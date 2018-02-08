More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

DeVoe leads No. 16 Clemson to 72-48 win over Pitt

Associated PressFeb 8, 2018, 10:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Gabe DeVoe wants the ball if he is open. Especially these days.

DeVoe matched his career high with 25 points, helping No. 16 Clemson beat Pittsburgh 72-48 on Thursday night.

DeVoe was 7 for 11 from 3-point range. The senior is shooting 65 percent (22 of 34) from behind the arc during the Tigers’ four-game win streak.

“I feel no pressure. I’m shooting without a conscious,” he said.

DeVoe has led Clemson in scoring in four of five games since the Tigers lost forward Donte Grantham to a knee injury.

Shelton Mitchell made three 3s on his way to 12 points, and Elijah Thomas had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers (20-4, 9-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Clemson led 32-22 at halftime and then put Pitt away with an impressive stretch on offense. The Tigers scored on nine of their first 10 second-half possessions.

Mitchell hit back-to-back 3s to make it 56-28 with 14:21 left. Clemson shot 12 for 27 from beyond the arc.

“When they start making shots, they are hard to beat,” Pitt coach Kevin Stallings said.

Terrell Brown led Pitt with 19 points on 9-of-15 shooting. No other Panther made more than two shots.

Pitt (8-17, 0-12) shot 39.1 percent (18 for 46) from the field. It also committed 15 turnovers, leading to 22 points for Clemson.

It was Clemson’s second double-digit victory in nine ACC wins this season. Pitt has lost all but two of its ACC games by at least 10 points and is losing its league games by an average of more than 18 points.

PANTHERS’ WOES

Stallings didn’t like the way his team practiced this week and he really didn’t like the way they played, either.

“I didn’t think our performance was really good on either end, to be honest with you,” Stallings said.

When things get tough, Stallings said the Panthers panic and try to make plays on their own like they did in high school.

“At some point, they’re going to realize that life is over with because this is the ACC and you can’t go solo in this league and beat anybody,” he said.

FLU SEASON

Marcquise Reed, Clemson’s leading scorer at nearly 16 points a game, had just four points in 23 minutes. He is recovering from the flu.

BIG PICTURE

Pitt: The Panthers are two-thirds of the way through the ACC schedule without a win. Since joining the Big East in 1983, Pitt has never won fewer than four conference games, which happened in its inaugural ACC season last year. There is hope. The Panthers have three of the other four worst ACC teams left on their schedule. The ACC hasn’t had a winless team since Maryland in the old eight-team league in 1987.

Clemson: The win keeps Clemson in second place in the ACC behind just Virginia. The Tigers might have been the ACC appetizer Thursday night to Duke-North Carolina, but those teams are at least percentage points behind the Tigers in the standings. The only time Clemson has finished above the Blue Devils and Tar Heels was in 1990, which remains its only regular-season ACC title. The Tigers also reached 20 wins faster than all but two other Clemson teams.

UP NEXT

Pitt hosts Louisville on Sunday.

Clemson heads to Florida State on Wednesday.

No. 21 North Carolina defeats No. 9 Duke in Chapel Hill

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 8, 2018, 11:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

Joel Berry II is going to get the headlines. He finished with 21 points, six assists and four boards.

Kenny Williams might, too. He busted out of a shooting slump with 20 points and six threes, four of which came in the first six minutes. Hell, even Luke Maye managed to find a way not to get outscored by any of Duke far more talented front court pieces.

But the real reason that No. 21 North Carolina handed No. 9 Duke their second straight loss, 82-78, on Thursday night, the real reason that the Tar Heels can ahead into Saturday’s date in Raleigh against the team that isn’t an actual rival, is Cameron Johnson.

The talk heading into the first matchup between the Tobacco Road rivals is something that I’ve been mentioning since November: The roles had reversed for these two programs. More than just about any other coach in the country, Roy Williams has stayed as far away from the small-ball revolution as possible. He wants two bigs on the floor. He wants to pound the offensive glass. He wants to play high-low basketball and throw the ball into the post. He wants Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks to carry him to a national title. He wants Brice Johnson to be his all-american.

This year?

He just doesn’t have the roster to do that. Sterling Manley, Garrison Brooks, Brandon Huffman. They all have a chance to be somewhere between good and really good in the ACC, but they’re all three- and four-star freshmen. Asking them to step in from day one and dominate just isn’t going to happen. The result is that UNC has been playing Theo Pinson and Johnson, natural threes, at their forward spot with Luke Maye, who is probably at his best as a stretch-four, as their starting center.

That is the epitome of small-ball, which has been the bread-and-butter for the Blue Devils since Coach K fully-embraced the one-and-done roster construct. This season, however, with a front line that consists of Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter, Duke has pounded the ball into the paint more than anyone. They’re leading the nation in offensive rebounding percentage. They physically overpower anyone that gets in their way.

And that’s what they were planning on doing to UNC, but it didn’t work.

Johnson was the foil. The 6-foot-8 junior, a transfer from Pitt, finished with 18 points and 13 boards. He not only hit four of North Carolina’s 11 threes, effectively taking advantage of the reluctance of Duke’s bigs to step away from the rim, but he also grabbed six of their 20 offensive rebounds. Frankly, UNC won the battle in the paint. They grabbed 20 offensive rebounds and held Duke to a 31.4 offensive rebounding percentage; on the season, Duke collected more than 41 percent of their misses. They held Bagley in check — keeping him to 15 points and 16 boards is a win — and kept Carter from really having much impact on the game; he finished with just 10 points and five boards.

More importantly, they made Duke a jump-shooting team. In my mind, this is the stat that defines the game, that epitomizes North Carolina’s win and, frankly, paints a nice picture for some of the issues going on with this Duke team right now: In the final 11:35 of the game, Duke attempted just two two-point field goals and 12 three-pointers. One of those two-pointers was a jumper from Bagley. The other was a dunk from Bagley with 34 seconds left after he grabbed an offensive rebound on a possession where Duke had already missed two three-pointers.

Duke, who has now lost three of their last four games to fall four games out of first place in the ACC, is far more talented than UNC.

But North Carolina is the team that knows themselves, and even if just for a night, played in a way that proved they understand their roles and how they fit within the roster.

And that, often times, trumps raw talent.

Bubble Banter: UCLA headlines a big night for the Pac-12 bubble teams

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 8, 2018, 11:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Thursday night.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

WINNERS

UCLA (RPI: 57, KenPom: 57, NBC seed: First four out): UCLA landed what is easily their biggest win of the season on Thursday night, as they went into the McKale Center and knocked off No. 13 Arizona in the only matchup that the two Pac-12 powerhouses are going to play this season. For a team on the outside of the bubble picture at the start of the day, I cannot overstate the importance of this win. It’s only UCLA’s second Quadrant 1 win of the season, with the other being an underwhelming Kentucky team. This doesn’t probably doesn’t guarantee the Bruins a trip to the NCAA tournament, but it sure will get them closer to the right side of the bubble.

LOUISVILLE (RPI: 43, KenPom: 37, NBC seed: 9): The Cardinals won a game they couldn’t afford to lose, beating Georgia Tech at home by 23 points. The Cards biggest issue right now is that they just don’t have enough good wins. They only have one Quadrant 1 win and two Quadrant 2 wins. Five of their last six games are Quadrant 1 opponents, and three of them — North Carolina, at Duke, Virginia — are elite wins. They’ll have chances to get it done.

HOUSTON (RPI: 38, KenPom: 35, NBC seed: Play-in game): Houston added another Quadrant 2 win to their profile on Thursday night, as they knocked off SMU at home. The Cougars have a gaudy record, a 3-2 mark against Quadrant 1 teams and a 6-4 record against the top two Quadrants. The biggest issue right now: How did this team lose to Drexel?

MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE (RPI: 22, KenPom: 43, NBC seed: 12): With just one Quadrant 1 win to their name and a loss to a Quadrant 3 team already this season, the Blue Raiders can probably not afford another regular season loss if they want an at-large bid. They beat Rice (319) on Thursday.

WESTERN KENTUCKY (RPI: 51, KenPom: 56, NBC seed: Out): At this point, Western Kentucky’s at-large hopes seem dim at best. Yes, they beat Purdue, but wins over SMU and at Old Dominion are no longer Quadrant 1 wins. Throw in five Quadrant 3 losses, and yikes. They must win out — including at Middle Tennessee State — and lose to Middle in the Conference USA tournament if they want an at-large.

LOSERS

SMU (RPI: 71, KenPom: 51, NBC seed: First four out): It’s time to start getting a little worried about SMU’s chances of getting into the NCAA tournament. They’ve now lost two in a row, three of their last four and six of their last nine games this week. If we’re being fair, those last two losses came without Shake Milton. But in a league where just three Quadrant 1 games remain for a team that only has two Quadrant 1 wins and three Quadrant 2 wins, that’s a concern. SMU is 7-9 against non-Quadrant 4 teams.

WASHINGTON (RPI: 33, KenPom: 89, NBC seed: 10): Fresh off of a weekend where they swept the Arizona schools, Washington tripped down to Oregon on Thursday night and promptly gotten taken behind the woodshed to the tune of a 25-point beating. This is only a Quadrant 2 loss for the Huskies, one that might become a Quadrant 1 loss if the Ducks make a late run this season, but that’s not what Mike Hopkins needed, not when there are no more Quadrant 1 games left on the schedule.

YET TO PLAY

USC (RPI: , KenPom: , NBC seed: )
ARIZONA STATE (RPI: , KenPom: , NBC seed: )

VIDEO: Duke’s Trevon Duval posterizes North Carolina

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 8, 2018, 9:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

We’ve been trying to tell you about how athletic Trevon Duval is, how special he can be as a dunker and as a leaper, and for the first time this season, Duval showed it off on Thursday night.

Check this dunk out:

Mizzou raising money for pediatric cancer research during Saturday’s game

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 8, 2018, 8:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s been 20 years since Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin began his battle with advanced non-Hodgkin lymphoma that ended his playing career, but Martin continues his fight against cancer.

The latest bout will be waged Saturday when Martin and the Tigers host Mississippi State for the ‘Rally for Rhyan’ to benefit pediatric cancer research, according to the Kansas City Star.

The event is named for former Mizzou assistant Brad Loos’ daughter, who was diagnosed with the disease three years ago.

It is the third year of the fundraiser, which has raised more than $100,000 in its first two iterations.

Loos’ daughter has shown no recent signs of the disease. Her parents are hopeful she’ll be able to participate in the event more this year than she has in the past.

“By no means do we ever wish this on anyone, but she’s had such a positive effect and been able to raise so much awareness for pediatric research,” Loos said.

“There’s been a lot of good to come from this. It’s been neat to see that she can be that vehicle.”

For more information about the event, go here.

Report: Colorado State players boycott practice

AP Photo/Isaac Brekken
By Travis HinesFeb 8, 2018, 6:23 PM EST
2 Comments

Colorado State players boycotted practice Thursday amid media reports that the school was set to fire coach Larry Eustachy, Sean Star of the Loveland Reporter-Herald.

Eustachy was placed on administrative leave over the weekend after the school initiated an investigation into the culture created in the program along with Eustachy’s conduct with the team.

NBC Sports reported earlier Thursday that the school was expected to part ways with Eustachy.

The decision is a result of a zero-tolerance policy instituted on Eustachy after a 2014 investigation into his treatment of players, according to the Denver Post.

Players had grown aggravated of learning about the developments within the athletic department from media, according to Star.

The Rams are 10-16 overall this season and 3-10 in the Mountain West Conference. Assistant coach Steve Barnes is currently the acting head coach for Colorado State. 

Colorado State is set to host San Jose State on Saturday.