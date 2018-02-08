More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Auburn’s leading scorer Bryce Brown could miss time with shoulder injury

By Rob DausterFeb 8, 2018, 1:32 PM EST
There is a chance that Auburn’s leading scorer, junior guard Bryce Brown, could miss time with a shoulder injury that he suffered late in the first half of a loss to Texas A&M on Wednesday night.

The injury is to his right shoulder and being described as a strain. Auburn held him out of Thursday’s practice, and the program is awaiting a diagnosis from the medical staff. Pearl told reporters that Brown’s shoulder was “pretty tight”.

Brown has been one of college basketball’s breakout stars this season, averaging 16.6 points while shooting 41.5 percent from three. If he does miss time it would be a major blow to a team that is clinging to a one game lead in the SEC title race.

The No. 8 Tigers travel to Georgia to play on Saturday afternoon.

Report: Undercover agent involved in FBI corruption investigation accused of misconduct

By Rob DausterFeb 8, 2018, 10:19 AM EST
An undercover FBI agent has been accused of the misuse of government money on gambling, food and drinks, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal, and there is some concern that the agent will no longer be allowed to be a witness in the cases he was a part of, including the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball.

According to the report, the undercover agent played a role in setting up a number of the assistant coaches that were arrested in September. He posed as a business partner of Marty Blazer, the FBI’s cooperating witness in the case, to make the coaches believe he was helping to funnel money to them in exchange for the business those coaches could steer his way one their players turned pro. He was allegedly involved in the sting operation in Las Vegas in July, detailed in the criminal complaints that were made public in September, but then appeared to drop out of the investigation.

It is unclear yet whether or not this will compromise the prosecution of the people that have already been arrested and charged.

This week, former Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person and an Atlanta suit-maker named Rashan Michel both had trial dates set for February of 2019.

Next week, a judge will hear arguments as to whether or not to dismiss charges against some of the defendants based on the notion that no laws were broken and that the charges only work to criminalize NCAA amateurism rules.

Mooring scores career-high 31, UNLV tops No. 23 Nevada 86-78

Associated PressFeb 8, 2018, 9:53 AM EST
RENO, Nev. (AP) — UNLV coach Marvin Menzies was proud of his team’s ability to withstand Nevada’s runs in front of a packed house.

Jovan Mooring scored a career-high 31 points with six 3-pointers, Shakur Juiston had 19 points and 12 rebounds and UNLV beat No. 23 Nevada 86-78 on Wednesday night in a Governor’s Series matchup to snap the Wolf Pack’s 16-game home winning streak.

“They understand you’re not going to be successful unless you can sustain runs and respond to runs,” Menzies said.

Mooring, more often than not, proved to be the stopper of any Nevada rally, hitting a circus shot and converting a three-point play. His basket with 1:13 left put the Rebels ahead 82-78 and closed the door on the Wolf Pack.

“He’s been in this rivalry and knows what it means,” Menzies said. “This is his third time playing. He played with some passion. He made shots. He took too many circus shots, but he makes those shots. Defensively, he played well.”

Nevada coach Eric Musselman said having Caleb Martin out with an injury was difficult, but the team struggled in several areas.

“Guys had opportunities tonight and didn’t step up,” Musselman said. “Obviously, we didn’t shoot the ball well tonight, didn’t rebound the ball well enough.”

This is the third time this season that the Wolf Pack has entered the Top 25 only to lose its first game after becoming ranked.

Jordan Johnson added 11 points for UNLV (17-7, 6-5 Mountain West), which outrebounded Nevada 45-32.

Jordan Caroline had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Nevada (20-5, 9-2). Lindsey Drew added 17 points and Cody Martin and Kendall Stephens each scored 16.

Stephens capped an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer to tie it at 78 with 2:08 to go, but Nevada missed its final five shots. Brandon McCoy and Mooring combined to score the final eight points with six straight free throws.

Wednesday’s Three Things to Know: Three Top Ten Teams Suffer Upsets

By Scott PhillipsFeb 8, 2018, 12:15 AM EST
1. THREE TOP TEN TEAMS LOST AT HOME 

Wednesday night saw chaos in college hoops as three top-ten teams lost at home.

St. John’s earned its second consecutive monster win as they knocked off No. 1 Villanova for a Big East win. The Big Ten race got a lot more interesting as Keita Bates-Diop’s tip-in with 2.6 seconds left gave No. 14 Ohio State a one-point win over No. 3 Purdue.

And Texas A&M earned a big win in the SEC by taking down No. 8 Auburn. Let’s just let this stat take it away: three of the seven best wins of the entire season happened on Wednesday night.

2. KANSAS STATE AND MARQUETTE AMONG BUBBLE TEAMS TO GET HUGE WINS

The bubble picture looks much better for Kansas State and Marquette following huge wins on Wednesday night. Taking down Seton Hall on the road in the Big East, Marquette picked up its third Quadrant 1 win of this season as they continue to hover right on the bubble.

Kansas State also picked up a Quadrant 1 win on the road by beating Texas as the Big 12 win is huge for its cause. Since the Wildcats had one of the worst non-conference schedules in the country, Kansas State needs all the help they can get when it comes to quality wins.

CBT’s Rob Dauster breaks down the night’s bubble picture in full here.

3. JAYLEN ADAMS GOES NUTS AGAIN

St. Bonaventure senior guard Jaylen Adams might be the hottest player in the country. Wednesday night’s performance against Saint Louis saw Adams go for 44 points while knocking down a school record 10 three-pointers in a win for the Bonnies.

This is the second consecutive 40-point outing for Adams as he also went for 40 in a win over Duquesne over the weekend. St. Bonaventure has won five straight games as they host Richmond for an Atlantic 10 contest on Saturday.

No. 7 Texas Tech wins 5th straight, 76-58 over Iowa State

Associated PressFeb 7, 2018, 11:50 PM EST
LUBBOCK, Texas — Freshman guard Zhaire Smith scored a career-high 21 points, including a steal that led to his alley-oop slam, and No. 7 Texas Tech beat Iowa State 76-58 on Wednesday night for its fifth straight win.

After the Cyclones (12-11, 3-8 Big 12) scored seven straight points in a 77-second span to get within one after halftime, Smith made a steal. He passed the ball on the break to Jarrett Culver, who then lobbed an alley-oop pass that resulted in Smith’s two-handed slam.

Culver added 16 points for the Red Raiders (20-4, 8-3), whose last loss was 70-52 at Iowa State on Jan. 20. Keenan Evans scored 15.

Texas Tech is the first Big 12 team to reach 20 wins overall and is tied with No. 10 Kansas (19-5, 8-3) atop the conference standings.

Cameron Lard had a career-high 22 points on 10-of-11 shooting for already short-handed Iowa State. He played only 20 minutes before fouling out. Lindell Wigginton scored 13.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones have been to a school-record six NCAA Tournaments in a row, but that streak could be in serious jeopardy. They have lost four of their last five games, and are in a stretch of three straight against ranked opponents.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders are 15-0 at home this season and have won 16 in a row there since an 82-80 loss to Iowa State last February. They have already surpassed last season’s totals of 18 wins overall and six wins in the Big 12.

MISSING YOU

The Cyclones played their second game in a row without junior guard Nick Weiler-Babb, who has left knee tendinitis. He is the only player in the nation averaging at least 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game. Iowa State had only eight available players because senior forward Hans Brase was also out with a knee issue.

UP NEXT

Iowa State also faces Top 25 opponents in its next two games, Saturday against No. 17 Oklahoma and next Tuesday night against No. 10 Kansas.

Texas Tech plays three of its next four on the road. The Red Raiders play Saturday night at Kansas State, a team they beat by 16 points at home on Jan. 6.

VIDEO: Keita Bates-Diop’s game-winner as No. 14 Ohio State wins at No. 3 Purdue

By Rob DausterFeb 7, 2018, 11:03 PM EST
No. 14 Ohio State came from 14 points down to snap No. 3 Purdue’s 19-game winning streak and take over first-place in the Big Ten on Wednesday night thanks to this bucket from Keita Bates-Diop with 2.8 seconds left:

The Buckeyes would survive a last-second shot from Isaac Haas to win 64-63.

Bates-Diop finished with 18 points, 11 boards and three assists in the win. Both the Buckeyes and the Boilermakers are sitting at 12-1 in the Big Ten, a game in front of Michigan State in the Big Ten standings. Purdue plays the Spartans on Saturday, which will be the last game between the three teams. Ohio State beat Michigan State in Columbus earlier this season.