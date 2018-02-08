Auburn’s leading scorer Bryce Brown could miss time with shoulder injury

An undercover FBI agent has been accused of the misuse of government money on gambling, food and drinks, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal, and there is some concern that the agent will no longer be allowed to be a witness in the cases he was a part of, including the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball.

According to the report, the undercover agent played a role in setting up a number of the assistant coaches that were arrested in September. He posed as a business partner of Marty Blazer, the FBI’s cooperating witness in the case, to make the coaches believe he was helping to funnel money to them in exchange for the business those coaches could steer his way one their players turned pro. He was allegedly involved in the sting operation in Las Vegas in July, detailed in the criminal complaints that were made public in September, but then appeared to drop out of the investigation.

It is unclear yet whether or not this will compromise the prosecution of the people that have already been arrested and charged.

This week, former Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person and an Atlanta suit-maker named Rashan Michel both had trial dates set for February of 2019.

Next week, a judge will hear arguments as to whether or not to dismiss charges against some of the defendants based on the notion that no laws were broken and that the charges only work to criminalize NCAA amateurism rules.