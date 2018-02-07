More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
No. 1 Villanova falls at home to St. John’s

By Rob DausterFeb 7, 2018, 9:11 PM EST
Shamorie Ponds finished with 26 points, five boards and  five assists while Justin Simon chipped in with 16 points, 10 boards, seven assists and a pair of steals as St. John’s earned their first Big East win of the season.

On the road.

Against No. 1 Villanova, 79-75.

Just four days after they knocked off then-No. 4 Duke.

Yes, all of those things are true.

So credit to the Johnnies. For the first time this season, they are playing up to their talent level. To be quite frank, the fact that they lost their first 11 games of the Big East season with a team that is good enough to beat Duke and win at Villanova in back-to-back games is an indictment on Chris Mullin’s tenure in Queens.

The bigger story here, obviously, is Villanova.

So let’s talk about them.

More specifically, let’s talk about that thing that we haven’t really talked about with them to this point in the season: Their defense. Entering Wednesday night, Villanova was ranked 39th defensively on KenPom, which is fine. When North Carolina won the title in 2009, they entered the NCAA tournament ranked 39th on that end of the floor. When Duke won it in 2015, they entered the tournament ranked 37th. You can win a national title by being good enough on that end of the floor if you have one of the nation’s elite offenses, and Villanova does.

As we noted earlier this week, the Wildcats have been a juggernaut on that end, better than any offensive attack that we have seen in the KenPom era.

There are two concerns here, however.

North Carolina turned it on in the NCAA tournament, finishing the year ranked 18th in defensive efficiency. Duke, as we all know, played defense at a level we’ve never seen someone play for an entire season as they won the title in 2015. If there is an issue with this Villanova team defensively, it’s that they’ve struggled to turn it on when they’ve needed to.

“We just kind of lost it,” Wright told me back in January, the last time Villanova had a crisis defensively. “We can’t just say, ‘OK, we’re going to play defense now’ when we haven’t been doing it or three weeks. You have to get back to your habits.”

“The older guys get it, a guy like [Dhamir] Cosby-Rountree or Omari [Spellman], even Donte [DiVincenzo], they’re looking at you like, ‘we scored 100, we’re winning, what’s the big deal?”

It’s probably worth noting here that Villanova was missing two of those older guys. Phil Booth, a redshirt junior and arguably the team’s best back court defender, is battling a broken hand. Eric Paschall, another redshirt senior and Villanova’s most athletic defender, missed Wednesday night’s game with a concussion. For a team that really only goes seven-deep when everyone is healthy, that’s a tough situation for Wright to be in. It might be good for him to get a glimpse at what he has in the likes of Collin Gillispie, Dhamir Cosby-Rountree and Jermaince Samuels, but it shouldn’t really come as a surprise that those learning experiences come with a loss.

The other part of it, however, is that Villanova relies so much on the three ball. More than 40 percent of their offense this season has come off of three-pointers. For comparison’s sake, Duke got 27 percent of their offense on threes in 2015. UNC got just 23 percent off their offense off of threes in 2009.

I’m not exactly breaking news here when I say that you live by the three, you die by the three. On Wednesday, Villanova shot 8-for-33 from beyond the arc. They were 2-for-18 from three in the second half, including 10 straight misses, many of which were wide — and I mean wide — open.

That happens.

But it makes Villanova more susceptible to getting picked off by a team like this.

That’s anything-but a guarantee that Villanova, for the fourth time in five seasons, will get upset earlier in the NCAA tournament than they should.

It should, however, be the kind of thing that wakes Villanova’s defense back up.

No. 2 Virginia rallies in second half, stays unbeaten in ACC

Associated PressFeb 7, 2018, 9:25 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Devon Hall scored 17 points, Ty Jerome added 15 and No. 2 Virginia rallied in the second half to beat Florida State 59-55 on Wednesday night.

Kyle Guy scored 10 of his 13 points in the final 20 minutes as the Cavaliers fought back from a 32-22 halftime deficit to remain unbeaten in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Virginia was 5 of 10 on 3-pointers in the second half and committed just one turnover.

Virginia (23-1) is the third team since 2000-01 to win its first 12 ACC games, joining North Carolina (2000-01) and Miami (2012-13). It is the Cavaliers’ best conference start since they were 12-0 in 1980-81.

Florida State had two stretches over the final 26 minutes where it went over five minutes without making a field goal — including the final 9:01 of the game. The Seminoles shot 40 percent from the field (18 of 45) and made only two of their last 12.

MJ Walker paced the Seminoles (17-6, 6-6) with 10 points, and Phil Cofer added nine.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers allowed 32 points in the first half, which ended a string of 15 straight regular-season conference games where they held an opponent under 30 points in the first 20 minutes. It also tied a season high for points allowed in the first half (they allowed 32 against VCU on Nov. 17, 2017).

Florida State: The Seminoles have dropped six straight against Top 5 teams. Their last win came against then-No. 4 North Carolina in the ACC Tournament final in 2012.

UP NEXT

Virginia: Hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Cavaliers won the first meeting 78-52 on Jan. 3.

Florida State: Travels to Notre Dame on Saturday. The Seminoles are looking for their first win in South Bend, Indiana, in their fourth trip.

VIDEO: Texas’ Andrew Jones shows more progress in battle against leukemia

By Scott PhillipsFeb 7, 2018, 7:35 PM EST
Texas sophomore Andrew Jones is showing additional progress in his battle against leukemia. The guard posted some social media videos shooting around and having fun on Wednesday as he continues his treatment while away from the team.

Jones has been moved to Houston as he continues to fight against leukemia, as he was diagnosed in early January. The University of Texas and the Jones family have been providing updates each week as hopefully Jones can continue to make positive strides in his recovery.

Updating his social media more frequently in recent days, it’s nice to see Jones giving updates and showing positive signs of progress.

Bubble Banter: All of Wednesday’s bubble action in one place

By Rob DausterFeb 7, 2018, 7:02 PM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Wednesday night.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

WINNERS

MARQUETTE (RPI: 55, KenPom: 48, NBC seed: Next four out): After losing four straight — including three home games that the Golden Eagles really, really needed — Marquette went out and landed their third Quadrant 1 win of the year, beating Seton Hall on the road. That’s huge. If they can stay hot and win at St. John’s on Saturday, that would be even bigger. With a 14-10 record and a 3-8 mark against Quadrant 1 teams (they’re 5-10 against the top two Quadrants), Marquette is still playing catchup. But this was a good way to get that chase started.

ST. BONAVENTURE (RPI: 47, KenPom: 66, NBC seed: Out): The Bonnies are in the bubble picture right now, believe it or not. Their worst loss, against Niagara, came without the guy that has got for 40 points and six assists in back-to-back games. They have two Quadrant 1 and two Quadrant 2 wins, and their worst losses with Adams are league games away from home. Throw in wins at Syracuse (38) and Buffalo (27) and a home game against URI (6), and the Bonnies have a real chance to land an at-large bid.

LOSERS

MARYLAND (RPI: 60, KenPom: 39, NBC seed: Out): It’s getting close to the point in time when we have to stop considering Maryland as a bubble team. They’ve lost four of their last five and six of their last 18 after falling to Penn State on Wednesday, and they only have one Quadrant 1 or 2 win: Butler at home. With a schedule that only offers one more potential Quadrant 1 win, the Terps are in rough shape.

TEMPLE (RPI: , KenPom: 88, NBC seed: Out): The Owls are hanging onto the edge of the bubble for dear life, and they’re still hanging after Wednesday, when they knocked off East Carolina. Their season ends like this: at South Florida, at Wichita State, Houston, UCF, at UConn, at Tulsa. They probably need to win at least four, more likely five of those to have a real chance.

YET TO PLAY

KANSAS STATE
GEORGIA
TEXAS A&M
N.C. STATE
VIRGINIA TECH

UConn giving away free tickets for home game against USF

By Scott PhillipsFeb 7, 2018, 6:15 PM EST
Things haven’t gone as planned for UConn this season.

The Huskies have struggled to an 11-12 start and a sluggish 4-6 opening to conference play as fans have started to stay away from going to games.

Things have evidently gotten so desperate for UConn that they’re giving away free tickets to a game against USF on Wednesday night. Now, part of the reason UConn’s athletics department is giving away free tickets is that the Bulls and Huskies are two of the three worst teams in the American.

But for a program with so much national prestige, giving away free tickets to a conference home game in February is reaching embarrassing levels of apathy. UConn has dropped three consecutive games as they host USF on Wednesday.

Report: Suspended Kentucky player attended party with ‘armed bodyguard’

By Rob DausterFeb 7, 2018, 4:21 PM EST
2 Comments

The saga of Kentucky’s Tai Wynyard has taken about a dozen turns over the course of the last few days, none of which brought more clarity to a muddled situation involving injuries, suspensions and a report of a man armed with a gun protecting the player.

On Monday, it was announced that a back problem that has plagued Wynyard throughout his Kentucky tenure would keep the native New Zealander out of the lineup for the rest of the season.

“He’s tried to come back twice — it hasn’t worked — so I think at this point he’ll be sitting out the rest of the year,” Calipari said of the injury on Monday, according to SEC Country. “I don’t think there’d be any chance [he’ll return] at this point. He’ll be out.”

On Tuesday, news broke that Wynyard was suspended from all team activities, but no direct reason for the suspension was given. The injury is reportedly not just a cover for a suspension that Kentucky did not want made public. Later on Tuesday, the news got weirder, as the Louisville Courier-Journal reported that Wynyard had been attending parties on campus with a person carrying a gun.

According to the paper, sometime in mid-January an alert went out on a group-messaging app used by sororities and fraternities to beware of an individual attending parties with Wynyard. Wynyard was on the bench for Kentucky’s win at Vanderbilt on January 13th, but he has not been on the bench or traveled with the team since then. It may simply be a coincidence, as another injured player — Jemarl Baker — has remained in Lexington on road trips as well.