can be that vehicle.”
For more information about the event, go here.
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Thursday night.
It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:
The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.
LOUISVILLE (RPI: , KenPom: 37, NBC seed: 9): The Cardinals won a game they couldn’t afford to lose, beating Georgia Tech at home by 23 points. The Cards biggest issue right now is that they just don’t have enough good wins. They only have one Quadrant 1 win and two Quadrant 2 wins. Five of their last six games are Quadrant 1 opponents, and three of them — North Carolina, at Duke, Virginia — are elite wins. They’ll have chances to get it done.
Colorado State players boycotted practice Thursday amid media reports that the school was set to fire coach Larry Eustachy, Sean Star of the Loveland Reporter-Herald.
Eustachy was placed on administrative leave over the weekend after the school initiated an investigation into the culture created in the program along with Eustachy’s conduct with the team.
NBC Sports reported earlier Thursday that the school was expected to part ways with Eustachy.
The decision is a result of a zero-tolerance policy instituted on Eustachy after a 2014 investigation into his treatment of players, according to the Denver Post.
Players had grown aggravated of learning about the developments within the athletic department from media, according to Star.
The Rams are 10-16 overall this season and 3-10 in the Mountain West Conference. Assistant coach Steve Barnes is currently the acting head coach for Colorado State.
Colorado State is set to host San Jose State on Saturday.
An Arizona woman and her boyfriend Ron Bell, who were sued for defamation by Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner after Bell went public with accusations that Pastner knew of NCAA violations, have filed a counterclaim against Pastner alleging “sexual assault, sexual battery and infliction of emotional distress, according to court records obtained by Dan Marries of KOLD-TV Tucson.
The court documents claim that Bell and the woman were in Memphis to attend a Tigers vs. Houston game when Pastner was still the Memphis coach in February, 2016. Pastner visited the couple’s hotel room, and when Bell went to the restroom to shower, Pastner approached the woman, exposed himself and began masturbating in front of her before attempting to force her to perform oral sex on him, the documents allege. The woman refused his advances, and Pastner threatened he knew “powerful people who would make (her) ‘life a living hell’ if she ever mentioned” the incident, according to the claim.
The woman did not tell Bell about the event “afraid he would take Pastner’s side over hers due to the threats Pastner made,” according to the court documents. The claim also alleges 11 incidents in which Pastner sexually harassed the woman.
Pastner filed lawsuit against the couple last month claiming “alleging defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy, aiding and abetting and injurious falsehoods” after Bell went public with allegations that Pastner was aware of impermissible benefits Bell provided for Pastner’s players.
“Ronald Bell and (his girlfriend) have threatened Josh and his family on numerous occasions, falsely alleging that Josh was aware of NCAA violations and in violation of NCAA rules and, when the threat of exposing these false NCAA violations did not result in a monetary payout for Mr. Bell and (his girlfriend), they moved on, more incredulously, to falsely claim that Josh had assaulted (her) on multiple occasions,” a statement from attorneys Scott Palumbo and Scott Tompsett said, CBS Sports reported in January. “Their release of information that they knew was materially false, inaccurate and misleading, has done great harm. Their allegations are fabricated and false.”
NBC Sports is not naming the woman who is allegeding she was sexually assaulted.
Pastner also issued a denial last month.
“I am disgusted and devastated by the actions of two individuals to whom I showed compassion,” Pastner said. “My family and I are victims of fraud and extortion and the extent to which these individuals have gone to harm us is truly unfathomable. I absolutely and unequivocally never assaulted or harassed (the woman), and I am truly sickened by these false claims.”
Georgia Tech’s Josh Okogie and Tadric Jackson were initially suspended due to Bell’s allegations of impermissible benefits. Both have since been reinstated.
Update: Pastner addressed the issue in his postgame press conference after Georgia Tech’s loss to Louisville