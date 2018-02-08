More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Report: Claim against Josh Pastner alleges sexual assault

By Travis HinesFeb 8, 2018, 5:44 PM EST
An Arizona woman and her boyfriend Ron Bell, who were sued for defamation by Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner after Bell went public with accusations that Pastner knew of NCAA violations, have filed a counterclaim against Pastner alleging “sexual assault, sexual battery and infliction of emotional distress, according to court records obtained by Dan Marries of KOLD-TV Tucson.

The court documents claim that Bell and the woman were in Memphis to attend a Tigers vs. Houston game when Pastner was still the Memphis coach in February, 2016. Pastner visited the couple’s hotel room, and when Bell went to the restroom to shower, Pastner approached the woman, exposed himself and began masturbating in front of her before attempting to force her to perform oral sex on him, the documents allege. The woman refused his advances, and Pastner threatened he knew “powerful people who would  make (her) ‘life a living hell’ if she ever mentioned” the incident, according to the claim.

The woman did not tell Bell about the event “afraid he would take Pastner’s side over hers due to the threats Pastner made,” according to the court documents. The claim also alleges 11 incidents in which Pastner sexually harassed the woman.

Pastner filed lawsuit against the couple last month claiming “alleging defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy, aiding and abetting and injurious falsehoods” after Bell went public with allegations that Pastner was aware of impermissible benefits Bell provided for Pastner’s players.

“Ronald Bell and (his girlfriend) have threatened Josh and his family on numerous occasions, falsely alleging that Josh was aware of NCAA violations and in violation of NCAA rules and, when the threat of exposing these false NCAA violations did not result in a monetary payout for Mr. Bell and (his girlfriend), they moved on, more incredulously, to falsely claim that Josh had assaulted (her) on multiple occasions,” a statement from attorneys Scott Palumbo and Scott Tompsett said, CBS Sports reported in January. “Their release of information that they knew was materially false, inaccurate and misleading, has done great harm. Their allegations are fabricated and false.”

NBC Sports is not naming the woman who is allegeding she was sexually assaulted.

Pastner also issued a denial last month.

“I am disgusted and devastated by the actions of two individuals to whom I showed compassion,” Pastner said. “My family and I are victims of fraud and extortion and the extent to which these individuals have gone to harm us is truly unfathomable. I absolutely and unequivocally never assaulted or harassed (the woman), and I am truly sickened by these false claims.”

Georgia Tech’s Josh Okogie and Tadric Jackson were initially suspended due to Bell’s allegations of impermissible benefits. Both have since been reinstated.

Report: Colorado State players boycott practice

AP Photo/Isaac Brekken
By Travis HinesFeb 8, 2018, 6:23 PM EST
1 Comment

Colorado State players boycotted practice Thursday amid media reports that the school was set to fire coach Larry Eustachy, Sean Star of the Loveland Reporter-Herald.

Eustachy was placed on administrative leave over the weekend after the school initiated an investigation into the culture created in the program along with Eustachy’s conduct with the team.

NBC Sports reported earlier Thursday that the school was expected to part ways with Eustachy.

The decision is a result of a zero-tolerance policy instituted on Eustachy after a 2014 investigation into his treatment of players, according to the Denver Post.

Players had grown aggravated of learning about the developments within the athletic department from media, according to Star.

The Rams are 10-16 overall this season and 3-10 in the Mountain West Conference. Assistant coach Steve Barnes is currently the acting head coach for Colorado State. 

Colorado State is set to host San Jose State on Saturday.

Colorado State expected to part ways with Larry Eustachy

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 8, 2018, 3:22 PM EST
Colorado State is expected to part ways with head coach Larry Eustachy, sources confirmed to NBC Sports.

Eustachy has been on paid administrative leave since Saturday, which came days after the University opened up an investigation into the culture that the coach has created within his program and his conduct and behavior towards his team.

His associate head coach, Steve Barnes, has been in the interim role in the days since.

According to the Denver Post, the decision is the result of the school determining that Eustachy violated a zero tolerance mandate that he was given after an investigation into this same issue back in 2013-14. That investigation found that Eustachy verbally and emotionally assaulted the players on his roster. The athletic director at the time recommended that Eustachy be fired, but he was overruled by the university president, who is still with the school.

One source told NBC Sports that the sticking point would end up being whether or not the school could fire Eustachy for cause. His contract has a significant buyout — according to the Post, more than $3 million — and Colorado State is not a school that can flush money like that away. A violation of that zero tolerance policy is believed to be enough to fire him for cause.

Sources told NBC Sports that South Dakota’s Craig Smith and Drake’s Niko Medved, both former CSU assistant coaches under Tim Miles, are two names that will be involved in the search for a replacement.

Colorado State is 10-16 this season and 3-10 in the Mountain West, easily the worst season that Eustachy has had in Fort Collins. He made the 2013 NCAA tournament but has yet to be back. Last year, the Rams went 24-12 and 13-5 in the MWC. In 2003, Eustachy lost his job as the head coach at Iowa State after photos of him drinking with and kissing students at Kansas State and Missouri were made public.

Auburn’s leading scorer Bryce Brown could miss time with shoulder injury

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 8, 2018, 1:32 PM EST
There is a chance that Auburn’s leading scorer, junior guard Bryce Brown, could miss time with a shoulder injury that he suffered late in the first half of a loss to Texas A&M on Wednesday night.

The injury is to his right shoulder and being described as a strain. Auburn held him out of Thursday’s practice, and the program is awaiting a diagnosis from the medical staff. Pearl told reporters that Brown’s shoulder was “pretty tight”.

Brown has been one of college basketball’s breakout stars this season, averaging 16.6 points while shooting 41.5 percent from three. If he does miss time it would be a major blow to a team that is clinging to a one game lead in the SEC title race.

The No. 8 Tigers travel to Georgia to play on Saturday afternoon.

Report: Undercover agent involved in FBI corruption investigation accused of misconduct

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 8, 2018, 10:19 AM EST
An undercover FBI agent has been accused of the misuse of government money on gambling, food and drinks, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal, and there is some concern that the agent will no longer be allowed to be a witness in the cases he was a part of, including the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball.

According to the report, the undercover agent played a role in setting up a number of the assistant coaches that were arrested in September. He posed as a business partner of Marty Blazer, the FBI’s cooperating witness in the case, to make the coaches believe he was helping to funnel money to them in exchange for the business those coaches could steer his way one their players turned pro. He was allegedly involved in the sting operation in Las Vegas in July, detailed in the criminal complaints that were made public in September, but then appeared to drop out of the investigation.

It is unclear yet whether or not this will compromise the prosecution of the people that have already been arrested and charged.

This week, former Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person and an Atlanta suit-maker named Rashan Michel both had trial dates set for February of 2019.

Next week, a judge will hear arguments as to whether or not to dismiss charges against some of the defendants based on the notion that no laws were broken and that the charges only work to criminalize NCAA amateurism rules.