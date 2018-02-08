Mizzou raising money for pediatric cancer research during Saturday’s game

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It’s been 20 years since Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin began his battle with advanced non-Hodgkin lymphoma that ended his playing career, but Martin continues his fight against cancer.

The latest bout will be waged Saturday when Martin and the Tigers host Mississippi State for the ‘Rally for Rhyan’ to benefit pediatric cancer research, according to the Kansas City Star.

The event is named for former Mizzou assistant Brad Loos’ daughter, who was diagnosed with the disease three years ago.

It is the third year of the fundraiser, which has raised more than $100,000 in its first two iterations.

Loos’ daughter has shown no recent signs of the disease. Her parents are hopeful she’ll be able to participate in the event more this year than she has in the past.

“By no means do we ever wish this on anyone, but she’s had such a positive effect and been able to raise so much awareness for pediatric research,” Loos said.

“There’s been a lot of good to come from this. It’s been neat to see that she can be that vehicle.”

For more information about the event, go here.