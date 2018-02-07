More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

No. 14 Ohio State knocks off No. 3 Purdue for huge Big Ten road win

By Scott PhillipsFeb 7, 2018, 10:49 PM EST
Ohio State knocked off the hottest team in the country on Wednesday night as Keita Bates-Diop made a tip-in with 2.6 seconds left as the No. 14 Buckeyes beat No. 3 Purdue 64-63.

Staying in the Big Ten race with a gigantic road win that saw them claw back from a 14-point deficit, Ohio State snapped Purdue’s 19-game winning streak and 21-game home winning streak by finally taking a lead in the final seconds.

Bates-Diop was one of four double-figure scorers for Ohio State as he led the team with 18 points, finishing some tough shots over Dakota Mathias. The All-American candidate might have solidified an eventual spot on the team as his tip-in is a potential signature moment for him against an elite opponent on the road.

With the win, Ohio State (21-5, 12-1) is now tied with Purdue in the Big Ten race as they were still able to win on the road despite not shooting particularly well from the perimeter.

Nobody saw this Buckeyes team as having a chance to compete for a Big Ten title before the season. Since the Buckeyes have also defeated Michigan State already, Ohio State is in a very good spot for the Big Ten regular season title. The Boilermakers and Spartans still need to play each other on Saturday.

The Buckeyes only face Michigan on the road when it comes to ranked opponents for the rest of the season as their schedule looks promising. Ohio State is still in a position to tie with Purdue, but with the looming game against Michigan State, things are suddenly looking promising for a potential Big Ten title coming to Columbus.

Who saw that coming before this season?

But perhaps the bigger story is how much this game helps Ohio State’s NCAA tournament picture. Even though the Buckeyes are viewed as a top-5 seed and top-15 team in the rankings right now, the win over Michigan State was by far the best win of the season for Ohio State. It was the the only ranked win of the season for the Buckeyes before Wednesday’s win.

Now, with what is sure to be another quadrant 1 win over Purdue on the road, Ohio State has built a more solid foundation for Selection Sunday. The Buckeyes can afford to handle another loss and they would still manage to land what is likely to be a high seed.

And if the Buckeyes manage to hold on and win the Big Ten regular-season title, they get another respectable title on to their name. With Bates-Diop playing at this high of a level, and a supporting cast filled with tough and experienced players, Ohio State is going to be an intriguing team to watch over these next several weeks.

Wednesday’s Three Things to Know: Three Top Ten Teams Suffer Upsets

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 8, 2018, 12:15 AM EST
1. THREE TOP TEN TEAMS LOST AT HOME 

Wednesday night saw chaos in college hoops as three top-ten teams lost at home.

St. John’s earned its second consecutive monster win as they knocked off No. 1 Villanova for a Big East win. The Big Ten race got a lot more interesting as Keita Bates-Diop’s tip-in with 2.6 seconds left gave No. 14 Ohio State a one-point win over No. 3 Purdue.

And Texas A&M earned a big win in the SEC by taking down No. 8 Auburn. Let’s just let this stat take it away: three of the seven best wins of the entire season happened on Wednesday night.

2. KANSAS STATE AND MARQUETTE AMONG BUBBLE TEAMS TO GET HUGE WINS

The bubble picture looks much better for Kansas State and Marquette following huge wins on Wednesday night. Taking down Seton Hall on the road in the Big East, Marquette picked up its third Quadrant 1 win of this season as they continue to hover right on the bubble.

Kansas State also picked up a Quadrant 1 win on the road by beating Texas as the Big 12 win is huge for its cause. Since the Wildcats had one of the worst non-conference schedules in the country, Kansas State needs all the help they can get when it comes to quality wins.

CBT’s Rob Dauster breaks down the night’s bubble picture in full here.

3. JAYLEN ADAMS GOES NUTS AGAIN

St. Bonaventure senior guard Jaylen Adams might be the hottest player in the country. Wednesday night’s performance against Saint Louis saw Adams go for 44 points while knocking down a school record 10 three-pointers in a win for the Bonnies.

This is the second consecutive 40-point outing for Adams as he also went for 40 in a win over Duquesne over the weekend. St. Bonaventure has won five straight games as they host Richmond for an Atlantic 10 contest on Saturday.

No. 7 Texas Tech wins 5th straight, 76-58 over Iowa State

(Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 7, 2018, 11:50 PM EST
LUBBOCK, Texas — Freshman guard Zhaire Smith scored a career-high 21 points, including a steal that led to his alley-oop slam, and No. 7 Texas Tech beat Iowa State 76-58 on Wednesday night for its fifth straight win.

After the Cyclones (12-11, 3-8 Big 12) scored seven straight points in a 77-second span to get within one after halftime, Smith made a steal. He passed the ball on the break to Jarrett Culver, who then lobbed an alley-oop pass that resulted in Smith’s two-handed slam.

Culver added 16 points for the Red Raiders (20-4, 8-3), whose last loss was 70-52 at Iowa State on Jan. 20. Keenan Evans scored 15.

Texas Tech is the first Big 12 team to reach 20 wins overall and is tied with No. 10 Kansas (19-5, 8-3) atop the conference standings.

Cameron Lard had a career-high 22 points on 10-of-11 shooting for already short-handed Iowa State. He played only 20 minutes before fouling out. Lindell Wigginton scored 13.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones have been to a school-record six NCAA Tournaments in a row, but that streak could be in serious jeopardy. They have lost four of their last five games, and are in a stretch of three straight against ranked opponents.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders are 15-0 at home this season and have won 16 in a row there since an 82-80 loss to Iowa State last February. They have already surpassed last season’s totals of 18 wins overall and six wins in the Big 12.

MISSING YOU

The Cyclones played their second game in a row without junior guard Nick Weiler-Babb, who has left knee tendinitis. He is the only player in the nation averaging at least 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game. Iowa State had only eight available players because senior forward Hans Brase was also out with a knee issue.

UP NEXT

Iowa State also faces Top 25 opponents in its next two games, Saturday against No. 17 Oklahoma and next Tuesday night against No. 10 Kansas.

Texas Tech plays three of its next four on the road. The Red Raiders play Saturday night at Kansas State, a team they beat by 16 points at home on Jan. 6.

VIDEO: Keita Bates-Diop’s game-winner as No. 14 Ohio State wins at No. 3 Purdue

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 7, 2018, 11:03 PM EST
No. 14 Ohio State came from 14 points down to snap No. 3 Purdue’s 19-game winning streak and take over first-place in the Big Ten on Wednesday night thanks to this bucket from Keita Bates-Diop with 2.8 seconds left:

The Buckeyes would survive a last-second shot from Isaac Haas to win 64-63.

Bates-Diop finished with 18 points, 11 boards and three assists in the win. Both the Buckeyes and the Boilermakers are sitting at 12-1 in the Big Ten, a game in front of Michigan State in the Big Ten standings. Purdue plays the Spartans on Saturday, which will be the last game between the three teams. Ohio State beat Michigan State in Columbus earlier this season.

Walker leads No. 25 Miami to 87-81 win over Wake Forest

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 7, 2018, 10:30 PM EST
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Lonnie Walker IV scored 19 points to lead No. 25 Miami to an 87-81 victory over Wake Forest on Wednesday night.

Walker’s 3-pointer with 5:01 remaining capped a 10-2 run and gave the Hurricanes a 66-56 lead.

Miami withstood a late Demon Deacons comeback attempt fueled by consecutive 3s from Bryant Crawford in the final minute. Crawford’s second long-range shot with 31 seconds left pulled Wake Forest to 82-79.

Sam Waardenburg’s two free throws with 25 seconds to go made it 84-79. Chaundee Brown cut the Demon Deacons’ deficit to three again, but Walker’s two free throws with eight seconds left sealed it for Miami (18-5, 7-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Ja’Quan Newton had 16 points, 12 in the second half, and Chris Lykes scored 13 for the Hurricanes. Waardenburg added 12 points and Dewan Huell had 10.

Consecutive 3-pointers from Waardenburg and Lykes kept Miami with a double-digit advantage. Lykes’ shot from behind the arc extended the Hurricanes’ lead to 74-61 with 2:40 remaining.

Crawford scored 23 points and Brown finished with 20 for Wake Forest (9-15, 2-10). The Demon Deacons have lost nine of their last 10 conference games. Wake Forest also has a six-game road losing streak.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons lost their 21st straight road game against a ranked opponent. Wake Forest’s last road victory over a Top 25 team was at No. 24 North Carolina in 2009-10.

Miami: Walker scored in double figures for the eighth consecutive game. He is averaging 18 points per game during the stretch.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: Complete a two-game road trip Sunday at Syracuse.

Miami: Play at Boston College on Saturday.

No. 2 Virginia rallies in second half, stays unbeaten in ACC

(Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 7, 2018, 9:25 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Virginia’s Tony Bennett realizes his team has a huge target on its back. His second-ranked Cavaliers dodged a big upset Wednesday night, rallying in the second half to beat Florida State 59-55 and remain unbeaten in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The target is only going to get bigger.

Not only is Virginia (23-1) the third team since 2000-01 to win its first 12 ACC games — joining North Carolina (2000-01) and Miami (2012-13) — but after No. 1 Villanova’s 79-75 loss to St. John’s , the Cavaliers have a chance to take over the top spot in the rankings for the first time since the week of Dec. 21, 1982, with a win over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

“That stuff is great. The fan’s get excited but we are in a good quest and race right now,” Bennett said.

Virginia trailed 32-22 at halftime but bounced back by hitting 5 of 10 3-pointers and making all six of its foul shots in the second half. They also committed only one turnover after halftime and held the Seminoles without a field goal for the final 9:01.

The Seminoles (17-6, 6-6) shot 40 percent from the field for the game (18 of 45) and made only two of their last 12.

“They were hitting tough shots and slipping a lot of ball screens in the first half,” said Kyle Guy, who scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half. “We knew their pressure might wear down. When you see that defense for 40 minutes we are going to eventually get our way.”

Devon Hall led the Cavaliers with 17 points and Ty Jerome added 15.

Virginia’s only lead in the first half was 4-3 on a Hall layup. It would be tied at 9 before the Seminoles went on an 11-4 run. They would lead by as many as 11 (29-18) on Christ Koumadje’s alley-oop dunk off CJ Walker’s assist with 5:54 remaining, but that would be FSU’s last field goal of the half.

“The pack line, it’s definitely hard,” said Phil Cofer, who had nine points. “They’re backing up so much that you don’t know whether it’s a good shot or a bad shot. That’s what kind of messed us up a little bit.”

The Cavaliers regained the lead for good with 7:39 remaining when a De’Andre Hunter dunk made it 48-47 and started an 11-2 run. The Seminoles got within 57-55 when M.J. Walker, who had a team-high 10 points, made a free throw but Virginia put it away on two Hunter free throws.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers allowed 32 points in the first half, which ended a string of 15 straight regular-season conference games where they held an opponent under 30 points in the first 20 minutes. It also tied a season high for points allowed in the first half (they allowed 32 against VCU on Nov. 17, 2017).

Florida State: The Seminoles have dropped six straight against Top 5 teams. Their last win came against then-No. 4 North Carolina in the ACC Tournament final in 2012.

LETDOWN

Florida State’s Terance Mann, who was averaging 15.9 points in conference play, was just 1 of 4 from the field and scored a season-low three points. It also ended a string where he scored in double figures in nine straight games.

RARE AIR

It is the first time since 1980-81 that the Cavaliers have won their first 12 conference games. It is the 13th time in conference history that a team has started 12-0. No team has gone only 18-0 and only Duke in 1998-99 was able to go 16-0.

HE SAID IT

“If there’s one thing about the ACC, you can’t have a pity party. You got to learn from your shortcomings. I thought we put ourselves in a pretty good position against a very good basketball team and came up short,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton.

UP NEXT

Virginia: Hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Cavaliers won the first meeting 78-52 on Jan. 3.

Florida State: Travels to Notre Dame on Saturday. The Seminoles are looking for their first win in South Bend, Indiana, in their fourth trip.